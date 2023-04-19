‘Unbridled grief’: Ukrainian woman buries toddler son, husband after strike

You are here

A cemetery employee stands next to graves of two-year-old Maksym and his father Sergei Komarista after their burial at a cemetery in Sloviansk, Donetsk region on April 19, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
  • She buried them both again on Wednesday, days after the barrage that killed her family, pulverised her home and forced her to confront the toll of Russia's brutal invasion
  • Sloviansk, a frontline town of around 110,000, is part of the industrial Donetsk region which Russian leader Vladimir Putin claims is part of Russia
SLOVIANSK, Ukraine: Rescuers dug frantically for Anastasia Komarista’s two-year-old son in the rubble of their east Ukraine housing block for hours after Russian strikes last week. Then they dug for her husband.
She buried them both again on Wednesday, days after the barrage that killed her family, pulverised her home and forced her to confront the toll of Russia’s brutal invasion.
Outside her town of Sloviansk, in a rainy cemetery sweeping down to a river, Komarista wailed over their coffins, begging them to pardon her for surviving.
“Forgive me! Forgive me! I don’t want to be here. I want to be lying next to you,” she screamed, dazed and pale in black clothing, propped up by stern and stoic relatives.
“I prayed to God to save you!” she shouted, looking up to the sky, which echoed back the dull thuds of distant artillery.
The fatal Russian attack last Friday evening ripped through Komarista’s apartment on the top floor of her Soviet-era building in a quiet residential area.
Sloviansk, a frontline town of around 110,000, is part of the industrial Donetsk region which Russian leader Vladimir Putin claims is part of Russia.
Komarista was at the gym nearby when the missiles struck. Her husband Sergei, 29, was looking after their son Maksym and his uncle had stopped by.
AFP journalists on the scene minutes after the attack heard a woman shrieking and saw rescue workers fling a charred stroller from the destroyed fourth floor while digging for survivors.
Concrete dust and shattered glass layered the street below and plumes of black smoke billowed from homes across the street struck by shrapnel.
Children’s crayon drawings and ripped schoolbook pages mingled with chunks of concrete on the ground including around a playground in the courtyard.
The two-year-old was pulled from the rubble alive but died in the ambulance.
There were still Easter decorations hanging from the church in Sloviansk where around a hundred mourners holding candles gathered to bid farewell to Maksym and his father.
“Unbridled grief has befallen this family,” the priest conducting the ceremony said.
“Not just this family, but the whole city. What words could bring any consolation in this situation?“
Maksym’s coffin, decorated with blue and white silk, was so small it required only two men to carry.
Both caskets lay under a large mural picturing the famous Saint Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow’s Red Square.
The Orthodox cathedral in Sloviansk is still under the auspices of the Russian church — an ongoing controversy of the war.
Sergei repaired phones and sold accessories, and he played in a local football team, according to an online death notice in which friends described him as “easy-going and empathetic.”
“We hope that you are now with Pele and Maradona. There are no words to describe our grief, our loss,” friends wrote in an open message.
S-300 missiles are designed to take down hostile air targets like enemy aircraft or missiles. Russia has large stockpiles, and each costs hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Russia fired eight toward Sloviansk in Friday’s attack. The barrage killed 15 people and injured dozens more.
The Kremlin has repeatedly said its forces do not target residential areas and insists Kyiv is responsible for prolonging civilian suffering in Ukraine by refusing negotiations.
Apart from Maksym, Ukrainian prosecutors estimate that the Kremlin’s invasion has led to the deaths of some 470 children. They say the number could be higher.
President Volodymyr Zelensky described the attack as “brutal” and said it was yet another example of how Russia “ruins and destroys all life.”
Before bringing the coffins to the burial outside Sloviansk, the priest — with incense hanging in the air — asked the crying mourners clutching roses to believe in a better future.
“A time of peace will surely come. This sorrow will surely pass.”

UN eyes upcoming international meeting in Doha on Afghanistan

UN eyes upcoming international meeting in Doha on Afghanistan
Updated 29 min 55 sec ago
AFP

UN eyes upcoming international meeting in Doha on Afghanistan

UN eyes upcoming international meeting in Doha on Afghanistan
  • The UN mission in Afghanistan has launched an assessment of its operations following a ban on Afghan women working for the United Nations
  • In a speech Monday at Princeton University, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed referred to the upcoming gathering as a meeting of envoys at all levels
Updated 29 min 55 sec ago
AFP

UNITED NATIONS, USA: An international meeting on Afghanistan will convene in the coming weeks in Doha where envoys will seek to “clarify expectations” on multiple concerns including Taliban restrictions on women, a UN official told AFP Wednesday.
“The meeting that will take place in Doha in a few weeks with international envoys will offer an opportunity to discuss and clarify expectations on a range of issues,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
The UN mission in Afghanistan has launched an assessment of its operations following a ban on Afghan women working for the United Nations.
In a speech Monday at Princeton University, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed referred to the upcoming gathering as a meeting of envoys at all levels, from the region and internationally, including Guterres.
She also addressed the prospect of the meeting discussing the “baby steps” needed that could put the Taliban hard-line Islamist regime “back on the pathway to recognition” by the international community, albeit with “conditions” attached.
“There are some who believe this can never happen. There are others that say, well, it has to happen,” Mohammed said.
“The Taliban clearly want recognition... and that’s the leverage we have.”
Last December the UN General Assembly approved a decision by its credentialing committee to postpone any approval of Kabul’s request to accredit a new ambassador representing them at the United Nations following the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021.
Recognition of the Taliban is “an issue that can be only decided by member states,” Dujarric said Wednesday.
He stressed that the UN deputy secretary-general, who is deeply involved in the issue, spoke at Princeton merely about “reaffirming the need for the international community to have a coordinated approach regarding Afghanistan.”
“This includes finding common ground on the longer-term vision for the country, and sending a unified message to the de facto authorities on the imperative to ensure women have their rightful place in the Afghan society.”
The meeting is expected around May 1 and is being held at the initiative of the secretary-general, according to a UN source.
It was unclear at this stage whether or not the Taliban would be represented at the talks.
On April 4 the Taliban banned Afghan women from working for UN offices countrywide, sparking opprobrium from the West and a United Nations review of the world body’s Afghanistan operations.

Morocco did not consent to transfer of its tanks to Ukraine, says Russian military expert

Morocco did not consent to transfer of its tanks to Ukraine, says Russian military expert
Updated 19 April 2023
Salam Al-Obaidy

Morocco did not consent to transfer of its tanks to Ukraine, says Russian military expert

Morocco did not consent to transfer of its tanks to Ukraine, says Russian military expert
  • Konstantin Sivkov said authorities in the Czech Republic, where the tanks were being modernized, sent them to Kyiv in ‘a blatant act of state racketeering, if not an act of state terrorism’
  • Morocco bought 148 T-72B tanks from Belarus two decades ago and recently sent 130 of them to a Czech company for modernization but less than half are said to have been returned
Updated 19 April 2023
Salam Al-Obaidy

MOSCOW: A leading Russian military expert has accused the Czech Republic of state racketeering.
Konstantin Sivkov, vice president of the Russian Academy of Rocket and Artillery Sciences and a captain of the first rank, said Prague had violated international law by sending tanks belonging to Morocco to Ukraine.
Rabat did not give consent for its tanks to be delivered to Kyiv for use in the conflict against Russia, he said. Instead, they were transferred by authorities in the Czech Republic, where they had been sent for repairs and modernization.
Sivkov described the Czech decision to send the tanks, which Morocco purchased from Belarus, to Ukraine as “a blatant act of state racketeering, if not an act of state terrorism.”
He told Arab News: “These tanks were transferred to a third party without the consent of Morocco, which paid for their repair and modernization.
“In essence, these tanks were reexported to Ukraine without the consent of the seller — that is, Belarus — which would never agree to transfer them to a belligerent country.”
Morocco purchased 148 T-72B tanks in 1999 and 2000. In the past two years it sent 130 to a Czech company for modernization but less than half have been returned and at least 20 of the 74 that remained in the Czech Republic were reportedly handed over to Ukraine by Czech authorities in violation of contractual agreements.
“We consider this egregious case as further evidence of the hostile anti-Russian course pursued by the Czech authorities, within the framework of which Prague does not hesitate to violate the basic norms of international law regulating the arms trade, and seize another’s property,” said Maria Zakharova, the director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
“The sad experience of the Second World War is being repeated, when Czech enterprises, being part of the military-industrial complex of Nazi Germany, tirelessly supplied the Third Reich with weapons for the war against the USSR.”
Zakharova said Czech authorities have learned nothing from history and have turned their country into a platform for the repair and modernization of equipment sent to Ukraine, and suggested such actions confirm the main goal of Kiev’s Western allies is to prolong the conflict as long as possible to cause maximum damage to Russia.
Morocco signed contracts in 2021 with Czech company Excalibur Army to repair and modernize 130 of the Soviet-built T-72B tanks. Only 56 have been returned and Czech authorities have been accused of appropriating the remaining 74.
In January this year, the website MENA Defense reported that the Czech Republic had sent at least 20 of the tanks to Ukraine as military assistance. The report said the decision had been made by Morocco under pressure from Western countries during a NATO summit at America’s Ramstein Air Base in Germany on April 26, 2022.
However, some African-related news organizations on the Telegram messenger app reported that it was Czech and not Moroccan authorities that had transferred tanks to Ukraine, in violation of the terms of the contract between the countries
MENA Defense later published photos of disassembled and upgraded T-72Bs at the Excalibur Army plant in the town of Sternberk, taken during a visit by Czech Prime Minister Peter Fiala on Jan. 9 this
year. In one of the pictures, he is signing a gun on a tank on which Czech and Ukrainian flags are visible.
“This egregious fact shows once again that Western countries cannot be trusted in any case, but the very transfer of these tanks confirms that Kiev’s Western patrons have already exhausted their capabilities to arm the Ukrainian army with modern weapons,” said Sivkov.
“And as for the T-72B tanks, these are combat vehicles of the mid-1980s, of the last century, and will not give Ukraine any advantage on the battlefield.”

US looking forward to Sweden becoming NATO member before July summit: Austin

US looking forward to Sweden becoming NATO member before July summit: Austin
Updated 19 April 2023
Reuters

US looking forward to Sweden becoming NATO member before July summit: Austin

US looking forward to Sweden becoming NATO member before July summit: Austin
  • Sweden's accession has been held up by Turkiye and Hungary, who have yet to ratify Sweden as a member
  • "We look forward to soon welcoming Sweden as the 32nd (member of NATO). To be clear, we look forward to that to happen before the summit in July," Austin told a news conference
Updated 19 April 2023
Reuters

MUSKO, Sweden: The United States looks forward to welcoming Sweden as a NATO member before the alliance’s upcoming summit in July and will encourage Turkiye and Hungary to ratify accession, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday during a visit to Sweden.
Along with Finland, Sweden applied to join NATO in May last year. Finland’s application was processed in record time and it became the 31st member of the alliance earlier this month.
Sweden’s accession has been held up by Turkiye and Hungary, who have yet to ratify Sweden as a member.
“We look forward to soon welcoming Sweden as the 32nd (member of NATO). To be clear, we look forward to that to happen before the summit in July,” Austin told a news conference.
“We encourage our allies, Turkiye and Hungary, to ratify Sweden’s accession as soon as possible.”
Austin was in Sweden to hold talks with Defense Minister Pal Jonson about the war in Ukraine and Sweden’s NATO application.
Sweden’s defense minister said Austin’s visit, which included a tour of the underground naval base at Musko, was signal of the United States’ commitment to Sweden’s security “on a bilateral basis” and was an opportunity for Sweden to showcase its military capabilities.
The Musko base contains a naval dockyard, workshops, offices, warehouses and a hospital, all excavated deep beneath the rocks of Musko island during the 1950s and 60s.
It was designed to service Sweden’s warships and submarines shielded from any enemy attack by hundreds of meters of rock.
The US defense secretary’s visit also coincides with Sweden’s biggest military exercise for more than a quarter of a century, Aurora 23.
Around 700 US marines will take part in the exercise as well as troops from Britain, Finland, Poland, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, Denmark, Austria, Germany and France.
In total, around 26,000 military personnel will take part in exercises around Sweden on land, at sea and in the air.
The Aurora exercises run until May 11.

US imposes sanctions on network supporting Iran’s drone, military programs

US imposes sanctions on network supporting Iran’s drone, military programs
Updated 19 April 2023
Reuters

US imposes sanctions on network supporting Iran’s drone, military programs

US imposes sanctions on network supporting Iran’s drone, military programs
  • The US Treasury Department in a statement said it imposed sanctions on the head of Iran’s Pardazan System Namad Arman
Updated 19 April 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on a procurement network it accused of supporting Iran’s drone and military programs, targeting companies and suppliers in China, Iran and elsewhere in the fresh action aimed at increasing pressure on Tehran.
The US Treasury Department in a statement said it imposed sanctions on the head of Iran’s Pardazan System Namad Arman (PASNA), which was already under US sanctions, and the entity’s front companies and suppliers in Iran, Malaysia, Hong Kong and China that Washington said have enabled PASNA’s procurement of goods and technology.
“The network sanctioned today has procured goods and technology for the Iranian government and its defense industry and UAV program,” the Treasury’s Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson, said in the statement.
“Treasury will continue to enforce its sanctions against Iran’s military procurement efforts that contribute to regional insecurity and global instability.”

French publisher asks UK police to cease investigation

French publisher asks UK police to cease investigation
Updated 19 April 2023
AP

French publisher asks UK police to cease investigation

French publisher asks UK police to cease investigation
  • Ernest Moret, foreign rights manager at Editions La Fabrique, was freed Tuesday but had his phone and work computer seized by police
  • London's Metropolitan Police wouldn’t name Moret or provide information about why he was stopped
Updated 19 April 2023
AP

LONDON: A French publisher called on British police Wednesday to cease their investigation of an employee who it said was arrested on his way to the London Book Fair and questioned for hours about French President Emmanuel Macron’s government and his pension reforms that sparked months of protests.
Ernest Moret, foreign rights manager at Editions La Fabrique, was freed Tuesday but had his phone and work computer seized by police and was told to return to the UK in four weeks, the publisher said.
Circumstances over his arrest remained unclear two days after Moret was detained and questioned after arriving at St. Pancras railway station on Monday night from Paris.
London’s Metropolitan Police wouldn’t name Moret or provide information about why he was stopped.
But a police spokesperson said a 28-year-old man stopped at the train station when Moret arrived was interviewed by port officers under a law that allows them to question someone who may be involved in terrorism. Under the law, an officer may stop and question someone without grounds for suspecting the person is or has been involved in terrorism.
The publishers said officers justified questioning Moret by claiming he participated in the turbulent protests against Macron’s decision to raise the age of retirement from 62 to 64.
The publisher, which said French authorities had been complicit in the matter, suggested they had “whispered” questions to their British counterparts. In addition to the “disturbing questions” about the French government, Moret was also asked to name anti-government authors the publisher worked with.
“Asking the representative of a publishing house, in an anti-terrorism context, questions about his authors’ opinions means pushing even further the logic of political censorship and repression of dissenting views,” La Fabrique said. “In a context of increasing authoritarianism of the French government, in the midst of a social movement, this element is chilling.”
Police said the man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of willfully obstructing their examination.
The publisher said Moret was arrested for refusing to provide passwords to unlock his phone.
A person being questioned under the Terrorism Act of 2000 can be found in violation of the law if they don’t provide passwords or codes to unlock electronic devices, according to the law.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said the suspect had been been released on bail on Tuesday evening. No charges were filed, but the investigation continued.
The French Foreign Ministry said it had no information or comment on what led to the arrest. It said it had offered Moret consular protection.

