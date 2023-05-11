UK gives cruise missiles to Ukraine; Kyiv delays counteroffensive as it waits for more weapons

You are here

Image shows in Kyiv, shows a smog of explosion after Ukrainian air defence downed missile, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine (AFP)
KYIV: The British government announced Thursday it was giving long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine to help drive out Russia’s occupying forces, just as Kyiv delayed a possible counteroffensive more than 14 months after the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion as it awaits the delivery of more Western weapons.
UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told lawmakers in the House of Commons that Britain is donating Storm Shadow missiles, a conventionally-armed deep-strike weapon with a range of more than 250 kilometers.
That means it can hit targets deep behind the front line, including in Russia-occupied Crimea. UK media reported that Ukraine has pledged not to use the missiles to attack Russia itself.
Wallace said the missiles “are now going into or are in the country itself.”
Ben Hodges, a former US Army Europe Commanding General, tweeted: ““Well done UK!”
He added: “This will give Ukraine capability to make Crimea untenable for Russian forces” and would force a Russian rethink of where to position its Black Sea fleet.
The British move gives another boost to the Ukrainian military after it received other advanced Western weapons including tanks and long-range precision artillery.
The announcement came shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country’s military needs more time to prepare an anticipated counteroffensive aimed at pushing back Russian occupying forces and opening a new chapter in the war more than 14 months after the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion.
Zelensky said in an interview broadcast Thursday by the BBC that it would be “unacceptable” to launch the assault now because too many lives would be lost.
“With (what we have) we can go forward and be successful,” Zelensky said in the interview, according to the BBC.
“But we’d lose a lot of people. I think that’s unacceptable,” he was quoted as saying. The interview was reportedly carried out in Kyiv with public service broadcasters who are members of Eurovision News, including the BBC.
“So we need to wait. We still need a bit more time,” Zelensky was quoted as saying.
A Ukrainian fightback against Russia’s invasion has been expected for weeks. Ukraine is receiving Western training as well as advanced weapons for its troops as it gears up for an expected assault.
While a counterpunch is possible as the weather in Ukraine improves, there has been no word on when it might happen. Zelensky’s remarks could be a red herring to keep the Russians guessing, and ammunition supply difficulties faced by both sides have added more uncertainty.
A claim by the Ukrainian military on Wednesday that it had advanced up to two kilometers around the hotly contested eastern city of Bakhmut brought speculation that the counteroffensive was already underway.

BERLIN: An explosion at a residential building in western Germany injured at least a dozen people Thursday, some of them seriously, a senior security official said.
The interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia state, Herbert Reul, told regional lawmakers that 10 firefighters and two police officers were injured in the blast at a high-rise building in the town of Ratingen.
Firefighters and police were called to the building in the morning after concerns were raised about two residents, Reul said. When they forced open an apartment door, they found a fire and one of the inhabitants used an unidentified object to cause an explosion, the minister said.
Television footage from the scene showed police snipers positioned on a balcony across the road from the building as smoke poured out of a top-floor apartment.
Police said the operation was ongoing and couldn’t immediately provide further details.
Ratingen is located on the northeastern outskirts of Duesseldorf, the state capital.

MILAN : A van carrying oxygen cylinders exploded in Milan on Thursday, destroying around a dozen cars but causing no injuries beyond light burns to the driver, officials said.
Television footage showed flames meters high and black smoke sweeping across the Porta Romana residential neighborhood south-east of the Italian city’s cathedral, Duomo.
Milan mayor Giuseppe Sala was quick to rule out a deliberate attack, telling reporters on the sidelines of an event: “It’s a van carrying oxygen cylinders.”
Fire service officer Carlo Cardinali confirmed the vehicle had been carrying oxygen, saying the exact cause of the blast was still being investigated.
“At the moment, only the driver” had reported injuries, he told journalists at the scene, and he managed to escape with “light burns.”
Another fire service spokesman earlier told AFP the person hurt had injuries to their arms and legs.
“I heard three big explosions and more that followed,” Giuseppe, a 39-year-old laborer working on a site nearby, told AFP.
“I came straight away to see what was happening, and the whole street was on fire, people were running.”
Footage published by the fire service suggested a powerful blast, showing what it said were about a dozen parked cars that had been completely burned out.
On the street between them, several canisters were visible next to the remains of a destroyed vehicle.
Buildings in the immediate vicinity were evacuated, including a school, while damage was reported to a nearby pharmacy and two apartments.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s top court on Thursday ordered former Prime Minister Imran Khan be presented before the court in an hour after his legal team challenged his arrest, local media reported, amid violent and widespread protests sparked by his detention.
Nearly 2,000 people have been arrested so far and at least five killed after Khan’s supporters clashed with police, attacked military establishments and set other state buildings and assets ablaze, prompting the government to call in the army to help restore order.
The action against Khan, 70, a cricket hero-turned-politician and Pakistan’s most popular leader according to polls, has aggravated instability in the nuclear-armed country of 220 million people that is grappling with a severe economic crisis.
Tensions remained high on Thursday with paramilitary troops and police on the streets in major cities. Footage shared by an Islamabad police official showed military jeeps with mounted guns lined up on the side of a road and soldiers holding assault rifles.
Mobile data services remained suspended and schools and offices were closed in two of Pakistan’s four provinces.
Authorities have also arrested at least three senior leaders of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party as of Thursday.

BERLIN: Two people died in a shooting at a Mercedes-Benz factory in south-western Germany on Thursday, the company said.
Police had previously said that one person died and another was seriously injured.
Authorities said that one suspect had been detained.
“This morning, shots were fired on the factory premises in Sindelfingen,” a spokesperson for the Stuttgart prosecutor earlier said. “Two persons were injured, one of whom has since died.”
Investigators are working on the assumption that this was the act of a single perpetrator and that no individuals outside the factory were involved, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Police and emergency responders remained at the scene.
Police earlier confirmed on Twitter that one person had died and another was severely injured. They were not immediately available for further comment.
Mercedes-Benz produces its flagship S-Class luxury sedan at the location in Sindelfingen, located some 17 kilometers southwest of Stuttgart. Some 35,000 people are employed at the site, according to the company.
Mercedes confirmed an incident had taken place at the plant and that it was in touch with the authorities, without elaborating.
“We are in contact with the authorities and are trying to clarify the facts. The safety of the employees comes first,” the company said.
In 2012, a shooting at a factory site for technology firm 3M in the western German town of Hilden left one dead and four injured.

