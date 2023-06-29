You are here

Twitter’s new chief working on plans to bring advertisers back to platform — FT

The logo for Twitter is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 1, 2022. (REUTERS)
The logo for Twitter is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 1, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated 29 June 2023
Reuters

  • Twitter hopes to renegotiate multiple contracts with tech companies such as Amazon.com, Salesforce and IBM into single broader partnerships, according to the newspaper
CALIFORNIA: Twitter’s new chief executive, Linda Yaccarino, is working on a slew of measures to bring back advertisers who left the platform under Elon Musk’s ownership, including introducing a video ads service, pursuing more celebrities and raising headcount, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Wednesday.
Yaccarino, who started as CEO on June 5, is planning to launch full-screen, sound-on video ads that will be shown to users scrolling through Twitter’s new short-video feed, the newspaper reported, citing three people familiar with the situation.
She is in talks about a broader partnership with Alphabet-owned Google that would include advertising and access to some of Twitter’s data, the report said, citing someone familiar with the matter.
Twitter also hopes to renegotiate multiple contracts with tech companies such as Amazon.com, Salesforce and IBM into single broader partnerships, according to the newspaper.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.
Reuters earlier this month reported that Twitter plans to focus on video, creator and commerce partnerships to revitalize the social media company’s business beyond digital advertising.
After Musk acquired Twitter in October, the social media firm faced months of chaos, including layoffs of thousands of employees, criticism over lax content moderation, and an exodus of many advertisers who did not want their ads appearing next to inappropriate content.

 

Meta launches more parental supervision tools for Instagram. Is it enough?

Meta launches more parental supervision tools for Instagram. Is it enough?
  • Social media companies have faced increasing scrutiny over their effects on teen mental health
  • New feature to let parents set time limits, see followers and track time spent by teen on the platform
LONDON: Instagram and Facebook’s parent company Meta is adding some new parental supervision tools and privacy features to its platforms as social media companies face increasing scrutiny over their effects on teen mental health.
But many of the features require minors — and their parents — to opt in, raising questions about how effective the measures are. Instagram, for instance, will now send a notice to teens after they have blocked someone, encouraging them to let their parents “supervise” their account. The idea is to grab kids’ attention when they might be more open to parental guidance.
If a teen opts in, the system will let parents set time limits, see who their kid follows or is followed by, and allows them to track how much time the minor spends on Instagram. It does not let parents see message content.
Instagram launched parental supervision tools last year to help families navigate the platform and find resources and guidance. A sticking point in the process is that kids need to sign up if they want parents to supervise their accounts. It’s not clear how many teen users have opted in and Meta has not disclosed any numbers.
Such supervision allows parents to see how many friends their child has in common with accounts the child follows or is followed by. So if the child is followed by someone none of their friends follow, it could raise a red flag that the teen does not know the person in real life.
This, Meta says, “will help parents understand how well their teen knows these accounts, and help prompt offline conversations about those connections.”
Meta is also adding parental supervision tools already available on Instagram and on virtual reality product to Messenger. The opt-in feature lets parents see how much time their child spends on the messaging service and information such as their contact lists and privacy settings — but not who they are chatting with, for instance.
Such features can be useful for families in which parents are already involved in their child’s online life and activities. Experts say that’s not the reality for many people.
Last month, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warned that there is not enough evidence to show that social media is safe for children and teens and called on tech companies to take “immediate action to protect kids now.”
Murthy told The Associated Press that while he recognizes social media companies have taken some steps to make their platforms safer, those actions are not enough. For instance, while kids under 13 are technically banned from social media, many younger children access Instagram, TikTok and other apps by lying about their age, either with or without their parents’ permission.
Murthy also said it’s unfair to expect parents to manage what their children do with rapidly evolving technology that “fundamentally changes how their kids think about themselves, how they build friendships, how they experience the world — and technology, by the way, that prior generations never had to manage,”
“We’re putting all of that on the shoulders of parents, which is just simply not fair,” Murthy said.
Also beginning Tuesday, Meta will encourage — but not force — children to take a break from Facebook, just as it already does on Instagram. After 20 minutes, teenage users will get a notice to take time away from the app. If they want to keep scrolling, they can just close the notification. TikTok also recently introduced a 60-minute time limit for users under 18, but they can bypass it by entering a passcode, set either by the teens themselves, or if the child is under 13, by their parent.
“What we are focused on is kind of a suite of tools to support parents and teens on how they how can they can best engage in safe and appropriate experiences online,” said Diana Williams, who oversees product changes for youth and families at Meta. “We’re also trying to build tools that teens can use themselves to learn how to manage and recognize how they’re spending their time. So things like ‘take a break’ and ‘quiet mode’ in the evenings.”

Facebook content moderators in Kenya call the work ‘torture.’ Their lawsuit may ripple worldwide

Facebook content moderators in Kenya call the work ‘torture.’ Their lawsuit may ripple worldwide
  • Moderators from several African countries are seeking a $1.6 billion compensation fund after alleging poor working conditions
NAIROBI: On the verge of tears, Nathan Nkunzimana recalled watching a video of a child being molested and another of a woman being killed.
Eight hours a day, his job as a content moderator for a Facebook contractor required him to look at horrors so the world wouldn’t have to. Some overwhelmed colleagues would scream or cry, he said.
Now, Nkunzimana is among nearly 200 former employees in Kenya who are suing Facebook and local contractor Sama over working conditions that could have implications for social media moderators around the world. It is the first known court challenge outside the United States, where Facebook settled with moderators in 2020.
The group was employed at the social media giant’s outsourced hub for content moderation in Kenya’s capital of Nairobi, where workers screen posts, videos, messages and other content from users across Africa, removing any illegal or harmful material that breaches its community standards and terms of service.
The moderators from several African countries are seeking a $1.6 billion compensation fund after alleging poor working conditions, including insufficient mental health support and low pay. Earlier this year, they were laid off by Sama as it left the business of content moderation. They assert that the companies are ignoring a court order for their contracts to be extended until the case is resolved.
Facebook and Sama have defended their employment practices.
With little certainty of how long the case will take to conclude, the moderators expressed despair as money and work permits run out and they wrestle with the traumatic images that haunt them.
“If you feel comfortable browsing and going through the Facebook page, it is because there’s someone like me who has been there on that screen, checking, ‘Is this okay to be here?’” Nkunzimana, a father of three from Burundi, told The Associated Press in Nairobi.
The 33-year-old said content moderation is like “soldiers” taking a bullet for Facebook users, with workers watching harmful content showing killing, suicide and sexual assault and making sure it is taken down.
For Nkunzimana and others, the job began with a sense of pride, feeling like they were “heroes to the community,” he said.
But as the exposure to alarming content reignited past traumas for some like him who had fled political or ethnic violence back home, the moderators found little support and a culture of secrecy.
They were asked to sign nondisclosure agreements. Personal items like phones were not allowed at work.
After his shift, Nkuzimana would go home exhausted and often locked himself in his bedroom to try to forget what he had seen. Even his wife had no idea what his job was like.
These days, he locks himself in his room to avoid his sons’ questions about why he’s no longer working and why they likely can no longer afford school fees. The salary for content moderators was $429 per month, with non-Kenyans getting a small expat allowance on top of that.
The Facebook contractor, US-based Sama, did little to ensure post-traumatic professional counseling was offered to moderators in its Nairobi office, Nkuzimana said. He said counselors were poorly trained to deal with what his colleagues were experiencing. Now, with no mental health care, he immerses himself in church instead.
Facebook parent Meta has said its contractors are contractually obliged to pay their employees above the industry standard in the markets they operate and provide on-site support by trained practitioners.
A spokesman said Meta could not comment on the Kenya case.
In an email to the AP, Sama said the salaries it offered in Kenya were four times the local minimum wage and that “over 60 percent of male employees and over 70 percent of female employees were living below the international poverty line (less than $1.90 a day)” before being hired.
Sama said all employees had unlimited access to one-on-one counseling “without fear of repercussions.” The contractor also called a recent court decision to extend the moderators’ contracts “confusing” and asserted that a later ruling pausing that decision means it has not gone into effect.
Such work has the potential to be “incredibly psychologically damaging,” but job-seekers in lower-income countries might take the risk in exchange for an office job in the tech industry, said Sarah Roberts, an expert in content moderation at the University of California, Los Angeles.
In countries like Kenya, where there is plenty of cheap labor available, the outsourcing of such sensitive work is “a story of an exploitative industry predicated on using global economic inequity to its advantage, doing harm and then taking no responsibility because the firms can be like, ‘Well, we never employed so-and-so, that was, you know, the third party,’” she said.
In addition, the mental health care provided might not be “the cream of the crop” and concerns have been raised about the confidentiality of therapy, said Roberts, an associate professor of information studies.
The difference in the Kenya court case, she said, is that the moderators are organizing and pushing back against their conditions, creating unusual visibility. The usual tactic in such cases in the US is to settle, she said, but “if cases are brought in other places, that might not be so easy for the companies to do that.”
Facebook invested in moderation hubs worldwide after being accused of allowing hate speech to circulate in countries like Ethiopia and Myanmar, where conflicts were killing thousands of people and harmful content was posted in a variety of local languages.
Sought for their fluency in various African languages, content moderators hired by Sama in Kenya soon found themselves looking at graphic content that hit painfully close to home.
The two years that Fasica Gebrekidan worked as a moderator roughly overlapped with the war in her native Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, where hundreds of thousands of people were killed and many Tigrayans like her knew little about their loved ones’ fate.
Already suffering from having to flee the conflict, the 28-year-old spent her workday looking at “gruesome” videos and other content overwhelmingly related to the war, including rape. With videos, she had to watch the first 50 seconds and the last 50 seconds to reach a decision on whether it should be taken down.
The feeling of gratitude she’d had upon landing the job quickly disappeared.
“You run away from the war, then you have to see the war,” Fasica said. “It was just a torture for us.”
She now has no income and no permanent home. She said she would be looking for new opportunities if she could only feel normal again. A former journalist, she can’t bring herself to write anymore, even as an outlet for her emotions.
Fasica worries that “this garbage” will stay in her head forever. While speaking with the AP, she kept her eyes on a painting across the café, deep red with what appeared to be a man in distress. It bothered her.
Fasica blames Facebook for a lack of proper mental health care and pay and accuses the local contractor of using her and letting her go.
“Facebook should know what’s going on,” she said. “They should care about us.”
The fate of the moderators’ complaint lies with the Kenyan court, with the next hearing on July 10.
The uncertainty is frustrating, Fasica said. Some moderators are giving up and returning to their home countries, but that is not yet an option for her.

Cambodia PM ditches Facebook as Meta mulls case over alleged threats

Cambodia PM ditches Facebook as Meta mulls case over alleged threats
  • Self-styled strongman of using Meta’s Facebook to intimidate political opponents and discourage criticism of his government
  • Hun Sen has a following of 14 million on Facebook, a figure close to the size of Cambodia’s population
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has stopped using Facebook to communicate with the public in favor of Telegram, switching to what he called a “better” application amid an ongoing case over whether he violated Meta Platforms’ rules.
The self-styled strongman, who has led Cambodia for nearly four decades, has been accused by human rights groups of using Meta’s Facebook to intimidate political opponents and discourage criticism of his government, which his administration denies.
Meta’s independent oversight board took on a case in March centered on allegations that Hun Sen violated Meta’s community standards on violence and incitement.
Hun Sen has a following of 14 million on Facebook, a figure close to the size of Cambodia’s population.
“It is better compared to Facebook,” he said of Telegram in a post on Wednesday.
“So from now on I will publish information including live streaming only on Telegram channel,” he said, adding that he would still use YouTube and Instagram and was creating a TikTok profile.
The Meta case came after several users reported a January video where Hun Sen said those who accused his Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) of buying votes in a 2022 local election should file a legal case, or face a beating from CPP’s supporters.
Hun Sen has made no comment on the Meta case. Government spokesperson Phay Siphan on Thursday denied knowledge of the case and said the switch to Telegram was made because it was easier to use and could reach more people.
It comes as the country prepares for an election next month in which Hun Sen’s ruling CPP faces virtually no opposition, with its main rival dissolved in 2017 over an alleged coup attempt and scores of its members given jail terms or fleeing into exile.
A party formed by its remnants was last month disqualified from running over a paperwork discrepancy, prompting condemnation from activists, who say Hun Sen has systematically weakened independent institutions and has used them to crush his opponents and preserve CPP’s political monopoly.
The CPP government has denied that and says its opponents have broken the law.

‘Godfather of AI’ urges governments to stop machine takeover of society

‘Godfather of AI’ urges governments to stop machine takeover of society
TORONTO, Canada: Geoffrey Hinton, one of the so-called godfathers of artificial intelligence, urged governments on Wednesday to step in and make sure that machines do not take control of society.
Hinton made headlines in May when he announced that he quit Google after a decade of work to speak more freely on the dangers of AI, shortly after the release of ChatGPT captured the imagination of the world.
The highly respected AI scientist, who is based at the University of Toronto, was speaking to a packed audience at the Collision tech conference in the Canadian city.
The conference brought together more than 30,000 startup founders, investors and tech workers, most looking to learn how to ride the AI wave and not hear a lesson on its dangers.
“Before AI is smarter than us, I think the people developing it should be encouraged to put a lot of work into understanding how it might try and take control away,” Hinton said.
“Right now there are 99 very smart people trying to make AI better and one very smart person trying to figure out how to stop it taking over and maybe you want to be more balanced,” he said.
Hinton warned that the risks of AI should be taken seriously despite his critics who believe he is overplaying the risks.
“I think it’s important that people understand that this is not science fiction, this is not just fear mongering,” he insisted. “It is a real risk that we must think about, and we need to figure out in advance how to deal with it.”
Hinton also expressed concern that AI would deepen inequality, with the massive productivity gain from its deployment going to the benefit of the rich, and not workers.
“The wealth isn’t going to go to the people doing the work. It is going to go into making the rich richer and not the poorer and that’s very bad for society,” he added.
He also pointed to the danger of fake news created by ChatGPT-style bots and said he hoped that AI-generated content could be marked in a way similar to how central banks watermark cash money.
“It’s very important to try, for example, to mark everything that is fake as fake. Whether we can do that technically, I don’t know,” he said.
The European Union is considering such a technique in its AI Act, a legislation that will set the rules for AI in Europe, which is currently being negotiated by lawmakers.

Hinton’s list of AI dangers contrasted with conference discussions that were less over safety and threats, and more about seizing the opportunity created in the wake of ChatGPT.
Venture Capitalist Sarah Guo said doom and gloom talk of AI as an existential threat was premature and compared it to “talking about overpopulation on Mars,” quoting another AI guru, Andrew Ng.
She also warned against “regulatory capture” that would see government intervention protect the incumbents before it had a chance to benefit sectors such as health, education or science.
Opinions differed on whether the current generative AI giants — mainly Microsoft backed OpenAI and Google — would remain unmatched or whether new actors will expand the field with their own models and innovations.
“In five years, I still imagine that if you want to go and find the best, most accurate, most advanced general model, you’re probably going to still have to go to one of the few companies that have the capital to do it,” said Leigh Marie Braswell of venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins.
Zachary Bratun-Glennon of Gradient Ventures said he foresaw a future where “there are going to be millions of models across a network much like we have a network of websites today.”
 

Internet usage surges in Makkah as pilgrims perform Hajj

Internet usage surges in Makkah as pilgrims perform Hajj
  • Social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram and YouTube lead the digital charge
LONDON: The Communications, Space and Technology Commission revealed that the demand for data in Makkah and the holy sites has surged during Hajj.

The Saudi government agency reported that Internet usage reached 4,601 terabytes or the equivalent of 1.89 million hours of 1080p videos, with social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram and YouTube leading the digital charge.

The commission’s latest statistics show that the average person in Makkah uses 785 megabytes of internet data per day, which is nearly three times the global average of 270 MB.

It also reported that the average mobile internet download and upload speeds have hit 197.5 MB per second and 27.5 MG per second, respectively, sitting well above the global average.

This showcases the Kingdom’s robust infrastructure, designed to keep pilgrims connected with their loved ones as they perform the sacred Hajj rituals.

To meet the expected surge in demand from Hajj pilgrims, whose numbers have returned to pre-pandemic levels this year, the CST doubled its infrastructure preparations and installed thousands of internet towers, including 5G towers, to provide seamless connectivity to travelers.

