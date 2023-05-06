You are here

King Charles III crowned in UK’s first coronation since 1953

Updated 06 May 2023
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

LONDON: The UK’s King Charles III was crowned on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London at the country’s first coronation for 70 years in a ceremony that blended the ancient and the modern.

Charles became the 40th monarch since William the Conquerer in 1066 to be crowned at the ancient church, and at 74 becomes the oldest.

Although he became Britain’s king and monarch of 14 other Commonwealth realms immediately after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September, Saturday’s crowning, replete with tradition and pomp and ceremony, rubber-stamped his ascension to the throne.

It was a scaled-down affair and markedly shorter than the 1953 extravaganza of his mother; a conscious choice by Charles, who now rules over a Britain with a struggling economy and which is in the grips of a cost-of-living crisis.

Charles also worked to make the event as inclusive and reflective of 21st century Britain as possible, and in a break from tradition, representatives of the Muslim, Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish and Sikh faiths were involved for the first time.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed the solid-gold St Edward’s Crown on Charles’ head as a “sacred and ancient symbol of the monarch’s authority.” He also crowned Charles’ wife, Camilla, 75, which confirmed her transformation from mistress to monarch.

In attendance at Westminster among the estimated 2,000 guests were several leaders and official representatives of Gulf countries, including King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan, Saudi Minister Prince Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

US President Joe Biden, who maintained the streak of American presidents never attending a coronation, was represented at the abbey by First Lady Jill Biden.

He tweeted his congratulations and paid tribute to the “enduring friendship” between the US and Britain shortly after the ceremony.

French President Emmanuel Macron, Japan’s Emperor Naruhito, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, were also in attendance.

Following the more staid and sober rituals at the abbey, the newly crowned king and queen returned to Buckingham Palace in the day’s second horse-drawn parade, and appeared alongside other members of the royal family on the famous old balcony.

Charles and Camilla were met with cheers and applause from the thousands of well-wishers packed along The Mall, who had braved the stereotypically wet London weather to witness the customary appearance and a ceremonial flypast.

Britons and foreign visitors alike were left enthralled at the historical significance of the event, with many telling Arab News they were “proud” and “lucky” to have been part of a moment steeped in almost 1,000 years of history.

Saudi hotel industry leading the world thanks to Vision 2030 push

Updated 28 min 29 sec ago
SHAFQUAT ALI

RIYADH: By all accounts, it is a boom time for the hospitality industry in Saudi Arabia. 

The latest data from hotel industry monitoring firm STR shows the Kingdom leads the Middle East and Africa’s hotel building activity, with 42,033 hotel rooms under construction as of March, accounting for 35.1 percent of the 119,505 being built in the region. 

That places Saudi Arabia only after China and the US in the global hotel construction market.

But that’s not all. Under Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s hotel sector is expected to grow further, and have 310,000 hotel rooms by 2030 with an investment size of $110 billion, data released by Knight Frank indicated. 

Not surprisingly, the Kingdom’s hospitality industry is witnessing steady growth in key performance indicators. 

Take Riyadh’s hotel occupancy rate, for instance. It hit 75.5 percent in February, the highest figure since 2008, according to data released by STR in March.

Compared to 2019, the occupancy in February jumped 23.4 percent, the average daily rate rose 34 percent to SR801.46 ($213.46), and the revenue per available room increased 65.3 percent to SR605.06. 

Additionally, Saudi Arabia’s hotel segment is projected to generate $2.51 billion in revenue this year and is expected to reach $3.02 billion by 2027, according to Statista. 

“The hospitality industry is undoubtedly poised for accelerated growth and the region is currently leading the travel and hospitality sector globally,” Guy Hutchinson, president and CEO of hospitality group Rotana, told Arab News. 

Rotana has seven hotels in the pipeline in Saudi Arabia, including five new properties in Riyadh that are being negotiated. These properties will almost triple the number of rooms the firm operates in the Kingdom to 6,000 over the next four years.

“Today, we are seeing constant infrastructure works taking place at full speed in order to meet the growing demand with more hotel groups expanding their footprint across the Kingdom,” added Hutchinson.

Giga-projects in focus

Committed to positioning Saudi Arabia as a leading global hub, public bodies continue to work closely with the private sector to develop world-class hotels and resorts across the Kingdom, including the development of giga-projects such as Red Sea Global, AMAALA, NEOM, Diriyah Gate and Qiddiya.

“Saudi Arabia’s giga-projects represent developments that are unique in scope and vision,” Ludwig Bouldoukian, regional vice president, development for Middle East and Africa at multinational hospitality company Hyatt, told Arab News.

“With construction underway at RSG and Diriyah, we already see significant progress and are very excited for what’s to come,” he added.

He also explained how the Kingdom plays a “pivotal role” in Hyatt’s growth strategy in the Middle East with anticipated room growth of more than 80 percent in Saudi Arabia by late 2025. 

Haitham Mattar, managing director for India, tje Middle East & Africa at IHG Hotels & Resorts, also talked up the welcoming environment for companies looking to expand.

“As Saudi Arabia works towards achieving its Vision 2030 goals, the Kingdom’s ambition to introduce new and novel developments is clear,” he said, adding: “NEOM’s The Line, a linear city with no roads, vehicles or emissions, and running on 100 percent renewable energy, is a prime example of this ambition. 

“Such projects underline the fact that there is growing demand for innovative experiences and offerings.” 

FASTFACTS

• Under Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s hotel sector is expected to grow further, and have 310,000 hotel rooms by 2030 with an investment size of $110 billion.

• Saudi Arabia’s hotel segment is projected to generate $2.51 billion in revenue this year and is expected to reach $3.02 billion by 2027.

• Riyadh’s hotel occupancy rate hit 75.5 percent in February, the highest figure since 2008, according to data released by STR in March.

Sandeep Walia, chief operating officer, Middle East, at Marriott International, told Arab News: “We are excited to be part of the largest development projects in the Kingdom such as RSG, Diriyah Gate and NEOM. We are also thrilled to introduce new luxury brands into the market.”

Ahmad Darwish, chief administrative officer at RSG, told Arab News that three resorts are set to open in the development this year, with a further 13 set for 2024.

“We are partnering with international brands to bring the very best that the world has to offer to Saudi Arabia and are firmly on track to welcome guests this year to our first resorts at The Red Sea, marking a new milestone by becoming the first of the original giga-projects in the Kingdom to receive visitors,” he said.

Way forward

Speaking to leading figures in the global hotel industry, it is clear that the tourism sector in Saudi Arabia is only going to continue to thrive.

Amir Lababedi, Hilton’s managing director of development, for the Middle East and North Africa, told Arab News the reason the hotel chain is so keen for more sites in the Kingdom is because of the opportunities being fostered.

The hospitality industry is undoubtedly poised for accelerated growth and the region is currently leading the travel and hospitality sector globally.

Guy Hutchinson, Rotana president and CEO

“As we plan to grow our portfolio to more than 75 hotels in the Kingdom in the coming years, we’re enthusiastic about the future of Saudi Arabia as it embarks on its mission to become a global tourism destination,” he added.

Executives from both Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Accor told Arab News they are set to speed up expansion plans in the Kingdom, such is the positive outlook for a sector that is a key part of the Vision 2030 initiative. 

Marriott International’s Walia talked up this aspect of the hospitality environment, and said: “The Kingdom is not only investing in the infrastructure to meet the demand for hotel accommodation but is also working on wider initiatives that will have a direct impact on the hospitality industry and attract local, regional and international travelers.”  

He added: “Access is one of the key areas that the country has made significant changes to. The country’s plans around developing and expanding airports in the Kingdom will play a key role in driving access into key cities and destinations. 

“The recently launched Riyadh Air, which adds another national carrier, will also play a pivotal role in expanding the country’s network and connectivity to destinations across the globe.” 

Walia went on to say that the Kingdom’s recent policies around visas and entry into the country will play a “key role in driving more traffic into the country.”

He added: “These are all factors that will support and further grow the hospitality sector in the country.”

Magrabi joins with top universities to train students; eyes more initiatives

Updated 45 min 43 sec ago
Reina Takla

RIYADH: After joining hands with two leading universities in the Kingdom — Umm Al-Qura and King Saud — to provide training facilities to students who are studying to become opticians, Magrabi Retail Group, the Middle East’s leading eyewear retailer, is eyeing more such initiatives, its CEO said.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Arab News, Yasser Taher said Magrabi is working on the implementation of an internal Retail Academy across the Kingdom covering all its teams: optometrists, opticians, client advisors and managers.

“The Retail Academy covers all aspects of training and development around vision correction, technical know-how, client experience, product expertise, fashion and lifestyle, operational management and leadership,” he said.

“The Retail Academy will be in-house at Magrabi and it will be deployed across all the countries we are operating in,” Taher continued.

The big picture

Commenting on the big picture behind the training programs Magrabi is participating in with Umm Al-Qura and King Saud universities, Taher said the company has taken on the responsibility as an industry leader to support the Saudi government to develop local talent. 

“We are doing what we can to equip students with the most advanced program to become professional opticians,” he explained. “We will continue to elevate the industry standards in Saudi with the most advanced technologies.” 

Talking of the key highlights of these training programs, Abdelazem ElGarawany, Saudi market vice president, Magrabi Retail Group, told Arab News: “These programs are focusing on technical information and knowledge which is the core of optical field in addition to soft skills and marketing customized to fit the specialized medical field.”

With regard to the thought process behind partnering with the two universities ElGarawany said: “Umm Al-Qura and King Saud universities are two of the top universities in the region, and the objective was to have solid and long-term partnerships with entities that can provide a huge value to the industry alongside with our expertise in the optical field.

“We depend on scientific research about the market need and what is the required know-how for this specialized industry which led us to partnering with King Saud and Umm Al-Qura universities.”

He further explained that this partnership “will provide the perfect start to establish the right foundation to the programs.”

While Magrabi’s long-term partnership with Umm Al-Qura University seeks to provide training facilities including venues, laboratory, tools and machines for the execution of the program in Riyadh, the tie up with King Saud University Provide aims to provide missing tools and machines for the laboratory.

The program in Umm Al-Qura University started on March 4, and it was recommended that Magrabi has instructors for some subjects from its side to educate the students about its world-class standards and procedures.

The first batch of the program was dedicated only for Magrabi, and the Magrabi team was involved in the selection of students also.

We want to play a major partnership role with governmental agencies to promote the industry and get the best talent to be well trained and equipped.

Yasser Taher, Magrabi Retail Group CEO

For the western region, the priority was for Magrabi to select the first batch from the Makkah branch. 

Some programs will also be executed in the Eastern Province and Magrabi will be considered as a first partner there as well.

Moving forward, Magrabi will be signing a new agreement with the Umm Al-Qura University to also include the Western and Eastern Provinces and Riyadh.

For its part, the university will support the direction of unifying the programs running currently to be the same duration, subjects and certifications.

With regard to the partnership with King Saud University, Magrabi will present the company’s values and culture and explain the benefits for endoscopic cyclophotocoagulation on Career Day.

The university, on the other hand, will provide Magrabi all data for the graduated students to be part of the Career Day and offer training for the last year in Magrabi stores and facilities as part of an internship program.

Starting from the next graduated batch, Magrabi will also have priority when it comes to being involved in the selection of students. 

HIGHLIGHT

While Magrabi’s long-term partnership with Umm Al-Qura University seeks to provide training facilities including venues, laboratory, tools and machines for the execution of the program in Riyadh, the tie up with King Saud University Provide aims to provide missing tools and machines for the laboratory.

What’s more, after getting necessary approvals from the university’s legal department, it was also agreed to name the laboratory after Magrabi.

“Magrabi provided the experience (to the universities) from the daily situations and offered the practical know-how and our experience in customer service and optical knowledge,” according to ElGarawany.

Nurturing local talent

Asked what Magrabi hopes to achieve from these training programs in the long term, Taher replied: “We want to play a major partnership role with governmental agencies to promote the industry and get the best talent to be well trained and equipped.”

“We also want to provide a continuous pipeline of Saudi opticians to support the growth of the industry,” he continued. 

ElGarawany added: “Once the Saudization decision was issued by the Ministry of Human Resources, we felt it was our responsibility to be part of this vision and to lead the development of this program as an industry leader.”

Taher is clear with regard to the vision Magrabi has for students who have enrolled into these training programs. “We provide an amazing learning experience combining curriculum education with practical experience in our stores – both the Magrabi and Doctor M banners – during the entire program,” he said.

“In addition, we offer employment opportunities after the completion of the program and create a career journey for the students.”

“Our plan promises career opportunities to all graduated students with a clear career path inside the Magrabi organization in addition to empowering all certified opticians to take a leadership role in all sections and departments inside the organization,” added ElGarawany.

After taking over as the CEO earlier this year, Taher told Arab News he was very excited about transforming this family business to become a world-class business group. 

“It’s a very progressive business that wants a place for itself on a global platform and is not just about finances and numbers,” he had said.

Not surprisingly, for Taher and his team, it is not just about growing the business and expanding the company’s footprint, but also about taking social impact programs to foster local talent that will firmly establish Magrabi as a business group that the region — and the world — looks up to.

UK’s Paymentology cashes in on Saudi Arabia’s growing fintech sector

Updated 56 min 10 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: Spearheading the Middle East and North Africa’s financial technology sector, Saudi Arabia has been attracting the attention of global players, one of which is the UK’s Paymentology.

As the Kingdom’s fintech sector relaxes its regulations and accelerates digitalization it is paving the way for vast opportunities for startups like Paymentology to enter the market and innovate.

A leading solutions provider, Paymentology enables banks and fintechs to issue credit and debit cards as well as process payments globally. To ensure smooth operations in Saudi Arabia, the company has studied the local norms and accordingly worked on a specific strategy to boost the Kingdom’s fintech sector by facilitating cashless payments.

“To accelerate the development of a cashless society in Saudi Arabia, Paymentology is actively contributing to digitizing the country’s payments infrastructure and has partnered with well-established digital banks and fintechs whilst disrupting the market with its innovative tech stack,” Nauman Hassan, regional director at Paymentology, MENA, told Arab News.

He added: “Paymentology’s superior multi-cloud platform offering both shared and dedicated processing instances, vast global presence and richer real-time data, set it apart as a leader in payments. Its payments experts bring deep, local market knowledge on the ground in 60 countries, across 14 time zones, guaranteeing 24-hour, seven days support.” 

“We also work closely with telecom operators across mature and emerging markets where blending wallet, virtual cards and loyalty services appeal to their large base of customers,” he continued.

Hassan went on to speak about the company’s role in providing proper support for banks and startups to flourish.

“The payment industry in Saudi Arabia is growing and presents opportunities for companies like Paymentology that can offer innovative and reliable payment solutions,” Hassan stated.

He added that the Kingdom has a high smartphone penetration rate, a growing e-commerce market and a competitive landscape that boosts the sector’s growth.

“Mobile payment solutions are in demand in Saudi Arabia as the smartphone penetration rate in the Kingdom is high with a total of 42.5 million cellular mobile connections that were active in early 2023, which is equivalent to 116 percent of the total population,” he pointed out.

“The growing e-commerce market with predicted revenue of $11.9 billion by 2023, and the government support for a cashless society creates opportunities for offering online payment solutions. In addition, the competitive landscape allows for new fintechs to differentiate themselves by offering innovative solutions that address local needs,” Hassan explained. 

HIGHLIGHT

As the Kingdom’s fintech sector relaxes its regulations and accelerates digitalization it is paving the way for vast opportunities for startups like Paymentology to enter the market and innovate.

The company is focusing on Saudi Arabia by providing startups and banks in the Kingdom with the right solutions to bolster their business as well as supporting companies with obtaining licenses from the Saudi Central Bank.

Paymentology targets traditional banks, digital banks, large-scale fintechs, and even telecommunication companies and is currently serving all these segments in the Kingdom. One of the company’s most recent customers is Tweeq, a Saudi-based fintech firm that offers tailor-made payment and financial solutions to individuals and small and medium enterprises.

“Paymentology has supported Tweeq in being among the first in the Kingdom to achieve an e-money license from the Saudi Central Bank,” Hassan informed.

The company is currently supporting startups through digital transformation, tech stacks and Shariah-complaint features.

“The Saudi fintech market is an exciting and rapidly growing space, with significant opportunities for both established players and new startups,” Hassan explained.

He further said that, in line with Vision 2030 goals to move toward a cashless, digital society, Paymentology plays an “integral role” in the digitalization of the Kingdom’s payment infrastructure.

Paymentology’s superior multi-cloud platform offering both shared and dedicated processing instances, vast global presence and richer real-time data, set it apart as a leader in payments.

Nauman Hassan, Regional director at Paymentology, MENA

“Paymentology is committed to helping the Kingdom achieve 70 percent non-cash transactions by 2025, with a focus on a digitally enabled population as part of its Vision 2030 agenda. The cost of cash is high, and moving to a cashless economy is safer, faster and more efficient,” Hassan stated.

“In Saudi Arabia, there is also a requirement to localize support. Paymentology is cloud-native and agnostic in its deployment. Our products have been designed to make the deployment process smoother and faster for our clients, navigating on-soil or regional data regulations,” he added.

To navigate its operations smoothly, the company has made “understanding and respecting” the Kingdom’s cultural norms as a key element of its strategy.

“Overall, being able to navigate regulatory and cultural considerations while providing reliable and innovative payment solutions is key to succeeding in Saudi Arabia’s payment industry,” Hassan explained.

“One such example of meeting the evolving needs of the market is the development of Murabaha product, a Shariah-compliant form of financing used in place of traditional loans, since ethical offerings appeal to customers in the region,” he said.

He added that the company has solutions that might greatly benefit the Kingdom’s regulatory environment like its Banking.Live platform that provides data compliant with the country’s laws.

The company currently operates in the Middle East, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa and Europe but Hassan and his team are “incredibly excited by the opportunity in Saudi Arabia” and are sparing no effort to cash in on the boom in the fintech sector in the Kingdom.

Salah scores again as Liverpool wins 6 in a row

Updated 53 min 46 sec ago
AP

LIVERPOOL, England: Mohamed Salah’s 100th goal at Anfield underpinned Liverpool’s 1-0 win against Brentford in the English Premier League on Saturday.
Salah’s 13th-minute strike was far from his best as he bundled the ball over the line, but he became the first Liverpool player to score in nine successive home matches in all competitions.
More importantly, the Merseyside club’s sixth straight win moved them to within a point of fourth-placed Manchester United and still in with a shot of qualifying for the Champions League.
On the day of the coronation of Charles III, fans jeered the national anthem, “God Save the King,” because of what is perceived to be a long-held opposition toward the establishment.
But Salah gave the home fans something to cheer when he scored. He has 30 goals for a third successive season, and fourth in six.
It put him level with Steven Gerrard in fifth place on the club’s all-time goal-scoring list with 186.
Much has been made of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s passing from a new hybrid midfield position but it was Fabinho, in his more traditional holding role, who set up the winner.
His chip over a crowded penalty area picked out Virgil van Dijk, who headed to the far post where Salah pounced.

Saudi minister of Industry and Mineral Resources concludes Switzerland trip

Updated 06 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef has concluded an official visit to Switzerland, Saudi Press Agency reported.

His trip was designed to enhance cooperation between the Kingdom and Switzerland in the industry and mining sectors and increase the trade exchange and non-oil exports, the report added.

During his visit, Alkhorayef held talks with Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda and with Executive President of Swiss Export Credit Agency Barbra Huiz. 

They discussed ways of boosting cooperation in the industry and mining sectors to match the Kingdom's Vision 2030, how to contribute to diversifying the economic base and taking advantage of the promising investment opportunities investors in the industrial sector are offered in the national strategy.

Alkhorayef also took part in a dialogue at the Growth Summit of the World Economic Forum in Geneva, and in a roundtable discussion in which more than 10 Swiss conglomerates took part.

He also toured several Swiss companies and met with their CEOs, as well as some renowned universities in Switzerland and met with Saudi students on scholarships there.

