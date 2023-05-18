You are here

  • Home
  • British-Lebanese artist Nour Hage’s textile work on display at London’s Leighton House Museum 

British-Lebanese artist Nour Hage’s textile work on display at London’s Leighton House Museum 

British-Lebanese artist Nour Hage’s textile work on display at London’s Leighton House Museum 
Nour Hage at Leighton House with her works 'Her Rays' and 'Sukun.' (Image credit: Jaron James)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p4n98

Updated 28 sec ago
Rawaa Talass

British-Lebanese artist Nour Hage’s textile work on display at London’s Leighton House Museum 

British-Lebanese artist Nour Hage’s textile work on display at London’s Leighton House Museum 
Updated 28 sec ago
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: A new three-piece exhibit, “Kheit” (Arabic for thread), is underway at the Leighton House Museum in London — the former redbrick house and atelier of the late Victorian artist Frederic, Lord Leighton and home to an exquisite Arab Hall, studded with tiles from Syria, Turkey and elsewhere.  

The trio of textile artworks were created by the British-Lebanese artist Nour Hage and will be on show until July 16. Hage was approached by the Arab British Centre last year to work on this commission for the museum.  




Detail from Nour Hage's 'Our Garden' on display at Leighton House. (Image credit: Jaron James)

At the time, the museum was closed for renovation, and Hage was given rare solo access to the venue. “My favorite bit of it is that I got to spend hours and hours in Leighton House when it was really empty,” she tells Arab News. “It’s quite an intriguing interior. You are completely transported to a different place and era. It was an amazing experience.” 

Hage was inspired by the tiles of the Arab Hall and staircase halls of Leighton House. Some are decorated with floral and figurative details, while others feature Quranic writings. “All of them are about God protecting this house,” says Hage.  




Nour Hage at Leighton House with her works 'Her Rays' and 'Sukun.' (Image credit: Jaron James)

She also came across suns and moons that “hold protective, talismanic powers,” she explains, and which were the creative sparks for two of her textile installations — “Her Rays” and “Sukun.”  

In addition, she found the writings of 14th-century poet Sheikh Muhammad Jamal ud-Din Al-Makki Al-Amili, who comes from Hage’s Lebanese hometown of Jezzine. His verses led Hage to select certain colors and materials for the work.  

She sourced sumac berries from Jezzine for “Her Rays,” for example, which is colored in light browns. Meanwhile, “Sukun” comes in grey-purple tones, generated through soaking the fabrics in an iron bath of rusty nails. “Our Garden,” the third piece in the exhibition, was hand-stitched by eight people from the neighborhoods around Leighton House.      

Working with textiles holds a special meaning for Hage, who has a background in fashion design. “There’s something really emotional about textiles,” she explains. “They’re part of our daily lives. We dress ourselves in textiles, we cover ourselves in blankets. There’s a certain softness to them. . . They have an extra fragility and I’m drawn to that.”  

Topics: Nour Hage Leighton House Museum 

Scent of tradition lingers in Lebanon’s ‘village of roses’

Scent of tradition lingers in Lebanon’s ‘village of roses’
Updated 18 May 2023
Elisa Amouret | AFP

Scent of tradition lingers in Lebanon’s ‘village of roses’

Scent of tradition lingers in Lebanon’s ‘village of roses’
  • Oil derived from the famed Damask rose --- named after the ancient city of Damascus — is a staple of perfumers
  • The ancient Damask rose had been exported from Syria to Europe for centuries since the time of the Crusades
Updated 18 May 2023
Elisa Amouret | AFP

QSARNABA, Lebanon: On a gentle slope looking out over Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley, villagers work their way across pink-dotted terraces, gathering perfumed Damask roses that are used for essential oils, sweets and cosmetics.

The rose harvest “gives you a bit of hope, it makes things beautiful, it calms you down — it gives you strength to carry on,” said Leila Al-Dirani, picking the flowers from her family’s land in the village of Qsarnaba.
A soft bag tied around her waist and her hands scratched from the thorns, the 64-year-old plucks the small, pink buds from their bushes as their rich and heady scent wafts across the hill.
The oil derived from the famed Damask rose --- named after the ancient city of Damascus located just across the mountain range separating Lebanon and Syria — is a staple of perfumers.
Experts swear by the flower’s therapeutic properties in fighting infection and as a relaxant, while rose water is used across the Middle East both as a refreshing drink, in sweets such as Turkish delight, to scent mosques and even to bestow luck at weddings.

Caption

After a morning collecting roses, the workers in Qsarnaba drop their fragrant bundles at a warehouse in the village where they are paid based on their harvest.
At the facility carpeted with pink petals, Zahraa Sayed Ahmed — whose first name means “flower” — buys the raw materials to produce her rose water, syrup, tea and jam.
Around four years ago, she set up a small workshop at her house, using a traditional metal still that “belonged to my grandfather,” said Sayed Ahmed, 37.

With a kilogram (2.2 pounds) of rose petals, she said she can make up to half a liter of rose water.

Zahraa Sayed Ahmed produces rose water from Damascena (Damask) roses, at her house in the village of Qsarnaba on May 11, 2023. (AFP)

She then also bottles and labels her modest production by hand, putting it on limited sale locally.
“The production of rose water is a part of our heritage,” said Sayed Ahmed. “In every home in Qsarnaba there is a still, even if it’s just a small one.”
The rose season only lasts a few weeks, but it is a busy time for Qsarnaba’s residents.
“This year is the first year that we didn’t bring workers to help us because the production is low and we couldn’t afford it,” said Hassan Al-Dirani, 25, who has been picking the flowers alongside his mother, Leila.

A woman serves a drink made of rose syrup at a house in Byblos on May 15, 2023. (AFP)

Since late 2019, Lebanon has been grappling with a devastating economic crisis that has seen the local currency collapse and pushed most of the population into poverty.
“The rose harvest and all other harvests have lost about 80 percent of their value... because of the economic crisis,” said local official Daher Al-Dirani, who hails from the extended family that is the biggest in Qsarnaba.
“But the roses help people put food on the table,” he added.

A worker sells traditional dessert Kunafa, at a shop in Byblos on May 16, 2023. (AFP)

Exported from Syria to Europe for centuries since the time of the Crusades, the ancient Damask rose is also cultivated in countries including France, Morocco, Iran and Turkiye.
“Our village produces the most roses out of any village in Lebanon” and more than half of the country’s rose water, Sayed Ahmed claimed proudly, as the captivating scent lingered in the air.
“Qsarnaba is the village of roses.”

Topics: Lebanon Damask roses Bekaa Valley Leila Al-Dirani QSARNABA

Related

Lebanon launches strategy to control forest fires
Middle-East
Lebanon launches strategy to control forest fires
Lebanon security sting targets crime gangs, smuggling networks
Middle-East
Lebanon security sting targets crime gangs, smuggling networks

Saudi Cultural Development Fund announces $100m film investment

Najla AlNomair (second from right), participates in the Cannes Film Festival’s Saudi Ecosystem panel discussion. (Supplied)
Najla AlNomair (second from right), participates in the Cannes Film Festival’s Saudi Ecosystem panel discussion. (Supplied)
Updated 17 May 2023
Nada Alturki

Saudi Cultural Development Fund announces $100m film investment

Najla AlNomair (second from right), participates in the Cannes Film Festival’s Saudi Ecosystem panel discussion. (Supplied)
  • Investment aims to initiate a series funding for film and media development, production, distribution, talent development
  • CDF aims to enable the financial sector to participate in the growth of the film sector, AlNomair says
Updated 17 May 2023
Nada Alturki

CANNES: The Saudi Cultural Development Fund has announced an investment in the movie industry at the annual Cannes Film Festival.

The launch of the first Film Investment Fund for local and international investors came in the wake of an announcement of an $80 million budget to champion local talent, development and production.

The CDF has now partnered with MEFIC Capital and holding company ROAA Media Ventures to establish the Film Investment Fund, budgeted at $100 million.

Najla AlNomair, chief strategy and business development officer of the Cultural Development Fund, told Arab News: “Through the Film Investment Program we launched today, Saudi Cultural Development Fund aims to enable the financial sector to participate in the growth of the film sector and help financial institutions to be able to provide financing to areas which they had not considered before.”

The fund aims to initiate a series of rounds of funding for film and media development, production, distribution, and talent development.

Redha Alhaidar, chairman of ROAA Media Ventures, told Arab News: “Saudi Arabia’s media and entertainment sector is rapidly evolving and plays an important part in the Kingdom’s cultural and economic transformation.

“But we need to address three main obstacles to its growth: limited access to financial resources and international partnerships, infrastructure constraints, and talent shortages.

“There is a wealth of untapped creative talent in Saudi Arabia and across the wider Middle East. By investing in local film projects, skills development and industry infrastructure, we can help unleash the region’s storytelling potential and support the creation of authentic, high-quality content that attracts international investment and competes on the global stage.”

The CDF has exerted great efforts to bolster creatives through various programs since its establishment, including the launch of its film sector financing program initiative earlier this year, with a $234 million budget.

AlNomair added: “Our doors are open, and our confidence in the Saudi film industry potential is deep.

“We at Saudi have funding to provide, we have local talents that are eager to grow, and we have amazing shooting locations. We have incentives, both financial and non-financial, and we have a supportive ecosystem that coordinates, aligns and complements all of these enabling factors.”

With a cinema box office estimated to reach $950 million by 2030, Saudi Arabia has shown itself a valuable business player in a global market.

AlNomair joined film industry insiders from the Kingdom in a panel discussion to hone in on the ever-growing industry and what it takes to create a competitive environment.

The annual Red Sea International Film Festival has helped placed Saudi on the global stage, by financially backing a number of international productions, including this year’s Cannes Film Festival opener “Jeanne du Barry.”

In addition, NEOM Media Village and Film AlUla’s production studios provide space and crews for international projects, attracting Hollywood productions to film in the unique landscape of the area.

The industry’s attributes were discussed at the panel in Cannes, while participants also highlighted the benefits of the Saudi Film Commission’s training programs which last year exceeded goals by training 1,300 filmmakers across the country.

However, while more than 6 percent of the world’s population is Arab, less than 1 percent of content is in Arabic, largely due to fragmentation, dispersal of talent, and a scattered industry.

Nevertheless, AlNomair said: “Today is a major milestone for the Saudi film sector, and a window in which we welcome the global industry to join us in the journey for the development of the Saudi film sector.”

Topics: Saudi Cultural Development Fund Cannes Film Festival

Related

Saudi stars, Arab designers steal the show at Cannes Film Festival
Lifestyle
Saudi stars, Arab designers steal the show at Cannes Film Festival
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival announces call for submissions for third edition  
Lifestyle
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival announces call for submissions for third edition  

Trailer for latest ‘Mission: Impossible’ features scenes shot in Abu Dhabi 

Trailer for latest ‘Mission: Impossible’ features scenes shot in Abu Dhabi 
Updated 17 May 2023
Arab News

Trailer for latest ‘Mission: Impossible’ features scenes shot in Abu Dhabi 

Trailer for latest ‘Mission: Impossible’ features scenes shot in Abu Dhabi 
Updated 17 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The trailer for upcoming Hollywood blockbuster “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” has been released, with Abu Dhabi featuring in the clip. 

Key locations in the UAE capital can be seen in the trailer, including the landscape of the Liwa desert and the Midfield Terminal. Director Christopher McQuarrie, Tom Cruise and the cast and crew shot in the emirate for almost two weeks in 2021 with the support of Abu Dhabi Film Commission as well as other local production partners, including twofour54 Abu Dhabi. It marks the second time the Paramount Pictures franchise has filmed in Abu Dhabi following the HALO jump sequence for “Mission: Impossible – Fallout: that was shot in 2018. 

In a released statement, Hans Fraikin, Abu Dhabi Film Commissioner, said: “The Mission Impossible films are renowned for the thrilling set-pieces, intricate plots and high-octane stunts, so we are delighted that Abu Dhabi is once again being showcased as a location where such intricate, ground-breaking movie making can come to life.” 

Topics: Mission: Impossible Abu Dhabi Tom Cruise Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Chef Wolfgang Puck celebrates launch of Spago eatery at VIA Riyadh 

Chef Wolfgang Puck celebrates launch of Spago eatery at VIA Riyadh 
Updated 17 May 2023
Arab News

Chef Wolfgang Puck celebrates launch of Spago eatery at VIA Riyadh 

Chef Wolfgang Puck celebrates launch of Spago eatery at VIA Riyadh 
Updated 17 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Austrian American chef and restauranteur Wolfgang Puck brought his Los Angeles restaurant Spago to VIA Riyadh in Saudi Arabia and is currently visiting the Kingdom to celebrate.  

The chef is currently in Saudi Arabia celebrating the launch of his new branch, sharing pictures with his guests on Instagram.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Spago (@spago.sa)

The restaurant offers Puck’s signature dishes, such as haute cuisine pizzas topped with smoked salmon and caviar, and sea bass in puff pastry, in addition to the traditional Austrian dessert Kaiserschmarrn with macerated strawberries.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Spago (@spago.sa)

Spago is one of Los Angeles’s most iconic restaurants and was founded in 1982. The chain’s Los Angeles outpost has two Michelin stars.   

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Spago (@spago.sa)

Many of his dishes were inspired by his childhood and his mother’s cooking, particularity the desserts she used to make back in Austria, Puck’s homeland. His recipes have put him and Spago on the gourmet map, not just in Los Angeles but throughout the world. 

Topics: Wolfgang Puck Spago VIA Riyadh

Marvel to kill off Kamala Khan, the comic studio’s first official Muslim superhero  

Marvel to kill off Kamala Khan, the comic studio’s first official Muslim superhero  
Updated 17 May 2023
Arab News

Marvel to kill off Kamala Khan, the comic studio’s first official Muslim superhero  

Marvel to kill off Kamala Khan, the comic studio’s first official Muslim superhero  
Updated 17 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Marvel is killing off its first official Muslim superhero and fans are taking to social media to share their anger.    

Popular character Kamala Khan, better known as Ms Marvel, will die in “the most shocking issue of Amazing Spider-Man in 50 years” – “Amazing Spider-Man #26.”  

The issue is set to hit comicbook stores on May 31. However, scans leaked online – later confirmed by Marvel themselves – reveal the shocking conclusion to the comic currently helmed by writer Zeb Wells and artist John Romita Jr.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Spider-Man (@spiderman)

Created by Sana Amanat, Stephen Wacker, G. Willow Wilson, Adrian Alphona and Jamie Mckelvie, Kamala Khan has been a fan-favorite character ever since she introduced herself to the world as Ms. Marvel in the pages of 2014's “All New Marvel NOW! Point One #1.”   

Since then, Ms. Marvel has gone on to be a brand unto herself, even earning herself a Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series, starring Iman Vellani, and an upcoming appearance in the MCU film “The Marvels,” where she’ll star alongside Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau.   

Fans immediately took to social media to share their disappointment over Marvel Comics’ decision to kill off the character, some pointing out that AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islanders) Month was also a poor choice of time to pull the stunt.   

User @IsannBeyond posted on Twitter, “I’m sorry but I can’t think of any other explanation for this other than sexism and racism. You decided to fridge Kamala Khan outside of her own book during AAPI month and angered Spider-Man and Ms. Marvel fans even further in the process. An astonishing play, Marvel. Truly.”  

Another user, @WanderingRon1n posted, “They fridged Ms Marvel in a story she's not even in just to make Spider Man sad. This is gross.”  

“Killing Ms.Marvel off to me is ridiculous not because I know she’ll be back, but because it makes no sense to kill off the joyful fangirl. It’s not raising the stakes, it’s just insulting to the kids who are fans,” posted @Saicam_Flms on Twitter.  

Kamala Khan’s legacy and storyline is also set to continue in July with a special one-shot, “Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel,” an issue crafted by an all-star line-up of talent including the return of the character’s co-creator, G. Willow Wilson; the writer of Ms. Marvel’s last solo series, Saladin Ahmed; and Mark Waid, who not only brought Ms. Marvel onto the Avengers, but also wrote her central role in the teen team book “Champions.”   

“In the grand comics condition of other notable character deaths such as Captain America, Doctor Strange, and the original Captain Marvel, ‘Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel’ will be a crucial chapter in the Marvel mythos and serve as both a farewell for Ms. Marvel and a glimpse of her death’s impact on all of Marvel’s heroes,” read an announcement on the Marvel website.  

“The heart of the Marvel Universe has stopped beating. Now join the other heroes of the Marvel Universe, the creators of Ms. Marvel, and comic fans everywhere in honoring and remembering one of Marvel’s brightest stars!”  

Topics: Ms Marvel Kamala Khan Marvel Comics The Marvels Iman Vellani

Latest updates

British-Lebanese artist Nour Hage’s textile work on display at London’s Leighton House Museum 
British-Lebanese artist Nour Hage’s textile work on display at London’s Leighton House Museum 
Chinese envoy asks Australia to increase search for 39 aboard capsized fishing boat in Indian Ocean
Chinese envoy asks Australia to increase search for 39 aboard capsized fishing boat in Indian Ocean
Philippines’ military chief visits remote islands near disputed Spratlys
Philippines’ military chief visits remote islands near disputed Spratlys
Loud explosions heard in Kyiv, debris causes building fire
Loud explosions heard in Kyiv, debris causes building fire
Scent of tradition lingers in Lebanon’s ‘village of roses’
Scent of tradition lingers in Lebanon’s ‘village of roses’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.