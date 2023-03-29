You are here

  • Home
  • Trailblazers: Safia Farhat — Tunisian artist, educator and activist now gaining global renown 

Trailblazers: Safia Farhat — Tunisian artist, educator and activist now gaining global renown 

Trailblazers: Safia Farhat — Tunisian artist, educator and activist now gaining global renown 
Safia Farhat's tapestry 'Mother and Children,' created around 1960 - Image courtesy of Barjeel Art Foundation, Sharjah. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w5qm2

Updated 29 March 2023
Rawaa Talass

Trailblazers: Safia Farhat — Tunisian artist, educator and activist now gaining global renown 

Trailblazers: Safia Farhat — Tunisian artist, educator and activist now gaining global renown 
  • In this series, we highlight pioneering female artists from the Arab world in honor of Women’s History Month
Updated 29 March 2023
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: Tunisian artist Safia Farhat was not only a dynamic tapestry creator, but had an impressive resumé including ceramicist, educator, women’s rights activist, and publishing pioneer. She was a woman who accumulated a list of historic firsts in her lifetime. 

She contributed to the growth of visual culture in independent Tunisia under the progressive leadership of President Habib Bourguiba. Farhat designed national stamps, had her fiber art displayed in the country’s banks, hotels, and schools, and worked with expert weavers and artisans in her studio.  




Safia Farhat pictured in 'L'Action' in 1956. (Supplied)

Farhat was born in the harbor city of Rades in 1924 and raised in a well-to-do family. It was her maternal aunt, who was skilled in knitting and crochet, who cultivated Farhat’s love of art. She went on to study at the Tunis Institute of Fine Arts and was reportedly just the third Tunisian woman to enroll there.  

She later became the institute’s first female director in 1966 — remaining in the role for more than a decade. She encouraged female students to take part in the institute’s programming. Farhat also founded Tunisia’s first magazine for women, “Faiza,” delving into feminism and decolonization, among other social issues.  

Her colorful, thickly lined tapestries depict animals, plants, and men and women wearing traditional clothing. “When I saw her work, I was really fascinated by its sculptural elements, the color, the various techniques that were embedded in it — and by their stories,” Jessica Gerschultz, a professor of African studies at the University of Kansas, told Arab News.  




Safia Farhat's tapestry 'Mother and Children,' created around 1960 - Image courtesy of Barjeel Art Foundation, Sharjah. (Supplied)

“She seems to really play on self-referentiality,” she continued. “Her works are referring to her other works, so there are many symbols — lots of triangles and zigzags — integrated into her weavings and other works that she did in ceramics and iron.”     

Farhat, who died in 2004, is a name still recognized by some older people in her homeland, but she has been generally overlooked, ironically, by young art students in Tunisia. “At the institute, maybe students know her name, but they’re not very familiar with her,” noted Gerschultz. “Maybe they don’t know her at all.” 

International interest in Farhat, however, was boosted last year as a result of her works being showcased at the Venice Biennale. “It’s wonderful to see her contributions now being viewed more widely,” said Gerschultz.  

Topics: Women’s History Month Safia Farhat

Arab style stars tapped to show off Italian brand Etro’s latest accessory

Arab style stars tapped to show off Italian brand Etro’s latest accessory
Updated 29 March 2023
Arab News

Arab style stars tapped to show off Italian brand Etro’s latest accessory

Arab style stars tapped to show off Italian brand Etro’s latest accessory
Updated 29 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Iconic Italian luxury brand Etro, known for its ready-to-wear looks with luxurious fabrics and paisley prints, has added a new bag to its roster and collaborated with fashion-forward influencers from the Middle East to show it off.    

The brand has tapped names from the region — including Karen Wazen, Ola Farahat and Rym Saidi — to advertise its first-ever bag designed by Creative Director Marco de Vincenzo. 

Other popular faces in the campaign include Saudi beauty influencer Yara Al-Namlah, Iraqi blogger Deema Al-Asadi and Palestinian social media star Julia Hussein.  

Saudi Arabian fashion influencer Yara Al-Namlah with the Etro bag. (Supplied)

“XOXO gossip girls… There were rumors of a new #EtroVelaBag. Paparazzi say it’s the new age of ‘functionality’ in hand,” posted Al-Namlah on Instagram, along with a few shots of her carrying the bag.   

“Makin’ my way downtown— in @etro,” posted Wazen, the Lebanese fashion entrepreneur and social media influencer based out of Dubai.  

 

The classic bag draws inspiration from the nautical world as “its sharp silhouette and dynamic contours seem to ‘cut through’ the wind like a sail,” according to a press release. 

The V-shaped closure features a flexible zipper and a chain with a medal engraved with the Etro logo on one side and a Pegasus on the other, made with the same technique used to mint coins.  

The handbag comes in black, ivory, gianduja chocolate, and seasonal colors. A double detachable shoulder strap allows the bag to be worn on the shoulder or cross-body.  

Tunisian model Saidi, who turned heads at the recent Dubai World Cup, also took to Instagram to show off the bag.  

At the Dubai World Cup, the Tunisian model wore a red ensemble by Fendi, which celebrity stylist Cedric Haddad paired with a Virginie.O headpiece.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ola (@olafarahat)

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with the New York Times, new Etro Creative Director de Vincenzo talked about being the first non-family member to lead the Italian luxury label.  

The previous co-creative directors were second-generation siblings Kean and Veronica.  

“It was an opportunity to be part of a story,” said de Vincenzo.   

Topics: Etro Rym Saidi Yara Al-Namlah

US rapper Ice Spice champions Romanian Jordanian designer Amina Muaddi at awards show

US rapper Ice Spice champions Romanian Jordanian designer Amina Muaddi at awards show
Updated 29 March 2023
Arab News

US rapper Ice Spice champions Romanian Jordanian designer Amina Muaddi at awards show

US rapper Ice Spice champions Romanian Jordanian designer Amina Muaddi at awards show
Updated 29 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: US rapper Ice Spice attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards this week wearing a small purse by Romanian Jordanian designer-to-the-stars Amina Muaddi. 

The “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” singer chose the Superamini Baby Girl bag in black satin. The bag has leather lining, along with a crystal-embellished logo and “Baby Girl” text. 

The bag has leather lining, along with a crystal-embellished logo and “Baby Girl” text. (AFP)

She matched the purse with a black-and-white dress by French fashion label Jean Paul Gaultier and black platforms by Saint Laurent. 

At the star-studded event in Los Angeles, Ice Spice – along with British rapper Pink Pantheress – presented the Song of the Year award to superstar Taylor Swift who won the award for her hit “Anti-Hero.”  

Topics: iHeartRadio Music Awards Ice Spice Amina Muaddi

Celebrity-loved Roksanda Ilincic talks dressing Rajwa Al-Saif and design inspiration

Celebrity-loved Roksanda Ilincic talks dressing Rajwa Al-Saif and design inspiration
Updated 28 March 2023
Hanadi Merchant-Habib

Celebrity-loved Roksanda Ilincic talks dressing Rajwa Al-Saif and design inspiration

Celebrity-loved Roksanda Ilincic talks dressing Rajwa Al-Saif and design inspiration
  • Roksanda Ilincic’s designs have been worn by the likes of Kate Middleton, Anne Hathaway and Michelle Obama
  • Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan’s Saudi fiancee Rajwa Al-Saif wore a Roksanda creation to Princess Iman’s recent wedding in Amman
Updated 28 March 2023
Hanadi Merchant-Habib

DUBAI: London-based designer Roksanda Ilincic has quite the clientele. From British royalty like the princess of Wales to Hollywood A-listers Anne Hathaway and Blake Lively, her technicolored dresses are a go-to for many celebrities. 

Closer to home, the Saudi national and the fiancee of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan, Rajwa Al-Saif, was in the news for the elegant bright yellow cape dress by Ilincic that she wore to Princess Iman of Jordan’s recent wedding.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Roksanda (@roksandailincic)

Arab News caught up with the designer to learn more.

Al-Saif wearing her Neolitsea dress to the royal wedding came as a big surprise to the designer. “It was an absolute joy and such a privilege to see! I love the dress for its cape and the drama happening at the back,” said Ilincic.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Roksanda (@roksandailincic)

Royalty aside, the designer is also very popular with the regional style set in the Middle East. Last year, she spoke at Riyadh’s Fashion Futures and visited Kuwait for a lunch hosted by Harvey Nichols. “Riyadh was a wonderful experience — I love meeting my customers in person and discovering new ways of wearing my designs. Arab women are very educated in fashion — they know what luxury fabrics are and are open to experimenting,” said Ilincic. 

In addition, she believes women in the region love and understand her aesthetic, featuring bright colors and unusual shapes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Roksanda (@roksandailincic)

The Serbian-born designer studied architecture and applied arts at the University of Belgrade before moving to London for further studies. Ilincic graduated with her master’s degree in womenswear from Central Saint Martins in 1999, where she trained under the late professor Louise Wilson OBE. “When I interviewed at the institute, Louise Wilson asked me, ‘what do you want to do with your life once you graduate?’ So I said I want to start my own label, and I remember she was laughing at the time and thinking, ‘wow, those are very ambitious plans,’” she recalled.

For Ilincic, expressing herself and communicating through clothing was always an inner calling, and in 2005, she presented her first collection at London Fashion Week. Then, in 2014, she took the plunge and opened her flagship store on London’s Mount Street, designed by legendary architect Sir David Adjaye. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Roksanda (@roksandailincic)

Ilincic’s designs have become a celebrity staple through her eclectic color combinations and architectural silhouettes. Her inclination towards bold colors stems from her home country and is also reminiscent of the past works of the remarkable Christian Lacroix, who she considers an icon. 

“He’s definitely an inspiration, and so is home where there’s lots of sun, and everything surrounding me was in color. Even a trip to the food market would result in incredible color combinations,” she explained.

Her love for fluid architecture, too, lends itself to her designs. For example, she tries to avoid corsets as much as possible — for ease of movement and comfort for the wearer. “I use corsets when necessary, but I experiment to find alternatives. Sometimes I’ll use grosgrain ribbons or dresses with support on side seams. That element of comfort is really important and something that I never take for granted,” she said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Roksanda (@roksandailincic)

Elsewhere, it is art that often inspires her. Case in point: Her Fall/Winter 2023 collection that referenced the works of Japanese artist Atsuko Tanaka. The grandiose closing gowns consisted of dresses reminiscent of Tanaka’s “Electric Dress” — a creation made from colorful lights and electrical cords. “I took elements of the electric tubes from her art piece, and transformed them into soft, curvilinear tubes and draped them like curves around the body,” Ilincic noted. Despite their sculptural appeal, she believes they are dresses that women can still wear on the red carpet or on stage while performing.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Roksanda (@roksandailincic)

So how does a bonafide dressmaker dressing royalty end up collaborating with athletic wear brands like Lululemon and Fila? “I wanted to challenge myself — what I do is so radically different from what was becoming a norm — leggings worn as trousers or puffer jackets alongside red carpet skirts. I was lucky enough to partner with Lululemon and Fila to create sporty, couture-like pieces, and both collaborations have proved to be very successful,” she explained.

Last December, Michelle Obama wore a Roksanda X Fila jacket on her book tour. Couture-esque pieces or glamorous sportswear – it is clear Ilincic has mastered both — and that explains her ever-expanding celebrity fanbase.

Topics: Roksanda Rajwa Al-Saif Kate Middleton

Winnie Harlow’s Arab street style turns heads in Los Angeles

Winnie Harlow’s Arab street style turns heads in Los Angeles
Updated 28 March 2023
Arab News

Winnie Harlow’s Arab street style turns heads in Los Angeles

Winnie Harlow’s Arab street style turns heads in Los Angeles
Updated 28 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Canadian model Winnie Harlow was spotted championing Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran on the streets of Los Angeles. 

She donned a long textured green trench coat from the designer’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection that she wore over a brown turtleneck bodysuit.  

Harlow finished off her look with brown leather boots that extended up to her knees, a khaki structured purse and cat eye sunglasses that she tucked into the coat’s belt at her waist.  

The model wore the outfit for an eventful day. She attended a talk in Los Angeles where she spoke to business founders about her experience creating her beauty brand Cay Skin, she wrote in her Instagram caption as she shared pictures of her look.  

Harlow, who has over 10 million followers on Instagram, then went to celebrate one of her friend’s birthdays. “Long day, Work and Play. Speaking to new business founders about my experience my first year creating @cayskin then straight to the celebrations @mannyuk," she shared with her fans. 

The catwalk star is a regular visitor in the Middle East.  

She recently attended Saudi Arabia’s Formula E Diriyah E-Prix. 

“The experience at Formula E is unmatched and I’ve really enjoyed the vibe, people, atmosphere, and racing. I’ve been to Saudi Arabia a few times and always have a great experience, so I love that Formula E is in Diriyah,” Harlow said in a released statement in January. 

“Living in a more sustainable world and being able to enjoy motorsports at the same time is incredible,” she added.  

In November, she was spotted in Abu Dhabi. She attended the UAE’s Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and posed for pictures in front of the Louvre Abu Dhabi.  

To watch the race, Harlow wore a black sports jersey with green Swarovski crystals and black leggings with larger colorful crystals. She accessorized her look with a green bag and glasses.   

For her shoot, she wore a black form-fitting velvet dress with a matching turban by Omani label Atelier Zuhra, which was founded by designer Mouza Al-Awfi in 2015.   

She completed the look by layering chunky gold jewelry on her neck and wrists.  

Topics: Winnie Harlow Nicolas Jebran

Review: Netflix's ‘Soy Georgina’ season two highlights moments in Dubai amid tepid reality footage

Review: Netflix's ‘Soy Georgina’ season two highlights moments in Dubai amid tepid reality footage
Updated 28 March 2023
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Review: Netflix's ‘Soy Georgina’ season two highlights moments in Dubai amid tepid reality footage

Review: Netflix's ‘Soy Georgina’ season two highlights moments in Dubai amid tepid reality footage
Updated 28 March 2023
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: The second season of Netflix’s much-hyped “I Am Georgina” debuted on the streaming platform over the weekend; and while it does have its fair share of magical and poignant moments, its biggest drawback may be the fact that it was directed by Georgina Rodriguez herself, with a little help from Spanish director Victor Rins. 

The long-time partner of Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo and mother to their several children, Rodriguez is her own celebrity these days – helped by a vast social media following and her influencer status.  

The six-episode, sophomore season – filled with potential – took the monotonous and predictable route, however, following Rodriguez as she travels to movie festivals like Venice and Cannes and other cities, such as Manchester and so on.  

The series, also predictably, shows very little of the legendary sportsman Ronaldo, which could have made the work far more interesting for a certain section of viewers.  

However, episode one does feature Ronaldo and is set almost entirely in Dubai – following an emotional and touching moment as he surprised Rodriguez by lighting up the iconic Burj Khalifa with a special message on her 28th birthday.  

“It was a very emotional day. Well, it was and it still is, because in the end, those moments and those positive experiences stay with you,” she said in the show. “And day after day, it’s like a thrill, like a spark that keeps you happy and active and alive.” 

The show also touches on a more poignant and darker moment in her life – losing one of her twin babies, son Angel. It is heart-breaking to see her pine for the child, but Rodriguez says she pulls herself together thanks to her other children and Ronaldo. And we soon see her jetting off again in her private plane as she spends time with her close friends.  

Even a bit about the fact that she was the daughter of a cocaine kingpin growing up in Argentina is so carefully crafted that it feels whitewashed and drained of any significance.  

What else does the series offer? Rodriguez talks about how she was a ballet dancer, but could not pursue her dream, and this is shown more in the passing. The appearance of Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalia is also interesting, but nothing beats Ronaldo’s romantic birthday gesture at the Burj. More of this in season three, please. 

Topics: Soy Georgina I Am Georgina Georgina Rodriguez Cristiano Ronaldo Netflix

Latest updates

Ronaldo’s embrace of Saudi Arabian adventure could pave the way to Messi reunion
A few months ago, the notion of Lionel Messi signing for Al-Hilal would have been fanciful to say the least
UK deputy PM criticized for suggesting ‘safe and legal’ routes for Afghan migrants exist
UK deputy PM criticized for suggesting ‘safe and legal’ routes for Afghan migrants exist
ADNOC begins work on project that converts CO2 into rocks 
ADNOC begins work on project that converts CO2 into rocks 
Saudi banks’ net profits surge 7.5% to $1.4bn: SAMA 
Saudi banks’ net profits surge 7.5% to $1.4bn: SAMA 
Saudi Ports Authority unveils plans to cut emissions by 1,046 tons 
Saudi Ports Authority unveils plans to cut emissions by 1,046 tons 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.