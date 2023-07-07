You are here

  • Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, days after major offensive

Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, days after major offensive

Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces during a military raid in the West Bank city of Nablus on July 7, 2023. (AP)
  • Deaths part of year-long spiral of violence that shows no signs of abating
  • Monday’s raid in the Jenin refugee camp bore the hallmarks of the second Palestinian uprising
NABLUS, West Bank: Israeli forces killed three Palestinians, including two militants, in the occupied West Bank Friday, days after Israel concluded a major two-day offensive meant to crack down on militants.

The persistent violence raised questions about the effectiveness of the raid earlier this week in the Jenin refugee camp, which saw Israel launch rare airstrikes on militant targets, deploy hundreds of troops and cause widespread damage to roads, homes and businesses. Twelve Palestinians and one Israeli soldier were killed in the operation.

In the nearby city of Nablus, the West Bank’s commercial capital and a flashpoint city, two militants were killed in a gunbattle with Israeli forces. Israel’s Shin Bet security agency said the men were behind a shooting attack this week on a police vehicle.

Later Friday, Palestinian health officials said a man was fatally shot in the chest by Israeli forces during a demonstration in Umm Safa, a town in the central West Bank. The army had no immediate comment.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the two dead in Nablus as Khayri Mohammed Sari Shaheen, 34, and Hamza Moayed Mohammed Maqbool, 32. Two militant groups, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, claimed them as members.

In the aftermath of the shootout, bullet casings littered the blood-stained ground. Palestinians carried the bodies of the men killed into the hospital, chanting “God is great!” as guns fired into the air.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant praised Friday’s operation and said Israel would continue to act to root out militants.

“There will be no loop that isn’t closed and there won’t be a terrorist who doesn’t pay the heaviest price,” he said.

Friday’s deaths are part of a year-long spiral violence that shows no signs of abating, despite the fierce Israeli operation this week in the Jenin refugee camp. They follow a shooting on Thursday by a Hamas militant near an Israeli West Bank settlement that killed an Israeli soldier.

Monday’s raid in the Jenin refugee camp bore the hallmarks of the second Palestinian uprising, a period of intense violence in the early 2000s that killed thousands. But the current round of fighting remains different from that one, mainly because it is more limited in scope, with Israeli military operations focused on several strongholds of Palestinian militants.

Israel has been staging raids in the West Bank for 16 months, expanding its activities in early 2022 in response to a spate of Palestinian attacks. The northern West Bank, which includes Nablus and Jenin and where the Palestinian Authority has less of a foothold, has been a major friction point.

Over 150 Palestinians have been killed this year in the West Bank, and Palestinian attacks targeting Israelis have killed at least 27 people.

Israel says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and people not involved in the confrontations have also been killed.

Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians seek those territories for their hoped-for independent state.

At least one dead, 5 wounded after shooting inside Lebanon mosque, security official says

At least one dead, 5 wounded after shooting inside Lebanon mosque, security official says
At least one dead, 5 wounded after shooting inside Lebanon mosque, security official says

At least one dead, 5 wounded after shooting inside Lebanon mosque, security official says
  • Security official said man killed and five wounded were all Syrian citizens
BEIRUT: A shooting inside a mosque during prayers left at least one person dead and five wounded Friday, a Lebanese security official said. The reason behind the shooting in the eastern town of Bar Elias was not immediately clear.

The state-run National News Agency said more gunfire broke out later between Lebanese troops and the shooting suspect, who was wounded in that exchange.

A security official, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said the man killed and the five wounded were all Syrian citizens. The town is home to many Syrian refugees who fled their country’s 12-year conflict.

Lebanon is home to more than 1 million Syrian refugees and anti-Syrian sentiments have been on the rise since Lebanon’s economic meltdown began in October 2019. The decline is rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement by the country’s ruling class. Three-quarters of the country’s 6 million people live in poverty.

5 of 10 least peaceful countries are in Arab world: Global Peace Index

5 of 10 least peaceful countries are in Arab world: Global Peace Index
5 of 10 least peaceful countries are in Arab world: Global Peace Index

5 of 10 least peaceful countries are in Arab world: Global Peace Index
  • Yemen, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Iraq suffering from militarization, poor economies
  • But MENA region sees major gains in rankings with fall in terrorism, number of conflicts
LONDON: Five of the 10 least peaceful countries globally are in the Arab world, according to the Global Peace Index 2023, which nonetheless said the Middle East and North Africa recorded some of the largest improvements in security and peace.

Yemen, Syria, Somalia, Sudan and Iraq were ranked 162, 161, 156, 155 and 154 respectively out of 163 countries.

But Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Jordan scored “high” in terms of peace, ranking 21, 35, 48 and 62 respectively. The top three spots were held by Iceland, Denmark and Ireland respectively.

The 17th edition of the GPI, produced by the Institute for Economics and Peace, is considered the world’s leading measure of global peacefulness.

The rankings are based on data analysis of peace, conflict and economic security metrics for 99.7 percent of the world’s population.

The 2023 GPI found that overall, the world became less peaceful for the 13th time in the last 15 years, with the Ukraine conflict driving increasing levels of insecurity, and conflict-related deaths growing by 96 percent.

The GPI said nationally, the largest improvements in peacefulness worldwide took place in Libya for the second year running, followed by Burundi, Oman, Cote d’Ivoire and Afghanistan.

Three major metrics were combined to produce a GPI score: ongoing conflict, safety and security, and militarization.

In the MENA region, a notable reduction in the number of wars led to major improvements in the “ongoing conflict” and “militarization” metrics.

“Terrorism impact”, “internal conflicts fought” and “deaths from internal conflict” also saw improvements in the region.

Israel “experienced the largest deterioration in peacefulness in the MENA region, falling eight places to 143rd in the GPI,” the report said, adding that the country’s overall peacefulness figure had not fallen so low since 2010.

Qatar maintained its rank as the most peaceful country in the region, a position it has held since 2008.

Yemen’s status as the least peaceful country in the Arab world was recorded for the third consecutive year, owing to its civil war.

Oman jumped 18 spots annually in its ranking at 48, with the GPI crediting its “militarization” data, which tracks metrics including weapons imports and military expenditure.

The GPI highlighted a major shift in terrorism trends away from the MENA region, which until 2015 recorded the most deaths from terrorism.

“In the last eight years, the epicenter of terrorism has shifted out of South Asia and MENA and into sub-Saharan Africa and especially the Sahel,” the report said.

The full rankings for Arab countries in the 2023 GPI are: Qatar (21), Kuwait (35), Oman (48), Jordan (62), the UAE (75), Tunisia (81), Morocco (84), Algeria (96), Bahrain (108), Djibouti (112), Mauritania (114), Saudi Arabia (119), Egypt (121), Palestine (134), Lebanon (135), Libya (137), Iraq (154), Sudan (155), Somalia (156), Syria (161) and Yemen (162).

Report exposes extravagant lifestyle of Hezbollah financier’s family

Report exposes extravagant lifestyle of Hezbollah financier’s family
Report exposes extravagant lifestyle of Hezbollah financier’s family

Report exposes extravagant lifestyle of Hezbollah financier’s family
  • Sources claim Qasir’s wife influences his decisions even in money and arms smuggling
LONDON: The family of Hezbollah financier Mohammed Ja’far Qasir has been living in extravagance amid a severe and prolonged economic crisis in Lebanon, a report exposed on Thursday.

The prominent Hezbollah leader, who reportedly helps fund Hezbollah’s terrorist activities by selling Iranian oil, has been using the wealth he accumulated through access to the huge funds of the Iran-backed party to finance the indulgent lifestyle of his wife and daughters, Hezbollah defectors told Sawt Beirut International.

The sources claim Qasir’s wife, Mahasin Murtada, influences her husband’s decisions and intervenes even in secret matters of the party’s affairs, such as money and arms smuggling.

Murtada, according to the same sources, hardly spends time in her country, Lebanon, and in the summer of 2022, she and her daughters spent a whole month in Europe, shopping at luxury brands.

One of her daughters posted a photo on social media carrying a Valentino purse worth some $2,000 — 10 times the average income in Lebanon.

Fatima Ayoub, Murtada’s daughter, is married to Mohammed Qasim Al-Bazzal, a key financier for Hezbollah, and flagrantly shares on social media photos of her overpriced outfits, indifferent to the economic crisis in Lebanon.

The spendings of Qasir’s wife and daughters are not limited to clothes and trips to Europe but also extend to cosmetic procedures and plastic surgeries, insider Hezbollah sources revealed to Sawt Beirut International.

The extravagant lifestyle of Qasir’s family is common among the households of other Hezbollah leaders.

Previously leaked accounts revealed the level of corruption and nepotism among Hezbollah’s higher circles. While the party spares no effort in undermining and dividing state institutions and obstructing any attempt to advance them, Hezbollah’s leadership maintains a dividing line between their life of opulence and the Lebanese people’s life of poverty and suffering.

Deputy Lebanon central bank governors’ threat to collectively resign ‘dangerous’ – minister

Deputy Lebanon central bank governors’ threat to collectively resign ‘dangerous’ – minister
Deputy Lebanon central bank governors’ threat to collectively resign ‘dangerous’ – minister

Deputy Lebanon central bank governors’ threat to collectively resign ‘dangerous’ – minister
  • Lebanon’s breakdown in governance and political tensions have hamstrung efforts to find a successor to Riad Salameh
  • Many Lebanese hold Salameh responsible for the financial collapse, alongside the ruling elite
BEIRUT: Deputy premier Saade Chami said on Friday deputy governors of Lebanon’s central bank should run it if no governor is appointed by the end of the month, calling their threat to collectively resign “dangerous.”
Longtime governor Riad Salameh’s term expires at the end of July and one of the deputy governors said on Thursday they were considering quitting together if no successor is named, raising the possibility of the central bank being left leaderless amid a deep financial crisis.
Lebanon’s breakdown in governance and political tensions have hamstrung efforts to find a successor to Salameh, whose 30-year tenure has been stained by charges at home and abroad of embezzlement of public funds in Lebanon. He denies the charges.
In a statement to Reuters, Chami said the deputy governors should “assume their responsibility in case this appointment is not possible... The threat of resignation implied by the statement is quite dangerous at this critical juncture.”
The central bank leadership is appointed according to the sectarian power-sharing system that governs other top posts.
The governor must be a Maronite Catholic, while the four deputies – a Shiite Muslim, a Sunni Muslim, a Druze and an Armenian Catholic – must have the approval of the political chiefs representing their respective sects.
Some analysts wondered whether the resignation threat would push the political elite, which worked closely with Salameh for decades, to consider prolonging his tenure. Salameh has said he will leave when his term ends.
“The most likely scenario prompting such a statement is a push to extend Salameh’s term,” said Nabil Boumonsef, deputy editor-in-chief of Lebanon’s leading Annahar newspaper.
“Otherwise, a full vacuum in the central bank leadership would bring the worst period of Lebanon’s financial crisis yet. The deputy governors are playing Russian roulette,” Boumounsef told Reuters.
One of the vice governors denied the letter was intended to prompt consideration of an extension for Salameh. “Our letter was clear. We want the political class to do what is required and appoint a new governor,” he said, declining to be named.
Some ministers including Chami said Salameh should quit after France issued an arrest warrant for him as part of a fraud investigation.
Many Lebanese hold Salameh responsible for the financial collapse, alongside the ruling elite. Salameh says he has been scapegoated for the meltdown, which followed decades of corruption and profligate spending by ruling politicians.
The economic meltdown has stripped the currency of about 98 percent of its value and crippled the banking system, freezing most depositors out of their savings.
The International Monetary Fund says vested interests in Lebanon have hampered a financial reform program that would have unlocked $3 billion from the global lender of last resort.

Israeli forces shell southern Lebanon border village after rocket lands near disputed territory

A soldier runs near an Israeli army vehicle on the outskirts of Kiryat Shmona near Israel's border with Lebanon.
A soldier runs near an Israeli army vehicle on the outskirts of Kiryat Shmona near Israel's border with Lebanon.
Israeli forces shell southern Lebanon border village after rocket lands near disputed territory

A soldier runs near an Israeli army vehicle on the outskirts of Kiryat Shmona near Israel's border with Lebanon.
  • Tensions continue to flare in area where the borders of Syria, Lebanon and Israel meet
  • UNIFIL statement: We urge everyone to exercise restraint and avoid any action that could cause further escalation
BEIRUT: Israeli forces shelled a southern Lebanese border village on Thursday after several explosions were heard in a disputed area where the borders of Syria, Lebanon and Israel meet.

Tensions continue to flare in the border area over two tents erected by the militant group Hezbollah and Israel’s building of a wall around the Lebanese part of a village that Israeli troops captured during the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war.

A Lebanese military official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of not being cleared to provide information to journalists said one rocket was fired toward Israel from the border town of Kfar Chouba and that Israeli forces responded with two rocket attacks.

The Israeli military confirmed that it had shelled Kfar Chouba. It said later Thursday that it had identified the incoming projectile as an anti-tank missile fired near the town of GHajjar — with some fragments landing in Lebanon and others inside Israeli territory.

It was unclear who fired the rocket from Lebanon. The Lebanese army did not immediately comment on the explosions.

The UN peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, said it could not verify that rocket fire caused the explosion but that the sounds were “consistent with a possible launch.” UNIFIL sent peacekeepers to investigate what happened while the head of the mission speaks to both Lebanese and Israeli authorities to ease the situation.

“This incident comes at a sensitive time and in an area that has already experienced tensions earlier this week,” UNIFIL said in a statement. “We urge everyone to exercise restraint and avoid any action that could cause further escalation.”

Minutes after the explosions, Iran-backed Hezbollah issued a statement about Israel’s wall in the village of GHajjar. The village is split into Lebanese and Israeli sides along a border known as the blue line that was demarcated after Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000.

“It is not just a routine breach of what the occupation forces are accustomed to from time to time,” the statement said. It did comment on the explosions.

As part of the UN Security Council resolution that ended the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, Israel is to withdraw from the northern part of GHajjar, which has not happened. UN peacekeeping forces in Lebanon have called on Israel for years to end its building work in northern GHajjar and to withdraw its troops.

Lebanese soldiers in Mays Al-Jabal, another border town, obstructed an Israeli bulldozer accompanied by Israeli soldiers on Wednesday that reached over the technical fence to remove plants and trees from the Lebanese side. The tense standoff did not result in any clashes.

The situation also has been heated along Chebaa Farms and around Kfar Chouba. Israel captured those areas from Syria during the 1967 Mideast war, and they are part of Syria’s Golan Heights that Israel annexed in 1981. The Lebanese government says the area belongs to Lebanon.

In early June, Israel filed a complaint with the UN saying that Hezbollah had set up tents several dozen meters (yards) inside the disputed territory. Israeli media have since reported that Hezbollah removed one of the two tents, but the group did not confirm the action.

Later that month, Israeli soldiers fired tear gas to disperse scores of Lebanese protesters who pelted the troops with stones along the border near the disputed territory.

Hezbollah also shot down an Israeli drone last month. The group in the past has claimed responsibility for downing Israeli drones, and Israel’s military has said its forces have shot down Hezbollah drones.

Israel considers Hezbollah its most serious immediate threat, estimating it has some 150,000 rockets and missiles aimed at Israel.

