Saudi geospatial authority participates in UN World Data Forum

Saudi geospatial authority participates in UN World Data Forum
Mohammed bin Yahya Al-Sayel, president of the GASGI. (SPA)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi geospatial authority participates in UN World Data Forum

Saudi geospatial authority participates in UN World Data Forum
  UN forum aimed to advocate for political and financial support for data
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information took part in the UN World Data Forum in Hangzhou, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday. 

The delegation was led by Mohammed bin Yahya Al-Sayel, president of the GASGI.

The event was attended by a number of regional and international government and donor agencies.

The UN forum discussed several critical topics, including innovation and partnerships for more comprehensive data, maximizing the value of data to support decision-making, as well as trends and emerging partnerships to develop data systems. 

The event aims to strengthen collaborations across sectors and to advocate for political and financial support for data, given its critical role in achieving sustainable development goals.
 

Topics: General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information

Over 200 people evacuated by Saudi Arabia from Sudan arrive in Jeddah

Over 200 people evacuated by Saudi Arabia from Sudan arrive in Jeddah
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Over 200 people evacuated by Saudi Arabia from Sudan arrive in Jeddah

Over 200 people evacuated by Saudi Arabia from Sudan arrive in Jeddah
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Over 200 people evacuated by Saudi Arabia from Sudan arrived in Jeddah on Monday, the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said.

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Singapore to lift entry visa requirement for Saudi citizens

Singapore to lift entry visa requirement for Saudi citizens
Updated 01 May 2023
Rashid Hassan

Singapore to lift entry visa requirement for Saudi citizens

Singapore to lift entry visa requirement for Saudi citizens
  • New rule will apply from June 1, embassy says
  • Move comes as Saudi-Singaporean committee seeks to boost trade relations
Updated 01 May 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi citizens will from June 1 be able to enter Singapore without a visa, the island nation’s embassy in Riyadh said.

Citing a statement from the Singapore Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, the mission tweeted: “The ICA has issued the statement: Saudi nationals with passports issued by the KSA will no longer need to apply for an entry visa to enter Singapore from June 1, 2023.

“Other than holders of Saudi diplomatic passports, who are already exempted from Singapore visa requirements, all other Saudi nationals need to apply for an entry visa if they intend to enter Singapore before June 1,” it continued.

“There is strictly no refund of the visa processing fee for those who have already submitted or received the outcome of their entry visa applications.”

The move comes after a Saudi-Singaporean committee met for a second time in Singapore in November to discuss ways to boost trade between the two countries. The Saudi delegation was led by Transport Minister Saleh Al-Jasser.

The two sides discussed several initiatives in the areas of transport, logistics and infrastructure, energy and industry, the digital economy, investment and finance, tourism and culture.

Al-Jasser also took part in a panel discussion organized by the Singapore Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, during which he stressed the importance of business leaders’ role in driving economy and trade.

He also met his Singaporean counterpart S Iswaran on the sidelines of the meeting and signed two memorandums of understanding in the field of transport.

Last week Albania, Kosovo and Montenegro also lifted their entry visa requirements for Saudi citizens until the end of the year, the Kingdom’s embassy in Albania said. Kazakhstan also offers visa-free entry for Saudi citizens.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Singapore Saleh Al-Jasser S Iswaran

Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City, Le Cordon Bleu sign deal to support culinary arts

Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City has signed an agreement with Le Cordon Bleu. (SPA)
Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City has signed an agreement with Le Cordon Bleu. (SPA)
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City, Le Cordon Bleu sign deal to support culinary arts

Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City has signed an agreement with Le Cordon Bleu. (SPA)
  The establishment of the educational institute comes as part of the commission's efforts to raise standards in the Kingdom's culinary arts sector
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City has signed an agreement with Le Cordon Bleu, one of the world’s leading centers of culinary arts and hospitality management institutions.

The agreement will support the establishment of an advanced institute of culinary arts within Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City and serve to support and develop talents both locally and globally.

The agreement was signed in the presence of David Henry, CEO of Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City; Andre Cointreau, president and CEO of Le Cordon Bleu; and Mayada Badr, CEO of the Culinary Arts Commission.

The establishment of the educational institute comes as part of the commission’s efforts to raise standards in the Kingdom’s culinary arts sector.

It makes international expertise accessible, as well as providing distinguished educational options by attracting the most prestigious culinary and hospitality academies and institutes to the Kingdom.

Henry said that Le Cordon Bleu will work toward the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, by providing ample opportunities for Saudis, while attracting international talent.

Cointreau said: “Saudi chefs are incredibly creative, and the culinary school will help them hone their basic and classical skills.”

Badr said: “We look forward to inspiring and motivating and building key skills to enable all learners to gain diverse cultural experience in the field of culinary arts.”

Topics: Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Arts Commission

National center launches veterinary training program

National center launches veterinary training program
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

National center launches veterinary training program

National center launches veterinary training program
  • Weqaa CEO Ayman Al-Ghamdi: The training program aims to improve and build the knowledge and skills of workers in the animal health sector
  • The Weqaa center is keen to support the work of vets as they help to protect against the spread of diseases between humans and animals
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The National Center for the Prevention and Control of Plant Pests and Animal Diseases (Weqaa) has launched a new training program for vets to commemorate International Veterinarian Day.

The course started on Monday and will run for 18 months until Oct. 31, 2024, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Ayman Al-Ghamdi, the center’s CEO, said the program was designed to help achieve a sustainable local food production system and increase the capabilities of workers in the industry.

“It aims to improve and build the knowledge and skills of workers in the animal health sector … in areas related to the prevention and control of animal diseases,” he said.

The center is keen to support the work of vets as they help to protect against the spread of diseases between humans and animals.

“The veterinarian performs vital tasks aimed at developing livestock and protecting them from epidemic diseases by detecting, treating and addressing animal diseases,” Al-Ghamdi said.

Topics: International Veterinarian Day Ayman Al-Ghamdi Weqaa Center

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle more than 5m amphetamine pills

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle more than 5m amphetamine pills
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle more than 5m amphetamine pills

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle more than 5m amphetamine pills
  Six intended recipients of drugs were arrested in Riyadh and Jeddah
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 5 million amphetamine tablets have been confiscated by Saudi authorities in the Jeddah region, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday. 

Maj. Marwan Al-Hazmi, spokesman for the General Directorate for Narcotics Control, said that during a security follow-up operation on drug smuggling and distribution networks targeting the Kingdom, officials seized 5,280,000 amphetamine pills that had been concealed among a shipment of stones and building supplies at Jeddah Islamic Port.

In coordination with the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority, six intended recipients of drugs were arrested in Riyadh and Jeddah and have been referred to the Public Prosecution. 

Topics: amphetamine

