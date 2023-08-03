New partnership between Ithra, Royal Commission for AlUla to help grow Kingdom’s creative industries

RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture and the Royal Commission for AlUla are joining forces for the sixth Ithra Art Prize in a partnership to promote and grow the arts and cultural industries across Saudi Arabia.

Those interested in winning the prize, which comes with a grant of $100,000, have until Sept. 30 to register their interest. The winning artwork will be unveiled during the AlUla Arts Festival next February.

Nora Aldabal, executive director of Arts AlUla, told Arab News: “Through our efforts we will connect the western and eastern regions through art and culture, co-develop programming and workshops to benefit the AlUla and Ithra communities, support the development of AlUla and Ithra’s prizes, unite efforts to drive projects and creative production, and enable participation in each other’s initiatives.

“RCU is building upon AlUla’s rich legacy to place art and creativity at the center of an unfolding visitor destination, and as a valued contributor to the region’s character, quality of life and economy.”

The Ithra Art Prize is one of the most significant grants in the region. Past recipients of the prize include Tunisian Ukrainian artist Nadia Kaabi-Linke and this year’s winner, Iraqi Finnish artist Adel Abidin.

The 2024 edition will focus on outdoor installation art and sculpture and will be adjudicated by a committee of regional and international experts, including representatives from Ithra and RCU.

The winning piece will be unveiled and showcased at AlUla’s unique multi-arts festival before joining Ithra’s permanent collection.

Farah Abushullaih, head of museums at Ithra, told Arab News: “We are truly honored to collaborate on our sixth Ithra Art Prize with The Royal Commission for AlUla.

“Both Ithra and the RCU have a longstanding commitment to offering opportunities and support to Arab artists to grow the burgeoning creative landscape of the Kingdom and the wider MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region.

“By asking artists to reflect our cultural and natural heritage in their work, we are able to continue facilitating cross-cultural conversations and experiences, which is one of our core values.

“We look forward to continuing our broader collaboration with RCU to unite our efforts in supporting the growth of culture, art, and creativity across the Kingdom.”

Ithra is named after the Arabic word meaning “enrichment” and is one of Saudi Arabia’s most influential cultural institutions. Its mission is to inspire and enrich the public through a focus on cross-cultural experiences via a variety of impactful programs that merge culture, technology, and creativity across various disciplines.

The RCU is working to regenerate AlUla, an ancient crossroads of civilizations, and transform it into a leading global destination for cultural, artistic and natural heritage.

AlUla is emerging as a year-round arts and culture hub boasting several events. It is additionally a burgeoning destination for film production through the growth of Film AlUla, which is starting to construct an ambitious studio complex.

It aims to connect Saudi’s western and eastern regions through art and culture, as well as the rest of the Arab world.

Aldabal added: “This agreement fully aligns with Vision 2030 and presents a benchmark for future collaborations that will support the growth of culture, art, and creativity across the Kingdom.”