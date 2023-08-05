You are here

Former PM Thaksin Shinawatra delays return to Thailand

Former PM Thaksin Shinawatra delays return to Thailand
Thaksin Shinawatra, who was ousted in a 2006 military coup, has been in self-exile for 15 years. (AFP)
Former PM Thaksin Shinawatra delays return to Thailand

Former PM Thaksin Shinawatra delays return to Thailand
  • The 74-year-old billionaire won two elections but was ousted in a 2006 military coup
  • Thaksin’s return has the potential to inflame an already tense political landscape
BANGKOK: Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra said Saturday he had delayed his return to the kingdom next week, as he awaits a breakthrough in a post-election gridlock that could see his family’s party lead a coalition government.
The 74-year-old billionaire, who won two elections but was ousted in a 2006 military coup, has been in self-exile for 15 years and long said he wished to return home — despite facing criminal charges that he says are politically motivated.
On Saturday, Thaksin said that he had delayed his return due to a medical appointment.
“I would like to postpone my return date to Thailand for not more than two weeks,” he said on Twitter, recently rebranded X.
His daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who was a prime-minister candidate for the Pheu Thai party that came second in the election, announced last month that her father was due to arrive on August 10.
A bogeyman for Thailand’s pro-military and royalist establishment, Thaksin’s return has the potential to inflame an already tense political landscape.
The kingdom is in political deadlock after the military-dominated Senate blocked the leader of the Move Forward Party (MFP) from becoming prime minister after it won the most parliamentary seats in the May election.
The Thaksin-backed Pheu Thai party has been trying to form a government, and property tycoon Srettha Thavisin is set to be its prime minister nominee.
The House speaker has pushed the date for a PM vote until after a constitutional court ruling on August 16.
Napisa Waitoolkiat, a political analyst with Naresuan University, said there had been recent speculation of a deal between Thaksin and the elite to form a coalition that would include pro-military parties.
“(The delay) means he got a signal that the deal is not made,” she said.
Parties linked to Thaksin have dominated Thai politics since 2001, but lost two prime ministers to military coups and another to a court ruling.
Thaksin has lived in self-exile, mostly in Dubai, since 2008 and regularly addresses supporters on the Clubhouse social media platform using the alias Tony Woodsome.
He was convicted during his time abroad in four criminal cases, one of which has now passed the statute of limitations.
His sentences for the other three total 10 years, and he is still under investigation in another case.
In May, he said he was ready to face justice, though he has long maintained the cases were politically motivated.

Topics: Thaksin Shinawatra Thailand

Three people killed, houses set ablaze in fresh violence in India’s Manipur state

Three people killed, houses set ablaze in fresh violence in India’s Manipur state
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Three people killed, houses set ablaze in fresh violence in India’s Manipur state

Three people killed, houses set ablaze in fresh violence in India’s Manipur state
  • Months-long outbreak of violence began on May 3 after a court ordered the state to consider extending to the majority Meitei population special economic benefits
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters
GUWAHATI: Three people were killed and houses set ablaze in fresh violence in India’s Manipur, police officials said late on Friday, as sporadic violence and killings continue in the remote northeastern state.
The three people killed on Thursday night belonged to the majority Metei community in the state’s Bishnupur district, a police spokesperson said.
The months-long outbreak of violence began on May 3 after a court ordered the state to consider extending to the majority Meitei population special economic benefits and quotas in government jobs and education that up to now have been reserved for the tribal Kuki people.
A spokesperson for a Kuki civil society group said it did not have an immediate comment on the latest killings.
Over 180 people have been killed and thousands have fled their homes, since the violence started in Manipur, a state of 3.2 million that borders Myanmar.

Saudi Arabia hosts Ukrainian crisis summit in Jeddah today

Saudi Arabia hosts Ukrainian crisis summit in Jeddah today
Updated 10 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia hosts Ukrainian crisis summit in Jeddah today

Saudi Arabia hosts Ukrainian crisis summit in Jeddah today
  • Hosting summit marks continuation of humanitarian initiatives, efforts by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was grateful to the Kingdom for the platform for negotiations
Updated 10 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is to host a meeting for national security advisers and representatives of a number of countries on the Ukrainian crisis in Jeddah on Saturday, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

Hosting the meeting marks a continuation of the humanitarian initiatives and efforts by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the communications between the crown prince and Russian and Ukrainian leaders since the early days of the crisis.

The meeting also reveals the Kingdom’s readiness to exert its efforts to contribute to reaching a solution that will result in permanent peace, and its support for all efforts and initiatives aimed at reducing the impacts of the crisis and its humanitarian repercussions.

The Saudi government hopes that the meeting will contribute to reinforcing dialogue and cooperation by exchanging views, coordination, and deliberations at the international level on the ways to ensure a solution for the crisis through political and diplomatic means, and in a way that strengthens international peace and security, sparing the world further humanitarian, security, and economic consequences.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was grateful to the Kingdom for the platform for negotiations.

He said in a statement posted on X: “Tomorrow in Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia, a meeting of advisers to heads of state and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the Peace Formula will begin.

“Many countries will be represented, different continents, including the countries of the Global South.

“It is very important because in such matters as food security, the fate of millions of people in Africa, Asia, and other parts of the world directly depends on how fast the world will be in implementing the Peace Formula.”

He said the meeting in Jeddah followed a similar event in Copenhagen in June, and will help enable “step by step” movement toward the Global Peace Summit.

Zelensky said: “A fair and honest end to Russian aggression will benefit everyone in the world. Eliminating all threats created by Russia to Ukrainian and global security means returning peace to international relations and stability to global life.”

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA Russia Ukraine Russia ukraine war

Russian tanker hit by Ukrainian drones: Russian media

Russian tanker hit by Ukrainian drones: Russian media
Updated 05 August 2023
AFP

Russian tanker hit by Ukrainian drones: Russian media

Russian tanker hit by Ukrainian drones: Russian media
  • Vessel identified as the chemical tanker SIG, which is under US sanctions for supplying jet fuel to Russian forces in Syria supporting President Bashar Assad
Updated 05 August 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: A Russian tanker was hit by Ukrainian drones in the Kerch Strait, briefly halting traffic on the strategic bridge linking Crimea to Russia, Russian media reported early Saturday.

The tanker was damaged in the attack and two tugboats had arrived at the scene, the state-run TASS news agency said, citing the Maritime Rescue Center.
No fuel had spilled from the ship, which had 11 people on board, TASS said.
The Moscow Times identified the vessel as the chemical tanker SIG, which is under US sanctions for supplying jet fuel to Russian forces in Syria supporting President Bashar Assad.
Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed official in the southern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia, said several members of the ship’s crew were injured by broken glass in the attack.
“The detonation due to the explosion on the ship was visible from the peninsula, which the local residents thought was an explosion in the vicinity of Yakovenkovo settlement not far from the Crimean bridge,” Rogov wrote on Telegram.
Traffic on the bridge linking the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula to Russia was halted for around three hours and resumed early Saturday, according to the highways information center’s Telegram channel.
The Marine Traffic vessel-tracking website showed the SIG stationary and attended by tugs just south of the strait.
The latest attack in the Black Sea came a day after Ukraine said it had carried out a seaborne drone strike on a Russian navy ship at Novorossiysk naval base in southern Russia.
Russia said Friday it had repelled an attempted attack on the base by the Ukrainian armed forces “with the use of two unmanned sea boats.”
The number of attacks in the Black Sea by both sides has increased since Moscow exited a deal last month that had allowed Ukrainian grain exports via the shipping hub during the conflict between the two countries.
 

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine Kerch Strait

US prosecutors ask judge to issue protective order after Trump post appearing to threaten revenge

US prosecutors ask judge to issue protective order after Trump post appearing to threaten revenge
Updated 05 August 2023
AP

US prosecutors ask judge to issue protective order after Trump post appearing to threaten revenge

US prosecutors ask judge to issue protective order after Trump post appearing to threaten revenge
  • In a post on his Truth Social platform on Friday, Trump wrote, in all capital letters, “If you go after me, I’m coming after you.”
  • Trump has been indicted for four felony counts, including conspiracy to defraud the US and conspiracy to obstruct Congress’ certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory
Updated 05 August 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: The US Justice Department on Friday asked a federal judge overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump in Washington to step in after he released a post online that appeared to promise revenge on anyone who goes after him.
Prosecutors asked US District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan to issue a protective order in the case a day after Trump pleaded not guilty to charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss and block the peaceful transition of power. The order — which is different from a so-called “gag order” — would limit what information Trump and his legal team could share publicly about the case brought by special counsel Jack Smith.
Such protective orders are common in criminal cases, but prosecutors said it’s “particularly important in this case” because Trump has issued public statements on social media regarding witnesses, judges, attorneys, and others associated with legal matters pending against him.”
They pointed specifically to a post on Trump’s Truth Social platform from earlier Friday in which Trump wrote, in all capital letters, “If you go after me, I’m coming after you.”
Prosecutors said they are ready to hand over a “substantial” amount of evidence — “much of which includes sensitive and confidential information” — to Trump’s legal team.
Prosecutors told the judge that if Trump were to begin posting about grand jury transcripts or other evidence provided by the Justice Department, it could have have a “harmful chilling effect on witnesses or adversely affect the fair administration of justice in this case.”
Prosecutors’ proposed protective order seeks to prevent Trump and his lawyers from disclosing materials provided by the government to anyone other than people on his legal team, possible witnesses, the witnesses’ lawyers or others approved by the court. It would put stricter limits on “sensitive materials,” which includes grand jury witness testimony and materials obtained through sealed search warrants.
The indictment unsealed last week accuses Trump of brazenly conspiring with allies to spread falsehoods and concoct schemes intended to overturn his election loss to President Joe Biden as his legal challenges floundered in court.
Trump faces charges including conspiracy to defraud the US and conspiracy to obstruct Congress’ certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.
After his court appearance on Thursday, Trump characterized the case as a “persecution” designed to hurt his 2024 presidential campaign, calling it a “very sad day for America.”
It’s the third criminal case brought this year against the the early front-runner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary. But it’s the first case to try to hold Trump responsible for his efforts to remain in power during the chaotic weeks between his election loss and the attack by his supporters on the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Smith has said prosecutors will seek a “speedy trial” against Trump in the election case and are expected to propose a trial date next week.
Trump is already scheduled to stand trial in March in the New York case stemming from hush-money payments made during the 2016 campaign and in May in the federal case in Florida stemming from classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Topics: Donald Trump

Authorities in India’s Haryana demolish houses after procession attacked

People stand next to a burnt strucutre in Gurugram, Haryana State, on August 4, 2023, following sectarian riots. (AFP)
People stand next to a burnt strucutre in Gurugram, Haryana State, on August 4, 2023, following sectarian riots. (AFP)
Updated 05 August 2023
Reuters

Authorities in India’s Haryana demolish houses after procession attacked

People stand next to a burnt strucutre in Gurugram, Haryana State, on August 4, 2023, following sectarian riots. (AFP)
  • In recent years authorities in some states ruled by the BJP have demolished what they term “illegal” houses of people accused of crimes, many of them Muslims
Updated 05 August 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Local authorities in India’s northern state of Haryana have begun demolishing what they term illegal houses that were allegedly used in an attack on a Hindu procession earlier this week that sparked deadly Hindu-Muslim clashes across the state.
The violence erupted in the Nuh district on Monday and quickly spilled over into adjoining areas, including the business hub Gurugram, which neighbors New Delhi and where some vehicles, a mosque and some scrap shops were torched, and several eateries were vandalized.
Seven people died in the clashes, including two police personnel.
Narendra Singh Bijarniya, who has been Nuh’s top police official since the clashes, said police action would be taken on houses that were used to pelt stones at the procession, and would take place according to the law.
The violence brought to the fore Hindu-Muslim tensions brewing in the region since 2015, a year after the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) captured power nationally and in Haryana.
Police spokesperson Krishan Kumar said the clashes drew attention to the houses, which he said authorities had found were constructed illegally on government land. Although officials said there was no data on the number of structures demolished, local media reported that over 200 houses were razed.
Nuh’s state lawmaker Aftab Ahmed, a member of the opposition Congress party, questioned the action.
“This is a short (quick) trial taking place, which is not allowed under any law,” he said, referring to the fact that it took place before any court convictions.
In recent years authorities in some states ruled by the BJP have demolished what they term “illegal” houses of people accused of crimes, many of them Muslims.
The trend has been cheered by BJP supporters as instant justice, but deplored by political rivals and rights groups as circumventing the judicial process.

 

 

Topics: Haryana state India RSS BJP hindu Muslims

