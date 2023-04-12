You are here

Israeli restrictions on Orthodox church crowds in Jerusalem for Easter spark outrage

Special Israeli restrictions on Orthodox church crowds in Jerusalem for Easter spark outrage
A Greek Orthodox priest in the courtyard of Jerusalem’s Holy Sepulchre church, during the Holy Fire ceremony, Apr. 23, 2022. (AFP)
Mohammed Najib

  • The decision to limit access on Saturday to the Holy Fire, the most important Easter celebration for the Eastern Orthodox Church, angered church leaders
  • In contrast to previous years, when as many as 10,000 worshippers packed into the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, only 1,800 will be allowed inside this year
RAMALLAH: Israeli police will curb the number of worshippers in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem during Orthodox Easter ceremonies on Saturday, drawing anger from church leaders who said they would not cooperate.

The decision to limit access on Saturday to the Holy Fire, the most important Easter celebration for the Eastern Orthodox Church, angered church leaders who see it as part of what they consider long-standing efforts by Israel to restrict the rights and freedoms of the local Christian community.

Complaining of “heavy-handed” measures, they said they would not cooperate with the police.

In a joint statement, the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate, the Custody of the Holy Land and the Armenian Patriarchate said that they would “continue to uphold” their customs and that the ceremony would be conducted as it has been for two millennia, adding that all those who wished to worship were invited to attend.

In contrast to previous years, when as many as 10,000 worshippers packed into the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, only 1,800 will be allowed inside this year, with another 1,200 outside. Additional checkpoints around the Old City will also restrict access to the area around the church.

This year, sensitivity around religious festivals in the Old City has been particularly high, with Ramadan, the Jewish Passover holiday and Easter coinciding at a time of heightened Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

Israel’s revocation of 739 permits granted to Palestinian Christians in the Gaza Strip has also sparked outrage among community members in Gaza and their leaders.

About 1,000 Christians live in the Gaza Strip among its 2 million population. Most of them are Greek Orthodox and celebrate Easter a week after the Western celebration at the Saint Porphyrios Orthodox Church in Jerusalem.

Gaza residents must have a permit from Israeli authorities to leave the enclave, which has been blockaded by Israel and Egypt since 2007.

Gaza houses three churches — the Orthodox church, the Gaza Baptist Church for Evangelical and Protestant Christians and the Roman Catholic Holy Family Church. Most Christians in the Gaza Strip are of the Orthodox denomination.

Samer Tarzi, an Orthodox Christian from Gaza, told Arab News that Israeli authorities informed the community officially that their permits had been rejected.

Israeli authorities contacted the Christians who had previously left Gaza for Jerusalem to celebrate the holiday, asking them to return home by April 13.

“Every Easter brings up an obstacle that the Israelis use as a pretext to cancel permits and preserve Jerusalem. Holy Week is the basis of the Christian faith, and we are forced to spend it, as well as Easter, in Gaza this year,” said Tarzi, who is usually not granted a permit to Jerusalem for unknown reasons, while the rest of his family is.

“This is a holy week for Christians, as whoever prays, fasts, walks the Path of Sorrow, and attends Easter is considered as if he performed a Christian pilgrimage,” Tarzi added.

George Anton from the Catholic Church in Gaza told Arab News that “revoking permits for Orthodox Christians and depriving them of a visit to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre during Easter means canceling Easter and canceling the pilgrimage of Orthodox Christians this year because the main holiday of the Resurrection is in Jerusalem.”

He added: “In this case, all pilgrimage visits and all religious ceremonies related to the holiday will end, and Orthodox Christians will have to celebrate Easter in the local church in Gaza.”

Gaza Christians are allowed to visit Jerusalem and Bethlehem twice a year, during Christmas and Easter only, and they were denied the visits for nearly two years during COVID-19 restrictions.

Church leaders in Jerusalem and Bethlehem told Arab News that Palestinian Christians were at risk of suffering the repercussions of a rise in right-wing violence, spurred by Israel’s new government.

The Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights based in Gaza has denounced the Israeli move and called on the international community to perform its duty to ensure respect for the rules of international law in the region.

It said that Palestinians “take the trouble to apply for a permit and suffer anxiety and tension while awaiting the response of the Israeli authorities, even though the restriction violates the international humanitarian law that protects the right of people living under occupation to move freely within the occupied territory.”

The Gaza-based Human Rights Center said that Christians from the Gaza Strip “are repeatedly denied access to the holy places in the cities of Jerusalem and Bethlehem, in a...perpetuation of violations of the rights of Palestinians, Muslims and Christians to practice their religious rites.”

The Palestinian presidency said: “We strongly support the demands of the churches in Jerusalem to allow free access smoothly and without problems for Christian pilgrims to attend the Holy Saturday ceremonies.”

It also called on all pilgrims to go to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, participate in the celebration of the Holy Saturday activities, and worship in freedom and peace, urging the international community, especially the US administration, to intervene immediately to stop the Israeli crimes, which affect the freedom of worship of Christian and Muslim believers alike.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the right-wing Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the Old City of Jerusalem in protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to prevent settlers’ incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque during the last 10 days of Ramadan to avoid any possible escalation.

Ben-Gvir strongly criticized Netanyahu’s decision, calling it a “grave mistake that will lead to further escalation.”

Topics: Israel church of the holy sepulchre Palestinian Christians

Lebanon judge to lift travel ban on central bank chief: judicial officials

Lebanon judge to lift travel ban on central bank chief: judicial officials
  • Riad Salameh is part of a political class widely blamed for Lebanon's unprecedented economic crisis
  • He is the target of a series of judicial investigations both at home and abroad on suspicion of fraud, money laundering and illicit enrichment, among other allegations
BEIRUT: A Lebanese judge will lift a travel ban imposed on the country’s embattled central bank chief, who has been summoned for a hearing in Paris next month, two judicial officials said Wednesday.
Riad Salameh is part of a political class widely blamed for Lebanon’s unprecedented economic crisis that the World Bank says is of a scale usually associated with wars.
He is the target of a series of judicial investigations both at home and abroad on suspicion of fraud, money laundering and illicit enrichment, among other allegations — including in France where he has been summoned for a hearing on May 16.
“Judge Ghada Aoun will lift the travel ban on Riad Salameh tomorrow,” the first judicial official told AFP, requesting anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
Aoun slapped Salameh with the ban in January last year after an activist group filed a lawsuit against the central bank chief, alleging financial misconduct.
A second judicial official, also requesting anonymity, confirmed the restrictions would be lifted on Thursday.
“He will have no excuse not to go to France” for the hearing, the second official added.
France, Germany and Luxembourg in March last year seized assets worth 120 million euros ($130 million) in a move linked to a probe by French investigators into 72-year-old Salameh’s personal wealth.
Salameh, who denies wrongdoing, is also being investigated by Lebanese authorities on suspicion of financial misconduct including possible embezzlement, money laundering and tax evasion.
Lebanon opened its own probe into Salameh’s wealth in 2021, after the office of Switzerland’s top prosecutor requested assistance with an investigation into more than $300 million allegedly embezzled out of the central bank with the help of his brother Raja.
Both Salameh brothers have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.
A source close to the French investigation said Raja, Salameh’s former assistant Marianne Hoayek and his son Nady Salameh were mentioned as potential accomplices but have not been charged with a crime.
A French judge is also investigating Marwan Kheireddine, head of Al-Mawarid Bank, which is suspected of having bypassed proper checks on Salameh’s accounts, the source said.
Kheireddine is being probed for potential financial crimes including criminal association with the aim of embezzling public funds, aggravated breach of trust and corrupting a civil servant, according to the source.

Topics: Lebanon Riad Salameh Ghada Aoun Economic crisis

US says its forces captured Daesh operative in raid in Syria

US says its forces captured Daesh operative in raid in Syria
  • "The capture of Hudayfah al Yemeni and his associates will disrupt the organization's ability to plot and carry out operations," the statement said
WASHINGTON: The US military conducted a helicopter raid in eastern Syria late on Saturday and captured a Daesh operative and two of his associates, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on Wednesday.
“The capture of Hudayfah al Yemeni and his associates will disrupt the organization’s ability to plot and carry out operations,” the statement said, adding no civilians were killed or hurt.
Earlier this month, the US military said it killed a senior Daesh leader in Syria, naming him as Khalid ‘Aydd Ahmad Al-Jabouri. The US said he was responsible for planning Daesh attacks in Europe and Turkiye and developed the group’s leadership structure in Turkiye.

Topics: Syria CENTCOM US Daesh

Lebanon municipal services face paralysis amid election doubts

Lebanon municipal services face paralysis amid election doubts
  • Rival Cabinet and parliamentary blocs blamed each other for the possible delay of the elections
  • Minister of Interior Bassam Mawlawi announced earlier this month that the elections will be held in stages from May 7-28, pledging to conduct them pending the completion of funding
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s municipal elections set for May could be postponed for a second time following a series of parliamentary delays, leaving local administrations and services paralyzed.
The elections were initially postponed for 12 months because they coincided with the 2022 parliamentary elections.
But with deputies refusing to hold a parliamentary session to settle the matter, municipal polls now face a second postponement.
Rival Cabinet and parliamentary blocs blamed each other for the possible delay of the elections.
Meanwhile, the joint parliamentary committee failed to approve a draft law to secure an advance for the Ministry of Interior to fund the May elections.
International observers have repeatedly warned Lebanon’s political class of the need to meet constitutional deadlines. Political leaders have also been urged to meet their responsibilities in holding presidential elections, as well as the municipal and mayoral elections, which are the responsibility of local authorities.
The extended term of Lebanon’s municipal councils ends in May. The term of the municipal and mayoral councils lasts six years, while the deputies’ term lasts four.
Minister of Interior Bassam Mawlawi announced earlier this month that the elections will be held in stages from May 7-28, pledging to conduct them pending the completion of funding.
Joanna Wronecka, UN special coordinator for Lebanon, welcomed Mawlawi’s announcement, saying that the elections “offer an opportunity for citizens to make their voices heard and to enhance their involvement in local governance, and development and foster local ownership.”
She added: “The Lebanese people deserve effective, responsive and accountable state institutions at all levels. Municipalities are also a key partner for the UN in delivering assistance.”
The Lebanese government estimated that it required about $8.9 million to conduct the municipal elections.
The electoral process needs about 12,000 workers and 800 judges to organize. However, those targets are affected by a strike by the majority of Lebanon’s public workers and teachers over salary deflation.
Since the outset of the economic crisis in 2019, municipalities have suffered financially. Some have complained about their inability to carry out their developmental role.
There are 1,059 municipalities in Lebanon, including 12,741 members, according to UNDP figures.
Since the last municipal elections conducted in 2016 amid a presidential vacuum, there have been 108 defunct municipalities run by the district administrator or governor.
There are 3,018 mayors responsible for issuing vital documents for citizens, such as birth and death certificates, as well as handling visa paperwork, extracts of records, residence certificates and more.
Municipal elections have often been affected by political and security issues in Lebanon. During the country’s civil war, 21 laws were issued to provide term extensions for municipalities and mayors.
Firas Hamdan, Change party representative, said that he regrets the state of the country in terms of “failure, impotence, recklessness and squabbling of responsibilities.”
He added: “There is an integrated political system and a political decision not to hold elections.”
Concerned government officials failed to attend a meeting of the joint parliamentary committees to discuss the elections and related expenses.
“The issue of holding elections has become almost impossible,” said Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Elias Bou Saab after the meeting of the parliamentary committees. “I will, in my personal capacity, propose a law to extend the term of the municipal and elective councils for four months.”
Saab blamed “the government and the interior minister” for the possible failure to hold the elections in May.
MP Ali Hassan Khalil of the Amal Movement bloc in Parliament said that “there is a logistical difficulty in holding the elections.”
MP George Adwan from the Lebanese Forces party said: “Despite our demand for months that the government do everything necessary to hold the municipal elections, it turned out that all the promises were false and the government has not taken any serious step to hold the elections.
“We hold the prime minister, the Cabinet and any party that contributed with or within this government, responsible for not holding these elections and all that results from the non-alternation of power.”
Adwan announced that he would “not participate in any legislative session convened by Parliament to approve the extension of municipal and elective councils before electing a president of the republic.”
MP Faisal Al-Sayegh said: “Everyone wants to hold municipal elections, but are we able to hold them? The issue is not only related to financing but also to logistical issues.”

Topics: Lebanon Bassam Mawlawi municipal elections

Yemen prisoner exchange postponed to Friday: official

Yemenis greet their freed relatives during a prisoner exchange ceremony between the Houthis and the government. (File/AFP)
Yemenis greet their freed relatives during a prisoner exchange ceremony between the Houthis and the government. (File/AFP)
  • “It has been confirmed that the exchange process will start on Friday morning,” tweeted Majid Fadael
  • No reason was given for the delay to the three-day exchange
Sanaa: An exchange of nearly 900 prisoners from Yemen’s civil war will start on Friday, one day later than previously announced, a government official said on Wednesday.
No reason was given for the delay to the three-day exchange, in which prisoners will be flown between cities in Yemen and Saudi Arabia.
The biggest prisoner swap since 2020 is taking place after a delegation from Saudi Arabia held talks with Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia this week in an attempt to end hostilities.
A six-month United Nations-brokered truce that officially lapsed in October is still largely holding.
“It has been confirmed that the exchange process will start on Friday morning,” tweeted Majid Fadael, spokesman for the government delegation negotiating the exchange.
The prisoner transfers “will last for three days, starting on Friday and ending on Sunday,” said Fadael, revising the timetable he announced on Tuesday.
The Houthis are releasing 181 prisoners in exchange for 706 detainees held by government forces, according to an agreement reached last month in Switzerland.

Topics: Yemen Houthis prisoner exchange

RIYADH: The Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen have been forced to the negotiating table by the failure of their military campaign, a leading analyst has told Arab News.
A Saudi delegation is currently in Sanaa for talks on ending the conflict, and a three-day operation to exchange about 900 prisoners is expected to begin on Friday, one day later than previously announced. 

“I think that the Houthis, after a nine-year war that started with their 2014 coup, were unable to achieve their objectives through a military solution, which prompted them to resort to a peaceful solution,” Yemeni affairs expert Badr Al-Qahtani told Arab News.

Al-Qahtani is optimistic that a peace deal will be reached eventually. “Any agreement in Yemen will be UN-brokered and concluded between the government and the Houthis based on the three terms of reference, which are the Gulf Cooperation Council Initiative, the outcomes of the Comprehensive National Dialogue Conference and UN Resolution 2216,” he said.

Al-Qahtani said last month’s historic Chinese-brokered pact between Saudi Arabia and Iran to restore diplomatic ties had influenced events. “The regional peace agreements will not solve all of the problems swiftly,” he said. “However, they will inspire everyone, and regional powers will prompt their allies, while utilizing trust and influence, to push for peace.”

Yemen’s immediate need is a continuation of the current ceasefire, supported by regional powers, Al-Qahtani said. “The main guarantor is the influence that Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE and Oman have on the parties in Yemen,” he said.

“However, it all remains linked to the commitments that are made and to the Yemeni parties setting common goals, which include having a Yemeni state for the Yemeni people and taking into consideration the interests of neighbors and allies, if we want to be more realistic.”

Both Yemen and the wider Gulf will benefit from a peace agreement, Al-Qahtani said. “Yemen is neighboring the Gulf countries, which have huge economies and are completely aware of the fact that they cannot grow while having an unstable state for a neighbor,” he said.

“Yemen could benefit from the economic privileges of the Gulf system, making peace not only a political agreement but also a step that would help Yemen move away from a dire situation and toward a better one.”

Topics: Yemen Saudi Arabia Sanaa Houthis

