Newcastle United could be without key trio for season-defining Leicester City bout

Eddie Howe has made it clear he has every faith, if selected, young Geordie Elliot Anderson will make up for lost time against both the Foxes and on the final day at Chelsea. (Reuters)
Eddie Howe has made it clear he has every faith, if selected, young Geordie Elliot Anderson will make up for lost time against both the Foxes and on the final day at Chelsea. (Reuters)
Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News

  • Magpies will be without Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff and Jacob Murphy
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe is hoping ‘machine’ Joelinton is fit to face Leicester City with his Champions League-chasing Magpies suffering an end-of-season injury crisis.

Newcastle United will be without Joe Willock, injured in the win over Brighton last Thursday, for the final two games of the campaign — and news is no better on Sean Longstaff and Jacob Murphy, with the key duo having yet to return to training at the club’s Benton base.

But with only one point needed to secure Champions League qualification, following Aston Villa’s point at fifth-placed Liverpool, Newcastle boss Howe is hoping he’ll be able to patch up talisman Joelinton for the Monday night visit of the 19th-placed Foxes.

“We’ll want the same again, I’ve got no doubt the crowd will be there for us. We really have to take the good feeling from Brighton and the confidence that game should give us but then forget it and focus purely on a totally different game,” said Howe.

“Tactically, it will be totally different, but we have to be ready for a tough match.

“We’ve got a few concerns. The lads gave so much to the game against Brighton, and they’ve given a lot to the season. I just hope there is nothing serious.

“It looks like Joe Willock may be in trouble with his hamstring injury, we might lose him for the season but that’s unclear as I sit here now. Fingers crossed our team will still be strong.”

Joelinton limped out of St. James’ Park clash, but no matter what happens in games, the big Brazilian always seems to patch himself up ready to play the next.

Howe hopes his midfield ‘machine’ will come to the rescue again. 

“He’d literally – it’s a well-used phrase in football – run through a brick wall for the team, the club and I think he does every game.

“He succumbed to that brick wall against Brighton, it seemed to hurt him, but we hope he’s okay. He’s just been incredible for us this year.”

On Longstaff, who has been unavailable since the midweek win at Everton at the end of April, and Murphy, who has missed the last two games, Howe has revealed it remains to be seen whether either will strengthen the Magpies’ hand.

“At this moment, being honest, he’s doubtful,” Howe said on Longstaff. “He hasn’t trained. He’s improving but we’ll wait and see. Again, Jacob hasn’t trained so we’ll wait and see.”

Attentions turn to who will replace Willock in the side, whose hamstring has failed him prior to the penultimate Premier League hurdle.

And Howe has made it clear he has every faith, if selected, young Geordie Elliot Anderson will make up for lost time against both the Foxes and on the final day at Chelsea.

He said: “When you look back to the start of the season, I’d say he himself would consider himself a first-team player now as in a fully integrated member of the first-team’s squad.

“He’s trained consistently throughout the season. It’s very difficult for those lads that haven’t played regularly when the team wins consistently and has performed as well as it has to wait for their chance.

“Now, he’s a young player that has been desperate to play, he’s controlled his emotions really well, I do believe he’s added elements to his game and improved certain parts of his game that needed to improve. I’d say he’s ready.

“He’s versatile – he proved that against Brighton, he came on the right side of midfield. He’s predominantly been used by me as a left-side player and he’s very much capable, so we believe in him.”

Vinicius Junior says Spanish league 'now belongs to racists' after enduring more abuse

Updated 22 May 2023
MADRID: Vinícius Júnior was subjected to racist abuse yet again on Sunday with the Brazil star saying the Spanish league “now belongs to racists.”
The latest abuse against Vinícius came in Real Madrid’s 1-0 loss at Valencia, a match that had to be temporarily stopped after the Brazil forward said he was insulted by a fan behind one of the goals at Mestalla Stadium.
“It wasn’t the first time, or the second or the third. Racism is normal in LaLiga. The competition thinks it’s normal, as does the federation, and the opponents encourage it,” Vinícius said on Instagram and Twitter. “The league that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano (Ronaldo) and (Lionel) Messi now belongs to racists ... But I’m strong and I will fight until the end against the racists. Even if far from here.”
The 22-year-old Vinícius, who is Black, has been subjected to racist abuse since moving to Spain five years ago.
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti considered replacing the star forward after Vinícius said fans at Mestalla chanted “monkey” toward him. He said Vinícius initially didn’t want to continue playing.
“What happened today shouldn’t happen,” Ancelotti said. “When a stadium yells ‘monkey’ to a player, and the coach considers taking him out of the field because of that, it means that there is something bad in this league.”
The veteran coach refused to talk about the game after what happened, saying his team’s loss meant nothing.
“The game should have been stopped,” Ancelotti said. “This shouldn’t happen. It wasn’t only one person, as it has happened in several stadiums. Here, it was a stadium racially insulting a player, the game had to stop. I would have said the same thing if it was 3-0 for us. You have to stop the game, there was no way around it.”
Ancelotti said he asked the referee to stop the match, but was told that the protocol was to first make an announcement to fans, then take other action if the problem continued.
Ancelotti said Vinícius didn’t want to keep playing but he told the player that he wasn’t guilty of anything and that he was the victim. Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said he would have left the field with Vinicius if his teammate had decided to stop playing.
“Vinícius is upset, obviously, but more than upset, he is sad,” Ancelotti said.
According to Spanish media reports, Valencia has identified two fans who allegedly insulted Vinícius behind one of the goals.
Some comments on social media claimed fans were saying the Spanish word “tonto” (silly) instead of “mono” (monkey).
Valencia later said it expected Ancelotti to apologize to Valencia fans for accusing them of racism after misunderstanding what was said. The coach told a news conference that the referee wouldn’t have started the racism protocol if he didn’t think there was racism in the stadium.
Vinícius was later sent off after an altercation with Valencia players, and gestured to home fans about their team’s fight against relegation as he left the field. Valencia took a huge step toward avoiding the drop with the 1-0 victory opening a five-point gap to the bottom three teams entering the final three rounds.
“The reward for the racists was my ejection!” Vinícius said on Instagram, along with the Spanish league’s slogan “It’s not soccer, it’s LaLiga.”
Vinícius had called the referee around the 70th minute and started pointing to a person sitting among the Valencia supporters. The player went near the stands and confronted the fans while players from both teams tried to restore calm.
Police eventually arrived in the stands to deal with the supporters. An announcement was made asking fans to behave.
The match at Mestalla was stopped for about seven minutes, and not long after it resumed Vinícius clashed with Valencia players and was sent off for pushing one of his opponents away with a hand to his face.
After the decision of his ejection was made following a video review, Vinícius started applauding ironically. As he was leaving the field, he made a “going down” gesture over relegation. That upset players on the Valencia bench and some charged toward Vinícius as he left the field, causing the game to be temporarily stopped again.
Valencia coach Rubén Baraja condemned the behavior of Valencia fans but also criticized Vinícius, saying he should have respected the club and its supporters.
Vinícius’ teammate Dani Ceballos criticized the fans but said he also expected Vinícius to apologize for his gestures after being sent off.
Ancelotti said Vinícius’ reaction was normal considering what he had gone through moments earlier.
The Spanish league said it has requested images from the game to investigate what happened. It will also probe possible insults against Vinícius outside Mestalla, when a large group of fans also allegedly called the player a monkey as the Madrid bus arrived.
League president Javier Tebas criticized Vinícius for attacking the league without fully understanding what it has done recently to combat racism, and saying the player didn’t show up for talks on the subject that he had requested himself.
The league has made nine formal complaints over racist abuse against Vinícius over the last two seasons, with many of the cases being shelved. A Mallorca fan may end up going on trial after allegedly racially insulting the Brazilian during a game.
The first trial against a fan accused of racial abuse in Spanish professional soccer is expected to happen at some point this year in a case involving Athletic Bilbao forward Iñaki Williams, who was insulted by an Espanyol supporter in a match in 2020.

Koepka takes PGA for fifth major title in landmark LIV win

Updated 22 May 2023
ROCHESTER, New York: Brooks Koepka outdueled Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler in a back-nine battle Sunday to win the PGA Championship for his fifth major title, giving Saudi-backed LIV Golf a milestone major triumph.

The 33-year-old American captured his third PGA Championship and became the first player to win a major since joining LIV, firing a three-under par 67 to finish 72 holes at Oak Hill on nine-under 271.
“It’s incredible,” said Koepka, only the 20th player to win five or more majors. “I’m not sure I even dreamed when I was a kid I would win this many.”
Norway’s 11th-ranked Hovland, chasing his first major title, and American Scheffler, last year’s Masters winner and the new world number one, shared second on 273.
“I put up a good fight. I played great today,” Scheffler said. “I gave the guys on top of the leaderboard something to think about and I made a little bit much a move.
“But Brooks just played some fantastic golf this week. He played too good this weekend for me to catch up to him.”

 

There were a smattering of boos for Koepka as he walked onto the 18th green to make the concluding putts for the title, a sign of the bitter acrimony that has engulfed golf since the launch of the LIV circuit last year.
But Koepka calmly finished off an impressive romp, his first major win since 2021 knee surgery sidelined him for most of the past two seasons.
“I look back at where we were two years ago,” Koepka said. “I’m so happy right now. I’m at a loss for words. But this is the coolest thing.”
Australia’s Cam Davis and American Kurt Kitayama shared fourth on 277 with another LIV player, American Bryson DeChambeau.
Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy shared seventh on 278 with Austrian Sepp Straka.
Koepka was among the stars who jumped from the PGA Tour to breakaway LIV Golf, which offered record $25 million purses for 54-hole events, despite concern over Saudi Arabia’s human rights record.
The PGA banned LIV talent from its events, with a legal fight between them due in court next May. In the meantime, the majors have provided the only outlet for competition between players from the rival tours.
In all, there were six major winners from LIV in the field of 156 with a combined 15 major crowns, none of them won since joining the upstart circuit, including Australian Cam Smith’s British Open title last July.

Brooks Koepka and his trophy. (Twitter: @BKoepka)

Koepka led entering the final round at last month’s Masters but, in his words, “choked” away the green jacket to Spain’s Jon Rahm.
After sharing second at Augusta National with LIV’s Phil Mickelson, Koepka’s three PGA wins puts him behind only Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Walter Hagen.
In the closing drama, Hovland sank a birdie putt from just inside eight feet at 14 but Koepka matched him from just inside four feet to reach nine-under and stay one ahead of the 11th-ranked Norwegian with Scheffler three back.
Hovland was undone by a 9-iron shot from a fairway bunker at 16, where he embedded his ball into the bunker wall and went on to make double bogey.
Koepka sank a birdie putt at 16 from just inside five feet to reach 10-under and lead by four.
“I thought I handled myself pretty well,” Hovland said. “Pretty unfortunate on 16 but I don’t feel like I gave it away.
“Brooks deserved to win. He hit a lot of great putts and a lot of great shots.”
Scheffler birdied 18 from just inside 16 feet and Koepka took bogey at 17 after finding the right rough off the tee, sending Koepka to the final hole two up on the American.
Koepka dropped his approach inside 10 feet and two-putted for victory.

World number three McIlroy from Northern Ireland was trying to win his first major title since 2014.
McIlroy’s playing partner, US club professional Michael Block, aced the 151-yard par-3 15th on the fly with a 7-iron and was cheered all the way along his walk to the hole. It was the first hole-in-one by a club pro in the PGA since 1999.
Block shot 71 to share 15th on 281, earning a spot in next year’s PGA field.
 

 

Manchester City beat Chelsea to celebrate Premier League title triumph

Updated 21 May 2023
MANCHESTER: Manchester City celebrated their third consecutive Premier League title on Sunday as a much-changed side was still good enough to beat Chelsea 1-0 at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola’s men clinched a fifth title in six seasons on Saturday when second-placed Arsenal were beaten 1-0 at Nottingham Forest.

That gave Guardiola the luxury of resting most of his star names with one eye on the FA Cup and Champions League finals next month as City go for the treble.

The strength of City’s squad was exemplified by Julian Alvarez, who has spent most of the season as Erling Haaland’s understudy, scoring his 17th goal of the campaign to extend the English champions’ unbeaten run in all competitions to 24 games.

But a festive afternoon for City was marred at full-time as thousands of fans spilt onto the pitch despite pleas from the club to remain in the stands.

Guardiola made nine changes in all from the side that thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 in midweek.

The youthful hosts were still too sharp for the beleaguered visitors early on and took the lead on 12 minutes.

Alvarez continued his stunning season for club and country as the Argentine World Cup winner swept home Cole Palmer’s pass.

Palmer made the most of a rare Premier League start and was unlucky not to double City’s lead when his goalbound effort was cleared off the line by Trevoh Chalobah.

Defeat confirmed that Chelsea will end a miserable campaign in the bottom half and a familiar lack of cutting edge in front of goal showed why the Blues have struggled under three different managers this season.

Raheem Sterling should have marked his return to the Etihad with at least one goal but was denied by a fine save by Stefan Ortega when one-on-one with the German goalkeeper.

Moments later Conor Gallagher headed onto the post with just Ortega to beat.

But the lack of jeopardy for both sides shone through as the majority of the game was played out at a snail’s pace under the unusually baking Manchester sun.

Not that the home fans minded as they serenaded their side with cries of “championees” and bounced around doing the Poznan celebration with their backs to the pitch.

Chelsea had the better chances in the second-half to at least avoid a seventh defeat in nine games under caretaker boss Frank Lampard.

Even when the stand-in City goalkeeper Ortega was finally beaten by Sterling, John Stones was on hand to clear off the line.

Mykhailo Mudryk and Cesar Azpilicueta also wasted late chances to grab a point.

At the other end, Kalvin Phillips was inches away from his first City goal as the England midfielder’s header came back off the inside of the post.

Alvarez had a second goal ruled out for handball by Riyad Mahrez 20 minutes from time before Guardiola gave the home crowd what they wanted by unleashing Haaland from the bench.

The Norwegian went for goal with his first touch and nearly teed up Rico Lewis with a shot across goal.

But he was made to wait for his 53 goal of the season as City serenely played out the final stages to open up a seven-point lead at the top of the table with two games remaining to Arsenal’s one.

Iraq and Tunisia carry hopes at 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina

Updated 21 May 2023
John Duerden

Iraq and Tunisia carry Arab hopes at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina. (FIFA)
Iraq and Tunisia carry Arab hopes at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina. (FIFA)
DUBAI: If Harry Kane looks a little frustrated for Tottenham Hotspur at the moment, the same was true 10 years ago as England threw away a 2–0 lead against Iraq at the FIFA U-20 World Cup to draw 2-2.

Kane was there when the young Three Lions finished bottom of their group, and Iraq made it all the way to the semifinals.

At the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, the two nations have been grouped together again, with Tunisia and Uruguay completing the line-up. It all means that there is a chance of an Arab team in the knockout stage.

It is a tough group, but only to be expected in an elite international competition such as this.

England recovered from that embarrassment a decade ago to win the tournament in 2017, and Uruguay are habitual participants in the knockout stages.

The two Arab teams should not be too downhearted, as the 2022 World Cup in Qatar showed what is possible, and here is no need for fear in Argentina – the tournament was switched from Indonesia in March. 

There would be an even better chance if Iraq had Zidane Iqbal in their ranks. The Manchester United midfielder wanted, according to reports, to make the trip to Argentina but head coach Erik ten Hag has refused to release any of his players, with the club looking to secure its place in the top four of the English Premier League and qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

The president of the Iraqi Football Association, Adnan Darjal, even met with the Dutchman in an attempt to persuade him of the team’s need, but Iqbal, who has not featured in the league this season, will be spending the next few weeks in Europe and not South America.

There is still plenty of talent. Iraq, who have not appeared at the tournament since that stellar performance in 2013, start against Uruguay on Monday, May 22, and as usual when it comes to the Lions of Mesopotamia, anything can happen. 

They qualified by virtue of reaching the final of the AFC U-20 Asian Cup in March, when they pushed hosts Uzbekistan all the way before eventually losing 1-0. 

If the defence looked pretty solid, many of the headlines in Central Asia went the way of Ali Jasim.

The winger scored the goal that clinched the victory over Iran and a place at the World Cup. It was also a strike that showcased his skill. Picking up the ball midway in the Iranian half, he drove into the area and, despite being surrounded by white shirts, fired a perfect low shot into the opposite corner. It was just one of 26 completed dribbles at the tournament, more than any other player. The 19-year-old has the potential to be a breakout star if he can play with the same confidence and flair against Uruguay and the other teams in the group.

Jasim is a veteran compared to Adam Rasheed. The 16-year-old was born in Denmark to a Lithuanian mother and Iraqi father, and has already caught the attention of Danish clubs, joining FC Nordsjaelland in 2019 before moving to Aalborg three years later.

With the choice to represent Denmark or Iraq, the defender last year opted for the Lions of Mesopotamia and, given his performances at the Asian Cup, it seems to have been the right choice.

He could end up playing alongside Alai Ghasem, who was born in Sweden with parents from Iraq and Algeria. The IFK Goteborg defender has also played for the senior side. The same can be said for Alex Aoraha who has made his full international debut and plays for Queens Park Rangers in England’s second tier. Such varied experience should stand Iraq in good stead and they will not mind being underestimated by Uruguay and England.

The Three Lions are Tunisia’s first opponents, also on Monday. The senior team came close to reaching the knockout stage at the World Cup in Qatar thanks to a famous win over France.

Starting with three points this time will not be easy. The young Carthage Eagles squeezed into the U-20 World Cup by squeezing into fourth pace at the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in March. After claiming one point from the first two games, they got out of the group with a 2-1 win over bottom team Zambia. Then, there was a penalty shootout win over Congo in the second round that brought a semifinal against Senegal, which ended in a  3-0 loss.

Much of the focus will be on Lyon midfielder Chaim El-Djebali, a former French youth international who has also represented Tunisia’s senior side in a friendly against Comoros last year. There is Rayan Nasraoui, a left-sided player with Nimes, and Mohamed Dhaoui, the forward who joined Egyptian giants Al-Ahly earlier this year.

The talent is there then but then there is plenty of talent across the tournament. Arab teams had a successful World Cup in Qatar with Morocco reaching the last four. Iraq and Tunisia have a model to follow and the talent to make it happen.

Booming Saudi sports showcased with awards and first expo 

Booming Saudi sports showcased with awards and first expo 
RIYADH: The Saudi Sports for All Federation on Saturday concluded the first SFA Expo in the presence of Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud.

The President of the Saudi Sports for All Federation was joined by Khalid Abdullah Albaker, CEO of Quality of Life,  Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini, SFA Managing Director, and Kholoud Al Junaibi, Secretary-General of UAE Sports for All Federation.

The exhibition, at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Convention Center, included a range of sessions and workshops delivered by more than 90 sports experts and trainers, with many more from around the world attending with a view to invest in the Saudi market.

Prizes were given in the Community Sports Group Awards to groups advancing the Saudi sports industry and regional sports culture. The categories were: the most active community sports group on the SFA app; most unique event idea; most effective sustainable and community service initiative and most active male or female university group.

Al-Husseini said: “We are very pleased to have hosted the SFA Expo. The exhibition will help to raise the Kingdom’s profile on the global stage as a world-class sports hub. 

“It will shine an even brighter spotlight on the importance of sport and physical activity to the economy and society, encouraging more people and families to lead healthy, active lifestyles.”

The exhibition allowed visitors to interact with leading global and regional brands in the sports and fitness sector, attend panel discussions and workshops, and view and participate in competitions that added more excitement and fun to the event. 

It also provided professionals, athletes, trainers, and fitness enthusiasts worldwide with an appropriate platform to discuss challenges in the sports field.

It was launched to contribute to the growth and development of the Saudi sports industry, bolster local sports infrastructure, and transform regional community sports.

It was supported by leading bodies such as the Ministry of Sport, Ministry of Investment, Saudi Business Center, and Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

