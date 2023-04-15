You are here

  • Home
  • Cybercriminals shift focus to crypto industry

Cybercriminals shift focus to crypto industry

Cybercriminals shift focus to crypto industry
The detection of conventional financial threats like banking PC and mobile malware in the global cybersecurity company dropped significantly last year. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gcq63

Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

Cybercriminals shift focus to crypto industry

Cybercriminals shift focus to crypto industry
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: As attacks using conventional financial threats have become less frequent in 2022, cybercriminals shifted their focus to the crypto industry, according to a new report by Kaspersky.

The detection of conventional financial threats like banking PC and mobile malware in the global cybersecurity company dropped significantly last year.

In addition, anti-phishing systems in Kaspersky have prevented 40 percent more cryptocurrency-related phishing attacks last year, compared to 2021.

The year 2022 concluded with 5 million detections of crypto phishing, compared to 3.6 million the year prior, the report noted.

Data from the report further revealed that every seventh person surveyed was impacted by cryptocurrency phishing.

The report partially attributed this rise to the instability that happened in the crypto market last year, which directly relies on the level of trust that users have in cryptocurrency.

Kaspersky indicated that scammers are continuously developing their tricks and crafting novel techniques to effectively con their victims.

“Despite some problems that have occurred in the cryptocurrency market over the past six months, in the minds of many people, crypto still remains a symbol of getting rich quick with minimal effort,” commented Olga Svistunova, a security expert at Kaspersky.

She added: “Therefore, the flow of scammers parasitizing in this field does not dry out. In order to lure victims into their networks, these scammers continue to come up with new and more interesting stories.”

One of the stories discovered by the company was that of an email containing a PDF file claiming that the user registered on a cryptocurrency cloud mining platform a while back and, since their account is inactive, needs to withdraw crypts at once.  

In the file, there would be a link directed to a bogus mining platform where the user would fill out a form with personal data and then pay a commission.

The cybersecurity company provided means by which people can safely use cryptocurrency while limiting their tendency to be conned, according to the report.

Double-checking website URLs and avoiding suspicious links is a clear-cut way to be cautious of phishing scams and prevent them.

Not sharing the private keys that unlock cryptocurrency wallets was another recommendation from the global cybersecurity company.

In addition, staying informed about cyber threats and how to protect oneself will prepare people better against attacks, stated the report.

The report also stressed on the importance of effective research before taking any steps towards investing in something, and suggested the use of trustworthy security solutions.

Kaspersky uses innovative security solutions and services to protect 400 million users internationally ranging from businesses to essential infrastructure to governmental institutions and consumers.

Topics: CRYPTO cybercriminals

Related

Special Anthony Scaramucci remains firm in his conviction that 2023 will be the “year of recovery” for the cryptocurrency industry video
Business & Economy
2023 will be the ‘year of recovery’ for cryptocurrency industry, says SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci
G20 finance chiefs to discuss debt, crypto, inflation
Business & Economy
G20 finance chiefs to discuss debt, crypto, inflation

MENA region benefiting from resurgence in growth

MENA region benefiting from resurgence in growth
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

MENA region benefiting from resurgence in growth

MENA region benefiting from resurgence in growth
  • Franklin Templeton report sees favorable background for MENA equities markets in 2023
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Driven by mega-investment projects, rising energy prices, greater fiscal prudence and better demographics, the economies of the Middle East and North Africa region are experiencing a revival in growth, according to a report by Franklin Templeton’s Emerging Markets Equity Group.

The Gulf Cooperation Council countries, particularly Saudi Arabia which is the largest economy in the region, has significant expenditure plans. The Saudi government has stated its goal to invest nearly $2 trillion in the domestic sector between now and the end of this decade as part of its Vision 2030 economic reform strategy.

Giga-projects, the report noted, have served as a key pillar of the region’s multi-year reform effort.

Although there have been local and international headwinds, the initiatives have continued to move forward due to the requirements of diversifying the economy away from oil, attracting talent and money, and creating jobs for a youthful population.

Despite fluctuating oil prices and the pandemic, giga-projects have continued to advance steadily, demonstrating the government’s long-term commitment.

The government has attempted to separate the outcomes of the projects from fluctuations in their fiscal condition and, by extension, oil prices by mandating the country’s sovereign wealth fund as the independent sponsor of these projects with its own balance sheet.

This is a significant shift from the past when government expenditure was closely tied to oil prices.

The MENA region’s weight in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index has also risen from 1.6 percent in 2016 to 7.7 percent in 2022. This growth has been driven by the implementation of various market-based changes in recent years.

Initial public offerings, privatization and increased foreign ownership limitations are among them.

Saudi Arabia is the largest single market, accounting for 4.1 percent of the index, and this figure is expected to rise.

In a world grappling with the challenges of declining birth rates and rising dependence ratios, the demography of the GCC economies, notably Saudi Arabia, is heading in the opposite direction.

The Kingdom’s predicted rise in the economically active 25-64-year-old population is among the fastest in developing countries, at 19.6 percent between 2019 and 2039.

The report also forecast a favorable background for MENA equities markets in 2023. However, it stated that the area is not immune to risks such as the impact of interest rates hike on economy.

The reported noted that the link between oil prices and the MENA economic and market outlook is gradually fading as a result of economic diversification and an increasing dependence on sovereign wealth funds to support investment in the area.

Topics: MENA region Franklin Templeton giga-projects energy prices

Related

Saudi Arabia tops MENA region in debt issuance 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia tops MENA region in debt issuance 
Qatar to host Web Summit for first time in MENA region next year
Middle-East
Qatar to host Web Summit for first time in MENA region next year

Middle East consumers ready to pay premium for green travel experience

Middle East consumers ready to pay premium for green travel experience
Updated 5 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Middle East consumers ready to pay premium for green travel experience

Middle East consumers ready to pay premium for green travel experience
  • In the UAE, up to 61 percent of residents claim that they are willing to pay more for exchange of a more responsible, eco-friendly and sustainable tourism experience
Updated 5 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Consumers in the Middle East are willing to pay premium towards a sustainable and luxurious travel experience including travel and accommodation, according to a statement released by Dubai’s annual trade show Arabian Travel Market.

This statement comes at a time when sustainability has been a hot topic that has recently grabbed a lot of attention in the Middle East’s luxury travel sector over the past few years.

In the UAE alone, up to 61 percent of residents claim that they are willing to pay more for exchange of a more responsible, eco-friendly and sustainable tourism experience.

In fact, post COVID-19, one in 10 consumers have actually stayed in luxury yet green accommodation over the course of the past three years, according to a report launched by British market research firm YouGov titled “Global Travel & Tourism Whitepaper 2023.”

During the same period, affluent travelers’ sustainable luxury hotel stays witnessed a 50 percent surge, according to the report.

In addition to this 58 percent of the respondents residing in the UAE disclosed that the activity of traveling in general has become even more important after the pandemic-induced lockdown.

When zooming in on the luxury aspect in particular, 25 percent of people living in the emirates are pursuing entertainment options. On the other hand, 19 percent of the people are after first-class accommodation options.  

Over and above green luxurious travel experiences, it is also very important to them that the experience is also authentic.

Since the pandemic, 51 percent of high-income travelers are headhunting raw and meaningful travel experiences. Adding to this, 27 percent of the travelers are reported to pay premium in order to stay in isolated and private accommodation options.  

“The Middle East has developed an unparalleled international reputation for luxury tourism, with consumers across the region placing a high value on bespoke, memorable and environmentally responsible experiences,”  Exhibition Director Middle East at ATM Danielle Curtis said in the statement.

This year, the 30th edition of ATM will take place between May 1 and May 4 under the theme “Working Towards Net Zero.”

The event is expected to see the participation of travel professionals and industry leaders from over 150 countries who will tackle innovative ways in which they are actually delivering luxury and sustainable travel experiences across the Gulf region.  

The aim of the event is to provide market insights, connect global suppliers and help discover sustainable solutions, products and endless inspiration at the new ATM Sustainability Hub.

Topics: consumers UAE Middle East Arabian Travel Market

Related

UAE consumers buying wider brand range than pre-pandemic, says NielsenIQ survey
Business & Economy
UAE consumers buying wider brand range than pre-pandemic, says NielsenIQ survey

Saudi banks top Forbes list of region’s most valuable banks

Saudi banks top Forbes list of region’s most valuable banks
Updated 28 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi banks top Forbes list of region’s most valuable banks

Saudi banks top Forbes list of region’s most valuable banks
  • KSA’s Al-Rajhi Bank and Saudi National Bank named the largest banks in the Middle East region
Updated 28 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Al-Rajhi Bank and Saudi National Bank have been named the largest banks in the Middle East region with a market cap of $75 billion and $56.4 billion respectively, according to a new report by Forbes.

Qatar National Bank Group garnered the third spot in this list with a market cap of $42.8 billion, followed by First Abu Dhabi Bank with a market value of $42.4 billion.

Kuwait Finance House bagged the fifth spot on the list with an aggregate market value of $37.5 billion.

Forbes Middle East compiled this list of the 50 most valuable banks in the Middle East and North Africa region based on their reported market values as of Feb. 28, 2023.

According to the report, these 50 banks have an aggregate market value of $548.1 billion.

The report pointed out that the top three banks in this list have a collective market cap of $174.2 billion, accounting for nearly 32 percent of the total list.

In the Forbes’ ranking, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are home to the most banks on the list, with 10 entries each, constituting 40 percent of the ranking. 

FASTFACT

Saudi Arabia’s 10 most valuable banks have an aggregate market value of $223.5 billion, while the 10 banks in the UAE included in the list are worth $121.2 billion.

Saudi Arabia’s 10 most valuable banks have an aggregate market value of $223.5 billion, while the 10 banks in the UAE included in the list are worth $121.2 billion.

The report added that Qatar’s eight banks in this list are worth $81.3 billion.

Seven banks from Kuwait too made their way to this list with a collective market value of $76.2 billion.

Four banks from Morocco, two from Oman, three from Jordan, two from Bahrain, and one bank each from Egypt and Tunisia are also included in this list released by Forbes.

The report also added that banks in the region are backing sustainable finance investments and securing deals to boost energy-efficient customer offerings.

Al-Rajhi Bank, which is now the largest bank in the region, also had significant growth in its net profit last year. Exceeding analysts’ estimates, the bank reported net profit of $4.57 billion in 2022, up from $3.93 billion in 2021.

Abdullah bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, chairman of the board of directors, said that the bank continued to grow at all levels and achieved its strategic goals based on customer loyalty, investor confidence and the professionalism of its employees.

Founded in 1957, Al Rajhi Bank is a major investor in Saudi Arabia and is one of the major joint stock firms in the Kingdom.

Topics: Forbes Saudi banks Al-Rajhi Bank Saudi National Bank

Related

6 Saudi firms on Forbes MENA list of top fintech companies
Business & Economy
6 Saudi firms on Forbes MENA list of top fintech companies
Saudi banks’ net profits surge 7.5% to $1.4bn: SAMA 
Business & Economy
Saudi banks’ net profits surge 7.5% to $1.4bn: SAMA 

World Metaverse Council to host event in Riyadh

World Metaverse Council to host event in Riyadh
Updated 32 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

World Metaverse Council to host event in Riyadh

World Metaverse Council to host event in Riyadh
Updated 32 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The World Metaverse Council, a platform leading the dialogue for an equitable and inclusive life in the metaverse, has been announced as a strategic partner for the Metaverse Discovery and World Metaverse Awards taking place in Riyadh later this year, according to a statement.

The World Metaverse Council aims to encourage collaborations in an attempt to create a comprehensive and decentralized metaverse to maximize socioeconomic possibilities.

Hosted by the Crown Plaza RDC Hotel, The Metaverse Discovery event is set to take place on June 8. It is committed to taking organizations on an immersive journey to unlock their potential opportunities within the metaverse.

“As increasing numbers of organizations are embarking on their own metaverse journeys, new standards of excellence are continually being set,” said Chris Fountain, CEO of the organizing committee for Metaverse Discovery and the World Metaverse Awards.

He added: “We believe now is the time to recognize and reward excellence within the metaverse space and are excited to celebrate the best in global digital talent through the inaugural edition of the World Metaverse Awards.”

The World Metaverse Awards will showcase accomplishments of organizations across a wide range of categories including finance, smart cities, tourism and leisure, healthcare and retail, among others.

In addition, an individual award will be presented to honor the “World Metaverse Leader of the Year.”

The organizers of the event have chosen Riyadh as the host city for the awards given the Kingdom’s keenness to unlock the vast potential of the metaverse.

Topics: World Metaverse Council World Metaverse Awards

Related

FalconViz launches metaverse lab offering BIM solutions
Corporate News
FalconViz launches metaverse lab offering BIM solutions
KPMG launches center of excellence for metaverse
Corporate News
KPMG launches center of excellence for metaverse

Saudi Arabia in spotlight as top destination for startup investments

Saudi Arabia in spotlight as top destination for startup investments
Updated 59 min 44 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

Saudi Arabia in spotlight as top destination for startup investments

Saudi Arabia in spotlight as top destination for startup investments
  • Kingdom scoops up more than half of the total deal value in the region
Updated 59 min 44 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: Startups in the Middle East and North Africa region raised $247 million across 67 deals last month with Saudi Arabia scooping up more than half of the total deal value in the region.

The Kingdom was the top destination for startup investments with $175 million raised across 20 deals with buy now, pay later fintech Tamara’s $150 million debt round representing 64 percent of the region’s total funding raised last month, according to Wamda’s monthly report.

The UAE came in second place with $59 million across 18 deals followed by Bahrain with $6 million, Kuwait with $4 million and Morocco with $1 million. Egypt saw a massive decline, not being in the top five countries for the first time in one year.

March funding saw a 67 percent decline month-on-month but pushed the total funding raised in the first quarter of 2023 to surpass $1.1 billion, marking a 17 percent increase quarter on quarter.

Fintech remains the preferred sector for investors attracting 73 percent of all activity last month with $179.6 million followed by foodtech and edtech with $19 million and $14 million, respectively.

Other sectors received interesting attention last month like traveltech grabbing $9 million, web3 and blockchain $3.5 million, and 3D printing and manufacturing attracting $2 million in investments.

Hakbah scoops $2m in pre-series A funding

Saudi-based fintech startup Hakbah raised $2 million in a pre-series A funding round by Global Ventures and Aditum Investment Management.

Founded in 2018, the company managed to attract its first institutional capital from Global Ventures as well as receive licensing approval from the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA.

Hakbah is a savings platform that aims to strengthen financial inclusion via social savings. The company witnessed over 20 times organic growth in 2022 helping 18,000 customers save over an accumulated $35 million, a press release stated.

“We are proud to have two strong financial institutions, Global Ventures and Aditum, as our primary investors. They share our values, vision, and ambition to elevate the savings industry to the next level,” Naif Abusaida, founder of Hakbah, said.

The company plans to use the funding to accelerate growth and cement its presence in the Kingdom as well as enhance its savings engine algorithm.

“Savings are an important pillar of the Financial Sector Development Program and increasing them is a key focus for Saudi Vision 2030,” Abusaida added.

Savvy Games to acquire Scopely for $4.9bn

Savvy Games, wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has signed an agreement to acquire US-based gaming firm Scopely for $4.9 billion.

Touted to be one of the biggest acquisitions ever in the gaming industry, the move is expected to catalyze Saudi Arabia’s efforts to evolve as a global gaming hub, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.

“At Savvy Games Group, our mission is to invest in — and grow — the global games community by inviting the best minds to join us,” said Brian Ward, CEO of Savvy Games Group.

Our mission is to invest in — and grow — the global games community by inviting the best minds to join us.

Brian Ward, CEO of Savvy Games Group

He added: “Scopely is one of the fastest-growing games companies today, and we have long admired their ability to build loyal, engaged player communities.”

Scopely is known for developing free-to-play franchises including Star Trek Fleet Command, Stumble Guys, Scrabble Go and Yahtzee with Buddies.

“Savvy Games Group shares our long-held belief that the companies who have built the deepest relationships with their players will succeed. Together, as one, we will be able to further expand the possibilities of play, continuing to develop beloved game experiences for players around the world,” said Scopely co-CEO Walter Driver.

J.P. Morgan acted as the lead financial adviser to Savvy on this transaction. Bank of America and Aream also acted as financial advisers to Savvy, while Latham and Watkins acted as legal adviser.

e& acquires 50.3% of Careem Super App

UAE-headquartered communication firm e&, formerly known as Etisalat, acquired a 50.3 percent stake in Careem’s super app spinout for $400 million.

Careem’s ride-hailing business will continue to be fully owned by Uber, while its super app will have Uber, Careem’s co-founders, and e& as major shareholders.

Careem’s super app offers multiple services including food delivery. (Supplied)

The super app offers multiple services including food and grocery delivery, micro-mobility, a digital wallet and other fintech options.

The company currently operates in 10 countries across the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia, and will use the investment to expand further.

“Super apps have catalyzed the economic, social and cultural growth of emerging markets today. The popularity of super apps has come from the need to provide a unique and seamless customer experience,” Hatem Dowidar, group CEO at e&, said.

Since Uber’s acquisition of Careem in 2020 for $3.1 billion, Careem has evolved into a multiservice app that witnessed massive growth through the years.

“The Careem super app is a digital native that has built a rapidly growing payments, food and grocery delivery network, and a platform for other digital businesses to scale from. The shared vision between e& and Careem is exciting, we believe that together we’ll be able to enhance our impact across different markets in the region while pushing the boundaries of customer experience,” Dowidar added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Hakbah e& Savvy Games Group

Related

UAE’s ProTenders set to enter Saudi Arabia amidst construction boom
Business & Economy
UAE’s ProTenders set to enter Saudi Arabia amidst construction boom
6 Saudi firms on Forbes MENA list of top fintech companies
Business & Economy
6 Saudi firms on Forbes MENA list of top fintech companies

Latest updates

Twenty-three US troops suffered traumatic brain injuries in Syria
Twenty-three US troops suffered traumatic brain injuries in Syria
MENA region benefiting from resurgence in growth
MENA region benefiting from resurgence in growth
Hemedti carved route to power by crushing Darfur revolt in Sudan
Hemedti carved route to power by crushing Darfur revolt in Sudan
Middle East consumers ready to pay premium for green travel experience
Middle East consumers ready to pay premium for green travel experience
Iran police begin crackdown on headscarf violators
Iran's police forces stand on a street amid the implementation of the new hijab surveillance in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023.

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.