You are here

  • Home
  • New partnership between Ithra, Royal Commission for AlUla to help grow Kingdom’s creative industries

New partnership between Ithra, Royal Commission for AlUla to help grow Kingdom’s creative industries

New partnership between Ithra, Royal Commission for AlUla to help grow Kingdom’s creative industries
1 / 3
AlUla is emerging as a year-round arts and culture hub boasting several events. (Supplied)
New partnership between Ithra, Royal Commission for AlUla to help grow Kingdom’s creative industries
2 / 3
The winning piece will be unveiled and showcased at AlUla’s unique multi-arts festival before joining Ithra’s permanent collection. (Supplied)
New partnership between Ithra, Royal Commission for AlUla to help grow Kingdom’s creative industries
3 / 3
The Ithra Art Prize is one of the most significant grants in the region. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nus8w

Updated 21 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

New partnership between Ithra, Royal Commission for AlUla to help grow Kingdom’s creative industries

New partnership between Ithra, Royal Commission for AlUla to help grow Kingdom’s creative industries
  • Organizations partner for 6th Ithra Art Prize, grant of $100,000
Updated 21 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture and the Royal Commission for AlUla are joining forces for the sixth Ithra Art Prize in a partnership to promote and grow the arts and cultural industries across Saudi Arabia.

Those interested in winning the prize, which comes with a grant of $100,000, have until Sept. 30 to register their interest. The winning artwork will be unveiled during the AlUla Arts Festival next February.

Nora Aldabal, executive director of Arts AlUla, told Arab News: “Through our efforts we will connect the western and eastern regions through art and culture, co-develop programming and workshops to benefit the AlUla and Ithra communities, support the development of AlUla and Ithra’s prizes, unite efforts to drive projects and creative production, and enable participation in each other’s initiatives.

“RCU is building upon AlUla’s rich legacy to place art and creativity at the center of an unfolding visitor destination, and as a valued contributor to the region’s character, quality of life and economy.”

The Ithra Art Prize is one of the most significant grants in the region. Past recipients of the prize include Tunisian Ukrainian artist Nadia Kaabi-Linke and this year’s winner, Iraqi Finnish artist Adel Abidin.

The 2024 edition will focus on outdoor installation art and sculpture and will be adjudicated by a committee of regional and international experts, including representatives from Ithra and RCU.

The winning piece will be unveiled and showcased at AlUla’s unique multi-arts festival before joining Ithra’s permanent collection.

Farah Abushullaih, head of museums at Ithra, told Arab News: “We are truly honored to collaborate on our sixth Ithra Art Prize with The Royal Commission for AlUla.

“Both Ithra and the RCU have a longstanding commitment to offering opportunities and support to Arab artists to grow the burgeoning creative landscape of the Kingdom and the wider MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region.

“By asking artists to reflect our cultural and natural heritage in their work, we are able to continue facilitating cross-cultural conversations and experiences, which is one of our core values.

“We look forward to continuing our broader collaboration with RCU to unite our efforts in supporting the growth of culture, art, and creativity across the Kingdom.”

Ithra is named after the Arabic word meaning “enrichment” and is one of Saudi Arabia’s most influential cultural institutions. Its mission is to inspire and enrich the public through a focus on cross-cultural experiences via a variety of impactful programs that merge culture, technology, and creativity across various disciplines. 

The RCU is working to regenerate AlUla, an ancient crossroads of civilizations, and transform it into a leading global destination for cultural, artistic and natural heritage.

AlUla is emerging as a year-round arts and culture hub boasting several events. It is additionally a burgeoning destination for film production through the growth of Film AlUla, which is starting to construct an ambitious studio complex.

It aims to connect Saudi’s western and eastern regions through art and culture, as well as the rest of the Arab world.

Aldabal added: “This agreement fully aligns with Vision 2030 and presents a benchmark for future collaborations that will support the growth of culture, art, and creativity across the Kingdom.”

Topics: Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) Saudi Arabia

Related

Ithra welcomed 3 million visitors since opening in 2018
Saudi Arabia
Ithra welcomed 3 million visitors since opening in 2018
Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission for AlUla reveals architects for 2 upcoming museums in ancient city
Lifestyle
Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission for AlUla reveals architects for 2 upcoming museums in ancient city

Diriyah master plan sets green benchmark with global award

Diriyah master plan sets green benchmark with global award
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Diriyah master plan sets green benchmark with global award

Diriyah master plan sets green benchmark with global award
  • LEED platinum certificate is a landmark achievement in the Middle East
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The first phase of Diriyah’s master plan has been awarded platinum level LEED for Cities certification by the US Green Building Council.

The council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability, providing a framework for healthy, efficient and cost-saving green buildings and communities, and is the world’s most widely known sustainability certification scheme.

LEED for Cities provides communities with a globally consistent way to measure and communicate performance, offering a new way forward for resilient, green, inclusive and smart cities.

The accreditation for Diriyah is the first time a project in the Middle East has received the accolade.

Platinum certification is the highest level within the LEED framework, and recognizes Diriyah’s commitment to a smarter, more resilient, sustainable and inclusive future.

Group CEO of the Diriyah Company Jerry Inzerillo, said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded LEED platinum certification for the first phase of the Diriyah master plan. As the first project in the Middle East to achieve this formidable accolade, alongside our recent milestone of 50 million safe man-hours, we continue to set a new benchmark for our peers.

“Diriyah Company’s sustainable approach, rooted in a reverential celebration of the city’s past, and showcasing its culture, community and values, has again been validated by this significant global recognition.”

The first phase of Diriyah’s master plan features a luxurious, mixed-use project with entertainment, shopping, cultural, commercial and residential assets.

With SR63.2 billion ($17 billion) of projects under construction, these assets are anchored around key public squares and open spaces.

The project’s urban form encourages a cooling microclimate, with narrow streets and courtyards, providing shade and enhancing favorable winds.

Central aspects of the first phase will be car-free, promoting a sustainable and pedestrianized public area.

Peter Templeton, president and CEO of the USGBC, said: “LEED has been a transformative tool for buildings, and we are now seeing the impact it can have at the city and community level, particularly in key areas of human and environmental health.

“As the first community in the Middle East to earn platinum certification on LEED v4.1 for Cities: Plan and Design, the first phase of Diriyah’s master plan is leading the way to a better world, and helping USGBC continue toward our goal of sustainability by prioritising issues such as resilience and green infrastructure for all.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Diriyah Biennale

Related

Diriyah launches summer program for inquiring young minds
Saudi Arabia
Diriyah launches summer program for inquiring young minds
Diriyah launches mosque design competition for Saudi students 
Saudi Arabia
Diriyah launches mosque design competition for Saudi students 

Saudi National Day to celebrate dreams becoming reality

Saudi National Day to celebrate dreams becoming reality
Updated 11 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi National Day to celebrate dreams becoming reality

Saudi National Day to celebrate dreams becoming reality
  • National Day public holiday will be held under the slogan “We dream and achieve”
  • Phrase reflects the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 blueprint for sweeping economic, societal and cultural reforms
Updated 11 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: This year’s National Day public holiday will be held under the slogan, “We dream and achieve,” the General Entertainment Authority said.

The identity for the 93rd annual celebration, which falls on Sept. 23, was announced by GEA Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The phrase reflects the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 blueprint for sweeping economic, societal and cultural reforms and was inspired by the dreams that have already become reality for the nation, the report said.

Four songs have also been selected to mark the special day. They are: “Our Date 2030,” “Above the Clouds,” “Yes” and “My Home Is Here.”

The GEA announced Diriyah Gate, Sindala, AlUla, The Line, AlSoudah Development, Sports Boulevard, King Salman Park, Shuaiba Solar Power Plant, electric cars, Astronaut Program and The Cube as National Day 93 identity projects.

It urged all government and private agencies to use the identity in their various activities. A guide to its use is available to download at https://nd.gea.gov.sa/.

Topics: General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki Al-Sheikh Saudi Vision 2030

Related

Gulf states take part in 92nd Saudi National Day festivities
Middle-East
Gulf states take part in 92nd Saudi National Day festivities
Saudi Arabia celebrates 92nd National Day with various entertainment festivals and military parades. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Helicopters, parades and dancing mark Saudi National Day

Djibouti supports Saudi Arabia’s Expo 2030 bid

Djibouti supports Saudi Arabia’s Expo 2030 bid
Updated 03 August 2023
Arab News

Djibouti supports Saudi Arabia’s Expo 2030 bid

Djibouti supports Saudi Arabia’s Expo 2030 bid
  • Djibouti’s President welcomed the hosting of the Saudi-African summit and Arab-African summit in the Kingdom
Updated 03 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh announced his country’s support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh, state news agency SPA reported on Thursday.

Guelleh also welcomed the hosting of the Saudi-African summit and Arab-African summit in the Kingdom later this year.

The announcement came during the president’s meeting with Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Kattan, Saudi Royal Court adviser, in Djibouti where the Saudi official delivered a verbal message from King Salman.

During the meeting, Kattan reaffirmed the solid ties between the two countries and reiterated the Kingdom’s keenness to enhance cooperation. He also thanked Djibouti’s president for his country’s support to the Kingdom, which reflected the depth of bilateral relations.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Djibouti Saudi Expo 2030 Riyadh Expo 2030

Related

South Sudan supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
South Sudan supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh
El Salvador expresses support for Saudi Expo 2030 bid
Saudi Arabia
El Salvador expresses support for Saudi Expo 2030 bid

Saudi customs governor discuss ties with Azerbaijani counterpart

Saudi customs governor discuss ties with Azerbaijani counterpart
Updated 03 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi customs governor discuss ties with Azerbaijani counterpart

Saudi customs governor discuss ties with Azerbaijani counterpart
Updated 03 August 2023
Arab News

BAKU: Suhail Abanmi, governor of Saudi Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA), met with his Azerbaijani counterpart Shahin Bagirov, chairman of the State Customs Committee, during his visit to Azerbaijan.

The two officials discussed ways to exchange experiences and boost cooperation between the customs of both countries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Azerbaijan

Related

Saudi foreign ministry launches electronic visa waiver for UK citizens
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign ministry launches electronic visa waiver for UK citizens
Saudi Arabia and Kuwait reaffirm exclusive ownership of natural resources in Al-Durra gas field
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia and Kuwait reaffirm exclusive ownership of natural resources in Al-Durra gas field

Crown Prince Camel Festival draws participants from as far as Europe, North America

Crown Prince Camel Festival draws participants from as far as Europe, North America
Updated 03 August 2023
Arab News

Crown Prince Camel Festival draws participants from as far as Europe, North America

Crown Prince Camel Festival draws participants from as far as Europe, North America
  • The 38-day event aims to showcase Saudi Arabia’s camel racing culture
Updated 03 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Participants from as far as Europe and North America have brought their dromedaries to this year’s Crown Prince Camel Festival which opened at the historic Taif Camel Field earlier this week.
The 38-day event aims to showcase Saudi Arabia’s camel racing culture, as well as the broader Arab heritage of which the sport enjoys popular support in the region and beyond.
This year’s event features 589 races and a total prize pool of $14.9 million for the various race categories.
Now in its fifth year, the festival features more than 60,000 camels from Oman, Bahrain, the UAE, Jordan, Qatar and Kuwait; Sudan and Egypt from the African continent; France and Switzerland from Europe and the US from North America.

Topics: Crown Prince Camel Festival Saudi Arabia

Related

Crown Prince Camel Festival seeks more record-breaking achievements
Saudi Arabia
Crown Prince Camel Festival seeks more record-breaking achievements
Special Crown Prince Camel Festival to begin Aug. 1
Saudi Arabia
Crown Prince Camel Festival to begin Aug. 1

Latest updates

New partnership between Ithra, Royal Commission for AlUla to help grow Kingdom’s creative industries
New partnership between Ithra, Royal Commission for AlUla to help grow Kingdom’s creative industries
Saudi construction sector ‘running hot’ thanks to giga-projects and infrastructure developments: RICS 
Saudi construction sector ‘running hot’ thanks to giga-projects and infrastructure developments: RICS 
Three years since port blast, Lebanon’s firefighters grind on as challenges pile up
Three years since port blast, Lebanon’s firefighters grind on as challenges pile up
Diriyah master plan sets green benchmark with global award
Diriyah master plan sets green benchmark with global award
UK charity Penny Appeal brings hope to Lebanon’s children 3 years after Beirut explosion
UK charity Penny Appeal brings hope to Lebanon’s children 3 years after Beirut explosion

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.