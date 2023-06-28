You are here

West Bank unrest sets back Israel's normalization hopes, says Blinken

Palestinians check a car burned by Israeli settlers during clashes near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank last May 2023. (File/Reuters)
Updated 28 June 2023
Reuters

  • Biden administration earlier this week objected to an Israeli decision to authorize settlement construction
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Turmoil in the occupied West Bank, where violence between Jewish settlers and Palestinians is spiraling, is making Israel’s goal of normalizing relations with Saudi Arabia “a lot tougher, if not impossible,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.
The Biden administration earlier this week objected to an Israeli decision to authorize settlement construction, the latest move by the religious-nationalist coalition despite appeals form Washington not to fan rising tensions.
Asked at a Council on Foreign Relations event in New York whether the dimmed prospect for a Palestinian state — given factors including Israeli settlement expansion and the recent uptick in violence in the West Bank — made normalization with Israel’s neighbors more difficult, Blinken said this was part of his conversations with Israeli officials.
“We’ve told our friends and allies in Israel that if there’s a fire burning in their backyard, it’s going to be a lot tougher, if not impossible, to actually both deepen the existing agreements, as well as to expand them to include potentially Saudi Arabia,” Blinken said, adding that he has spoken about the issue with Israel Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Tuesday.
“It’s also, at least in our judgment as Israel’s closest friend and ally, profoundly not in Israel’s interest for this to happen — both because of the added degree of difficulty that this presents for pursuing normalization agreements, or deepening them, but also because of the practical consequences.”

Updated 25 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

  • Militants are tiny group but there are too many Palestinians to protect, defense minister says
Arab News

JEDDAH: Israel is struggling to prevent militant settler violence against innocent Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank, the country’s defense minister conceded on Wednesday.

Yoav Gallant’s admission to the Knesset followed a series of attacks by settlers, including one rampage last week in which a young Palestinian man was killed. Rioters have numbered in the hundreds and included masked and armed men, at least two of them off-duty soldiers.

Gallant condemned the rampages as “a dangerous social phenomenon that we must fight.” He said the militants were a “tiny group” of fringe settlers and their supporters from inside Israel.

Israeli forces found it challenging to divide their attention between settlers and Palestinian militants, he said. “There are 500 Palestinian villages, some of them as large as towns. There are tens of thousands of people. You can’t protect all of them at once.”

Gallant said arresting Israelis was hard “because you’re not using surveillance or violent operations against them,” an admission that Palestinians were treated differently.

In a rare move, four settlers suspected of attacking Palestinians have been subject to administrative detention, a controversial measure usually applied only to Palestinians.

Nevertheless, Israel remains under mounting pressure from the US over settler violence because many of the victims are Palestinian Americans who hold US passports.

“Accountability and justice should be pursued with equal vigor in all cases of extremist violence,” the US Office for Palestinian Affairs said.

At the UN, Middle East Envoy Tor Wennesland said he was “alarmed by the extreme levels of settler violence, including large numbers of settlers, many armed, systematically attacking Palestinian villages, terrorizing communities, sometimes in the proximity of Israeli security forces.”

Traumatized Syrians face major mental health issues with little care available

Updated 29 June 2023
ALI YOUNES

  • Years of war, and the earthquakes in February, have taken a deep psychological toll on people, delegates at a conference in Washington heard
  • Charitable organization MedGlobal said there has been ‘a severe psychological impact’ on civilians, resulting in depression, anxiety and PTSD
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: After more than a decade of civil war, the devastating earthquakes in Syria this year inflicted further trauma on an already vulnerable population, experts said during a conference in the US on Wednesday.
Many Syrians are not only suffering the physical effects of the crises in their country but also severe mental repercussions, including post-traumatic stress disorder, that are taking a deep psychological toll on Syrian society as a whole and those in the northwest in particular.
The knock-on effects of this mental health crisis, which affects not only victims of the conflict and the natural disaster but also those who provide them with healthcare, include substance abuse of drugs such as the amphetamine Captagon, narcotics and pain medications.
These effects are observed across many segments of Syrian society, according to medical and social experts who shared their experiences and findings during Wednesday’s event, which was organized by the Middle East Institute in Washington and attended by Arab News.
As the civil war approached the end of its 12th year, two earthquakes, of magnitude 7.8 and 7.5, caused devastating damage to parts of northern Syria and southern Turkiye on Feb. 6.
According to report by MedGlobal, a charitable, non-governmental organization that provides emergency humanitarian aid and healthcare, the “Syrian conflict has had a severe psychological impact on its civilians, resulting in high levels of mental health problems such as depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.”
It added that many Syrians have experienced traumatic events such as bombings, shootings and forced displacement, which have contributed to mental health issues. The lack of access to adequate mental healthcare and support has exacerbated the psychological effects of the war on the population.
The conference heard that almost half of the Syrian population, and especially those worst-affected by the earthquakes, is suffering from some degree of mental disorders, and many have developed severe condition and show the full symptoms of PTSD.
Dr. Nora Abdullah, a psychiatry resident at Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut and a MedGlobal volunteer, said there is an acute mental health crisis in the parts of northwestern Syria that are outside the control of the Syrian regime, with only two psychiatrists to serve a population of about 3.5 million people.
She described the scale of the crisis as “staggering” and said a “telehealth” approach, using technology to provide treatment and support services to patients and to medical staff working under highly stressful conditions, who often fall victim to mental health issues themselves, is helping to compensate for this lack of mental health professionals in parts of Syria.
Dr. Dania Albaba, a psychiatry resident at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, and a volunteer and report author for MedGlobal, said “psychological first aid” is being used in the field in Syria to help people recognize the warning signs of mental trauma and disorders, and teach them what they can do to address them.
“We know emergency mental health aid is very valuable and is needed in the immediate aftermath of an earthquake, or any crisis,” she added.
Alex Mahoney, acting director for the Middle East, North Africa and Europe at the US Agency for International Development’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, said that in addition to supporting the provision of emergency mental health treatment, the agency is also helping to provide psycho-social support services for the Syrian people, including material aid and training for displaced refugees.
He acknowledged that the region remains “a dangerous environment,” especially for organizations with direct links to the US, and so USAID works with the UN and is careful not to reveal the identities of those who help it distribute aid to communities.
He also spoke about “telehealth” and said it is one of the services his agency provides, through the work of specialist partners.
Natasha Hall, a senior fellow with the Middle East Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, said the situation in northwestern Syria is dire, especially since the earthquakes. Between 60 and 85 percent of people are unemployed and about 9,000 who did have jobs have lost them because of funding cuts by international donors, she added.
International aid and funding for refugees in the country is drying up yet the situation Syrians find themselves in has not improved in years, said Hall.
“This population is completely dependent on humanitarian aid,” she added.

 

Four Israelis detained under controversial measure: official

Updated 29 June 2023
AFP

  • Hundreds of Jewish settlers swept into the Palestinian village of Turmus Ayya, where they attacked residents and torched property and cars
  • United Nations Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland said he was ‘particularly alarmed by the extreme levels of settler violence’
AFP

JERUSALEM: Four Israelis suspected of committing violence against Palestinians last week in the occupied West Bank have been detained under a controversial security measure, a senior security official said Wednesday.
In a rare move, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant issued administrative arrest warrants against them, a measure usually reserved for Palestinians.
Administrative detention is a controversial measure under which suspects are held without charge or trial for renewable periods of up to six months.
The four detainees are suspected of taking part in violence in the West Bank last week and of “endangering the lives of innocent people,” the official told AFP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.
They are also suspected of damaging Palestinian property and setting cars on fire.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War and, excluding annexed east Jerusalem, the territory is now home to around 490,000 Israelis who live in settlements considered illegal under international law.
Violence has been increasing in the territory since early last year, and last week’s unrest occurred shortly after two Palestinians shot dead four Israelis near the Jewish settlement of Eli in the northern West Bank. The assailants were later shot dead.
The Palestinians’ attack was in response to a deadly raid carried out the day before by the Israeli army in Jenin, according to the Palestinian Hamas movement.
After the attack near Eli, hundreds of Jewish settlers swept into the Palestinian village of Turmus Ayya, where they attacked residents and torched property and cars.
One Palestinian was shot dead in ensuing clashes with Israeli forces.
The Israeli army acknowledged on Friday it “failed” to prevent the attack by Jewish settlers.
At the time, the United States called reports of the attack “troubling,” and United Nations Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland on Tuesday said he was “particularly alarmed by the extreme levels of settler violence.”
The four detainees were also found to be involved in several “overt and covert violent acts for several years,” the official said, adding they had been issued restraining orders in the past.
Some had in the past also “acted against IDF (Israel Defense Forces) soldiers and security forces,” the official said.
Despite their past arrests and restraining orders, they are suspected of dangerous acts of vandalism against Palestinian property “on a number of occasions last week,” the senior security official said.
Three of the detainees were arrested on June 22, the day following the Turmus Ayya attack, and the fourth on June 23.
Israel says administrative detention is intended to allow authorities to hold suspects while continuing to gather evidence, with the aim of preventing attacks or security offenses in the meantime.
The practice has often been used against Palestinians, and Israeli authorities have come under severe criticism from Palestinians, human rights groups, and members of the international community for abusing the measure.

Europeans plan to keep ballistic missile sanctions on Iran

Updated 28 June 2023
Reuters

  • Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons
  • The EU sanctions are set to expire on Oct. 18 under a UN resolution that enshrined the 2015 nuclear deal
Reuters

PARIS: European diplomats have told Iran they plan to retain European Union ballistic missile sanctions set to expire in October under the defunct 2015 Iran nuclear deal, four sources said, a step that could provoke Iranian retaliation.
The sources cited three reasons for keeping the sanctions: Russia’s use of Iranian drones against Ukraine; the possibility Iran might transfer ballistic missiles to Russia; and depriving Iran of the nuclear deal’s benefits given Tehran has violated the accord, albeit only after the United States did so first.
Keeping the EU sanctions would reflect Western efforts to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them despite the collapse of the 2015 deal, which then-US President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018.
The crux of that pact, which Iran made with Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States, limited Tehran’s nuclear program to make it harder for it to get fissile material for a bomb in return for relief from economic sanctions.
As a result of Trump’s withdrawal from the deal and US President Joe Biden’s failure to revive it, Iran could make the fissile material for one bomb in 12 days or so, according to US estimates, down from a year when the accord was in force.
With that deal effectively dead, Iran’s relations with the West have deteriorated over the last year, leading Washington and its allies to look for ways to de-escalate tensions and, if that happened, for a way to revive some kind of nuclear limits.
Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons, which the West sees as a threat to Israel and Gulf Arab oil exporters.

POSSIBLE IRANIAN RETALIATION
“The Iranians have been told quite clearly (of plans to keep the sanctions) and now the question is what, if any, retaliatory steps the Iranians might take and (how) to anticipate that,” said a Western diplomat on condition of anonymity.
The EU sanctions are set to expire on Oct. 18 under a UN resolution that enshrined the 2015 nuclear deal.
They “called upon” Iran not to do anything to develop ballistic missiles that could carry nuclear weapons, a phrase urging Iran not to do so but short of a mandatory prohibition.
They also barred anyone from buying, selling or transferring drones and their components capable of flying more than 300 km (186 miles) to or from Iran without prior authorization from the UN Security Council, permission that has not been granted.
Since 2017, Iran has carried out a series of ballistic missile tests and satellite launches despite the resolution and, in May, it launched a missile with a potential 2,000-km range.
European powers are alarmed by the growing defense relationship between Tehran and Moscow, which Western officials say has seen Russia use Iranian drones to strike Ukraine, and the possibility Iran could supply ballistic missiles to Russia.
It was not clear whether the E3, a group comprised of Britain, France and Germany, told Iran of their intent to retain the EU sanctions when their senior officials met Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani on June 12 in Abu Dhabi.
EU diplomat Enrique Mora, who co-ordinates talks on the 2015 deal, raised the issue of keeping the EU sanctions when he met Bagheri Kani in Doha on June 21, but the Iranian official refused to discuss the matter, an Iranian official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
A second Iranian official brushed off the possibility of the sanctions remaining, saying Tehran had advanced its nuclear and missile programs for years despite Western sanctions.
“Maintaining sanctions, in any capacity and form, will not hinder Iran’s ongoing advancements,” said this Iranian official, also on condition of anonymity. “It serves as a reminder that the West cannot be relied upon and trusted.”

NUCLEAR DEAL ‘NO LONGER EXISTS’
Britain’s foreign ministry did not comment on whether the E3 planned to keep the sanctions or had told Iran of any decision.
However, a British foreign ministry spokesperson said the June 12 talks in Abu Dhabi “covered the range of our concerns about Iran’s behavior, including its continued nuclear escalation.”
France and Germany’s foreign ministries have made similar comments about those talks.
A European diplomat said Mora had started laying the legal groundwork to retain the sanctions, which would have to be approved by all 27 EU members. Two sources said the issue had not yet been discussed among all EU states.
“The lifting of sanctions was based on the principle that 2231 would be respected,” this diplomat said, referring to the UN Security Council resolution that enshrined the 2015 deal. “That has not been the case, so there is a discussion with the Iranians to make clear that we won’t lift these sanctions.”
EU Spokesperson Nabila Massrali said the JCPOA sets out in some detail the commitments of different participants on the so-called Transition Day which was still several months away (Oct. 18).
“We will provide further information on EU related aspects in due course,” she said in response to detailed questions by Reuters.
Under the 2015 nuclear agreement, any party could trigger the “snapback” or return of all sanctions that it removed. Most US sanctions were restored after Trump left the deal.
However, three sources said the E3 did not wish to do this chiefly because it would undercut a threat conveyed in a letter from their foreign ministers to Iran last year that they would trigger “snapback” if Iran enriched uranium to weapons-grade.
Iran has enriched uranium to 60 percent purity and the UN nuclear watchdog has found traces enriched to 83.7 percent, short of the 90 percent seen as weapons grade. The 2015 deal capped enrichment at 3.67 percent.
Henry Rome, an analyst with the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said an EU decision to retain the sanctions would be the first significant instance of the E3 not abiding by the terms of the nuclear deal.
“It doesn’t replace the UN provisions but it would ensure, at least within the powers of European governments, that they are not condoning this type of Iranian behavior,” Rome said. “And it does reflect that the Security Council resolution is enshrining a deal that no longer exists in any realistic form.”

Eid in Lebanon: Return of expatriates and arrival of tourists revitalize sluggish markets

Updated 28 June 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian, who is in Saudi Arabia for Hajj, sent a message appealing for resolution of the long-running presidential crisis
  • Jean-Yves Le Drian, France’s presidential envoy, is expected to return to Lebanon next month to continue talks aimed at ending the political crisis
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese expatriates and tourists from Arab nations planning to spend the Eid Al-Adha holiday, or longer summer breaks, in Lebanon continued to arrive at Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut on Wednesday.

The number of arrivals peaked at “16,000 in a single day,” according to a security source at the airport. The influx of travelers resulted in heavy traffic on roads, and busy scenes in restaurants, cafes, recreational areas and nightlife venues, providing a boost to the country’s sluggish economy and injecting much-needed US dollars into local markets.

People celebrated the first day of Eid across Lebanon on Wednesday despite the ongoing political disputes in the country which, among other things, have prolonged a presidential crisis that will enter its ninth month in two days. The office has remained vacant since the end of October, when President Michel Aoun’s term ended, as politicians have repeatedly failed to agree on a successor.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Lebanon’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian were absent from Eid prayers at Mohammed Al-Amin Mosque in Beirut as they are performing Hajj.

During a message sent from Makkah, Derian extended Eid greetings to the people of Lebanon and urged “the concerned political parties responsible for electing a president to cooperate and promote the spirit of tolerance, love and unity, while rejecting division.”

He stressed that “a homeland cannot exist without electing a president who can be entrusted with its interests” and warned that “the ongoing presidential vacuum is a violation of all the concepts stipulated by the Taif Agreement,” the 1989 accord that formed the basis for ending Lebanon’s civil war.

“Have mercy on Lebanon and the Lebanese people, agree on the election and adhere to the constitution and the Taif Agreement,” Derian added.

“We will stand as a barrier against any attempt to circumvent the Taif provisions because what unites us as Lebanese is our national unity, coexistence and respect for the constitution.”

He thanked Saudi Arabia and other friendly countries “for their assistance in preserving Lebanon’s stability, safety and unity in these difficult circumstances.”

During his Eid sermon, Sheikh Amin Al-Kurdi, Lebanon’s Dar Al-Fatwa secretary, appointed by Derian, questioned the reasons for persistently “undermining the dignity of the Lebanese people and depriving them of their rights, as well as the failure of officials to bear the responsibility of fulfilling our country’s national obligations.”

Jean-Yves Le Drian, France’s presidential envoy, is expected to return to Lebanon next month to continue talks aimed at ending the political crisis. After discussions with Lebanese officials during a visit this month he confirmed his commitment to efforts to “facilitate constructive and inclusive dialogue among the Lebanese people in order to reach a consensus-based and effective solution, overcoming the institutional void and implementing the necessary reforms for Lebanon’s sustainable recovery, in consultation with Lebanon’s key partner countries.”

Meanwhile, Alvarez and Marsal, the company tasked with conducting a forensic audit of Lebanon’s central bank accounts, has submitted its first report to Youssef Khalil, the caretaker finance minister. His ministry said on Tuesday it had received a “draft of the first report, still in a non-final format, and it belongs to the government, not the Ministry of Finance.”

MPs from the Free Patriotic Movement, Lebanese Forces and Kataeb parties accuse Khalil of withholding the report from the public.

There have been unconfirmed reports that the document mentions economic, financial and political figures that have been named in the ongoing investigation into allegations of misconduct and other violations relating to the activities of the central bank. However, the Ministry of Finance denied these claims.

The head of the parliamentary Finance and Budget Committee, MP Ibrahim Kanaan, sent a letter to the finance minister requesting a copy of the report.

FPM MP Salim Aoun said: “They are trying to conceal the preliminary report. A government that is too comfortable without a president is trampling on the constitution and the law.”

The leader of the Kataeb Party, MP Samy Gemayel, called on Khalil to “disclose the contents of the report so that we can carry out our legislative, oversight and accountability duties regarding financial and monetary policies, based on accurate and specific figures and data.”

Lebanese Forces MP George Adwan said: “Why was (the report) not sent to the government and the parliament for appropriate action?”

 

