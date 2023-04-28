Lindsay Lohan shares moments from her baby shower

DUBAI: US actress Lindsay Lohan, who is expecting her first child with Kuwaiti husband Bader Shammas, shared candid photos from her intimate baby shower on Instagram today, saying she was “so grateful for all the wonderful people in her life.”
In one photo, Lohan can be seen cradling her bump dressed in a white dress, while in another, she poses in an orange dress alongside her sister, Aliana.
Jordan’s crown prince shares heartfelt birthday message for his Saudi fiance
Updated 28 April 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II on Friday wrote a heartfelt message to his fiance, Saudi Arabia’s Rajwa Khalid Al-Saif, for her birthday.
“Wishing my dearest Rajwa a very happy birthday! Looking forward to a life of love, compassion and commitment with you,” the crown prince wrote on Instagram sharing a picture of Al-Saif, who can be seen smiling as she holds onto the reins of a horse.
Gabrielle Union-Wade champions Elie Saab at Tiffany & Co. event in New York
Updated 28 April 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: US actress Gabrielle Union-Wade stepped out this week in a jaw-dropping gown by Lebanese designer Elie Saab to a Tiffany & Co. event in New York City to celebrate the reopening of the city’s flagship store.
The star wore a black lacy dress with a plunging neckline and black ruffles that were spaced out on the gown.
Saab was not the only Arab designer championed at the event.
US fashion blogger and designer Aimee Song wore a gown by Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika. The ensemble, from his Spring/Summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection, featured a satin pink top, with a large ribbon around the waist and a sheer skirt with crystals.
This week, Tiffany & Co. lifted the lid on its newly renovated New York City flagship, the centerpiece of a broad brand reset orchestrated by its owner, LVMH, the world’s biggest luxury group.
“Wonder Woman” film actress Gal Gadot presided over the early Wednesday morning ribbon-cutting ceremony, flanked by Tiffany CEO Anthony Ledru and Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of product and communications for the label and one of LMVH chair and CEO Bernard Arnault’s five children, who hold key positions in the French firm.
The nearly four-year overhaul of the historic building, which was built in the early 1940s and anchors a prominent stretch of midtown Manhattan real estate, began before Tiffany was purchased by LVMH, Europe’s most valuable company.
The store accounted for 10 percent of Tiffany’s global sales before closing for renovations in 2019 and will likely remain the label’s most important retail outlet, both in terms of sales and as a means to project its image, Ledru said.
“It’s not a flagship, it’s a landmark — a landmark that has been here for 83 years,” Ledru told journalists after the ceremony.
The afterparty, which took place on Thursday, featured a long lineup of A-list celebrities, including Katy Perry, who performed at the exclusive party, Blake Lively, Hailey Bieber, Anya Taylor-Joy, Michael B. Jordan, Florence Pugh, Gal Gadot, Jacob Elordi, Tracee Ellis Ross and Anitta.
DUBAI: Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair has landed herself another campaign, this time with Italian luxury fashion house Prada.
In the short clip shared on her Instagram page, Al-Zuhair, who was born in Paris to a French mother and Saudi father, is seen wearing chunky white sunglasses with black frames and the brand’s iconic triangle logo on the sides.
“Loved shooting this, thank you to an amazing team,” she said on Instagram, captioning the video.
“With each show you get a different atmosphere, mood and energy. There’s a different inspiration behind each collection, and that’s reflected in the clothes and the way we act and walk. I’m very grateful for all the opportunities that I’ve been given and to all of these designers for trusting me. It’s a big responsibility,” she previously told Arab News.
“I see the work that goes into it behind the scenes, and it’s a very emotional experience. To me, fashion is an art and a form of self-expression. I’m honored to be able to present these collections and their designers’ works of art to the world.”
Lebanese-American master Nabil Kanso’s son discusses his late father’s work and legacy
The final installment in our series focusing on contemporary Arab-American artists in honor of Arab-American Heritage Month
Updated 28 April 2023
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: It’s been 48 years since the Lebanese Civil War broke out. The 15-year catastrophe split families apart and sent thousands to their graves. Although the conflict ended in 1990, its effects are still palpable in Lebanese society today. One artist who boldly captured it all on apocalyptic large-scale canvases was the Lebanese-American master Nabil Kanso, who died in 2019.
“He’s one of the few artists that painted throughout the duration of the war and afterwards as well,” Daniel Kanso, the artist’s son and co-founder of the Estate of Nabil Kanso, tells Arab News.
Following Kanso’s death from cancer, the estate was founded in Atlanta, where the artist worked for nearly four decades until his passing.
“It was really a promise that we made to him,” says Daniel. “He built the bones of the foundation during his life. He was very meticulous in writing, cataloging and preserving his works, because he knew that a day would come when the world would be ready to embrace the work. He made a lot of sacrifices to do that. He put every penny and ounce of blood, sweat and tears into his work. Growing up with that, it’s hard not to feel a responsibility to be faithful to it.”
Nabil Kanso was born in 1940 to a Druze family and was raised in west Beirut. For his 16th birthday, he was gifted a camera. As political tensions rose in the late Fifties, he was told by his mother: “A camera is more dangerous than a gun.” He sketched instead. While there were no modern museums in the country at the time, Lebanon’s ancient ruins offered cultural inspiration for him. The Sixties were an exciting time for the young man; he travelled to the UK and Europe and educated himself on masters of war painting, including Picasso and Goya.
Kanso’s life in the United States began in New York in 1968. “Once he gets there, it really becomes his vocation to dedicate himself to art,” said Daniel. His first space in New York was a five-story townhouse, where a non-commercial, artist-run gallery was born. Though it proved unsustainable, it was frequented by art critics from Art News, the world’s oldest art magazine, and professionals including Alfred Barr, the Museum of Modern Art’s first director.
Kanso was radically doing things his own way. At a time when pop art and minimalism were in vogue, curators were not always accepting of his style of neo-expressionist canvases that took over entire walls. He didn’t sell his work at galleries or auction houses. “He wanted the work to do something larger and to have larger meaning,” explains Daniel. “He was painting to communicate a message of peace, pacifism, and humanism.”
Kanso was concerned by the political chaos of the Cold War era — which included the Lebanese Civil War, the Vietnam War, and unrest in Latin America — and by the Gulf Wars of the 90s and the 2000s. He was also inspired by literature and history. His large-scale work is dark, hellish, and confrontational.
“He wanted to activate you. He wanted you to be forced to confront what was happening and be surrounded by it,” says Daniel. “Art can’t save the world, but it can reveal something deeper about us and connect us.”
Kanso’s work was, at times, deemed too intense for the public. “He was ahead of his time,” notes Daniel. In the mid-80s, in the racialized deep South state of Georgia, he put on a show of paintings depicting a black man with a white woman, based on Shakespeare’s “Othello.” Some of the images were taken down and the media was there to cover the controversy. “It was really traumatic for him to see that,” Daniel says.
While the American art scene has now embraced artists of Arab background, that was not the case during Kanso’s time, when anti-Arab sentiment was strong. “An immigrant with a thick accent and dark skin expressing an unvarnished and direct opinion was challenging to the establishment,” says Daniel.
Beyond the fiery passion of his father’s work, Daniel remembers a gentle, family-oriented man, who was a “bridge builder.” Several estate projects are underway, including retrospectives in the US. Daniel and his sister Lilly are trying to raise awareness about their father’s remarkable life.
“This was an artist who lived and died for his work,” says Daniel. “We can see the hunger, as people learn more about the work. You’ll see this artist a lot more.”
Saudi mountaineer Raha Moharrak is back on top of the world
The first Saudi woman to summit Everest is returning to the world’s highest mountain next month to ‘pass the torch to the next generation’
Updated 28 April 2023
William Mullally
DUBAI: No one climbs a mountain alone. Whether you’re nearing the peak or at the beginning of your journey, there is always a helping hand that helps you achieve what you once thought was impossible. Saudi mountaineer Raha Moharrak has learned this lesson again and again.
In May, 2013, Moharrak became the first Saudi woman to scale Mount Everest. Now, 10 years later, she will provide that helping hand herself — enabling two young women to achieve their dreams along with her as she once again sets off to summit the world’s tallest mountain.
“As long as I’ve been thinking about this journey, I knew I could never return to Everest just to post it on social media. If I was going to go back, I had to give back as well,” Moharrak tells Arab News. “I remember how hard it was to find a sponsor, how hard it was to find a person to take my hand. I want to be that person. I want to be the positive change I once needed so badly — to pass the torch to the next generation of adventurers.”
To find the young women up to the task, Moharrak worked with Adidas to set up a region-wide competition which received thousands of applicants, far more than she had ever anticipated. In the exhaustive selection process that followed, they whittled it down to two, both based in the UAE. Moharrak will be setting off in mid-May with the winners, all sponsored by the world’s second-biggest sportwear brand.
“Going back is amazing. Paying it forward is more amazing. I feel this is a nice ending to the legacy. Being able to open the door to someone’s dream is always what I wanted. I never wanted to be the story itself — I wanted to be the storyteller,” Moharrak says. “I’ve always thought that being the first to do something doesn’t mean as much if you’re also the last.”
As she prepares for her next adventure, Moharrak has been thinking more and more about the people that helped her make history. There’s one, perhaps, she’s been thinking about most of all — Marwa Fayed, who co-founded climbing and trekking company Wild Guanabana with her husband Omar Samra.
“Back when I decided to climb my first mountain 13 years ago, I went online and researched how to do it, and theirs was one the only companies that existed at the time here in the region. It was two or three in the morning during Ramadan when I was on their site, and I saw a little chatbox at the bottom of their website, and thought it was a bot I could message to get more information,” Moharrak explains.
“After a lot of back and forth, in which I made it clear I had a lot of fear about the prospect of climbing a mountain, I asked, ‘Are you a real person?’ They responded, ‘If chatbots were this smart, I’d be out of the job. My name is Marwa, and I’m from Egypt. I’m a woman too, and I know how you feel. It’s going to be OK, and I’m going to help you through this.’”
Inspired by their conversation, Moharrak met with Fayed only a few days later, giving her the down payment but still unsure of how exactly she was going to climb a mountain. In fact, up until only a short while earlier, she’d thought Kilimanjaro was a fruit. This was all startingly new.
“I said, ‘I don’t even know what to wear!’ Marwa said ‘Let’s go’, and we went and bought my first boots. Within a year, I went with her to Everest base camp, and she taught me so much. Without her, I would have been too afraid to do any of this. Because of her, I took the steps that no one had taken before, and the rest, quite literally, is history.”
A year later, Moharrak set off to Everest with the expedition team Arabs with Altitude, along with Mohammed Al-Thani, the Qatari royal who became the first from his country to climb the mountain, and Raed Zidan, the first Palestinian man to make the summit. Fayed wanted to climb Everest, too. She never did. Not long after Moharrak returned from the journey, Fayed died.
“She left a big hole not just in my heart, but in the hearts of many in the community. It was devastating. I get emotional talking about her even now,” says Moharrak.
Without the help of that one inspirational woman, Moharrak would have let her call to adventure go unanswered. That’s why she is so intent on helping these young women go with her now, and why she’s bringing the Wild Guanabana team with her.
“I’m paying tribute to Marwa — to this incredible human being that was gone too soon,” she says. “I know that if I pay her incredible gift to me forward — the gift of inspiration — I can keep her legacy alive.”
From the time she was a child, Moharrak has always had an adventurous spirit, but she was always told that an Arab woman — a Saudi woman, no less — could not achieve what she has. She knows now that that the fear and doubt that existed inside her was not natural, it was instilled in her.
“What better way to prove the fallacy of a stereotype than by breaking that stereotype? Because I was a stereotype, and I made a promise to myself as a little girl I wouldn’t stay one,” Moharrak says. “All the recognition, all the accolades, are a nice bonus, but all I really wanted was to keep that promise I made to the little girl that I once was.
“I was once a six year old who believed she was destined to do more, who knew deep down that her gender, her background, her ethnicity, and where she’s from did not dictate her capabilities, in any shape or form,” she continues. “I know now I always had the right to dream big and live even bigger, just as every woman like me does. And with a helping hand, we can overcome any voice that tells us we can’t, from within us or from others.”
Moharrak has her sights set on other goals as well. When she gets back to Everest, she wants to interview her guides, to tell their stories, too. She’s bringing special boots for her main sherpa. She wants to do anything she can to lift up the people who have helped her get to the top of the world. Some day she wants to get to space, she says, but before that, she also wants to take her father, the man who once prayed for her in the mosque every day of her first Everest climb, to Mount Fuji. And after that? She knows there’s more young women she can help.
“I want to make a living out of helping others, just as the people who helped me did,” she says. “My dream is to have a fulfilled life, and that’s what fulfills me most.”