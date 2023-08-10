You are here

Lebanon's defense minister safe after gunfire hits car 

Lebanon’s Minister of Defense Maurice Sleem. (@SleemMaurice)
Lebanon’s Minister of Defense Maurice Sleem. (@SleemMaurice)
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Incident coincides with funeral of Hezbollah member who died in Kahaleh 
  • Army confirms overturned truck near Kahaleh was carrying ammunition
BEIRUT: Gunfire hit the car of Lebanon’s caretaker Defense Minister Maurice Sleem on Thursday afternoon as he was driving in a convoy near Beirut.

No one was hurt in the incident in the Jisr Al-Basha area, located in the eastern suburbs of Beirut.

Sleem told reporters: “I am fine, but gunfire hit the rear window of my car.”

The incident coincided with the funeral of a Hezbollah member who died in Kahaleh on Wednesday night.

Intense gunfire erupted during the procession at a Hezbollah-affiliated cemetery in El-Ghbaire, in the southern suburbs of Beirut around 1 km from Jisr Al-Basha.

The Lebanese Army and the Internal Security Forces told Arab News neither had any knowledge of an assassination attempt.

Early on Thursday, specialized security agencies initiated investigations 15 hours after a truck belonging to Hezbollah overturned on the Kahaleh road 15 km east of Beirut.

Gunfire ensued between Hezbollah members and villagers, resulting in the deaths of two people.

The investigation is under the supervision of the government commissioner at the Military Court, Judge Fadi Akiki. The Lebanese Army successfully lifted the overturned truck at 4 a.m. on Thursday and reopened the road in both directions.

The army confirmed in a statement that the truck was carrying ammunition, which was subsequently transported to a military facility.

Security measures remained in place in Kahaleh on Thursday and on the main road connecting Beirut to the Bekaa Valley, extending toward Syria.

Soldiers and military vehicles were stationed at points in adjacent areas such as Qmatiyeh and the road leading to Aley town.

Tony Bejjani, a member of Kahaleh’s municipal council, told Arab News: “The town’s dignitaries have been making continuous efforts since the incident to calm the situation.”

He added: “When the truck overturned, no one knew what was inside it. Local residents rushed to aid those inside, but the injured truck driver urged them to keep their distance.

“Some locals inspected the scattered cargo on the road, only for armed individuals to suddenly appear. These individuals, seemingly from another group, waited in silence, likely awaiting assistance from their own party.

“It wasn’t until the nature of the cargo — ammunition — became evident that they emerged.”

A verbal altercation escalated into armed Hezbollah members firing shots into the air, attempting to disperse the agitated crowd. In response, the crowd retaliated by throwing stones both at the truck and the Hezbollah members.

Fadi Bejjani was at his residence along the main road, and upon hearing gunfire, he grabbed his rifle and rushed outside. He witnessed Hezbollah militants firing at people and attempted to return fire. He was shot multiple times.

According to preliminary findings from the investigation and the forensic report, “Fadi Bejjani sustained three fatal gunshot wounds, whereas the deceased Hezbollah member, identified as Ahmed Ali Qassas, was struck by seven bullets.”

Tony Bejjani added: “The deceased had been battling lung cancer and was 63 years old.”

He continued: “People are extremely resentful. No one was convinced to reopen the road.

“The army was deployed in the area, so would people clash with the army? The incident has occurred, and now it must be dealt with and managed. The residents are unorganized and not a militia, as claimed by Hezbollah in its statement.

“People are angry and vindictive. Currently, there are three battalions of the Lebanese Army in the area. Given the circumstances, it is imperative to restore calm.”

Lebanese Kataeb Party leader and MP, Sami Gemayel, said that Lebanon finds itself “in a dangerous position, and we cannot continue like this.”

Gemayel added: “We have reached a point of no return as the interconnected problems stem from the existence of arms outside the state's framework, controlled by militias and individuals, under the protection of a state held hostage.”

Reformist MP Michel Douaihy said that “the remnants of the state and its institutions have fallen, much like the overturned truck.”

The Free Patriotic Movement said that the incident “rings the alarm for the impending danger that threatens a deteriorating state and society.”

Emphasizing the state’s duty, it asserted that “with its security and judicial agencies, the state must control the situation, conduct inquiries, unearth the truth, and repel any efforts to incite tension, an agenda sought by many.”

MP Ashraf Rifi, representing the Sovereign Front, said: “The government has lost its legitimacy, and these weapons cannot be labeled as resistance weapons when they are aimed at us.”

Topics: Lebanon Lebanese Minister of Defense

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas fires nearly all governors in West Bank in major upheaval

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas fired most of the governors in the occupied West Bank on Thursday. (File/AFP)
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas fired most of the governors in the occupied West Bank on Thursday. (File/AFP)
  • Only three areas — including Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian Authority — retained their governors
  • Experts said it signals Abbas’ recognition of the authority’s deepening unpopularity
RAMALLAH: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas fired most of the governors in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, responding to long-standing demands for a political shake-up as frustration grows with the semi-autonomous Palestinian Authority.
Abbas issued a decree dismissing the governors of eight provinces under Palestinian administration in the occupied territory. The upheaval included the restive northern cities of Nablus, Jenin and Tulkarem, the focus of a recent surge in Palestinian militancy that has undermined the authority’s leadership. Only three areas — including Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian Authority — retained their governors. The president’s office said that he would form a committee to suggest replacements.
Although the decision is unlikely to have an immediate impact on the ground, experts said it signals Abbas’ recognition of the authority’s deepening unpopularity and his desire to show that he is heeding calls for change in the face of mounting difficulties.
“It gives the authority a new face, which is important particularly as the governors are in charge of all security matters,” said political analyst Jehad Harb. “But it won’t change anything really. (Abbas) is trying to rebuild some public trust, but it will take much more.”
Palestinians have not had the chance to vote in national elections since 2006. Abbas’ original four-year term technically ended in 2009.
Although governors said they had expected an overhaul for years given growing demands for change, many said Thursday’s decree took them by surprise. Yet none expressed dissent with the decision of the president, who rule has become increasingly autocratic in the past years.
“I can understand how fresh blood is important,” said Jihad Abu Al-Assal, the governor of Jericho and the Jordan Valley. “This is the president’s decisions and even if we don’t understand all the reasons for it, we will comply.”
The move comes as the secular nationalist Fatah party, which runs the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority, grapples with mounting crises — internal and otherwise.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government has imposed numerous sanctions on the authority, expanded settlements on lands Palestinians seek for a future state and overseen Israeli military raids into West Bank cities that Palestinian officials say weaken their control. Powerful ministers in the government have openly called for the collapse of the authority and the annexation of the West Bank. These policies have been accompanied by a surge in vigilante settler violence against Palestinians.
Internal tensions have escalated since 2021, when Abbas delayed Palestinian legislative elections in which Fatah was expected to suffer another embarrassing defeat to the Hamas militant group. Hamas wrested control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 — a year after winning Palestinian parliamentary elections.
Over the past two years, surging violence in the occupied West Bank has added to the authority’s troubles. The recently emerging ties between Fatah activists and militant groups — particularly in flashpoint cities such as Jenin and Nablus — have rattled the security establishment and underscored internal divisions.
Given that the authority maintains security coordination with Israel, Palestinians increasingly see it less as a government than a vehicle for corruption and collaboration. Public services have declined as strikes for better pay among teachers, lawyers and other civil servants cripple key sectors.
Abbas’ decree also fired four governors in the Gaza Strip, whose role has remained symbolic since the 2007 Hamas takeover of the enclave.

Topics: Palestinian West Bank Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Four US citizens moved from Iranian prison to house arrest

The Iranian Americans include businessmen Siamak Namazi, 51, and Emad Shargi as well as environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, 67 (L). (
The Iranian Americans include businessmen Siamak Namazi, 51, and Emad Shargi as well as environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, 67 (L).
  • "The move by Iran of the American hostages from Evin Prison to an expected house arrest is an important development," Genser said
WASHINGTON: Four US citizens detained by Iran have left Tehran’s Evin prison and are now under house arrest, a lawyer for one of them told Reuters on Thursday, saying he hoped this was a step toward them eventually leaving the Islamic Republic.
The Iranian Americans include businessmen Siamak Namazi, 51, and Emad Shargi, 58, as well as environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, 67, who also has British nationality, said Jared Genser, a lawyer who represents Namazi. The fourth US citizen’s identity has not been made public.
“The move by Iran of the American hostages from Evin Prison to an expected house arrest is an important development,” Genser said in a statement. “While I hope this will be the first step to their ultimate release, this is at best the beginning of the end and nothing more .... There are simply no guarantees about what happens from here.”
Freeing the four would remove a major irritant between the United States and Iran, though the nations remain at odds on issues from the Iranian nuclear program to Tehran’s support for Shiite militias in nations such as Iraq and Lebanon.
Namazi, who in 2016 was convicted of espionage-related charges the United States has rejected as baseless, has been detained by Iran for more than seven years. His father, Baquer, was allowed to leave Iran in October for medical treatment after being detained on similar charges also rejected by Washington.
Tahbaz was arrested in 2018 and sentenced to 10 years in prison for “assembly and collusion against Iran’s national security” and working for the United States as a spy. Shargi was convicted of espionage in 2020 and also sentenced to 10 years.
Iranian Americans, whose US citizenship is not recognized by Tehran, are often pawns between the two nations, which are at odds over issues including Iran’s expanding nuclear program.
In February, NBC News reported Washington and Tehran were holding indirect talks exploring a prisoner exchange and the transfer of billions of dollars of Iranian funds in South Korean banks currently blocked by US sanctions. If transferred, those funds could only be spent for humanitarian purposes.
Any transfer could draw Republican criticism that President Joe Biden, a Democrat, had effectively paid a ransom for the US citizens and that Iran using that money for humanitarian purposes could free up funds for its nuclear program or to support militias in nations such as Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen.

Topics: Iran US Evin Prison

Explosion occurs at steel complex in Iran's N.Khorasan province -ISNA
Updated 10 August 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: A huge explosion has occurred at the Esfarayen Industrial Complex EICO in Iran's northern province of North Khorasan, and eight people have been injured, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Thursday.

US, UK and Canada sanction Lebanon's former central bank chief Riad Salameh
Updated 10 August 2023
AFP

US, UK and Canada sanction Lebanon’s former central bank chief Riad Salameh
  • US Treasury: Riad Salameh abused his position of power to enrich himself and his associates
WASHINGTON: The US Treasury announced coordinated sanctions with Canada and Britain on Thursday against Riad Salameh, Lebanon’s longtime central bank chief who recently left office without a successor.

Salameh is wanted for alleged financial crimes in several European countries and stepped down at the end of his term in late July after three decades in the post. He has denied all the charges and vowed to challenge them.

The 73-year-old’s “corrupt and unlawful actions have contributed to the breakdown of the rule of law in Lebanon,” the US Treasury department said in a statement, adding that its action had been coordinated with Britain and Canada.

“Salameh abused his position of power, likely in violation of Lebanese law, to enrich himself and his associates by funneling hundreds of millions of dollars through layered shell companies to invest in European real estate,” the statement said.

Sanctions were also imposed against “four close associates of Salameh, including members of Salameh’s family and his primary assistant,” it said.

The sanctions effectively freeze any US-based assets of Salameh and his associates and prohibit transactions between them and US citizens or businesses.

The statement made clear the sanctions do not apply to the Lebanese central bank.

Salameh remains the subject of judicial investigations at home and abroad into allegations including embezzlement, money laundering, fraud and illicit enrichment, charges that he denies.

He is wanted in France and Germany, and Interpol has issued a Red Notice for his arrest, but Lebanon does not extradite its nationals.

A European diplomatic source has told AFP that Salameh is soon to be tried in Paris.

France, Germany and Luxembourg seized assets worth 120 million euros ($135 million) in March 2022 in a move linked to a probe into Salameh’s wealth.

In February, Lebanon also charged Salameh with embezzlement, money laundering and tax evasion as part of its own investigations.

Topics: US UK Lebanon Riad Salameh Canada

Israel’s Netanyahu pledges to unfreeze funds for Arab towns

Israel’s Netanyahu pledges to unfreeze funds for Arab towns
  • Netanhayu said the money would be transferred after a review but gave no details
JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged on Wednesday to release at least $54 million to Arab towns after his finance minister’s decision to withhold them drew accusations of racism.
Netanhayu said the money would be transferred after a review but gave no details on what that would entail or how long it would take. His spokesperson declined further comment.
“Israel’s Arab citizens deserve what all citizens do and I’m committed to this. I demand this of all government ministries and it will be carried out following an evaluation to ensure that funds are transferred for their designated purpose – Israel’s Arab citizens,” Netanyahu said in a statement.
At the same time, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich doubled down on the fund freeze at a press briefing.
Echoing his earlier announcement, Smotrich, a member of Netanyahu’s religious-nationalist coalition, told reporters on Wednesday that he was withholding budget funds marked for Arab local councils out of fear that the money would end up in the hands of criminals and terrorists.
Arab community leaders said the minister was guided by racism.
“The finance minister is continuing his campaign of incitement against Arab society and its elected leaders,” said the National Committee of Arab Local Councils in Israel.
Arab citizens, most of whom are descendants of Palestinians who stayed in the new Israeli state after the 1948 war surrounding its creation, make up about a fifth of Israel’s population.
Palestinian citizens in Israel have for decades faced social and economic disparities with Jewish citizens, including high poverty, overcrowding, inadequate infrastructure and poorly funded schools.
The funding, earmarked for basic services and development in 67 Arab local councils, is an effort to correct years of insufficient budget allocations and to narrow the gaps between Jewish Israeli and Palestinian communities, said Ameer Bisharat, CEO of the National Committee of Arab Local Councils in Israel.

Topics: Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Palestine

