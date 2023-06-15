You are here

Israeli army kills 20-year-old Palestinian man in Nablus

Israeli army kills 20-year-old Palestinian man in Nablus
Mourners carry the body of Khalil Al-Anis who was killed in an Israeli raid, during his funeral in Al-Ain refugee camp in Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on June 15, 2023. (Reuters)
Mohammed Najib

Israeli army kills 20-year-old Palestinian man in Nablus

Israeli army kills 20-year-old Palestinian man in Nablus
  • The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that about 337 others — including four children— were injured by Israeli army bullets and gas during the confrontations
  • The Israeli army also directly targeted a Palestinian ambulance with live bullets and a stun grenade, which shattered the vehicle’s windshield
RAMALLAH: The Israeli army killed 20-year-old Palestinian man Khalil Al-Anis, shooting him in the head during a military invasion of the city of Nablus at dawn on Thursday.
Clashes erupted as Israeli army forces blew up the house of Palestinian detainee Osama Al-Taweel.
The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that about 337 others — including four children— were injured by Israeli army bullets and gas, two of them seriously, during the confrontations.
The Israeli army also directly targeted a Palestinian ambulance with live bullets and a stun grenade, which shattered the vehicle’s windshield. The paramedics were not injured.
With the death of Al-Anis, the number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army and settlers since the beginning of this year has risen to 167. The death toll includes 36 from the Gaza Strip who were killed last May.
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh accused Israel of reoccupying the West Bank and violating international and humanitarian law.
He said the occupied Palestinian territories have witnessed frequent incursions by the Israeli army, including into Al-Aqsa Mosque; shoot-to-kill offensives; arrests; and the seizure of lands in favor of settlement expansion.
Nabil Abu Rudeineh, official spokesman for the Palestinian presidency, said Israel’s continued escalation would plunge the region into a spiral of violence and chaos.
He condemned Thursday’s storming of Nablus, the killing of the Al-Anis and the detonation of Al-Taweel’s house, adding that the policy of collective punishment Israel practices — whether by demolishing homes, killing citizens or besieging Jenin and Nablus — is a war crime under international law.
Israel must be punished for these crimes and serious measures must be taken to stop it from committing further ones, he added.
Gen. Akram Rajoub, governor of Jenin, said that Israelis are aiming to re-establish total control over the West Bank, from its people to its land and resources.
He told Arab News that the near-daily Israeli military incursions into Jenin are unjustified, as there was no security threat against Israeli citizens present there.
Maj. Gen. (retired) Adnan Al-Damiri, a former spokesman for the Palestinian security services, told Arab News that Israel considers the West Bank a security threat against its 700,000 soldiers and settlers who are spread throughout the territory.
“Israel’s aim — through its recent unprecedented military escalation in the West Bank — is to pressure President Mahmoud Abbas to sit down with Israeli leaders for negotiations in which the Palestinians will receive services, not political rights,” he said.
Al-Damiri added that Israel had reoccupied the West Bank since 2002, and nothing remains of the Oslo Accords except for the services provided by the Israeli Civil Administration to Palestinians. All political clauses have been canceled, he said.
He also said that Israeli policy in the West Bank “is based on imposing a fait accompli by strengthening settlements and expanding military incursions into Palestinian cities under the justification that Palestinian security services are unable or unwilling to arrest resistance fighters.”
Israelis “only want Palestinian security services to fight their people for the sake of Israel, and this is difficult to accept,” Al-Damiri said, adding: “If the Israeli army stops killing Palestinians, then it will not be called an army, and it will become idle.”
The West Bank is the only front on which Israel can claim that it is achieving victories compared to the fronts in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran, he said.
Palestinians claim that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government has become hostage to two right-wing ministers — Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.
“Netanyahu is the one who works for Ben-Gvir and Smotrich, not the other way around, and the Palestinian Authority currently only has diplomatic means to confront the dangers of the right-wing Israeli government,” Al-Damiri told Arab News.
In another development, a leading Palestinian insurance company has announced an exceptional insurance policy — the first of its kind — to cover material damages caused by settlers or the army against Palestinian vehicles. The annual policy cost is $140.
The move follows a recent significant increase in attacks by settlers and the Israeli army on Palestinian vehicles while traveling on streets connecting the cities of the West Bank.
Settlers and the army have smashed the windows of dozens of Palestinian vehicles passing through the main streets of the West Bank and burned other cars in the town of Hawara, near Nablus.
Bashar Hussein, general manager of the National Insurance Co., said that the insurance is “compensation against settler attacks and military actions.”
The aim of the service is not to profit, he said, but rather to provide a means to redress the damage and stand by Palestinians.

Cairo airport customs foil trafficking of drugs, swords

Cairo airport customs foil trafficking of drugs, swords
Cairo airport customs foil trafficking of drugs, swords

Cairo airport customs foil trafficking of drugs, swords
  • Legal measures are being taken against the passengers accused of violating Egyptian laws and regulations
  • Two Arab passengers who arrived on an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa were caught trying to smuggle in thousands of memory cards
CAIRO: Tighter security measures by customs authorities at Cairo International Airport have helped thwart several smuggling attempts, officials said.
Separate attempts to smuggle memory cards, drugs and swords into Egypt were foiled at terminal three in recent days.
Legal measures are being taken against the passengers accused of violating Egyptian laws and regulations.
Two Arab passengers who arrived on an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa were caught trying to smuggle in thousands of memory cards hidden in the pockets of their dresses.
A manual search revealed that the passengers were carrying 2,500 and 3,300 memory cards separately.
In another case, 51 strips of Tramadol — containing 510 tablets — were seized from a foreign passenger of Egyptian origin who arrived on an Austrian Airlines flight from Vienna.
Tramadol is an opioid and painkiller commonly used by addicts.
An Egyptian was arrested with four strips of Tramadol containing 40 tablets as well as four plastic packages containing 40 effervescent tablets of the same drug.
The passenger had arrived from Addis Ababa on an Ethiopian Airlines flight.
Also at the airport, an Asian passenger arriving from Beijing on an Egyptian Airlines flight was found to be in possession of six swords with sharp metal blades.
Possession of the weapons is prohibited according to Law No. 394 of 1954 and its amendments.
Separately, customs officers at Cairo International Airport earlier foiled attempts to smuggle drug tablets, bladed weapons, antique coins, cigarettes and ophthalmology tools and supplies into Egypt.
Customs authorities last month said they thwarted multiple attempts to smuggle gold into the country.
In April, customs officers at Hurghada International Airport foiled an attempt to smuggle in Tramadol tablets in breach of Egyptian anti-narcotics laws.
 

EU pledges 560 million euros for Syrians fleeing war

EU pledges 560 million euros for Syrians fleeing war
EU pledges 560 million euros for Syrians fleeing war

EU pledges 560 million euros for Syrians fleeing war
  • 560 million euros were pledged to help countries neighboring Syria cope with the costs of hosting displaced Syrians
BRUSSELS: The European Union on Thursday pledged 560 million euros to help countries neighboring Syria cope with the costs of hosting Syrians displaced by the years of conflict in their country.
“Unfortunately, over the last year there has been little progress, very little progress, toward a resolution of the Syria conflict,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said as he announced the pledge at an international donors’ conference in Brussels.
He emphasised that the aid was for Syrians, not the Damascus government led by President Bashar Assad.
Since 2011, more than 500,000 people have been killed in Syria after Assad’s brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters plunged the country into a complex war that drew in foreign powers and jihadists.
The UN says more than 12 million Syrians were displaced by the conflict, most of them inside Syria, though with 5.4 million living as refugees in neighboring countries.
Despite UN efforts, “the conditions are not in place for the European Union to change its policy on Syria”, which would require “genuine political reforms” in the country, Borrell said.
The EU will maintain its sanctions on Assad’s regime and not support the return of Syrians to that country unless they are “voluntary”, safe and monitored by international groups, he said.
Assad, who stayed in power thanks to support from allies Iran and Russia, has become less of an international pariah by being welcomed back last month into the Arab League.
“This conference comes at the right time, especially after Syria returns to its seat in the Arab League,” Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said as he arrived for the Brussels conference.
He acknowledged there would be “sharp discussions” on Syria’s re-joining the League, “but we have an opinion and we will express our opinions”.
Last year’s donors’ conference in Brussels for displaced Syrians raised pledges of $6.7 billion, and the one before that $6.4 billion.
In each of those, the EU pledged one billion euros.
While it was offering around half that this time, in March the EU pledged 950 million euros for Syrians in a separate donors’ conference that raised $7 billion to help Turkiye and Syria in the wake of a massive earthquake that killed more than 55,000 people.

First British victim of Egypt boat fire named

First British victim of Egypt boat fire named
First British victim of Egypt boat fire named

First British victim of Egypt boat fire named
  • Christina Quinn, 58, was CEO of health charity
  • ‘She was a sister, daughter, wife, auntie, friend, and rock to many’: family statement
London: The first of three British passengers who died in an Egypt boat fire on June 11 has been named as Christina Quinn, 58, The Times reported.

Quinn had a long career with the National Health Service and was chief executive officer of St. Luke’s Hospice Plymouth at the time of her death.

The three Britons on the diving vessel, Hurricane, had opted to stay aboard the boat on the day of the fire, while 12 others were carrying out a briefing ahead of a dive at the time of the fire.

A spokesperson for Quinn’s family said: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the tragic death of Christina Quinn in Egypt. She was a sister, daughter, wife, auntie, friend, and rock to many. She will be missed beyond words.”

Hurricane had left Egypt’s Port Ghalib on June 6 to travel to the Elphinstone Reef near the town of Marsa Alam.

The fire, which was captured on videos posted on social media, tore through the vessel, which was seen engulfed in black smoke.

Charles Hackett, chairman of St. Luke’s board of trustees, said: “Christina was incredibly passionate about St Luke’s and its place at the heart of the community it serves, and we are devastated to lose her warmth, wisdom, and leadership.

“With her vibrant and engaging personality and her down-to-earth, caring nature, as CEO she was quickly building strong and meaningful relationships both inside and outside the organization.

“We will miss Christina enormously and our hearts go out to her family and close friends at this tragic time.”

Another boat close to the Hurricane was used to rescue 12 survivors of the fire, out of the 29 people who were aboard the vessel.

Egyptian prosecutors have launched an investigation into the deaths, with an initial probe suggesting that the blaze began following an electrical failure in the Hurricane’s engine room.

Scuba Travel, which chartered the boat, described the operator of the vessel, Tornado Marine Fleet, as having an “excellent safety record with us” over the course of a more than two-decade-long business relationship.

The captain of the Hurricane declined to comment on the case, saying that he was under investigation by prosecutors.

Turkish, Iraqi officials to discuss resumption of Iraq's northern oil exports

Turkish, Iraqi officials to discuss resumption of Iraq’s northern oil exports
Turkish, Iraqi officials to discuss resumption of Iraq’s northern oil exports

Turkish, Iraqi officials to discuss resumption of Iraq’s northern oil exports
  • Turkiye halted Iraq’s 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) of northern exports through the Iraq-Turkiye pipeline on March 25 after an arbitration ruling by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC)
BAGHDAD: A Turkish energy delegation will meet Iraqi oil officials in Baghdad on June 19, to discuss the resumption of Iraq’s northern oil exports, Iraqi deputy oil minister for upstream affairs, Basim Mohammed, told Reuters on Thursday.
“We have agreed that it’s necessary to resume oil exports as soon as possible and we’re ready to pump 500,000 barrels per day once flow restarts,” said Basim Mohammed.
Turkiye halted Iraq’s 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) of northern exports through the Iraq-Turkiye pipeline on March 25 after an arbitration ruling by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).
The ICC ordered Turkiye to pay Baghdad damages of $1.5 billion for unauthorized exports by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) between 2014 and 2018.
The 80 days halt has cost the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over $2 billion, Reuters calculations found. The crude oil pipeline runs from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region in northern Iraq to the Turkish port of Ceyhan, and the KRG began exporting crude independently from Iraq’s federal government in 2013, a move Baghdad deemed illegal.
Attempts to restart the pipeline were delayed by Turkiye’s presidential elections last month and discussions between Iraq’s state-owned marketer SOMO and the KRG over an export deal, which has now been reached.

UN agencies say 'enormous' needs ahead as EU hosts meeting to collect money for Syria

UN agencies say ‘enormous’ needs ahead as EU hosts meeting to collect money for Syria
UN agencies say ‘enormous’ needs ahead as EU hosts meeting to collect money for Syria

UN agencies say ‘enormous’ needs ahead as EU hosts meeting to collect money for Syria
  • "Humanitarian funding for Syria is not keeping pace with rapidly increasing needs” said Janez Lenarcic EU’s top official for humanitarian aid and crisis management
BRUSSELS: The European Union hosts an international conference on Thursday to collect money for Syria where an earthquake earlier this year aggravated the already dire plight of people who have been caught in war since 2011.
Three United Nations agencies have said the needs are “enormous” and warned that only a tenth of necessary financing has so far been secured for 2023 projects to help people inside Syria and the refugees in the region.
“We need much greater financial support from the international community,” said a joint statement by Martin Griffiths, Filippo Grandi and Achim Steiner, who jointly steer the UN-led response to the crisis in Syria.
“More help for the Syrian people and those hosting them is imperative. The needs are enormous,” they said.
According to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, more than 14 million Syrians have fled their homes since 2011, and about 6.8 million remain displaced in their own country, where almost the entire population lives below the poverty line.
About 5.5 million Syrian refugees live in neighboring Turkiye, Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq as well as Egypt.
The UN chiefs said they hoped for a similar level of pledges to the $6.7 billion offered for Syria and its neighbors at a similar conference last year.
They warned that UN plans for $5.4 billion aid inside the country, as well as $5.8 billion for Syrians in the wider region this year, were critically underfunded.
“Humanitarian funding for Syria is not keeping pace with rapidly increasing needs,” said Janez Lenarcic, the conference host and the EU’s top official for humanitarian aid and crisis management.
What started as peaceful protests against President Bashar al Assad’s rule in Syria in 2011 spiralled into a multi-sided conflict sucking in Russia, Iran, Turkiye and other countries. The war has killed more than 350,000 people.
Russia eventually tipped the balance in favor of Assad who last month received a warm welcome at a summit of Arab states that ended years of his isolation by regional peers.
But the West refuses to rehabilitate Assad and a large swathe of Syria remains under the control of Turkish-backed rebels and radical Islamist groups as well as a US backed Kurdish militia.
Lenarcic also called for extended humanitarian access from Turkiye to the northwestern part of Syria.

