Kazuyoshi Miura, 56, makes football history

Kazuyoshi Miura, 56, makes football history
(AFP/File)
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Kazuyoshi Miura, 56, makes football history

Kazuyoshi Miura, 56, makes football history
  • Legendary Japanese attacker became the oldest player to compete in Portugal league after signing at Oliveirense
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Veteran Japanese striker Kazuyoshi Miura continues to make history with his signing at Oliveirense in February.

Miura made his debut for Oliveirense in the Portuguese second division on Saturday after substituting for Jonata at 90 minutes in his team’s 4-1 win over Viseu.

The mythical “King Kazu” arrived on the Portuguese football scene at the age of 55. Playing in “extra time,” but enough for him to become, at 56 years, one month and 24 days, the oldest player to compete in the history of Portuguese football.

Miura had not played since November 20, 2022, when he said goodbye to Suzuka Point Getters, as captain, with a 3-0 loss.

At Oliveirense, Miura had not taken part in the club’s 11 games since his arrival but came on in second-half stoppage time during the match on Saturday.

His new team is now in ninth place, in the middle of the table, with 37 points.
 

Topics: Kazuyoshi Miura

Dortmund beat Frankfurt to go top after Bayern ‘knockout’

Dortmund beat Frankfurt to go top after Bayern ‘knockout’
Updated 23 April 2023
AFP

Dortmund beat Frankfurt to go top after Bayern ‘knockout’

Dortmund beat Frankfurt to go top after Bayern ‘knockout’
  • Dortmund have five more matches, three of which are at home, as they pursue their first league title in a decade
  • Bayern have now won just two from seven since sacking manager Julian Nagelsmann
Updated 23 April 2023
AFP

BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund went top of the Bundesliga table after a 4-0 home win over Eintracht Frankfurt, making the most of Bayern Munich’s earlier 3-1 loss at Mainz on Saturday.

A double from Dutch forward Donyell Malen and goals from English teenager Jude Bellingham and veteran Mats Hummels snared the three points for Dortmund, setting up a knife-edged title race with five games remaining.

With Bayern’s game finishing an hour before kickoff in Dortmund, the home side knew a win would take them outright first on the table.

Bellingham settled Dortmund’s nerves early, collecting a pass from Julian Brandt pass before pirouetting and firing a shot home.

Malen doubled up five minutes later, scoring for the fifth consecutive league match, before Hummels headed in a third just before halftime.

Malen scored his second midway through the second half, again assisted by Karim Adeyemi.

Unlike last week, where Dortmund gave away 2-0 and 3-2 leads against a 10-man Stuttgart to draw 3-3, there would be no late collapse as the home side leapfrogged Bayern into first by one point.

Dortmund have five more matches, three of which are at home, as they pursue their first league title in a decade.

Dortmund manager Edin Terzic said “we showed how well we can play today,” but would not bite when asked if his side were on the way to a title.

“It was a really good step in the right direction.”

Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner lamented the home side’s “brutal efficiency” and has now lost eight from eight against Dortmund.

Bayern lost their lead atop the table after slumping to a 3-1 loss at Mainz, thanks to three goals in 14 minutes from the home side.

Mainz trailed 1-0 at halftime thanks to a first goal since October from Bayern’s Sadio Mane, but hit back through Ludovic Ajorque, Leandro Barreiro and Aaron Martin.

Bayern have now won just two from seven since sacking manager Julian Nagelsmann for former Dortmund and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel in late March.

Speaking to German TV after the match, Tuchel said “they gave us a knockout,” saying the side “had too much going on right now to fight back.”

Tuchel said he would give his players three days off ahead of next week’s clash against rock-bottom Hertha Berlin.

Mainz are now unbeaten in 10 league games and sporting director Martin Schmidt said he was “at a loss for words” to explain his side’s form.

“It’s unbelievable what the team is doing.”

Bayern came into the match under heavy pressure, with the Bundesliga title the last trophy available after Wednesday’s Champions League exit at the hands of Manchester City.

Mane, who sat out Bayern’s last Bundesliga match through suspension following an altercation with teammate Leroy Sane, headed a Joao Cancelo cross past Robin Zentner for the opener after 29 minutes.

Mainz, who were coached by Tuchel between 2009 and 2014, fought back after the break, Ajorque heading in from close range after Yann Sommer failed to grasp a Lee Jae-sung shot.

A shellshocked Bayern, who had controlled the game until that point, looked disorganized and Mainz took advantage by grabbing the lead through Barreiro just eight minutes later.

Martin added another six minutes after that to seal Mainz’s third straight league win over Bayern at home.

In the German capital, Marvin Ducksch struck a hat-trick as Werder Bremen deepened Hertha Berlin’s woes with a 4-2 win on home coach Pal Dardai’s return to the dugout.

Hertha brought back Dardai, who previously saved the club from relegation in 2021, last week but the Hungarian was unable to have an immediate impact.

First-half goals from Florian Kainz and Davie Selke set up a crucial 3-1 win for Cologne away at Hoffenheim, sending them 10 clear of the relegation places.

Wolfsburg romped to a 5-1 victory at Bochum, thanks to a double from Mattias Svanberg, along with goals from Jakub Kaminski, Patrick Wimmer and Luca Waldschmidt.

Winless in four, Bochum now sit just two points clear of the relegation spots.

Topics: Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Eintracht Frankfurt

Real Madrid beat Celta to pressure Barça before Atletico visit

Real Madrid beat Celta to pressure Barça before Atletico visit
Updated 23 April 2023
AP

Real Madrid beat Celta to pressure Barça before Atletico visit

Real Madrid beat Celta to pressure Barça before Atletico visit
  • A loss by Barcelona to third-placed Atletico at Camp Nou on Sunday could embolden Madrid with eight games to play
  • Real Sociedad beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 and strengthen their hold on fourth place and the last Champions League spot
Updated 23 April 2023
AP

BARCELONA: Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo 2-0 on Saturday to pressure Barcelona before the Spanish leader hosts Atletico Madrid needing a win to quash any fears of a late season slump.

Marco Asensio put Madrid ahead three minutes before halftime from a pass by Vinicius Junior after the winger sped clear on the flank.

Center back Eder Militao again showed his punch in attack by using a powerful header to turn in a corner kick by Asensio in the 48th.

Madrid’s win trimmed Barcelona’s still-healthy lead to eight points with one more game played.

Two rounds ago, Barcelona could have gone ahead by as many as 15 before it was held to two consecutive draws that allowed Madrid to breathe a little bit of life into its nearly hopeless title defense.

A loss by Barcelona to third-placed Atletico at Camp Nou on Sunday could embolden Madrid with eight games to play.

Either way, Madrid has prioritized a possible cup double, not a still unlikely comeback in the domestic league.

After three more league games, Madrid will play Osasuna on May 6 in the Copa del Rey final. Just three days later, the Champions League holder hosts Manchester City in the semifinals.

For goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who made a late stop to deny Celta’s Iago Aspas one-on-one, Madrid can have it both ways.

“We are going to keep fighting until the last game,” Courtois said. “We have to try to win these next three games, and then after the Copa del Rey final we will see what the difference is. And, in any case, our task is to keep winning so we have good momentum going into the Champions League (semifinals).”

Coach Carlo Ancelotti left first-choice players Luka Modrid, Toni Kroos, Rodrygo, and Dani Carvajal, who all started in their 2-0 win at Chelsea last week, on his bench at the start of the match with Celta.

In their place, Aurelien Tchouaméni and Dani Ceballos played in the midfield, while Nacho Fernández was in defense and Marco Asensio in attack.

Ancelotti’s B team did just fine.

The vision of Ceballos combined with the speed of Vinícius was enough to break down Celta’s resistance.

Ceballos slotted a finely weighted throughball behind the defense to meet Vinícius’ run down the left flank, before he cut back and found Asensio arriving to score from his pass.

Militao put the result beyond doubt when he charged in and rose high above Celta’s defense to thump home Asensio’s corner kick.

Down by two goals, 12th-placed Celta finally started to click in attack. But Gabri Veiga, a 20-year-old midfielder linked to a move to Madrid, and Aspas failed to get off on-target shots after they were set up by left back Javi Galan.

And when Aspas did break past Fernandez and had time and space in his favor, Courtois closed him down and swatted the ball away.

The 35-year-old Aspas made his 450th career appearance for Celta.

Real Sociedad fought back to beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 and strengthen their hold on fourth place and the last Champions League spot after Real Betis stumbled in a loss at Osasuna.

Fifth-placed Betis fell six points behind Sociedad after Ante Budimir led Osasuna to a 3-2 win over the Seville-based side as it builds momentum for the Copa del Rey final in two weeks.

Athletic Bilbao won at Almeria 2-1 and boosted the Basque club’s chances for fighting for a European competition berth. Valladolid’s 1-0 win over Girona lifted them seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Topics: real madrid Celta Vigo La Liga

Controversial Ronaldo gesture leaves fans, experts divided

Controversial Ronaldo gesture leaves fans, experts divided
Updated 22 April 2023
John Duerden

Controversial Ronaldo gesture leaves fans, experts divided

Controversial Ronaldo gesture leaves fans, experts divided
  • Saudi lawyer calls for Al-Nassr’s Portuguese superstar to be deported over his response to taunts from Al-Hilal fans
  • Saudi Arabian Football Federation will not punish Ronaldo after finding no evidence of wrong-doing
Updated 22 April 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: When a player like Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at a new club, there are always going to be fireworks, both on and off the pitch, and that has been the case in the Roshn Saudi League.

For the first time since Al-Nassr shocked the world by announcing the arrival of the star at the end of December, the five-time Ballon D’Or winner has split opinion in Saudi Arabia.

Almost inevitably, the controversy came in that biggest of games, the Riyadh derby between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal. The match ended in a 2-0 loss for the Portuguese star’s team last Tuesday, a result that put a huge dent in their title hopes.

As Ronaldo left the area in obvious frustration, he was taunted by gleeful home fans who chanted the name of Lionel Messi, his long-time rival at the top of world football. Ronaldo then grabbed his crotch in a gesture that many saw as obscene toward the blue-clad supporters.

There were even calls for the former Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid star to be deported. Lawyer Nouf bin Ahmed was one such voice, posting on social media: “It is considered a crime of public dishonor, and it is one of the crimes that entails arrest and deportation if committed by a foreigner.” 

On social media, too, opinion was divided, with many of Ronaldo’s supporters, inevitably, playing down the incident, while fans of rival clubs, and of Messi, criticizing what they saw as an obscene gesture.

Al-Nassr’s explanation was that the player had sustained an injury in the groin area following a challenge from Gustavo Cuellar, for which the Al-Hilal player was booked by English referee Michael Oliver. 

Ethics experts have said that it is impossible to know the meaning behind the gesture, and in such situations a player usually receives the benefit of the doubt. There has been no punishment forthcoming from the Discipline and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, though Al-Nassr were fined as their players took the field late in the second half.

It is one of those incidents where only the player truly knows what happened and why he did what he did.

What can be said for sure, however, is that this is the first time that there have been negative headlines surrounding Ronaldo since he first pulled on the famous yellow shirt that can now be seen on sale in markets around the world. There will be even more eyes on his next appearance — assuming he has recovered from the injury — in the King’s Cup semi against Al-Wehda on Monday.

It is also true that Ronaldo cut a frustrated figure as he left the pitch. He had a goal ruled out for offside by VAR, contentiously so, and the video assistant also overturned a penalty decision, a kick that would have been taken by the international star. It is that passion and desire to be number one that has enabled Ronaldo to become one of the best players in the history of the game and his displeasure when the highest standards are not met are there for all to see. 

For Ronaldo, whether he is competing for titles in Spain, England, Italy and the Champions League or the Roshn Saudi League, the desire and will to win remain undimmed. 

There have been foreign imports in many leagues around Asia — Carlos Tevez in China is one example that springs to mind, especially as he described his time in Shanghai as a seven-month holiday — who have come, collected hefty pay packets and then gone without making much effort or any impact. Ronaldo’s passion is simply immense, which is why his army of fans love him. It helps in Saudi Arabia that he has scored 11 goals in 11 games. 

Off the pitch, too, he has embraced life in his new home. On Feb. 22, he was filmed celebrating the Kingdom’s Founding Day by wearing traditional attire, and has been spotted with his family visiting many of the country’s historic and tourist landmarks. On Friday, Al-Nassr posted the player’s Eid Al-Fitr greeting and he also posted similar sentiments on his personal channels.

He has barely put a foot wrong in any field, but this week, for the first time, there are some who think he has. Expect more fireworks on Monday and in the coming weeks as Ronaldo seeks to drive Al-Nassr to the title.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League (SPL) Al-Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo Ronaldo joins Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo tweets ‘Eid Mubarak’ greetings to his fans

Cristiano Ronaldo tweets ‘Eid Mubarak’ greetings to his fans
Updated 22 April 2023
Arab News

Cristiano Ronaldo tweets ‘Eid Mubarak’ greetings to his fans

Cristiano Ronaldo tweets ‘Eid Mubarak’ greetings to his fans
  • Short clip was posted by Al-Nassr as the team prepared for Monday night’s King’s Cup semifinal against Al-Wehda
Updated 22 April 2023
Arab News

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent out Eid Al-Fitr greeting to his fans via two tweets on Friday night.

Al-Nassr’s official Twitter account posted a short video of Ronaldo wishing his fans “Eid Mubarak”  and giving two thumbs up after the Portuguese superstar had finished training with his team-mates ahead of the club’s King’s Cup semifinal against Al-Wehda on Monday night.

 

 

Ronaldo, who joined the Riyadh club in December, retweeted the post from his own account, which has 103.8 million followers.

He also posted his own tweet with photos from the training session with the comment: “Focus in preparation for semifinal

#EidMubarak to all those celebrating today.” 

 

 

In the four months since moving to Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has been keen to embrace his new lifestyle. On Feb. 22, he was filmed celebrating the Kingdom’s Founding Day by wearing traditional attire, and has been spotted with his family visiting many of the country’s historic and tourist landmarks.

Topics: Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr FC Ronaldo joins Al Nassr

’Future already started’ for Liverpool boss Klopp

’Future already started’ for Liverpool boss Klopp
Updated 22 April 2023
AFP

’Future already started’ for Liverpool boss Klopp

’Future already started’ for Liverpool boss Klopp
  • Liverpool were eyeing an unprecedented quadruple last season but their counter-pressing game has become a shadow of its former self this term
Updated 22 April 2023
AFP

LONDON: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes “the future has started already” as his thoughts turn to next season following this term’s mediocre campaign.
Although he has yet to give up completely on qualifying for the Champions League, Klopp knows a top-four finish is unlikely given Liverpool are currently nine points behind Newcastle.
But if Liverpool do fail to qualify for Europe, their German manager is determined they make the most of a chance to rebuild the squad.
“So the future has started already, let me say it like this, but while we are here we have to win football games now,” said Klopp ahead of Saturday’s match at home to relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest.
“If we don’t qualify for any European competition, it would obviously be a massive disappointment, but we should make sure it doesn’t waste time during that period.
“I hope we can take some things from this season which are more useful than just telling us it was the wrong way.”
Liverpool were eyeing an unprecedented quadruple last season but their counter-pressing game has become a shadow of its former self this term.
“What we learned this season, a lot, is how it doesn’t work out,” said Klopp.
“So from a counter-pressing monster to pretty much a non-existent counter-pressing side.
“I thought it was far away to be honest, but it was pretty quick. It was pretty much done.”

 

Topics: Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp

