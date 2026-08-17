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144 athletes to represent Saudi Arabia at 20th Asian Games in Japan

144 athletes to represent Saudi Arabia at 20th Asian Games in Japan
The Saudi Arabian Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced on Sunday that 144 athletes representing 19 national teams will represent the nation at the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan. (Supplied)
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Updated 17 August 2026 11:04
Ali Khaled
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144 athletes to represent Saudi Arabia at 20th Asian Games in Japan

144 athletes to represent Saudi Arabia at 20th Asian Games in Japan
  • The Kingdom’s delegation will take part in 19 sports at the tournament in Nagoya from Sept. 19 to Oct. 4
Updated 17 August 2026 11:04
Ali Khaled
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DUBAI: The Saudi Arabian Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced on Sunday that 144 athletes representing 19 national teams will represent the nation at the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, from Sept. 19 to Oct. 4.

The committee, in a press release, confirmed that the Saudi delegation would compete in athletics, 5x5 basketball, boxing, equestrian, esports, fencing, football, jiu-jitsu, judo, karate, mixed martial arts, padel, shooting, squash, swimming, taekwondo, tennis, weightlifting, and wrestling.

A training camp will be held for the Saudi team in Fuji, Japan, from Aug. 29 to Oct. 3, which will focus on 5x5 basketball, football, squash, weightlifting, mixed martial arts, athletics, swimming, wrestling, karate, jiu-jitsu, fencing, and taekwondo.

This will be Saudi Arabia’s 12th participation in the Asian Games, having first competed in the 1978 edition in Bangkok.

The Kingdom took part in New Delhi in 1982, Seoul in 1986, Beijing in 1990, Hiroshima in 1994, Busan in 2002, Doha in 2006, Guangzhou in 2010, Incheon in 2014, Jakarta in 2018, and Hangzhou in 2022.

Topics: Asian Games

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