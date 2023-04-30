You are here

Baku confirmed as host city for 2023 FIA annual assembly, prize giving

Baku confirmed as host city for 2023 FIA annual assembly, prize giving
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem (right) with Anar Alakbarov, the President of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation in Baku.
Baku confirmed as host city for 2023 FIA annual assembly, prize giving

Baku confirmed as host city for 2023 FIA annual assembly, prize giving
  Event in Azerbaijan capital will take place from Dec. 4-8
BAKU: The Federation Internationale de l’Automobile has announced that the city of Baku in Azerbaijan will host the FIA annual general assembly week and prize giving from Dec. 4 to 8.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem was joined by Anar Alakbarov, the president of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation and assistant to the Azerbaijan president, to formally sign the hosting agreement against the backdrop of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, taking place in the country’s capital.

Ben Sulayem said: “I am delighted to confirm that Baku will host the 2023 annual general assembly week. I am indebted to Anar Alakbarov and his team for their commitment and dedication in providing a compelling case for the wonderful city of Baku as the host venue.

“It is important for the geographical expansion of FIA members’ activity and participation that we bring important FIA events to countries like Azerbaijan. Hosting FIA events like this will also stimulate interest and growth in motorsport in the region.”

Alakbarov said: “We feel honored to host the FIA annual general assembly and prize giving for 2023 in Baku. I strongly believe that the organization of these important events will be a milestone for the promotion of motorsports in Azerbaijan.

“I extend my warmest thanks to the members of the FIA and especially to FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem for trusting and giving us this opportunity.”

The FIA annual general assembly week will feature a number of meetings between member organizations with the aim of approving proposals to take mobility and motorsport forward. The assembly is the supreme decision-making body of the FIA.

The event will culminate in the FIA gala giving – the official award ceremony of FIA Championships – that honors the top drivers, manufacturers, and teams from the world of motorsport.

Topics: Federation Internationale de l'Automobile Azerbaijan Baku

Team Abu Dhabi take lead in title race as Andersson scores Grand Prix win in China

Team Abu Dhabi take lead in title race as Andersson scores Grand Prix win in China
  Battling second place sets up Torrente for another tilt at drivers' crown
ABU DHABI: Shaun Torrente and Rashed Al-Qemzi combined to give Team Abu Dhabi a rewarding end to the Grand Prix of Zhengzhou as Sweden’s Jonas Andersson won the second round of the UIM F1H2O World Championship in China.

Three-time world champion Torrente battled his way from fourth at the start to second place behind Andersson as the Swede produced an impressive start-to-finish win from pole position.

With Al-Qemzi taking seventh spot after holding fourth for half of the race, the Team Abu Dhabi duo took the lead in the race for the world team championship, which they have won for the last five seasons.

After losing pole position 24 hours earlier when his best lap was wiped out because of encroachment, defending UIM F1H2O champion Torrente was always up against it as he tried to catch Andersson.

He signaled his intentions from the start, climbing two places on the first lap, but was unable to wind in the driver, whom he beat to the world title in dramatic style in Sharjah last December.

Now fourth in the championship, within six points of Andersson, Torrente will be relishing the chance to build another title challenge at the Grand Prix of France in two months’ time.

Teammate Al-Qemzi completed the race weekend with his reputation confirmed as a rising talent after deputizing for his cousin, veteran driver Thani Al-Qemzi.

The young Emirati, who was fastest in the first practice session, again underlined his pace from the start today by rising three places up the field before eventually having to settle for seventh where he had started.

Team Abu Dhabi now hold a one-point lead in the team standings from Sharjah Team, whose Dutch driver Ferdinand Zandbergen secured the third podium place in China.

Victory Team’s Erik Stark took fourth spot to move to second in the championship standings. Poland’s Bartek Marszalek, winner of the opening round in Indonesia, and Sharjah Team’s two-time world champion Sami Selio were among the non-finishers.

Topics: Team Abu Dhabi Rashed Al-Qemzi Team Abu Dhabi's Shaun Torrente 2022 UIM F1H2O World Championship

LIV Golf Singapore set for Gooch, Garcia shootout for title

LIV Golf Singapore set for Gooch, Garcia shootout for title
LIV Golf Singapore set for Gooch, Garcia shootout for title

LIV Golf Singapore set for Gooch, Garcia shootout for title
  The duo were tied on top at 13-under par 129, but will be extremely wary of another in-form star, Brooks Koepka
SINGAPORE: It will be a battle between red-hot form and hard-earned experience in the final round of LIV Golf Singapore as Talor Gooch and Sergio Garcia move to the top of the leaderboard.

American Gooch birdied his last two holes for a six-under par 65, while Spain’s 2017 Masters champion once again showed his love for the tough par-71 Serapong course of Sentosa Golf Club, going bogey-free for the second straight day in his round of seven-under par 64.

The duo were tied on top at 13-under par 129, but will be extremely wary of another in-form star, Brooks Koepka. The four-time major champion, runner-up recently at the Masters and winner of LIV Golf Orlando, was just one behind at 12-under par after a 65.

With lift, clean and place in play following the heavy rains on Friday, scoring was much better as the wind dropped. And the man who made most of the conditions was Zimbabwean Scott Vincent, who wielded a hot putter in a superb round of nine-under par 62. That elevated the Asian Tour member to tied fourth place at 11-under par 131 alongside American Cameron Tringale (66) and Australia’s Cameron Smith (66). All three players were bogey-free. 

The 31-year-old Gooch is now an astonishing 32-under par for his last five rounds (19-under winning total in Adelaide) and agreed that experience was paramount on a golf course like Sentosa. However, he added that leading tournaments was helping him add valuable experience as well. 

“Nothing can replace experience. The more that I can put myself in this position, the more comfortable I’m going to get. The more you play with these guys and the more you feel like you can compete and beat these guys, the more comfortable you’re going to get,” Gooch said.

Garcia has played the Serapong course several times and also won the 2018 SMBC Singapore Open at the same venue. On Saturday, he showed his comfort level on the golf course with an array of brilliantly shaped shots. 

“Some of the memories help. But at the end of the day, I think that every tournament is a different story,” said the 43-year-old. “The course is playing a little bit longer than when we played the Singapore Open. It definitely makes a little bit of a difference, but obviously, you know that if you want to contend on a LIV tournament, you have to raise your level as much as possible because all of these guys can really play the game.”

Hy Flyers captain Phil Mickelson (66) thrilled the crown with an astonishing holed-out eagle on the seventh hole to go five-under par for his first five holes. He could not maintain the momentum but did well enough to combine with Tringale’s effort and vault his team into a lead in the team championship. 

The Bubba Watson-led Range Goats, with Gooch doing a majority of scoring, joined the Hy Flyers on top at 25-under par. Both teams are looking for their first success in the distinctive team championship that is part of LIV Golf. 

On Sunday, the tee times have been advanced with more thunderstorms forecast. Shotgun start is scheduled at 8:05am local time (03:05 KSA). Live broadcast starts at 8:00 a.m. (03:00 a.m. KSA).

Topics: LIV Golf

Napoli ready to end long wait for Italian title

Napoli ready to end long wait for Italian title
Napoli ready to end long wait for Italian title

Napoli ready to end long wait for Italian title
  Luciano Spalletti's side will then seal the deal if they beat Salernitana in what will be a colorful stadium named after their Argentine icon
NAPLES, Italy: Napoli can finally end a 33-year wait for the Serie A title on Sunday when they take on Salernitana with potentially one more win enough to take them over the line.
Authorities in Naples are steeling themselves for a wave of partying should the current crop of stars emulate Diego Maradona and seal a third Scudetto for Napoli, with fans ready to unleash an explosion of joy after three decades of pent-up frustration.
In order to win the league a record-breaking six matches before the end of the season, Napoli have to hope closest challengers Lazio do not to win at Inter Milan in Sunday’s early kick-off.
Luciano Spalletti’s side will then seal the deal if they beat Salernitana in what will be a colorful stadium named after their Argentine icon.
Whether it comes on Sunday, midweek against Udinese or the following weekend against Fiorentina, Spalletti says Napoli need to emulate icon Diego Maradona, the talisman behind their previous two titles in 1987 and 1990, and give fans the chance to let loose in southern Italy’s biggest city over May Day weekend.
“It’s above all about them who we should be thinking about... Let’s think about them because they’ve had the joy of watching a group of committed players who give everything for them,” added Spalletti.
“They have shown a lot for us, and have been really important in us having such an exciting end of season.”
The match with Salernitana was pushed back a day as a security measure due to a number of other events happening in the city, including a major comic book convention being held all weekend a stone’s throw from the Stadio Maradona.
The decision angered Salernitana owner Danilo Iervolino, who told the Gazzetta Dello Sport on Saturday that it “sets a very dangerous precedent.”
Iervolino is livid as his team, who are not safe from relegation, have one day less to prepare for Wednesday’s home match with Fiorentina.
“No-one has thought about our needs,” said Iervolino.
“The dignity of one team has been trampled on in favor of another team’s... I hope it never happens again.”
With a 17-point lead at the top there is next to no chance of Napoli not winning the league, even if it doesn’t come this weekend.
As such, Naples has been raring to party for weeks, with flags, banners and cardboard cutouts of players dotted around the city that is preparing for an invasion of supporters from all over Italy.
Enthusiasm is such that some fans have even floated the idea of celebrating by setting off a small artillery’s worth of flares on the summit of Mount Vesuvius to simulate an eruption of Europe’s last remaining active volcano.
Opposition supporters often insult Naples and Neapolitans with offensive chants about Vesuvius “washing with fire” the city, taunts that Napoli fans have reappropriated and thrown back at their rivals.
The plan has been blasted by the Vesuvius National Park Authority, who called the idea “dangerous and not feasible” and asked local authorities to stop any intrusion on the volcano’s fragile ecosystem.

Topics: Napoli Serie A Salernitana

Barca thrash Betis to stay ahead of rampant Madrid

Barca thrash Betis to stay ahead of rampant Madrid
Barca thrash Betis to stay ahead of rampant Madrid

Barca thrash Betis to stay ahead of rampant Madrid
  Edgar Gonzalez's early dismissal made it an easy night for Xavi Hernandez's side to protect their lead with six games remaining
BARCELONA: Barcelona thrashed 10-man Real Betis 4-0 on Saturday to move a step closer to winning La Liga for the first time since 2019.
Real Madrid beat Almeria 4-2 to cut the gap to eight points earlier on but Barcelona triumphed to restore their 11 point advantage.
Andreas Christensen, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha struck for Barca at Camp Nou with Guido Rodriguez netting a late own goal to round off the rout.
Edgar Gonzalez’s early dismissal made it an easy night for Xavi Hernandez’s side to protect their lead with six games remaining.
With his side comfortably winning, Xavi brought on 15-year-old forward Lamine Yamal to become the club’s youngest ever player to debut in La Liga.
Betis also brought on veteran Joaquin Sanchez, 41, for his final appearance at Camp Nou before he retires at the end of the season, and he was afforded a standing ovation by Barcelona supporters.
The Catalans bounced back from a 2-1 defeat by Rayo Vallecano in midweek.
“We generated a reaction,” said Xavi. “We improved a lot, it was a very good reaction from the whole team.
“We went 1-0 up and after the red card, it was in our favor.”
Xavi brought Christensen into the starting line-up after injury and he made a quick impact on his return.
Raphinha whipped in a vicious ball which Ronald Araujo narrowly missed but Christensen followed in behind to power a header home.
Betis were set back further when defender Edgar was dismissed for two bookings after half-an-hour.
Lewandowski pounced soon after to net his 19th league goal of the season after Jules Kounde set him up with a low cross.
The Pole, La Liga’s top scorer, reacted after Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema earlier netted a hat-trick to move within one of his tally.
Three minutes later Raphinha struck the third, making a clever run in behind the defense and finishing from Sergio Busquets’ chipped pass.
Xavi brought on Ousmane Dembele with little over 15 minutes to go, with Camp Nou delighted to see the winger back.
Rodriguez deflected in Ansu Fati’s cross as Barcelona added a fourth goal in the 82nd minute.
Almost 90,000 home supporters were also treated to 15-year-old Yamal’s debut in the final stages, and the winger came close to scoring with a shot repelled by Rui Silva.
“We were talking about this on the bench, when I was at 15 I think I was playing for my neighborhood team,” added Raphinha.
“And seeing him come on in this stadium, with all these people, is incredible.”
Benzema climbed to 17 goals in La Liga this season with his treble, now two behind Lewandowski.
Benzema netted his treble in the first half and Rodrygo added the fourth early in the second for Madrid, while Lazaro and Lucas Robertone struck for the visitors, 15th.
Almeria coach Rubi made several changes to his regular side, clearly unconvinced his team could take points from the Santiago Bernabeu — the visit of Elche on Tuesday should be more profitable in their survival bid.
Madrid played with freedom in attack during an entertaining game, albeit one low on tension with their hopes of retaining the title minimal.
“In attack the team is very dangerous, with the quality of Karim, Vini, Rodrygo, with the ball we play very well,” coach Carlo Ancelotti told reporters.
“There are games where the offensive level looks very good, like today.”
Vinicius Junior teed up Benzema for a tap-in to break the deadlock early on.
Rodrygo’s assist for Benzema’s second goal was one of the highlights of the game, with the forward backheeling the ball to himself to escape Samuel Costa.
“I think it was a pass to myself, I didn’t have anywhere to go, it was a nice pass to myself with my heel,” Rodrygo told DAZN.
The 35-year-old Benzema completed his hat-trick after 42 minutes from the penalty spot after Largie Ramazani clumsily fouled Lucas Vazquez.
Benzema’s strikes helped him move two goals ahead of former Madrid attacker Hugo Sanchez to become the fourth top scorer in La Liga of all time, on 236 goals.
Vinicius made way in the final stages after taking a knock but Ancelotti said the winger would be fit to play in the Copa del Rey final next weekend.
Bottom side Elche survived relegation for the time being with a 4-0 win over Rayo Vallecano, who were reduced to 10 men in the first half.

Topics: Barca Real Betis La Liga

LeBron sets Lakers on playoff run with limitless possibility

LeBron sets Lakers on playoff run with limitless possibility
LeBron sets Lakers on playoff run with limitless possibility

LeBron sets Lakers on playoff run with limitless possibility
  The Lakers are on a 14-4 roll after finishing off the 51-win Grizzlies in six games
LOS ANGELES: LeBron James didn’t respond at first after Dillon Brooks called him old and questioned his abilities early in the Lakers’ first-round playoff series with Memphis.
A day after James and the Lakers eliminated Brooks’ Grizzlies in dominant fashion, James let Jay-Z speak for him.
The top scorer in NBA history tweeted some particularly pointed lyrics Saturday from Hova’s 2006 track, “Trouble.” Among several more profane bars was the phrase: “It’s apparent you’re staring at a legend.”
Perhaps to everybody except Brooks, James’ legend has been fully secure for years. He is working on another chapter this season, and the league is starting to realize there’s no telling how far James and his Lakers can take the story of his 20th NBA season.
The Lakers are on a 14-4 roll after finishing off the 51-win Grizzlies in six games. After becoming the first No. 7 seed in the best-of-seven first-round playoff era to win a series, they’re on to the second round Tuesday night, where they’ll face the winner of Sunday’s Game 7 between Golden State and Sacramento.
“It gets even harder when you move a level up,” James said. “We were able to conquer Level 1, and now we move up.”
After losing their first five games under rookie head coach Darvin Ham, after beginning the season 2-10, after sitting six games under .500 on Valentine’s Day, the Lakers have been surging ever since the trade deadline.
Although new additions D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura have contributed impressively, the 38-year-old James has led the charge when healthy while becoming the top scorer in NBA history along the way.
Anthony Davis likely has been their most valuable player on the court in recent weeks, turning in a six-game defensive masterclass with 26 blocked shots against Memphis. But even Davis says the Lakers will go as far as James takes them.
“He just leaves it all out on the floor,” Davis said. “A lot of us are exhausted. He’s obviously has a little bit more miles on him than all of us probably combined, but we just try to do our part around him to make his job a lot easier (so) he doesn’t have to overexert himself the entire game.”
James scored at least 21 points in five of the six games against the Grizz, and he had the first 20-point, 20-rebound performance of his two-decade career in Game 4 — when he also made a difficult layup to force overtime in the final second of regulation.
After a rough Game 5, James brought his best in the clincher, highlighted by a reverse dunk in traffic that would be a stunner for any baller of any age.
“I’m telling you, man, it’s unreal,” said Ham, a Lakers assistant late in Kobe Bryant’s career before moving to Milwaukee’s staff. “Like, Kobe was nothing short of amazing. You know, Giannis (Antetokounmpo). I’ve been around some top-tier, elite top-five NBA talent. But Bron, man, I’ve never seen anything like it.”
While James isn’t one of the Lakers’ best defensive players, his overall focus and mentality have contributed to their evolution into a dominant defensive team. Los Angeles capably handled Ja Morant’s talent while largely shutting down his supporting cast, embodying the defense-first attitude preached by Ham since his arrival.
It’s also the mentality that the Lakers had under Frank Vogel during their 2020 championship run, but lost for long stretches of the ensuing two seasons. Defensive domination is much easier with a healthy Davis in the paint, and the oft-injured big man was in top form against Memphis.
“I think he was AD,” James said. “I think we all know it, the world knows it, the basketball guys know, the competition knows … how dominant AD is defensively. He was AD. He was spectacular.”
The Lakers’ clincher was a laugher thanks to Russell, who scored a career playoff-high 31 points with five 3-pointers.
Russell has a particularly strong bond with the Lakers’ home crowd, which cheered him through the difficult first two seasons of his NBA career. The high-scoring guard has been inconsistently effective since returning, but the Lakers are awfully difficult to stop when he’s scoring and distributing the ball at the peak of his skill.
“I think the energy since we made that trade, or made that decision to bring guys here, we’ve had an energy that was contagious with our group,” Russell said. “That was one thing we could control. We brought our energy to this team, and it trickled down and it was contagious.”

Topics: Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James Dillon Brooks NBA Memphis Grizzlies

