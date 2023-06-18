Pakistanis ‘singled out,’ forced below deck in Greek migrant vessel disaster: survivors

You are here

Survivor of a shipwreck sits inside warehouse at the port in Kalamata town, after a boat carrying migrants sank in international waters in the Ionian Sea. (File/AFP)
Updated 58 sec ago
Arab News

  • At least 298 Pakistanis died in sinking, only 12 survived, says Foreign Ministry
  • Heavily overcrowded ship led by Egyptian smuggling gang capsized off Greek coast on Wednesday
LONDON: Pakistanis on board the vessel that sank off Greece on June 14 may have been singled out and forced below deck, The Observer reported on Sunday.

About 500 people are still feared missing. Local media in Pakistan reported that at least 298 of the country’s nationals died in the disaster.

Survivor accounts told to Greek coastguards suggest that passengers on the vessel were divided by nationality, with Pakistanis as well as women and children forced below deck into the hold.

Those permitted to stay on the top deck had a far greater chance of survival, with overcrowding below deck preventing people from escaping the vessel as it sank.

Survivors said Pakistani nationals were mistreated by crew members when they appeared from below deck to request water.

An Egyptian smuggling ring is said to have been in charge of the journey, with nine suspects due to face court on Monday.

As a result of the decision to keep women and children below deck to be “protected” by men, none are believed to have survived the sinking. Islamabad said just 12 of the 78 confirmed survivors are Pakistani.

The vessel had already endured significant problems before it capsized, with six passengers dying after the boat ran out of fresh water.

Questions have also been asked of the Greek coastguard and whether it had “covered up” its role in the incident.

The Greek government said no request for help was sent from the vessel because passengers had set Italy as their ideal destination, citing survivor testimony.

But Nawal Soufi, a Moroccan-Italian activist, said some on board the boat had begged to be rescued, though it is unclear whether their requests were forwarded by the crew to the Greek coastguard.

Another controversy centers around the use of a rope to stabilize the vessel by the Greek coastguard, with allegations that it had led to the capsizing by shifting weight.

The coastguard initially denied that it had used the rope, saying it kept a “discreet distance” from the boat, but a government spokesman later retracted the claim.

Maurice Stierl of the Institute for Migration Research and Intercultural Studies said: “The Hellenic coastguard speaks of a sudden shift in weight. So, what caused the sudden shift in weight? Was there a panic on board?

“Did something happen during the attempt to provide them with something? Or was it towed? And due to this towing, did the boat go down?”

Topics: Greece shipwreck Greece Pakistan

  • A team of international legal experts assisting Ukraine’s prosecutors in their investigation said in preliminary findings it was “highly likely” the collapse was caused by explosives planted by Russia
Evidence suggests this month’s destruction of the huge Kakhovka dam in a Russian-controlled area of Ukraine resulted from an inside explosion set off by Russia, the New York Times said.
Citing engineers and explosive experts, the newspaper said on Friday that its investigation found evidence suggesting an explosive charge in a passageway running through the dam’s concrete base detonated, destroying the structure on June 6.
“The evidence clearly suggests the dam was crippled by an explosion set off by the side that controls it: Russia,” the Times said.
Separately, a team of international legal experts assisting Ukraine’s prosecutors in their investigation said in preliminary findings on Friday it was “highly likely” the collapse in Ukraine’s Kherson region was caused by explosives planted by Russians.
The Kremlin accuses Kyiv of sabotaging the hydroelectric dam, which held a reservoir the size of the US Great Salt Lake, to cut off a key source of water for Crimea and distract attention from a “faltering” counter-offensive against Russian forces.
Ukraine accuses Russia of blowing up the Soviet-era dam, under Russian control since early days of its invasion in 2022, unleashing floodwater across a large swath of the battleground, destroying farmland and cutting off water supplies to civilians.
Reuters could not independently verify the claims about the explosion’s cause.
The Times cited engineers as saying only a full examination of the dam after the water drains from it can establish the sequence of events leading to the destruction.
“Erosion from water cascading through the gates could have led to a failure if the dam were poorly designed, or the concrete was substandard, but engineers called that unlikely,” the newspaper said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Philippine ferry catches fire at sea, all 120 people aboard rescued

Philippine ferry catches fire at sea, all 120 people aboard rescued
MANILA: A Philippine ferry carrying 120 passengers and crew members caught fire at sea on Sunday and a coast guard vessel was deployed to rescue those onboard and try to extinguish the flames, coast guard officials said.
The M/V Esperanza Star caught fire at dawn while traveling from Siquijor province to Bohol province in the central Philippines, the coast guard said. It did not immediately say how many people have been rescued from the ferry or if there were casualties.
Photos and video released by the coast guard show flames and black smoke billowing from two decks at one end of the ferry as coast guard personnel onboard another vessel used a water cannon to try to put out the fire. A fishing boat and one other vessel could be seen nearby.
None of the 65 passengers and 55 crew members could be seen aboard the burning ferry based on the photographs and video released by the coast guard.
Sea accidents are common in the Philippine archipelago because of frequent storms, badly maintained vessels, overcrowding and spotty enforcement of safety regulations, especially in remote provinces.
In March, a fire broke out and raged overnight on a ferry carrying about 250 people and killed at least 31 passengers and crew members off the southern island province of Basilan, the coast guard said.
In December 1987, the ferry Dona Paz sank after colliding with a fuel tanker, killing more than 4,300 people in the world’s worst peacetime maritime disaster.

Topics: Philippines fire

‘Not all cowards’: the ordinary Russians on trial over Ukraine criticism

‘Not all cowards’: the ordinary Russians on trial over Ukraine criticism
  • More than 20,000 people have been detained in Russia for protesting the conflict in Ukraine, according to a tally by independent rights group OVD-Info
  • “If Russians weren’t afraid of going to the streets, there wouldn’t be a war”, says retired aeronautical engineer Anatoly Roshchin
MYTISHCHI, Russia: It took about a year for authorities to close in on 51-year-old musician and environmental activist Alexander Bakhtin, one of the thousands of Russians arrested for criticizing the Ukraine offensive.

Unlike the audiences of high-profile critics, the trials of ordinary Russians usually take place away from public attention.
Bakhtin’s audience was attended by one friend and by his mother. She was summoned to court as a witness in the prosecution against her own son.
“(Alexander) wouldn’t hurt a fly. He protects animals, he’s an environmentalist,” Lyudmyla Bakhtina told AFP with tears in her eyes.
The 79-year-old barely got to brush the arm of her son as he was led, handcuffed, into the courtroom.
She had seen him twice since his detention for spreading “fake information” about the Russian army — for which he now faces up to 10 years in prison.
The accusation is based on three social media posts from March-April 2022 in which Bakhtin talked about civilian deaths and blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for the conflict.
A year later, he was suddenly arrested in his hometown of Mytishchi, in Moscow’s suburbs.
“Everyone in our neighborhood was shocked,” Bakhtina said.

Lyudmyla Bakhtina, the mother of Alexander Bakhtin, the 51-year-old musician and environmental activist accused of spreading "fake information" about the Russian army, reacts in court during her son's trial in Mytishchi on June 6, 2023. (AFP)

At the stand, the elderly woman wearing a purple dress and cardigan told the court: “I signed my testimony without reading it.”
Bakhtina noted that the written statement seemed long compared to the interview she had with the investigator.
“Do you think that the Russian army is carrying out a genocide of the Ukrainian population?” the prosecutor asked her.
“I don’t!” she answered.
“What about your son?... And what’s his opinion on the president?“
“My son is a pacifist, he is against the war. So am I. You can arrest me too!“
The judge then invited Bakhtin to question his mother.
“When they interrogated you on March 6, did they tell you that you had the right to refuse to testify against me?” Bakhtin asked in a hoarse voice.
“No!” she cried out.
The audience was postponed until June 20, a standard procedure.
Bakhtin, who suffers from bronchitis and heart issues according to his mother, will remain in custody.
More than 20,000 people have been detained in Russia for protesting the conflict in Ukraine, according to a tally by independent rights group OVD-Info.
Thousands of people have been charged with publishing “fake information” on the offensive, others accused of army “discredit.

Anatoly Roshchin, the 75-year-old retired aeronautical engineer charged with discrediting the Russian army, appears at the Lobnya City Court in Lobnya, a Moscow suburb, on June 6, 2023. (AFP)

A few hours before Bakhtin’s audience, in another suburb of Moscow, 75-year-old Anatoly Roshchin also faced trial.
Lobnya City Court charged the retired aeronautical engineer with discrediting the army over some online publications.
He could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.
“Such cases are becoming more and more common,” his lawyer Evgenia Grigorieva told AFP.

At the beginning of the conflict, Roshchin held a lone picket protest in front of the Lobnya city hall.
“My country, you have gone insane,” his sign read.
Most passers-by pretended not to see him.
“They were afraid,” he explained to AFP.

“If Russians weren’t afraid of going to the streets, there wouldn’t be a war. We are responsible for it,” he said.
Feeling “guilty” about Ukraine, Roshchin decided to keep posting on social media despite the ongoing trial.
“An opponent who whispers ‘Glory to Ukraine’ in his wife’s ear is not really an opponent,” he told AFP.
“I want Ukrainians to know that not all Russians are cowards.”
 

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine Alexander Bakhtin Lyudmyla Bakhtina Anatoly Roshchin

Cyclone leaves 11 dead, 20 missing in southern Brazil

Cyclone leaves 11 dead, 20 missing in southern Brazil
  • One of the worst hit on the cyclone’s trail was the town of Caraa, with a population of over 8,000 people
SAO PAULO: At least 11 people have been killed in Brazil’s southern state of Rio Grande do Sul after an extra-tropical cyclone struck the region on Friday, according to the state’s authorities.
The storm caused torrential rains and helicopter searches are underway in flooded neighborhoods to find 20 others who have gone missing, the government of Rio Grande do Sul said in a press release.
One of the worst hit on the cyclone’s trail was the town of Caraa, with a population of over 8,000 people.
“The situation in Caraa deeply worries us. It is essential that we can, in an organized way, quickly map the main affected areas and identify the people who need support,” said Rio Grande do Sul’s governor, Eduardo Leite, who visited the area.
As of Friday night, Maquine, a municipality on the eastern coast, had received around a foot of rain, authorities said.
Many residents in affected areas have taken shelter in outdoor sports facilities in their towns. The authorities have issued a warning for a risk of landslides in several areas.
Leite says authorities have carried out 2,400 rescues in the last two days.
“Our main objective at this first moment is to protect and save human lives. We are rescuing people who are stranded, locating missing people and giving all the support to the families,” he said.
Deadly flooding in Brazil is common and has caused devastation for decades.

Topics: cyclone Brazil Brazil floods

Blinken kicks off meetings in Beijing on high-stakes mission to cool soaring US-China tensions

Blinken kicks off meetings in Beijing on high-stakes mission to cool soaring US-China tensions
  • Blinken opened his program by meeting Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang for an extended discussion to be followed by a working dinner
  • Blinken is the highest-level American official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office and the first secretary of state to make the trip in five years
BEIJING: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday kicked off two days of high-stakes diplomatic talks in Beijing aimed at trying to cool exploding US-China tensions that have set many around the world on edge.
Blinken opened his program by meeting Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang for an extended discussion to be followed by a working dinner. He'll have additional talks with Qin, as well as China's top diplomat Wang Yi and possibly President Xi Jinping, on Monday.
Neither Blinken nor Qin made any substantive comments to reporters as they began the meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.
Despite Blinken's presence in the Chinese capital, prospects for any significant breakthroughs are slim, as already strained ties have grown increasingly fraught in recent years. Animosity and recriminations have steadily escalated over a series of disagreements that have implications for global security and stability.
Blinken is the highest-level American official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office and the first secretary of state to make the trip in five years.
Biden and Xi agreed to Blinken’s trip early at a meeting last year in Bali. It came within a day of happening in February but was delayed by the diplomatic and political tumult brought on by the discovery of what the U.S. says was a Chinese spy balloon flying across the United States that was shot down.
The list of disagreements and potential conflict points is long, ranging from trade with Taiwan, human rights conditions in China and Hong Kong to Chinese military assertiveness in the South China Sea and Russia's war in Ukraine.
Blinken will also be pressing the Chinese to release detained American citizens and to take steps to curb the production and export of fentanyl precursors that are fueling the opioid crisis in the United States.
U.S. officials have said Blinken will raise each of these points, though neither side has shown any inclination to back down on their entrenched positions.
Shortly before leaving, Blinken emphasized the importance of the US and China establishing and maintaining better lines of communication. The US wants to make sure “that the competition we have with China doesn’t veer into conflict” due to avoidable misunderstandings, he told reporters.
Biden and Xi had made commitments to improve communications “precisely so that we can make sure we are communicating as clearly as possible to avoid possible misunderstandings and miscommunications,” Blinken said Friday.
Xi offered a hint of a possible willingness to reduce tensions, saying in a meeting with Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates on Friday that the United States and China can cooperate to “benefit our two countries."
“I believe that the foundation of Sino-U.S. relations lies in the people,” Xi said to Gates. “Under the current world situation, we can carry out various activities that benefit our two countries, the people of our countries, and the entire human race.”
Biden told White House reporters Saturday he was “hoping that over the next several months, I'll be meeting with Xi again and talking about legitimate differences we have, but also how ... to get along.”
Chances for such a meeting could come at a Group of 20 leaders' gathering in September in New Delhi and at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in November in San Francisco that the United States is hosting.
Since the cancellation of Blinken's trip in February, there have been some high-level engagements. CIA chief William Burns traveled to China in May, while China’s commerce minister traveled to the U.S. And Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with Wang in Vienna in May.
But those have been punctuated by bursts of angry rhetoric from both sides over the Taiwan Strait, their broader intentions in the Indo-Pacific, China’s refusal to condemn Russia for its war against Ukraine, and U.S. allegations from Washington that Beijing is attempting to boost its worldwide surveillance capabilities, including in Cuba.
And, earlier this month, China’s defense minister rebuffed a request from US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for a meeting on the sidelines of a security symposium in Singapore, a sign of continuing discontent.
Austin said Friday he was confident that he and his Chinese counterpart would meet “at some point in time, but we’re not there yet.”
Underscoring the difficulties, China rejected a report by a US security firm, that blamed Chinese-linked hackers for attacks on hundreds of public agencies, schools and other targets around the world, as “far-fetched and unprofessional”
A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson repeated accusations that Washington carries out hacking attacks and complained the cybersecurity industry rarely reports on them.
That followed a similar retort earlier in the week when China said Qin had in a phone call with Blinken urged the United States to respect “China’s core concerns” such as the issue of Taiwan’s self-rule, “stop interfering in China’s internal affairs, and stop harming China’s sovereignty, security and development interests in the name of competition.”
Meanwhile, the national security advisers of the United States, Japan and the Philippines held their first joint talks Friday and agreed to strengthen their defense cooperation, in part to counter China's growing influence and ambitions.
This coincides with the Biden administration inking an agreement with Australia and Britain to provide the first with nuclear-powered submarines, with China moving rapidly to expand its diplomatic presence, especially in the Indian Ocean and the Pacific island nations, where it has opened or has plans to open at least five new embassies over the next year.
The agreement is part of an 18-month-old nuclear partnership given the acronym AUKUS — for Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.
Speaking ahead of Blinken's arrival, two US officials downplayed hopes for major progress and stressed that the trip was intended to restore a sense of calm and normalcy to high-level contacts.
"We’re coming to Beijing with a realistic, confident approach and a sincere desire to manage our competition in the most responsible way possible,” said Daniel Kritenbrink, the top US diplomat for East Asia and the Pacific.
Kurt Campbell, the top Asia expert at the National Security Council, said "intense competition requires intense diplomacy if we’re going to manage tensions. That is the only way to clear up misperceptions, to signal, to communicate, and to work together where and when our interests align.”

Topics: China-US talks Antony Blinken

