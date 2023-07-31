You are here

Saudi Arabia's ship traffic rises by 8.06%  

Jeddah Islamic Port had the largest share in ship traffic with 3,907 vessels (Shutterstock)
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Affirming Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts to become a global logistics hub, the ship traffic in the Kingdom’s ports rose by 8.06 percent to 14,266 vessels in 2022 compared to the year before, according to official data released by the General Authority for Statistics.  

GASTAT noted that Jeddah Islamic Port had the largest share in ship traffic with 3,907 vessels, followed by the King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu with 2,228 carriers and King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam with 2,167 freighters.  

The total volume of goods unloaded at Saudi Arabia’s ports amounted to more than 359 million tons in 2022, representing liquid bulk as the highest type of goods to 49.36 percent, followed by containers with 31.94 percent.  

King Fahad Industrial Port in Yanbu had the highest volume capacity at 210 million tons of the total Saudi ports.  

According to the report, the aggregate number of stations amounted to 31 in Saudi ports.  

Additionally, King Fahad Industrial Port recorded the highest number in terms of exports reaching 99.04 million tons in 2022.  

Jeddah Islamic Port recorded the highest figure for imports last year, reaching 33.19 million tons.  

The total number of passengers traveling through ports in Saudi Arabia increased by 56.09 percent to more than 1 million passengers, up from 652,000 in 2021.  

Jazan Port had the highest number of arriving and departing passengers reaching 516,793 in 2022.  

The figures came as the Kingdom’s transport authority announced a project to localize and develop offices for land freight brokers in a further boost to the logistics sector.

The Transport General Authority, which oversees land, railway and maritime transport in Saudi Arabia, launched the second phase of localizing freight activities on Monday.  

The initiative aims to enhance national capabilities and provide individuals with opportunities in a range of transportation-related services and activities, in accordance with the Vision 2030 initiative to diversify the Kingdom’s economy. 

It was launched in collaboration with the Saudi Logistics Academy as well as a number of other relevant authorities in both the government and private sectors. 

According to a report from London-based maritime journal Lloyd’s List on July 25, Saudi Arabia jumped eight spots to be at the 16th position in the international ranking for container handling quantities.  

Lloyd’s List noted in its report for the world’s 100 largest ports that Saudi Arabia’s elevation in worldwide raking was due to handling over 10.43 million containers at its ports in 2022, according to the Saudi Press Agency.  

 

Arabian Drilling wins $799m deal from Aramco to supply 10 land rigs 

Arabian Drilling wins $799m deal from Aramco to supply 10 land rigs 
Updated 16 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

Arabian Drilling wins $799m deal from Aramco to supply 10 land rigs 

Arabian Drilling wins $799m deal from Aramco to supply 10 land rigs 
Updated 16 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Arabian Drilling has won multiple contracts worth SR3 billion ($799 million) from Saudi Aramco to supply 10 new land rigs for the oil major’s unconventional gas program in the Kingdom.     

In a bourse filing, the Saudi onshore and offshore drilling firm said that all 10 new units will be added to the company’s current land rig fleet of 38 units, representing an increase of 26 percent.    

Arabian Drilling said the five-year deal is expected to contribute to the company’s revenue from the second quarter of 2024.    

Ghassan Mirdad, CEO of Arabian Drilling, said: “We are delighted with Aramco’s trust in awarding Arabian Drilling these multiple contracts, providing us with the opportunity to establish our footprint in the Unconventional Program. This award fits perfectly with our growth strategy execution and we have strengthened the company’s balance sheet precisely to be able to support growth capex opportunities like this one.”    

Arabian Drilling said the five-year deal is expected to contribute to the company’s revenue from the second quarter of 2024.   

“We continue to see a positive outlook in the market and pursue our growth strategy in the Kingdom, while remaining focused on achieving the highest health, safety and environment standards across our operation,” added Mirdad. 

As part of the Kingdom’s efforts to diversify local energy resources, Saudi Aramco’s unconventional program aims to develop these resources to fuel growing demand and enrich the larger energy industry landscape, according to its website. Unconventional fields are considered to be a potentially significant future source of long-term hydrocarbon production. However, it said that developing unconventional resources requires logistics that differ from those of standard conventional gas.  

In October last year, Saudi Aramco launched Arabian Rig Manufacturing, a joint venture firm with American entity NOV, to manufacture drilling rigs and related equipment for the first time in the Kingdom, according to a statement released at the time.   

Located at Ras Al-Khair, the new facility is expected to reduce dependence on imported products in one of the largest oil-producing nations.  

The joint venture is part of Saudi Aramco’s ongoing efforts to localize rig manufacturing, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the In Kingdom Total Value Add program.    

 

Topics: arabian drilling Aramco rigs

Jordan’s new investment law prompts 47.6% rise in funds into the country

Jordan’s new investment law prompts 47.6% rise in funds into the country
Updated 31 July 2023
Arab News

Jordan’s new investment law prompts 47.6% rise in funds into the country

Jordan’s new investment law prompts 47.6% rise in funds into the country
Updated 31 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Jordan’s economy saw a 47.6 percent rise in investments in the first half of 2023, in what is seen as a validation of a new law designed to encourage more funds into the country. 

Aggregate investments in Jordan amounted to 598.2 million Jordanian dinars ($844.8 million) in the first six months of the year, up from 405.3 million dinars over the same period in 2022, according to data released by the government. 

Around 236 projects utilized the benefits provided by the Investment Environment Legislation, which was passed in Sept. 2022, reported the government.  

These results come following the Ministry of Investment’s efforts to put in place strategic plans to attract new funding streams and further amplify current ones.  

“As Jordan sets its sights on continued economic growth, the Ministry of Investment remains steadfast in its mission to empower existing investments, encourage expansion, and attract fresh investments across key sectors,” according to an official release by the department.  

Jordan’s economic prospects are further bolstered by the ministry’s cooperation with both the public and private sectors, standing in line with the Economic Modernization Vision 2033. 

According to research submitted by the investors, these projects are expected to generate a sizable workforce, with an estimated 15,200 employment prospects. 

The expansion projects garnered an investment volume of 307 million dinars – making up 51 percent of all investments made during the first half – which underlined the impressive increase shown in these initiatives. 

The report also underlined that these developments are anticipated to generate close to 10,600 new jobs.  

As for newly initiated investments supported by the law, they totaled 91.1 million dinars, making 49 percent of the total investments, and are anticipated to provide around 4,600 job opportunities during that period.  

The industrial sector harvested around 71 percent of the total investments, worth 422.1 million dinars, followed by the trade sector with 17 percent of investments, valued at 100 million dinars. 

The ministry also launched a number of promotional and marketing tools, such as the Jordanian debut of the innovative portal Invest.Jo, which acts as a resource for investors.  

The platform showcases eight priority investment sectors and features 21 investment opportunities worth roughly 1 billion dinars. 

“With such initiatives in place, Jordan’s economy stands well-positioned for sustainable growth and prosperity,” added the release.  

Topics: #jordan #investment Ministry of Investment

Saudi Central Bank approves insurance rules for fintech sector

Saudi Central Bank approves insurance rules for fintech sector
Updated 28 min 59 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Central Bank approves insurance rules for fintech sector

Saudi Central Bank approves insurance rules for fintech sector
Updated 28 min 59 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Reaffirming its ongoing efforts to improve the insurance sector, Saudi Central Bank has approved laws to provide fintech firms with the flexibility to operate under an innovative regulatory framework.     

The bank, also known as SAMA, approved the insurance financial technology rules after gaining feedback via the National Competitiveness Center’s Public Consultation Platform, according to a press release.   

The insurtech rules aim to regulate the underlying business and its operations, assure client protection, and promote fair competition in solution provision and services to support sector stability and growth.    

The new rules incorporate the fundamental pillars of the insurance industry such as practitioners’ obligations, clients’ information accuracy, and rules of behavior that protect clients’ rights, compliance, and control.   

SAMA said the move is part of its commitment to assisting and facilitating the expansion of the insurance sector, as well as regulating the connection between insurtech companies and clients while protecting the rights of all parties involved.  

Saudi Arabia’s insurance sector witnessed a 26.9 percent growth to SR53 billion ($14.1 billion) in 2022, up from a rise of 8.4 percent to SR42 billion in 2021, SAMA’s 16th annual report on the insurance market showed.  

Health insurance, which remains the largest line of business, grew at a rate of 26.8 percent during the period.   

Protection and saving insurance, on the other hand, fell from 4.1 percent growth in 2021 to 3.5 percent last year, the smallest line of business.      

The report also stated that the insurance sector’s contribution to non-oil gross domestic product increased by 0.18 percent to 2.09 percent in 2022. 

Earlier this month, SAMA gave Tabby, a buy-now-pay-later platform, the permit to run postpaid payment activity, reflecting its endeavor in supporting the fintech sector.   

The new permit also reaffirms SAMA’s commitment to supporting the sector by increasing operational efficiency and encouraging innovative financial solutions to promote inclusivity in Saudi Arabia.   

As part of its Vision 2030 economic diversification strategy, the central bank is also working on employing technology in financial services to assist Saudi Arabia’s broader ambitions.    

The number of enterprises in the industry is predicted to grow from 82 in 2022 to 230 by 2025, according to the Ministry of Finance’s national fintech strategy.

The plan also aims to boost the fintech sector’s contribution to the GDP to SR4.5 billion and generate nearly 6,000 employment by 2025, as well as increase the share of digital transactions to 70 percent of all financial transactions.   

Topics: Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) fintech Insurance

