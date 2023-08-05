Syria’s main Al-Qaeda-linked group denies it was behind the killing of a Daesh leader
Syria’s main Al-Qaeda-linked group denies it was behind the killing of a Daesh leader
Fighters from the Daesh group parade in a commandeered Iraqi security forces armored vehicle in the northern city of Mosul, Iraq, June 23, 2014. The Daesh group announced Thursday the death of its little known leader Abu Al-Hussein Al-Husseini Al-Qurayshi who had been heading the extremist organization since November. (AP Photo, File)
BEIRUT: Syria’s main insurgent Al-Qaeda-linked group denied it was behind the killing of the Daesh group’s leader in the country’s northwest saying it would have otherwise claimed responsibility.
The security arm of Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, or HTS, made the announcement Friday night, a day after Daesh blamed the Syrian insurgent group for the death of its little-known leader, Abu Al-Hussein Al-Husseini Al-Qurayshi, who headed the extremist organization since November.
“We categorically deny this claim,” the spokesman of HTS, General Security Diaa Al-Omar, said in a terse statement.
He said HTS would continue to fight “evil acts” by Daesh in rebel-held parts of Syria, adding that had his group been behind Al-Qurayshi’s death “we would have given the good news to Muslims and announced it directly.”
Al-Qurayshi was the fourth Daesh leader to be killed since the group was founded by Iraqi militant Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi and declared a caliphate in large parts of Syria and Iraq in June 2014 before its defeat years later.
Abu Hafs Al-Hashemi Al-Qurayshi was named the group’s new leader on Thursday.
The Daesh group broke away from Al-Qaeda a decade ago and attracted supporters from around the world. Despite its defeat in Iraq in 2017 and in Syria two years later, Daesh militants still carry out deadly attacks in both countries and elsewhere.
Since Daesh broke away from Al-Qaeda, both groups fought deadly battles over the past years in northern Syria.
In April, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkish intelligence agents had killed Al-Qurayshi in northern Syria — a statement that Daesh denied saying he was killed by HTS and was later handed over to Turkish authorities.
Rights group urges US and UN to impose more sanctions on Sudan leaders for increasing atrocities
Human Rights Watch said at least seven villages and towns have been almost completely burned to the ground or destroyed in West Darfur alone since fighting between two military factions erupted in April
Updated 05 August 2023
AP
CAIRO: A leading human rights group called Friday on the United States and the United Nations to impose further sanctions on those in Sudan “responsible for the atrocities” in the troubled Darfur region, where evidence of scorched-earth attacks is mounting.
The northeast African country plunged into chaos in April when monthslong tensions between the military, led by Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, exploded into open fighting in the capital of Khartoum, and elsewhere. In Darfur, the scene of genocidal war in the early 2000s, the conflict has morphed into ethnic violence, with the RSF and allied Arab militias targeting African communities in the western region, UN officials say.
In a press release, Human Rights Watch said Washington should impose targeted sanctions to “ensure that the UN Security Council finally acts to protect civilians and to hold those responsible for the atrocities to account.” The US took over the rotation presidency of the UN Security Council on Aug. 1.
The New York-based watchdog group said at least seven villages and towns have been almost completely burned to the ground or destroyed in West Darfur alone, according to satellite footage and testimonies analyzed by the group. These include Habilla Kanari, Mejmere, Misterei, Molle, Murnei, Gokor, and Sirba.
“The world should not stand by as town after town in West Darfur is burned to the ground, sending tens of thousands of civilians fleeing for their lives,” said Tirana Hassan, executive director at HRW.
In June, the US imposed sanctions against four key companies either linked to or owned by the warring factions. The White House also placed visa restrictions on army and RSF officials, and leaders from the former government led by ousted President Omar Al-Bashir. It did note specify which individuals were affected.
Al-Bashir, who ruled Sudan for more than 30 years, is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes and genocide linked to the Darfur conflict.
Later Friday, the US, Britain and Norway called in a joint statement for an end to the bloodshed in Darfur. The three countries condemned the ongoing violence, “especially reports of killings based on ethnicity and widespread sexual violence by the Rapid Support Forces” and allied militias.
Since the latest fighting erupted in mid-April, there have been at least nine temporary cease-fire agreements between the military and the RSF, most of which were brokered by Washington and Riyadh during cross party talks in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah. However, all the truces foundered.
Last Month, Karim Khan, a prosecutor from the ICC, told the United Nations that he would be investigating alleged new war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Darfur.
Earlier this week, Amnesty International separately accused both warring parties of committing extensive war crimes, including deliberate killings of civilians and mass sexual assault. Amnesty said almost all rape cases were blamed on the RSF and its allied Arab militias.
In its 56-page report, HRW said the RSF abducted 24 women and girls — some as young as 12 — and held them “for several days during which they were raped by several RSF members.”
The now nearly four-month conflict in Sudan has killed more than 3,000 people and wounded more than 6,000 others, according to the last government figures, released in June. The true tally is likely much higher, according to doctors and activists.
Meanwhile, the fighting has forced 4 million people to flee their homes either to safer areas inside Sudan or to neighboring countries, according to figures from the UN migration agency.
The UN Food and Agriculture Organization, or FAO, said on Thursday that 20.3 million people in the country now “face severe hunger,” double the number from the same time last year.
Child abuse cases put innocent casualties of Lebanon’s multiple crises in the spotlight
Child protection services are crumbling under combined weight of neglect and growing needs, experts say
One local NGO has responded to 1,415 cases of child violence in the first five months of 2023 alone
Updated 05 August 2023
Nadia Al-Faour
DUBAI: Lebanese society was appalled to learn of the death last month of Leen Talib, a six-year-old girl who lived with her grandparents in Akkar in the country’s far north. According to a coroner’s report, Leen died from injuries sustained as a result of repeated sexual assault.
The girl’s maternal grandfather and mother were both arrested in connection with the attack. Meanwhile, the case has provoked outrage across the Arab world, with calls on social media for the guilty parties to face the death penalty.
Lebanon is bound by international law to provide child protection, having signed the CRC (Convention on Rights of the Child) in 1990 that safeguards children from psychological, physical and sexual abuse, and all forms of exploitation. But the state falls dismally short when it comes to implementation.
“We have seen that there is a rise in child protection cases and abuses are becoming more severe. It is definitely related to the economic situation, and the absence of accountability and protection in many cases,” Charles Nasrallah, executive chairperson of the Lebanese human rights monitor Insan Association, told Arab News.
Since the financial crisis hit, a collapse compounded by the economic pressures of the global pandemic, the Lebanese pound has lost 98 percent of its value, while about 80 percent of the population has plunged below the poverty line.
The nation’s collective trauma was deepened exactly three years ago when a warehouse at the port of Beirut filled with thousands of tons of improperly stored ammonium nitrate caught fire, causing one of the biggest non-nuclear blasts in history.
The Aug. 4, 2020 explosion devastated a whole district of the Lebanese capital, killing 218, injuring around 7,000, and causing $15 billion in property damage, as well as leaving an estimated 300,000 people homeless.
Rana Ghinnawi, a family protection expert, told Lebanese news media she believes cases of child cruelty are on the rise owing to several factors, particularly the collapse of child protection services, civil courts, deterrence, and crisis management resources.
Patricia Khoury, international partnerships coordinator for Himaya, a nongovernmental organization that specializes in child protection, said the economic decline in Lebanon is a primary reason for the increase in violent cases.
During the first five months of 2023, Himaya responded to 1,415 cases of child violence, 26 percent of which involved neglect, 18 percent psychological violence, 29 percent physical violence, 18 percent exploitation and 10 percent sexual violence.
INNUMBERS
1,415 Reported cases of child violence in first 5 months of 2023.
46% Proportion of victims of child violence who are female.
74% Proportion of those allegedly abused who are Syrian.
51% Proportion of cases that involved sexual violence.
Source:Lebanese NGO Himaya
Divided along gender lines, recorded victims of violence so far this year were 46 percent female and 54 percent male. Most of those allegedly abused were Syrian children (74 percent), followed by Lebanese (25 percent) and other nationalities (1 percent). About 51 percent of the cases registered with Himaya involved sexual violence.
According to Khoury, it has become almost impossible to meet the growing and urgent needs of children in the country, whether through associations, parents, authority or schools.
With many services suspended owing to the financial crisis, families have been left at their wits’ end, exposing children to risks of abuse.
According to a 2021 report by the UN children’s fund UNICEF, one in two children in Lebanon “is at risk of physical, psychological or sexual violence,” while around “1.8 million children in Lebanon are now experiencing multidimensional poverty and are at risk of being forced into abuses such as child labor, child marriage, to help their families make ends meet.”
In many cases, parents have been forced to work multiple jobs, increasing demand for daycare and babysitting services. However, poor monitoring and oversight of these services has left them open to abuse.
Gardereve, a nursery in the coastal municipality of Jdeideh, near Beirut, was shut down recently after videos surfaced showing an employee force feeding, slapping and psychologically abusing children in the center’s care.
In July, Lebanese media reported the arrest of a shop owner in Beirut accused of luring children to his outlet, and at times to his home, where he is alleged to have assaulted them.
A Lebanese Facebook page by the name of “Winiya al Dawle” (Where is the government) recently published a video of a mother brutally beating her child, and threatening to kill him and his brother if their father did not take them.
Meanwhile, the NGO Village of Love and Peace was shut down after allegations of trafficking, sexual abuse and harassment were leveled against its founder, Norma Saeed, and one of her employees, Jebran Kali.
Minors in their care were allegedly forced to consume drugs and alcohol, engage in sexual activities, and were called to Saeed’s apartment to clean. Saeed has also been accused of falsifying records and papers of toddlers under her care and selling them to families.
There have also been several cases of child abandonment. In Tripoli, one of Lebanon’s poorest cities, a baby girl only a few days old was discovered wrapped in a trash bag being carried by a stray dog.
Two babies were also recently found dumped under the Ring Bridge in Beirut.
In other instances, families have taken their children out of school and sent them to work to bring in extra income, contrary to laws governing compulsory education and a ban on child labor.
“Children are subjected to double danger when they go to work, as they are more exposed and usually do low-skill, high-risk jobs,” said Nasrallah.
Although there are no published figures demonstrating a rise in cases of child abuse in Lebanon, recent high-profile incidents have brought the issue to the fore, leading to demands for greater attention to prevent damaged childhoods.
However, it is often only the most prominent cases that receive attention, thereby forcing authorities to act.
“When a child is abused, if the case is exposed in the media and has a lot of coverage, this is when the legal system takes fast and adequate measures. Otherwise the abusers aren’t usually held accountable,” said Nasrallah.
“At times, religious laws also play a hand in protecting abusers.”
Lebanese authorities have attributed the apparent rise in abuse to what they call moral decay and lack of public awareness.
After the arrest of Alaa Chahine, the shop owner in Beirut who had allegedly been luring children to his shop and home to sexually abuse them, State Security Director Maj. Gen. Tony Saliba released a statement saying: “Cases of harassment and rape have increased in Lebanon in recent times for various reasons, including cases of moral looseness and distancing from the values that the Lebanese have always cherished.”
Saliba also cited “the absence of serious awareness in schools and universities to urge young women and men to be on the safe side and protect themselves from harassers.”
He said: “I am sending a message to the parents, to warn their sons and daughters, and to be frank with them and alert them to confront anyone who tries to touch them or invites them to places.
“Parents should encourage their children to tell them when any incident occurs, because the consequences of neglect are very negative for every child or adolescent. This must be done to avoid a life of psychological wounds, consequences, and suffering.”
Syrian Kurds: US-led coalition needs ‘to have a clear stance’
Syrian Kurdish forces were a major US ally in the war against Daesh, which was defeated in Syria in March 2019
Updated 04 August 2023
AP AFP
BEIRUT: The Kurdish-led authorities in northeastern Syria on Friday called on the US-led coalition to make clear where it stands regarding Turkish drone strikes that have killed and wounded dozens of Syrian Kurdish fighters over the past months.
The appeal by the local authorities — known as the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria — came a day after a Turkish drone hit a car, killing four members of the Kurdish-led and US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces and wounding two.
Ankara says the main Syrian Kurdish militia is allied with Turkiye’s outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which has led an insurgency against Turkiye since 1984 that has killed tens of thousands of people.
Ankara has declared the PKK a terrorist group.
Syrian Kurdish forces were a major US ally in the war against Daesh, which was defeated in Syria in March 2019.
Thursday’s drone attack was the latest in a monthslong escalation between Turkiye and Kurdish fighters in Syria.
The Syrian Democratic Forces said its six members were in a car, heading to their homes for a break when they were attacked on a road near the town of Qamishili on Thursday night.
Friday’s statement said the US-led coalition needs “to have a clear stance ... regarding the targeting of our people and fighters.”
Prosecutors in Berlin said German police had arrested a Syrian national on charges of crimes against humanity and war crimes including enslavement for allegedly taking part in a brutal crackdown on regime opponents.
The federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement that the suspect, identified only as Ahmad H. in line with German legal practice, had been detained on July 26 in the northern city of Bremen. He was remanded in custody on Thursday.
He is accused of acting between 2012 and 2015 during Syria’s civil war as a local leader of pro-regime militiamen in Damascus tasked with helping to crush dissent.
The militia operated checkpoints where “people were arrested arbitrarily so that they or their family members could be extorted for money, committed to forced labor or tortured,” prosecutors said.
The fighters also plundered the homes of regime opponents, sold the spoils and kept the profits, they added.
Ahmad H., who security sources said is 46, is accused of taking part “personally in the abuse of civilians.”
They say that in one incident in 2013, he ordered militiamen to “brutally torment a detained man for hours using plastic pipes.”
In autumn 2014, Ahmad H. and other militiamen and members of the military secret service allegedly attacked a civilian at a checkpoint, grabbing him by the hair and beating his head on the pavement.
Between December 2012 and early 2015, he is accused of twice arresting groups of 25 to 30 people and forcing them to carry sandbags to the nearby front, where they faced crossfire and were deprived of food and water while being beaten.
It was unclear when Ahmad H. came to Germany or what witnesses might have reported him to authorities and given evidence against him.
In a statement the Washington DC-based Syrian Justice & Accountability Center, which tracks cases of human rights abuses in Syria, said that the arrest came after its investigation “uncovered potentially incriminating evidence,” including video evidence.
A wildfire near Iran’s capital triggers an explosion of mines planted around a high-security prison
The official IRNA news agency said the incident happened around noon at the Evin prison
The report blamed the fire on the country’s current heatwave
Updated 04 August 2023
AP
TEHRAN: A wildfire on the outskirts of Iran’s capital triggered Friday an explosion of mines that had been planted around a high-security prison that houses political prisoners, but there were no injuries, state media reported.
The official IRNA news agency said the incident happened around noon at the Evin prison on the northern outskirts of Tehran, but that it caused no damage or casualties and that firefighters extinguished the blaze.
The report blamed the fire on the country’s current heatwave. Temperatures in Tehran around noon Friday were about 38 C (100 F).
Iranian media in the past have mentioned the mines, which apparently are anti-personnel mines planted to deter escape attempts.
In October a blaze in the prison led to death and injuries of several inmates. In online videos that circulated at the time, gunshots and explosions could be heard in the area of the prison.
State media said at the time that there were clashes in one of the wards between inmates and prison personnel, and authorities blamed the fire on rioters. It came as the country was rattled by a nationwide anti-government protest, triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody.
‘Celebratory gunfire’ condemned in Lebanon as schoolgirl, 7, fights for life
Naya Hannah is latest victim of ‘criminal bullets’ shot while marking occasions, says mayor
Updated 04 August 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: A seven-year-old girl has been left fighting for her life following a tragic incident at a school in Lebanon.
Naya Hannah is in a coma after a stray bullet struck her in the head while she was having lunch on her school’s playground in Hadath, near Beirut’s southern suburbs.
Hannah’s condition has been described as critical by Dr. Kamal Kanso, a specialist at the pediatric intensive care unit at Sacre Coeur Hospital.
A CT scan revealed that the bullet had penetrated Hannah’s brain and could not be extracted.
Kanso said that the bullet had settled in a very sensitive spot of the brain, adding that her condition was “very difficult” and that she was on a ventilator and in a stage-four coma.
HIGHLIGHT
The Ministry of Education always calls on people to refrain from celebratory gunfire at the time of exam results, and Caretaker Education Minister Abbas Halabi condemned the incident.
The schoolgirl was on the playground with friends at the College des Soeurs des Saints Coeurs when heavy gunfire was heard in the southern suburbs as people celebrated the results of baccalaureate exams.
Firearms are used to celebrate events in Lebanon despite the danger they pose.
Security forces have not yet identified the person behind the gunfire but the tragedy has prompted social and civic forces to speak out against such reckless acts.
The Ministry of Education always calls on people to refrain from celebratory gunfire at the time of exam results, and Caretaker Education Minister Abbas Halabi condemned the incident.
Hannah, who is an only child, was currently between life and death, said Mayor of Hadath George Edward Aoun.
He said: “She is the latest victim of the criminal bullets fired by people (who are) instinctively celebrating their happy occasions and the announcement of the results of the official examinations.”
He added that the celebratory shooters were “dehumanized killers.”
Remorse would not make up for the blood that Hannah had lost, he added.
Aoun called on the priests in Hadath’s parishes to pray for her recovery every day until Sunday.
Halabi believed the act was “recklessness that turned into a heinous crime.”
He called on security and military forces to pursue the shooters and refer them to the competent judiciary, and for the reckless habit to stop.
Halabi added that “some people did not answer our repeated calls to abstain from celebratory gunfire following the announcement of the results.”
He said they had instead turned the celebration into a crime that had seriously injured a little girl.
The minister said that “passing the official exams calls for happy celebrations, exchanging greetings, and promoting hope for the future amid the political deadlock.”
Researchers Information International has revealed that “stray bullets cause on average seven deaths and 15 injuries a year in Lebanon.”
Stray bullets resulted in 81 deaths and 169 injuries between 2010 and 2021, according to reports by the internal security forces and the media.
Parliament passed a law in 2016 criminalizing shooting firearms into the air and punishing shooters with prison terms ranging from six months to three years. If the gunfire results in a loss of life, they face a much harsher punishment.
However, the law has not ended the reckless practice and it persists in many regions.