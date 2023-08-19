Saudi commission rewards winners of Literary Creativity contest

RIYADH: The Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission announced the winners of its Literary Creativity competition at the Kingdom International Schools theater in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

Through the competition — part of the Human Capability Development Program — the commission aims to “highlight literary talent; honor, celebrate and encourage Saudi writers and poets; and stimulate literary production through financial support and empowerment.”

The competition covered four categories: short stories, novels, poetry and Nabati poetry. The winners in each were awarded SR150,000, with second place receiving SR100,000 and third place receiving SR50,000.

During his speech at the ceremony, the commission’s CEO, Mohammad Hassan Alwan, stressed the importance of discovering talented writers at an early age and praised the winners.

He said: “Writers and creators will face great challenges in the future, and many competitors, led by artificial intelligence. They only have to preserve the authenticity of their word and its honorable spirit.”

Haider Ali Al-Ammar claimed first place in the short story category, Elaf Ali Mohammed came second, and Jawaher Attia Al-Maliki third.

For novels, Dalal Abdel Aziz Al-Juhani, Ameera Fawaz Al-Tamimi, and Nouf Fares Al-Maliki came first, second, and third respectively, while Khattab Maadi Makhafa, Abdullah Salem Al-Qaisi, and Malek Ghazi Hakami took home the poetry prizes.

Omar Fahd Al-Wadaani was awarded first place in the Nabati poetry category, with Jayz Hathloul Al-Dosari coming second, and Nayef Awad Al-Juhani third.