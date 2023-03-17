You are here

Why TikTok’s security risks keep raising fears

Why TikTok's security risks keep raising fears
The TikTok logo is displayed on signage outside the social media app's company offices in Culver City, California, on March 16, 2023. (AFP)
AP

  • In 2020, then-President Donald Trump sought to force ByteDance to sell off its US assets and ban TikTok from app stores
  • Courts blocked the effort, and President Joe Biden rescinded Trump’s orders but ordered an in-depth study of the issue
AP

TikTok is once again fending off claims that its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, would share user data from its popular video-sharing app with the Chinese government, or push propaganda and misinformation on its behalf.
China’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday accused the United States itself of spreading disinformation about TikTok’s potential security risks following a report in the Wall Street Journal that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US — part of the Treasury Department — was threatening a US ban on the app unless its Chinese owners divest their stake.
So are the data security risks real? And should users be worried that the TikTok app will be wiped off their phones?
Here’s what to know:
What are the concerns about TikTok?
Both the FBI and the Federal Communications Commission have warned that ByteDance could share TikTok user data — such as browsing history, location and biometric identifiers — with China’s authoritarian government.
A law implemented by China in 2017 requires companies to give the government any personal data relevant to the country’s national security. There’s no evidence that TikTok has turned over such data, but fears abound due to the vast amount of user data it, like other social media companies, collects.
Concerns around TikTok were heightened in December when ByteDance said it fired four employees who accessed data on two journalists from Buzzfeed News and The Financial Times while attempting to track down the source of a leaked report about the company.
How is the US responding?
White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby declined to comment when asked Thursday to address the Chinese foreign ministry’s comments about TikTok, citing the review being conducted by the Committee on Foreign Investment.
Kirby also could not confirm that the administration sent TikTok a letter warning that the US government may ban the application if its Chinese owners don’t sell its stake but added, “we have legitimate national security concerns with respect to data integrity that we need to observe.”
In 2020, then-President Donald Trump and his administration sought to force ByteDance to sell off its US assets and ban TikTok from app stores. Courts blocked the effort, and President Joe Biden rescinded Trump’s orders but ordered an in-depth study of the issue. A planned sale of TikTok’s US assets was also shelved as the Biden administration negotiated a deal with TikTok that would address some of the national security concerns.
In Congress, US Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Jerry Moran, a Democrat and a Republican, wrote a letter in February to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urging the Committee on Foreign Investment panel, which she chairs, to “swiftly conclude its investigation and impose strict structural restrictions” between TikTok’s American operations and ByteDance, including potentially separating the companies.
At the same time, lawmakers have introduced measures that would expand the Biden administration’s authority to enact a national ban on TikTok. The White House has already backed a Senate proposal that has bipartisan support.
How has TikTok already been restricted?
On Thursday, British authorities said they are banning TikTok on government-issued phones on security grounds, following similar moves by the European Union’s executive branch, which temporarily banned TikTok from employee phones. Denmark and Canada have also announced efforts to block it on government-issued phones.
Last month, the White House said it would give US federal agencies 30 days to delete TikTok from all government-issued mobile devices. Congress, the US armed forces and more than half of US states had already banned the app.
What does TikTok say?
TikTok spokesperson Maureen Shanahan said the company was already answering security concerns through “transparent, US-based protection of US user data and systems, with robust third-party monitoring, vetting, and verification.”
In June, TikTok said it would route all data from US users to servers controlled by Oracle, the Silicon Valley company it chose as its US tech partner in 2020 in an effort to avoid a nationwide ban. But it is storing backups of the data in its own servers in the US and Singapore. The company said it expects to delete US user data from its own servers, but it has not provided a timeline as to when that would occur.
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is set to testify next week before the House Energy and Commerce Committee about the company’s privacy and data-security practices, as well as its relationship with the Chinese government.
Meanwhile, TikTok’s parent company ByteDance has been trying to position itself as more of an international company — and less of a Chinese company that was founded in Beijing in 2012 by its current chief executive Liang Rubo and others.
Theo Bertram, TikTok’s vice president of policy in Europe, said in a Tweet Thursday that ByteDance “is not a Chinese company.” Bertram said its ownership consists of 60 percent by global investors, 20 percent employees and 20 percent founders. Its leaders are based in cities like Singapore, New York, Beijing and other metropolitan areas.
Are the security risks legitimate?
It depends on who you ask.
Some tech privacy advocates say while the potential abuse of privacy by the Chinese government is concerning, other tech companies have data-harvesting business practices that also exploit user information.
“If policy makers want to protect Americans from surveillance, they should advocate for a basic privacy law that bans all companies from collecting so much sensitive data about us in the first place, rather than engaging in what amounts to xenophobic showboating that does exactly nothing to protect anyone,” said Evan Greer, director of the nonprofit advocacy group Fight for the Future.
Karim Farhat, a researcher with the Internet Governance Project at Georgia Tech, said a TikTok sale would be “completely irrelevant to any of the alleged ‘national security’ threats” and go against “every free market principle and norm” of the state department’s Internet freedom principles.
Others say there is legitimate reason for concern.
People who use TikTok might think they’re not doing anything that would be of interest to a foreign government, but that’s not always the case, said Anton Dahbura, executive director of the Johns Hopkins University Information Security Institute. Important information about the United States is not strictly limited to nuclear power plants or military facilities; it extends to other sectors, such as food processing, the finance industry and universities, Dahbura said.
Is there precedence for banning tech companies?
Last year, the US banned the sale of communications equipment made by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE, citing risks to national security. But banning the sale of items could be more easily done than banning an app, which is accessed through the web.
Such a move might also go to the courts on grounds that it might violate the First Amendment as some civil liberties groups have argued.

Topics: Bytedance TikTok data security risks FBI Federal Communications Commission

Watchdog condemns Tunisian Parliament ban on independent and foreign media

Watchdog condemns Tunisian Parliament ban on independent and foreign media
Updated 16 March 2023
Arab News

Watchdog condemns Tunisian Parliament ban on independent and foreign media

Watchdog condemns Tunisian Parliament ban on independent and foreign media
  • For the first time since the Tunisian Revolution, only state media were allowed to attend the election of the new speaker
Updated 16 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Media watchdog Committee to Protect Journalists condemned Tunisian authorities for barring independent and foreign journalists from attending the opening session of the parliament.

CPJ called the move an attack on media freedom, adding that officials should allow for fair coverage of the event.

“Barring journalists from covering the opening session of Tunisia’s new parliament is President Kais Saied’s latest attempt to censor the news and crack down on press freedom,” said CPJ Middle East and North Africa Program Coordinator Sherif Mansour.

“Tunisian authorities must allow all members of the press to cover historic events without harassment or favoritism.”

On Monday, lawmakers announced that only state television and radio and the state news agency would be able to cover the session, the first since the parliament’s dissolution in July 2021.

According to the statement, the decision was made to avoid “disorder” and to curb the dissemination of an “inappropriate image” of the parliament.

Journalists protested against their exclusion from the parliamentary session, gathering at the entrance of the parliament and chanting: “Lawmakers it is a shame. The press is under siege.”

Amira Mohamed, vice president of the Journalists Syndicate, said: “It is a scandal and a serious violation of press freedom. It harms the image of Tunisia and attacks the citizen's right to a free and pluralistic media.”

It is the first time since the deposition of the late dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in 201 that press was prevented from accessing the parliament.

During the session, the Tunisian legislative body elected Ibrahim Bouderbala, a staunch supporter of Saied, as its speaker.

Since his election in 2019, Saied, former president of the Tunisian Association of Constitutional Law, has been at the center of numerous criticisms for introducing policies aimed at consolidating powers.

Topics: Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) Tunisia kais Saied

France 24 cuts ties with Lebanon-based correspondent over ‘antisemitic’ tweets

France 24 cuts ties with Lebanon-based correspondent over ‘antisemitic’ tweets
Updated 16 March 2023
Arab News

France 24 cuts ties with Lebanon-based correspondent over ‘antisemitic’ tweets

France 24 cuts ties with Lebanon-based correspondent over ‘antisemitic’ tweets
  • State-owned newscaster to file formal complaint over ‘criminally reprehensible’ social media posts
  • Move follows internal investigation into media watchdog’s claims against four journalists at network’s Arabic service
Updated 16 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The French international news network France 24 announced on Wednesday that it will cut ties with a Lebanon-based journalist at its Arabic service following an investigation into antisemitic media posts.

“France 24 notified the production company which employs Joelle Maroun in Lebanon that the channel is ending all collaboration with this journalist because of the intolerant messages posted on her personal accounts,” the state-owned newscaster said in a statement.

The network described Maroun’s authenticated social media posts as “criminally reprehensible,” pointing out that “France 24 will also file a complaint against her for the damage done to the channel’s reputation and to the professionalism of its newsroom.”

On Monday, France 24 suspended four journalists at its Arabic service pending an internal investigation into allegations filed by the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting in America.

The media watchdog accused the journalists of making references to the Holocaust on their personal social media accounts, according to Politico news website.

After the investigation concluded, France 24 decided to reinstate the three other journalists provided they comply with “the standards of impartiality set out in France 24’s code of ethics, particularly regarding the principles governing personal accounts.”

France 24 highlighted that some of the posts made by the three journalists were found to be incompatible with its code of ethics.

Topics: France 24 Lebanese journalist antisemitism

BBC must weigh presenters’ right to freedom of expression against duty of impartiality, says Ofcom

BBC must weigh presenters’ right to freedom of expression against duty of impartiality, says Ofcom
Updated 16 March 2023
Arab News

BBC must weigh presenters’ right to freedom of expression against duty of impartiality, says Ofcom

BBC must weigh presenters’ right to freedom of expression against duty of impartiality, says Ofcom
  • Broadcaster's current social media guidelines are ambiguous, says Ofcom chief
Updated 16 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The BBC must achieve a balance between impartiality and freedom of expression in its social media guidelines following the row over Gary Lineker’s tweets, the UK’s communications regulator, has told MPs.

Addressing the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, Melanie Dawes, the chief executive of Ofcom, said: “Clearly an episode like this goes straight to the heart of that wider reputation beyond their news and current affairs coverage.”

She added that there was “ambiguity” in the broadcaster’s current guidelines, “probably designed to give a degree of flexibility… but it didn’t achieve what they wanted.”

Dawes suggested, instead, that the BBC lays down “very strict rules” for presenters. “I think they need to be weighing freedom of expression alongside the wider reputation they have for impartiality,” she said.

After having suspended Lineker on Saturday from its flagship football show, “Match of The Day,” the BBC announced his reinstatement two days later after other staff members showed solidarity by refusing to work on Sunday.

The broadcaster’s first decision came after the ex-footballer said on Twitter that rhetoric used by the government to push a new asylum law was reminiscent of 1930s Germany.

Topics: Gary Lineker BBC

US tells ByteDance to sell TikTok or be banned: report

US tells ByteDance to sell TikTok or be banned: report
Updated 16 March 2023
AFP

US tells ByteDance to sell TikTok or be banned: report

US tells ByteDance to sell TikTok or be banned: report
Updated 16 March 2023
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: The US government has told China-based ByteDance to sell its shares in the blockbuster TikTok app or face a national ban, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
Western powers, including the European Union and the United States, have been taking an increasingly tough approach to the app, citing fears user data could be used or abused by Chinese officials.
Concern here ramped up earlier this year after a Chinese spy balloon was shot down in US airspace.
The White House last week welcomed a bill that would allow President Joe Biden to ban TikTok, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement.
A bipartisan bill “would empower the United States government to prevent certain foreign governments from exploiting technology services... in a way that poses risks to Americans’ sensitive data and our national security,” Sullivan said.
The Senate bill and the backing of the White House accelerated the political momentum against TikTok, which is also the target of a separate piece of legislation in the US House of Representatives.
Appearing tough on China is one of the rare issues with potential for bipartisan support in both the Republican-run House and the Senate, where Biden’s Democratic Party holds a majority.
TikTok claims it has more than a billion users worldwide including over 100 million in the US, where it has become a cultural force, especially for young people.
Activists argue a ban would be an attack on free speech, and stifle the export of American culture and values to TikTok users around the world.
US government workers in January were banned from installing TikTok on their devices.
Civil servants in the European Union, as well as in Canada are also barred from having TikTok on their phones.
According to the Journal report, the ultimatum to TikTok came from the US agency charged with assessing risks foreign investments represent to national security.
US officials as well as TikTok declined to comment on the report.
TikTok has consistently denied sharing data with Chinese officials, and says it has been working with the US for nearly two years to address national security concerns.
Time spent by users on TikTok has surpassed that spent on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and is closing in on streaming television titan Netflix, according to market tracker Insider Intelligence.

What’s downloading, doc? ‘Kartoon Karton’ podcast explores the world of cartoons

What’s downloading, doc? ‘Kartoon Karton’ podcast explores the world of cartoons
Updated 15 March 2023
Shaistha Khan

What’s downloading, doc? ‘Kartoon Karton’ podcast explores the world of cartoons

What’s downloading, doc? ‘Kartoon Karton’ podcast explores the world of cartoons
  • Voice artists Abdullah Rafaah and Ammar Sabban focus on animation news and interviews with regional experts
  • While sharing an apartment in Abu Dhabi, the duo spent countless hours dissecting the story, characters, and production quality of their favorite cartoons
Updated 15 March 2023
Shaistha Khan

TORONTO: Abdullah Rafaah’s mornings were filled with a steady diet of cartoons on Saudi Channel 2.
Ammar Sabban meanwhile grew up with the Cartoon Network and Sesame Street and was inspired by Mel Blanc, the American actor who gave voice to Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and other Looney Tunes critters.
Their paths crossed when they were cast as voice actors on the second season of “Iftah Ya Simsim,” the Arabic co-production of “Sesame Street” in Abu Dhabi during 2015 to 2017.
Rafaah was the voice actor and puppeteer for Elmo while Ammar was the voice actor and puppeteer for Ka’aki (Cookie Monster), Gargrour (Grover), Badr (Bert), and Al-Addad (The Count).
While sharing an apartment in Abu Dhabi, the duo spent countless hours dissecting the story, characters, and production quality of their favorite cartoons. Their passionate discussions gave them an impetus to start “Kartoon Karton,” an Arabic podcast, which features animation news and interviews with colleagues and experts from the industry.
Starting in 2017, they have currently completed 184 episodes with new ones released every Tuesday on podcast streaming services.
Sabban and Rafaah say it gets downloaded 60,000 times a month, primarily by Saudis between 20 to 35 years old.
Some of the more popular episodes of the show include a celebration of the television channel, Spacetoon, on its 25-year anniversary, Sabban said.
“A lot of our listeners grew up watching Spacetoon, so talking about cartoon shows on the channel was nostalgic for our listeners,” he said.
Among the niche topics discussed on the show have been psychological disorders depicted in “Winnie the Pooh,” as well as the differences between the cackle of 101 Dalmatians’ Cruella de Vil and the chuckle of Bugs Bunny.
“Our listeners have created a community; they call themselves Karateen (the plural of Karton) and it took on a life of its own,” Sabban said. “They have listening parties, both online and offline — you cannot quantify this.”
The show has also found popularity among the Saudi and Arab diaspora in the US and Australia who feel homesick, with the podcast offering a slice of home away from home.
The team also makes sure the podcast is spontaneous and not scripted.
“It feels like you’re having a genuine conversation with your friends,” said Sabban. “I was an introvert growing up and spent a lot of time by myself. It was difficult to find friends who share your interests.
“And one of the biggest reasons for why we do what we do is that we don’t want people to feel lonely.”
“Kartoon Karton” hosted a live recording session in Jeddah, inviting listeners to visit and take part. The podcasters were surprised to find nearly 200 people in attendance, some of whom had flown in from other parts of the region.
The actors said the audience found the event “therapeutic.”
“Since we started a podcast on cartoons and animation, our listeners felt empowered with what we did,” Sabban said. “And when they came to our live-recording, they saw others with the same, niche interest.”
For perhaps the first time, a group of cartoon aficionados felt like they were being seen and validated within the region — when society is constantly chiding them for watching and enjoying cartoons as adults.
While other children aspired to become a doctor or a policeman, Rafaah opted to become a lion, taking after his favorite cartoon character Simba, from Disney’s “The Lion King”.
“You have all these young adults who love animation but can’t talk about it because everybody around them thinks they’re being childish or immature,” Sabban said.
Kartoon Karton has also inspired other people to start their own show, they told Arab News. “The more the merrier,” Sabban said. “We encourage everyone to find their own niche market.”
The animation industry has seen growth globally recording an increase of five percent, reaching over $372 billion, in 2021, according to Statista. That number is forecast to grow by almost 60 percent within the following nine years.
The Middle East region and Saudi Arabia are no exception. The animation market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to account for over $2.2 billion by 2029, according to research by Data Bridge.
The appetite for local animated content is evident in the success of shows like Netflix’s “Masameer County,” which launched its second season earlier this month.
Created by Abdulaziz Almuzaini and Malik Nejer, the series follows the comical adventures of the mischievous citizens of Masameer County.
This series is part of Netflix’s five-year exclusive partnership with Saudi Arabian animation studio Myrkott, signed in 2020 to bring viewers Saudi-focused shows and films.
Rafaah and Sabbah hope to see more content creators — not just podcasters, but animators and filmmakers — creating content. There is a need for high-quality content that can compete with the rest of the world, they said.
As for “Kartoon Karton,” the team is looking at branching out and producing their own cartoon, and one day, write, create, and produce their next animation series.

Topics: podcast Abdullah Rafaah Ammar Sabban Kartoon Karton cartoons Cartoon Network Sesame Street

