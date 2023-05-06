You are here

Colombian ex-footballer Osoria arrested for drug trafficking

Colombian ex-footballer Osoria arrested for drug trafficking
This handout picture released by the Colombian National Police shows Colombian former football player Diego Osorio (R) detained after cocaine was found on his luggage at the Jose Maria Cordova international airport in Medellin, Colombia on May 5, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 06 May 2023
AFP

Colombian ex-footballer Osoria arrested for drug trafficking

Colombian ex-footballer Osoria arrested for drug trafficking
  • The former left-back was attempting to board a flight to Madrid, Spain, on April 8, from an airport near Medellin “with 1,849 grams of cocaine hydrochloride”
  • Osorio played for Colombia's national team in the 1990s alongside the legendary Carlos "El Pibe" Valderrama and goalkeeper Rene Higuita
Updated 06 May 2023
AFP

BOGOTA: Former footballer Diego Leon Osorio, who played for Colombia’s national team in the 1990s, has been arrested for drug trafficking for the third time, police said on Friday.
The former left-back was attempting to board a flight to Madrid, Spain, on April 8, from an airport near Medellin “with 1,849 grams of cocaine hydrochloride,” police said in a message sent to the media.
Airport authorities discovered the drugs in four pairs of sneakers before making the arrest.
But police did not announce the arrest until Friday, when a video was leaked to the press showing Osorio, who won league titles with Colombian side Atletico Nacional, in handcuffs next to a uniformed officer.
The 52-year-old was previously arrested in 2002 while transporting cocaine in Miami but was released on bail.
In 2016, he was arrested again in Medellin and later sentenced to house arrest.
Osorio played for Colombia’s national team in the 1990s alongside the legendary Carlos “El Pibe” Valderrama and goalkeeper Rene Higuita.
At club level, he excelled at Atletico Nacional, winning two Colombian leagues and the Merconorte Cup in 1998.
Soccer and drugs have been intertwined for the past four decades in Colombia, the world’s leading producer of the white powder, with several players arrested for links to trafficking.
Anthony de Avila, Colombian club America de Cali’s all-time leading scorer, was detained in September 2021 for links to the mafia in Naples, Italy.
Another Colombian international Jhon Viafara, a midfielder in the Once Caldas team that won the Copa Libertadores in 2004, was extradited to the United States for collaborating in a drug shipment to that country.

Updated 54 min 56 sec ago
AFP

Man City spoil Allardyce’s return despite penalty drama

Man City spoil Allardyce’s return despite penalty drama
  • City appeared to be cruising to victory, that took them four points clear at the top of the Premier League
  • The decision to hand off responsibility rounded off a rare poor day for Haaland, who missed a number of chances to add to his 51 goals in all competitions this season
Updated 54 min 56 sec ago
AFP

MANCHESTER, UK: Pep Guardiola told Erling Haaland not to be so “generous” after the Norwegian handed over penalty duties to Ilkay Gundogan in Manchester City’s 2-1 win over Leeds on Saturday.
City appeared to be cruising to victory, that took them four points clear at the top of the Premier League, thanks to Gundogan’s first-half double.
But the German hit the post when handed the chance to seal his hat-trick and within a minute Rodrigo pulled a goal back to set up a nervy finale for the defending champions.
“The game is not over. It shows how nice and generous Erling is. If it is 4-0 with 10 minutes left, OK. But at 2-0? Erling is the best penalty taker right now so he has to take it,” said Guardiola.
“If Gundo scores everyone is ‘OK, hat-trick, well done’. But a taker is a taker. At 2-0, this is a business, not a situation where we can forget it.”
The decision to hand off responsibility rounded off a rare poor day for Haaland, who missed a number of chances to add to his 51 goals in all competitions this season.
City’s far superior goal difference over Arsenal means Guardiola’s men now likely need a maximum of eight points from their last four games to claim a fifth league title in six seasons.
Sam Allardyce’s return to the dugout had no immediate impact in reviving Leeds’ fortunes as they remain outside the relegation zone only on goal difference.
The former England boss was quickly teased with chants of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” as the visitors failed to offer any resistance to wave upon wave of City attack early on.
But he took heart by the manner in which his side finished the game.
“Second-half we sorted it out, and we got on the front foot to try and challenge them,” said Allardyce.
After the national anthem was played just prior to kick-off to mark the coronation of King Charles III, the game quickly turned into a procession.
Guardiola could even afford the luxury of making seven changes with one eye on Tuesday’s trip to Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals.
Gundogan was one of those brought back into the side and showed Haaland how it is done as twice the German midfielder received passes from Riyad Mahrez and picked out the bottom corner from the edge of the box.
Kevin De Bruyne’s return from injury was another timely boost for City’s quest for a treble of trophies and the Belgian’s brilliant lay-off should have been buried by Haaland, who fired wide.
Haaland set a new Premier League record of 35 goals in a single season against West Ham on Wednesday.
And the 22-year-old will think he should have had a seventh hat-trick of his first season in English football let alone walk away empty-handed.
Haaland powered a header too close to Joel Robles and then fired against the post with just the goalkeeper to beat.
City were able to take their foot off the gas in the second half in seemingly perfect preparation for their revenge mission in Madrid.
But the mood changed drastically in 60 seconds as Gundogan’s penalty hit the post after Phil Foden was upended.
Guardiola was seen bellowing at Haaland “you have to take it” even before Rodrigo then pounced on an error by Manuel Akanji.
Gundogan was given a frosty reception by his manager when he was replaced in stoppage time, but City comfortably saw the game out to extend their lead at the top of the table.
“First he showed to Erling that he was quite mad about that and then also he had a go at me,” said Gundogan.
“The moment Erling grabbed the ball, I was sure he was going to take it but he looked out for me. I checked with him a few times to make sure he was sure.”

Spurs beat Palace to stay in hunt for European places

Spurs beat Palace to stay in hunt for European places
Updated 06 May 2023
AP

Spurs beat Palace to stay in hunt for European places

Spurs beat Palace to stay in hunt for European places
  • Kane’s 28th goal in all competitions settled a drab contest and moved him ahead of Wayne Rooney
  • While most eyes pre-match were on the coronation of the King, Tottenham sprung a royal surprise with their lineup.
Updated 06 May 2023
AP

LONDON: Harry Kane’s first-half header helped Tottenham to beat Crystal Palace 1-0 and keep alive their faint Europa League hopes in the English Premier League on Saturday.
Kane’s 28th goal in all competitions settled a drab contest and moved him ahead of Wayne Rooney into outright second on the league’s all-time leading scorer list with 209.
It was enough for Ryan Mason to secure a first victory in his second spell in charge of Spurs, who have jumped up to sixth. But seventh-placed Brighton have three games in hand and are two points behind the London club.
While most eyes pre-match were on the coronation of the King, Tottenham sprung a royal surprise with their lineup.
Emerson Royal started and Yves Bissouma was on the bench despite both being sidelined with injuries that were expected to keep them out for another couple of weeks. Also, Eric Dier was dropped for the hosts to go to 4-3-3.
Given both clubs were involved in seven-goal thrillers last weekend, action aplenty was anticipated but the majority of the first half was played at a subdued pace.
Cristian Romero hit the crossbar with a near-post header from Pedro Porro’s 17th-minute corner, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg fired over on the turn from Kane’s pass. Spurs were experiencing teething problems in their new system.
When Joachim Andersen scooped over for Palace under pressure from Ben Davies, it seemed the opening 45 would end goalless, but Kane had other ideas.
The stand-in captain sprayed the ball out wide to Porro, who whipped in a wonderful cross for Kane to head home.
After halftime, Bournemouth’s Eberechi Eze dragged a shot wide early after fine work by Wilfried Zaha, who clipped over minutes before.
Zaha’s influence was growing. and he turned Emerson inside out before his cross deflected onto the roof of Fraser Forster’s net. Also, Tottenham’s backup goalkeeper saved well from Cheick Doucoure.
Tempers boiled over late and referee Darren England issued nine yellow cards in total but Tottenham held on to end their four-match winless run and keep a first clean sheet since Feb. 26.

Chelsea halts free fall with win at Bournemouth in EPL

Chelsea halts free fall with win at Bournemouth in EPL
Updated 06 May 2023
AP

Chelsea halts free fall with win at Bournemouth in EPL

Chelsea halts free fall with win at Bournemouth in EPL
  • Conor Gallagher opened the scoring in the ninth minute when he headed in N’Golo Kanté’s cross
  • Matias Viña equalized 12 minutes later with a curler inside the far post after a buildup that sliced through Chelsea’s defense
Updated 06 May 2023
AP

BOURNEMOUTH, England: Chelsea snapped a six-game losing streak by beating Bournemouth 3-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday to earn their first points since Frank Lampard returned as interim manager.
After first-half goals were traded, defender Benoît Badiashile put visiting Chelsea ahead in the 82nd minute when he redirected Hakim Ziyech’s free kick past goalkeeper Neto. João Félix sealed it from close range four minutes later at Vitality Stadium.
Conor Gallagher opened the scoring in the ninth minute when he headed in N’Golo Kanté’s cross. Matias Viña equalized 12 minutes later with a curler inside the far post after a buildup that sliced through Chelsea’s defense.
Chelsea were in free fall after four straight league losses and two more in the Champions League quarterfinals — all on Lampard’s watch since the Chelsea great was brought in to see out the season following the firing of Graham Potter.
The London club picked up one spot in the standings — moving to 11th place. The season is a major disappointment for Chelsea but Saturday’s win at least prevents a total collapse toward relegation.
Bournemouth, which had won two in a row, slipped one spot to 14th with three games remaining.

Final heartbreak for Al-Hilal who wonder what might have been

Final heartbreak for Al-Hilal who wonder what might have been
Updated 06 May 2023
John Duerden

Final heartbreak for Al-Hilal who wonder what might have been

Final heartbreak for Al-Hilal who wonder what might have been
Updated 06 May 2023
John Duerden

On Saturday, Al-Hilal lost the Asian Champions League final for the third time in a decade. The record books will show that Urawa Reds won the second leg 1-0 to take the tie 2-1 on aggregate but what won’t be as clear was that — just as in 2014 against Western Sydney Wanderers and three years later against the same Japanese opposition — the Riyadh giants could have been the ones lifting the trophy.

Such is football and the Saudi champions have four continental titles, still more than anyone else. But this was a case of what might have been for the title-holders.

What would have happened if, with Al-Hilal comfortably leading 1-0 at home last week, Ali Al-Bulaihi’s attempted clearance in the first leg had not somehow ended up hitting the post, allowing Shinzo Koroki to score a goal that came out of nothing? What would have happened had Salem Al-Dawsari, scorer of the opening goal, not seen red later in the game leaving him out of the second leg? What would have happened had Ramon Diaz’s men simply made more use of their prodigious possession in both games?

If the 1-1 draw from the first leg had been frustrating it was also costly, with Al-Dawsari absent and captain Salman Al-Faraj injured for the second leg. Full-back Yasser Al-Shahrani was also unavailable which meant that Diaz had to ring the changes. He brought in experienced midfielder Abdullah Al-Otayf, young forward Abdullah Al-Hamdan and Peruvian winger Andre Carrillo.

The visitors had the first sight of goal and were claiming a penalty in the fourth minute. Al-Hamdan and Urawa goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa both went down going for the ball and Odion Ighalo had a subsequent shot cleared off the line.

The opening stages continued in a similar vein as the Saudi Arabian champions asked questions of the hosts and quietened the crowd. After 21 minutes, Michael dribbled along the edge of the area and forced a flying save from Nishikawa.

It was a reflection of the first leg in which Al-Hilal had the possession and chances but were unable to make them count, which meant Urawa were always just seconds away from scoring against the run of play. And that is what very nearly happened on the half-hour mark. Hiroki Sakai waltzed down the right and sent over a perfect cross for Koroki, the goalscorer in Riyadh last week, to launch a spectacular flying volley against the crossbar.

 Soon after, Mohamed Kanno was shooting just over from inside the area at the end of a passage of play in which Ighalo got round the goalkeeper but, surrounded by defenders, could not get a shot off. That wasn’t a problem for Carrillo, who collected the ball far from goal but fired a shot that was curling into the top corner before Nishikawa, the busier of the two goalkeepers, flew to his right to make the save.

For the second successive Saturday, Al-Hilal went in at half-time with a possession percentage that was into the seventies, but there were concerns that not enough clear chances were not being created. And compared to the previous leg, Urawa carried a threat on the counter.

The Reds took the lead just three minutes after the restart with a soft goal. Marius Hoibraten headed a free-kick back across goal and the wind seemed to take it the ball out of the reach of Abdullah Al-Mayouf and it bounced off the leg of Carrillo and into the net.

It lifted the fans and gave new energy into the Japanese team. Al-Hilal continued to push forward but still struggled to make meaningful opportunities. Urawa went close on a couple of occasions but with 10 minutes remaining, a cross from Michael on the left curled all the way past the Red defense and almost into the far corner. It signaled the start of intense pressure from the Blues, with balls flying into the area.

And then there was the chance in the 90th minute. Ighalo, who was unable to make an impact in either leg of the final, made a little space inside the area, turning three defenders the wrong way before getting off a low shot. Nishikawa was equal to the challenge. Indeed, Urawa’s defense had been equal to all that Al-Hilal could throw at them and it was the Japanese team’s defense, as well as Al-Hilal’s missing players, that ultimately made the difference.

Al-Hilal now return home with no trophy but with plenty of regret. They have shown after past painful final defeats, however, that they have what it takes to bounce back and lift the trophy again. They will be desperate to return to the final, though they may prefer to avoid Urawa Reds next time.

Tournament finals to crown world title-holder at Night of Champions

Tournament finals to crown world title-holder at Night of Champions
Updated 06 May 2023
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

Tournament finals to crown world title-holder at Night of Champions

Tournament finals to crown world title-holder at Night of Champions
Updated 06 May 2023
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

RIYADH: WWE has announced that a tournament will be held with the finals to crown the world title-holder at Night of Champions in Jeddah on May 27. Although the championship will be exclusive to the Raw brand, it will have superstars from the SmackDown brand as well. 

The announcement was made on Friday’s Backlash press conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where the chief content officer for WWE, Paul Levesque, better known by his ring name Triple H, made the announcement that 12 of WWE’s top superstars will compete to determine the first man to hold the new prize. The tournament kicks off next week. 

The tournament will be held across both the SmackDown and Raw programs. It will begin on Raw with two triple-threat matches, with a bout later that night to determine the show’s representative. The same will happen on SmackDown later to determine the blue brand’s representative. The winners will then wrestle at Night of Champions in the tournament finals to determine the world heavyweight champion.

WWE has not announced the Triple Threat participants.

With the WWE brand split, Triple H announced a new world heavyweight championship that will be exclusive to the red brand since SmackDown drafted the Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Many wrestling websites have held polls online to see who would be the fan favorite to be the inaugural world champion.

All websites have one superstar leading these polls. That WWE superstar is Seth Rollins. The former two-time WWE champion, two-time universal champion, two-time intercontinental champion, two-time US champion, 2014 “Money in the Bank” winner has been widely considered a favorite for the new world title due to his appeal and performance this year. 

Another top candidate from wrestling website polls was the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes who won this year’s Royal Rumble match but fell short in dethroning and ending the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ 978+ days, which is considered the sixth-longest world championship reign in the promotion’s history and the longest reign of any WWE championship since 1988.

