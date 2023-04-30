Baku confirmed as host city for 2023 FIA annual assembly, prize giving

BAKU: The Federation Internationale de l’Automobile has announced that the city of Baku in Azerbaijan will host the FIA annual general assembly week and prize giving from Dec. 4 to 8.
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem was joined by Anar Alakbarov, the president of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation and assistant to the Azerbaijan president, to formally sign the hosting agreement against the backdrop of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, taking place in the country’s capital.
Ben Sulayem said: “I am delighted to confirm that Baku will host the 2023 annual general assembly week. I am indebted to Anar Alakbarov and his team for their commitment and dedication in providing a compelling case for the wonderful city of Baku as the host venue.
“It is important for the geographical expansion of FIA members’ activity and participation that we bring important FIA events to countries like Azerbaijan. Hosting FIA events like this will also stimulate interest and growth in motorsport in the region.”
Alakbarov said: “We feel honored to host the FIA annual general assembly and prize giving for 2023 in Baku. I strongly believe that the organization of these important events will be a milestone for the promotion of motorsports in Azerbaijan.
“I extend my warmest thanks to the members of the FIA and especially to FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem for trusting and giving us this opportunity.”
The FIA annual general assembly week will feature a number of meetings between member organizations with the aim of approving proposals to take mobility and motorsport forward. The assembly is the supreme decision-making body of the FIA.
The event will culminate in the FIA gala giving – the official award ceremony of FIA Championships – that honors the top drivers, manufacturers, and teams from the world of motorsport.