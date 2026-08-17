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  • Global falcon farms flock to Riyadh auction 

Global falcon farms flock to Riyadh auction 

Global falcon farms flock to Riyadh auction 
The continued influx highlights the auction’s strong reputation and credibility worldwide, supported by the reliable environment it provides for buying and selling. (SPA)
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Updated 17 August 2026 15:56
Arab News
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Global falcon farms flock to Riyadh auction 

Global falcon farms flock to Riyadh auction 
  • A Canadian-bred Super White mottled gyrfalcon chick fetched SR1.3 million at auction
Updated 17 August 2026 15:56
Arab News
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RIYADH: Specialized breeding farmers from around the world have continued to arrive at the International Falcon Breeders Auction in Malham, north of Riyadh, reflecting its growing standing and trusted reputation among breeders, investors, and enthusiasts. 

The National Center for Falcons welcomed 14 new farms, including six from Spain, and new entries from Germany, England, Russia, Slovakia, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic and Bahrain.

Their participation strengthens the auction’s international presence and underscores its ability to attract leading falcon breeders, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The continued influx highlights the auction’s strong reputation and credibility worldwide, supported by the reliable environment it provides for buying and selling.

The auction also gives sellers direct access to a broad segment of falconers and buyers, allowing them to market their production and secure competitive prices.

The auction will continue to welcome breeding farms until Aug. 25, offering them the opportunity to display their production in specially equipped pavilions and participate in live competitive auctions.

Recently, a Canadian-bred Super White mottled gyrfalcon chick fetched SR1.3 million ($346,600) at the auction, becoming the event’s highest-priced bird of 2026 and the second-biggest sale in the auction’s history. 

The auction’s all-time record was set in 2021 during its inaugural edition, when an Ultra White gyrfalcon chick sold for SR1.75 million.

The event aims to preserve and promote Saudi Arabia’s falconry heritage while bringing together breeders, buyers, falconers and enthusiasts from the Kingdom and around the world.

Topics: National Center for Falcons (NCF) International Falcon Breeders Auction

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