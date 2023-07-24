You are here

Iran kicks off air force drill as US sends more fighter planes to the region

Iranian Air Force MiG-29 jets fly overhead during a ceremony marking the country's annual army day in Tehran on April 18, 2023. (AFP)
Iranian Air Force MiG-29 jets fly overhead during a ceremony marking the country's annual army day in Tehran on April 18, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 24 July 2023
AP

  • The US said last week it is sending additional fighter jets and a warship to the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman to increase security in the wake of Iranian attempts to seize commercial ships there
TEHRAN, Iran: Iran on Sunday began an annual air force drill in the central part of country, state media reported, as the US sends more fighter planes to the region to deter the Islamic Republic from seizing commercial vessels in the Arabian Gulf area.
The official IRNA news agency said 11 Iranian air force bases participated in the drill, dubbed Fadaeian Velyat-11, or Devotees of the Supreme Leader-11. It said an air base at the southern port of Bandar Abbas at the mouth of the strategic Strait of Hormuz is active in the drill.
The Strait of Hormuz is the narrow mouth of the Arabian Gulf through which 20 percent of all crude oil passes.
The report said more than 90 fighter planes, bombers and drones would participate in the drill.
Air Force Chief Gen. Hamid Vahedi said the drill’s message is one of friendship, peace and security in the region. “Sustainable security, improving and fostering regional ties, peaceful coexistence and defending air borders are on the agenda,” he said.
From time to time Iran holds such drills and says they are designed to assess force’s combat readiness and demonstrate the nation’s military capabilities.
The US said last week it is sending additional fighter jets and a warship to the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman to increase security in the wake of Iranian attempts to seize commercial ships there. The Pentagon said the USS Thomas Hudner, a destroyer, and a number of F-35 fighter jets will be heading to the area. The Hudner had been in the Red Sea.
The US move comes after Iran earlier in July tried to seize two oil tankers, the Marshall Islands-flagged TRF Moss and the Bahamian-flagged Richmond Voyager, near the strait last week, opening fire on one of them. The US Navy said in both instances the Iranian naval vessels backed off when the USS McFaul, a guided-missile destroyer, arrived on the scene.
The US Navy says Iran has seized at least five commercial vessels in the last two years and has harassed more than a dozen others. Many of the confrontations have happened in and around the Strait of Hormuz.
The West accuses Iran of using seized commercial vessels as bargaining chips. Iran denies the charge saying it seized the vessels after they collided with local vessels and polluted the waterway.
Tensions have steadily risen since the administration of former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from Iran’s 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers and restored crippling sanctions. Iran has responded by ramping up its nuclear activities — which it says are purely peaceful — and also provided drones to Russia for its war against Ukraine.

 

Updated 16 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Iran says 4 policemen shot dead in 'terror attack'

Iran says 4 policemen shot dead in ‘terror attack’
  • Unrest in the Sistan-Balochistan province has involved drug smuggling gangs, rebels from the Balochi minority and extremist groups
Updated 16 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

ISLAMABAD: Four Iranian policemen were killed on Sunday after attackers fired on a patrol in the restive southeastern province of Sistan-Balochistan, near the border with Pakistan, state media reported.

“Three policemen were martyred in a terrorist attack on a police patrol unit,” state news agency IRNA said.

A fourth died later from his wounds, state television reported.

Unrest in the Sistan-Balochistan province has involved drug smuggling gangs, rebels from the Balochi minority and extremist groups.

A spokesperson for Babar Yousafzai, Balochistan’s chief minister, said: “We strictly oppose terrorism on both sides of the border.”

He said: “During a recent visit to Tehran, our Chief of Army Staff Gen. Syed Asim Munir asked his Iranian counterpart for a joint strategy to eliminate terrorism from both sides of the border.”

The spokesperson said that Pakistani security forces “have also witnessed such attacks in the past in which our soldiers were killed because terrorists have neither any border or country nor do they belong to any religion; they are just terrorists.”

Authorities in Pakistan and Balochistan “are very strict on border security. We have a clear stance that there should be trade through the Pakistan-Iran border and people can travel through the border,” he added.

Pakistan has already fenced its border with Iran, the spokesperson said.

“We don’t let anyone cross through the border areas.

“Our security forces are deployed there watching every movement for 24 hours. We have been utilizing all efforts to secure our border.”

On July 8, AFP reported that two policemen and four assailants were killed in a grenade and gunbattle in the province during an attack later claimed by the extremist Jaish Al-Adl group.

9 killed in civilian plane crash in Sudan, as war-hit capital left hungry

9 killed in civilian plane crash in Sudan, as war-hit capital left hungry
Updated 27 min 3 sec ago
AFP

9 killed in civilian plane crash in Sudan, as war-hit capital left hungry

9 killed in civilian plane crash in Sudan, as war-hit capital left hungry
  • Young girl had survived in the crash of an Antonov plane at Port Sudan airport, says army report
  • Port Sudan airport is the only one still working in the country due to the conflict
Updated 27 min 3 sec ago
AFP

WAD MADANI, Sudan: Nine people, including four soldiers, were killed Sunday evening when a civilian plane crashed in Sudan due to “technical” reasons, the army said, as the war in the east African country entered its 100th day.

The fighting has left millions trapped in their homes and some without water, particularly in the suburbs of the capital Khartoum where residents were calling for food donations to help them survive.
In a war-devastated district of the city, Abbas Mohammed Babiker says he and his family have only been able to eat once a day. Now even that is in doubt, but on Sunday a citizens’ support group issued an urgent appeal for donations to help people like him.
“We only have enough for two more days,” Babiker said from Khartoum North, where residents said at least one person, a local musician, has already died from hunger.
In Port Sudan, on the east coast largely spared by the war, the army said a child had survived the crash of an Antonov plane which killed nine others. Port Sudan airport is the only one still working in the country due to the conflict.
Since April 15, battles between the army led by Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), headed by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, have killed more than 3,900 people, according to the latest toll from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED).
More than 2.6 million people have been internally displaced, mostly from Khartoum, the International Organization for Migration said.
Thousands who remain in the capital, particularly in Khartoum North, are trapped without water since the local water station was damaged at the start of the war.
Residents say there is only intermittent electricity and food has nearly run out.
Across the country, about one-third of the population already faced hunger even before the war began, said the United Nations’ World Food Programme. Despite the security challenges, the agency says it has reached more than 1.4 million people with emergency food aid as needs intensify.
“With the fighting, there is no market any more and anyway we have no money,” said another resident of Khartoum North, Essam Abbas.
To help them, the local “resistance committee,” a pro-democracy neighborhood group, issued an emergency appeal.
“We have to support each other, give food and money and distribute to those around us,” the committee wrote on Facebook.
In adjacent Omdurman, Khartoum’s other battle-scarred sister city, locally known violinist Khaled Senhouri “died from hunger” last week, his friends wrote on Facebook.
In his own online posts, Senhouri had said he was unable to leave home because of the fighting and had tried to hang on with the supplies that he had. It wasn’t enough.
 

New forum aims to tackle Syria-Jordan drug smuggling

New forum aims to tackle Syria-Jordan drug smuggling
Updated 23 July 2023
AFP

New forum aims to tackle Syria-Jordan drug smuggling

New forum aims to tackle Syria-Jordan drug smuggling
  • Increasing regional engagement with Assad’s govt since its readmission to the Arab League
Updated 23 July 2023
AFP

AMMAN: A new forum to combat drug smuggling from war-ravaged Syria through Jordan to the wealthy Gulf states held its first meeting in Amman on Sunday, the Jordanian foreign ministry said.
The forum was agreed during talks between Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus earlier this month as regional concern mounts over an influx of the banned stimulant captagon from Syria.
The Syrian delegation was headed by Defense Minister General Ali Mahmud Abbas and General Intelligence Director, Major General Husam Louka. Jordan’s was led by the chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Huneiti, and General Intelligence director, Major General Ahmed Husni, the Jordanian ministry said.
The talks “went over the issue of the parties that organize, run and carry out smuggling operations across borders to Jordan, as well as necessary measures to... confront this escalating danger to the entire region,” the ministry said.
Jordanian security forces have tightened border controls in recent years and occasionally announce thwarted drugs and weapons smuggling attempts from Syria.
There has been increasing regional engagement with Assad’s government since its readmission to the Arab League in May, ending more than a decade of isolation since civil war erupted in Syria in 2011.

Plea for help as hunger stalks Khartoum

Plea for help as hunger stalks Khartoum
Updated 23 July 2023
AFP

Plea for help as hunger stalks Khartoum

Plea for help as hunger stalks Khartoum
  • Citizens’ support group in Sudan issues urgent appeal for donations to distribute food aid among crisis-hit residents
Updated 23 July 2023
AFP

WAD MADANI, Sudan: In a war-devastated district of Sudan’s capital, Abbas Mohammed Babiker says he and his family have only been able to eat once a day. Now even that is in doubt, but on Sunday a citizens’ support group issued an urgent appeal for donations to help people like him.

“We only have enough for two more days,” Babiker said from Khartoum North, where residents said at least one person, a local musician, has already died from hunger.

Since April 15, battles between Sudan’s army led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces or RSF, headed by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, have killed more than 3,900 people, according to the latest toll from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project or ACLED.

More than 2.6 million people have been internally displaced, mostly from Khartoum, the International Organization for Migration said.

Thousands who remain in the capital, particularly in Khartoum North, are trapped at home without water since the local water station was damaged at the start of the war.

Residents say there is only intermittent electricity and food has nearly run out.

Across the country, about one-third of the population already faced hunger even before the war began, said the UN’s World Food Programme. 

Despite the security challenges, the agency says it has reached more than 1.4 million people with emergency food aid as needs intensify.

“With the fighting, there is no market any more and anyway we have no money,” said another resident of Khartoum North, Essam Abbas.

To help them, the local “resistance committee,” a pro-democracy neighborhood group, issued its emergency appeal.

“We have to support each other, give food and money and distribute to those around us,” the committee wrote on Facebook.

In adjacent Omdurman, Khartoum’s other battle-scarred sister city, locally known violinist Khaled Senhouri “died from hunger” last week, his friends wrote on Facebook.

In his own online posts, Senhouri had said he was unable to leave home because of the fighting and had tried to hang on with the supplies that he had. It wasn’t enough.

Lawyers and medics said on Saturday that at least 20 Sudanese civilians had been killed by rocket fire on residential areas of one of Darfur’s main cities and by shelling near hospitals in North Kordofan state.

The doctors’ union said that since Friday morning shells had struck near four hospitals in the North Kordofan state capital El-Obeid, killing four civilians and wounding 45.

In the South Darfur state capital Nyala, the local lawyers’ union said that rocket fire had killed 16 civilians.

The Darfur region, already ravaged by brutal conflict in the early 2000s, has seen some of the worst of the violence since fighting erupted in mid-April between Sudanese rival generals vying for power.

“During an exchange of rocket fire between the army and the RSF, 16 civilians were killed on Friday, according to a preliminary toll,” the lawyers’ union said.

And at least one man was killed by a sniper, it added.

In the West Darfur capital of El-Geneina, near Chad, snipers have reportedly been targeting residents from rooftops since fighting began, and tens of thousands have fled across the border.

The war, which broke out in the capital Khartoum on April 15 and spread to Darfur later that month, has left at least 3,000 dead across Sudan, according to a conservative estimate.

Fighting in Darfur, an RSF stronghold, has recently concentrated around Nyala, after brutal clashes in El-Geneina where the UN had reported atrocities.

Battles have also continued in and around Khartoum. 

Residents reported on Saturday the first army air strikes on villages in the Al-Jazirah state, just south of the capital.

The fertile land between the White Nile and Blue Nile rivers now hosts several hundred thousands of the estimated 3.3 million people the war has displaced. If fighting expands into Al-Jazirah, they may be forced to flee again.

The humanitarian workers who support them would have to move as well, but fear the many bureaucratic challenges in relocating their operations.

Analysts say both warring sides would like to see the battlefield expand.

“The RSF has held the upper hand in Khartoum since the early days of the war, but that advantage is only growing more apparent,” the International Crisis Group think tank said.

The army on July 15 launched a major offensive in North Khartoum, flattening entire suburban neighborhoods with air raids, “but it failed spectacularly,” the ICG said.

The RSF, meanwhile, are trying to seize the main Darfur-Khartoum road to ensure a constant supply of fighters and weapons.

OIC chief calls for ‘more ambitious’ humanitarian action

OIC chief calls for ‘more ambitious’ humanitarian action
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

OIC chief calls for 'more ambitious' humanitarian action

OIC chief calls for ‘more ambitious’ humanitarian action
  • Representatives from 56 countries gather in Jeddah to discuss digital transformation and strengthen global humanitarian efforts
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: The fifth consultative meeting between the Islamic Committee of the International Crescent and the National Societies of the Red Crescent and Red Cross in the OIC member states started on Sunday in Jeddah.

The event, hosted by the Saudi Red Crescent Authority under the patronage of Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, will run until July 26.

The meeting, attended by representatives of national societies from 56 countries and several senior officials from the International Committee of the Red Cross and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, aims at consolidating efforts and facilitating joint humanitarian action.

President of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority Jalal Al-Owaisi said that this latest meeting aims at enhancing cooperation, enabling exchange of expertise, and developing the skills and capabilities of Red Crescent and Red Cross societies.

Organizations will have the opportunity to review their experiences, which could be a model to be implemented in other countries, he said.

The meeting, centered around the theme “Constant Connection for a Lasting Impact,” aims to streamline collaborative humanitarian actions, and it seeks to unite various organizations and entities with the goal of promoting the international movement and reflecting on humanitarian efforts. 

Hissein Brahim Taha, secretary-general of the OIC, emphasized the need to create plans that will improve the humanitarian action ecosystem in the Islamic world.

A more ambitious vision is necessary to address the challenges faced in this field, given the frequent occurrence of disasters that require immediate relief efforts to save lives, he said.

Taha said that it is the duty of Muslims to offer aid and assistance to their fellow brethren in times of need. 

He expressed the OIC’s readiness to collaborate with the ICIC and the national societies of the Red Crescent and Red Cross in the member states. 

The agenda of the first day of the meeting included a discussion of “digital transformation in humanitarian work.” 

The meeting was accompanied by an exhibition titled “A Touch of Humanity.” 

