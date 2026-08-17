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Seven red-necked ostrich chicks hatch at Imam Turki royal reserve

Seven red-necked ostrich chicks hatch at Imam Turki royal reserve
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The hatchings reflect efforts to boost the population of a species that has historically inhabited the reserve. (SPA)
Seven red-necked ostrich chicks hatch at Imam Turki royal reserve
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The hatchings reflect efforts to boost the population of a species that has historically inhabited the reserve. (SPA)
Seven red-necked ostrich chicks hatch at Imam Turki royal reserve
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The hatchings reflect efforts to boost the population of a species that has historically inhabited the reserve. (SPA)
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Updated 17 August 2026 15:45
Arab News
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Seven red-necked ostrich chicks hatch at Imam Turki royal reserve

Seven red-necked ostrich chicks hatch at Imam Turki royal reserve
  • Ostrich is historically associated with the Arabian Peninsula and the Al-Dahna Desert in Najd
Updated 17 August 2026 15:45
Arab News
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RIYADH: Seven red-necked ostrich chicks hatched at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve during the second quarter of 2026, according to the reserve’s development authority.

The hatchings reflect efforts to boost the population of a species that has historically inhabited the reserve, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

The authority follows an integrated approach to wildlife reintroduction, including habitat assessment and protection, selecting suitable release sites, and monitoring species’ movement, adaptation, reproduction and distribution in the wild. This provides scientific and field-based indicators to assess the success of reintroduction programs and guide their development.

The authority continues to implement programs for wildlife protection, species reintroduction and habitat conservation, supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to restore ecosystems and sustainably manage the Kingdom’s natural resources.

The ostrich is historically associated with the Arabian Peninsula and the Al-Dahna Desert in Najd. Increasing its population contributes to ecological balance and ecosystem sustainability.

The initiative uses two approaches. The first involves monitoring natural incubation in nests, while the second uses assisted incubation, with selected eggs transferred to dedicated hatcheries and incubators for monitoring to improve chick survival and development.

The authority’s wildlife team aims to increase the assisted breeding rate of red-necked ostriches to more than 30 percent. The chicks are gradually prepared for release to improve their ability to adapt to their native habitats.

Topics: Imam Turki Bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve Development Authority (ITBA)

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