You are here

  • Home
  • Troops fire at ‘masked suspects’ in West Bank, one Israeli hurt: army

Troops fire at ‘masked suspects’ in West Bank, one Israeli hurt: army

Troops fire at ‘masked suspects’ in West Bank, one Israeli hurt: army
Israeli soldiers at the Hawara check point in the West Bank, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2022. Two Israelis were killed in a suspected Palestinian shooting attack on a car wash in a volatile stretch of the occupied West Bank on Saturday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jdqje

Updated 24 sec ago
AFP

Troops fire at ‘masked suspects’ in West Bank, one Israeli hurt: army

Troops fire at ‘masked suspects’ in West Bank, one Israeli hurt: army
Updated 24 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: An Israeli civilian was injured in the occupied West Bank Sunday when troops fired at a group of “masked suspects” who turned out to be Israeli citizens, the army said.
The incident happened at the Israeli settlement of Maale Levona, not far from the Palestinian city of Nablus where troops are searching for the suspect in the killing of two Israelis who were shot dead nearby on Saturday.
The army said a number of “masked suspects” were seen in the area of Maale Levona at around 03:00 am on Sunday.
“The soldiers opened fire according to standard operating procedures, during which one of the suspects was injured,” the army said.
“It was later revealed that the suspects are Israeli citizens who were masked.”
The army did not provide further details and said the incident was under investigation.
The shooting occurred a day after two Israelis, a father and son, were shot dead at a car wash in the town of Hawara, just south of Nablus.
Israeli forces have launched a manhunt to track down the killer, and on Sunday were continuing their search in the area.
Troops have been searching several villages including Aqraba and Beita near Nablus, witnesses told AFP.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six-Day War of 1967.
Excluding annexed east Jerusalem, the territory is home to nearly three million Palestinians and around 490,000 Israelis who live in settlements considered illegal under international law.
Hawara, a Palestinian town, has seen a number of attacks on Jewish settlers or the Israeli military since early last year.
Settlers have also responded with revenge attacks on the town and surrounding villages.
It comes amid a surge in violence in the West Bank, which has seen a string of attacks by Palestinians on Israeli targets, as well as repeated Israeli army raids and violence by Jewish settlers against Palestinian communities.
At least 218 Palestinians have already been killed in violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict this year.
Some 30 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian have also been killed, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on both sides.
They include, on the Palestinian side, combatants as well as civilians and, on the Israeli side, three members of the Arab minority.

Topics: Israel Palestinians conflict

Related

Update Balata Refugee Camp in the West Bank, Palestine. (Wikimedia Commons/Meronim)
Middle-East
Suspected Palestinian shooting attack kills 2 Israelis in West Bank, Israeli military says
Israeli forces allegedly brand Star of David on Palestinian man’s cheek
Middle-East
Israeli forces allegedly brand Star of David on Palestinian man’s cheek

Turkiye slams ‘unacceptable’ UN approach to Cyprus row

Turkiye slams ‘unacceptable’ UN approach to Cyprus row
Updated 20 August 2023
AFP

Turkiye slams ‘unacceptable’ UN approach to Cyprus row

Turkiye slams ‘unacceptable’ UN approach to Cyprus row
  • Turkish Cypriot forces attacked the UN peacekeepers as they tried to block “unauthorized construction work” near Pyla, the only village where Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots live side by side
Updated 20 August 2023
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkiye’s ruling party spokesman on Saturday criticized UN peacekeepers for blocking the construction of a controversial road in the buffer zone dividing Cyprus, calling their attitude “unacceptable” and “extremely wrong.”
A confrontation occurred on Friday between Turkish Cypriot forces and UN peacekeepers in Pyla, an ethnically mixed village in the UN-patrolled area between the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus in the south and a breakaway Turkish Cypriot statelet in the north.
The UN mission on the east Mediterranean island said its peacekeepers were assaulted as they tried to block “unauthorized construction work” near Pyla, the only village where Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots live side by side.
Omer Celik, spokesman for Turkiye’s ruling AKP party, defended the construction of the road and slammed the “unacceptable” attitude of the UN peacekeepers.
“The attitude of the UN peacekeeping force serving in Cyprus ... was unacceptable and extremely wrong,” Celik wrote on Twitter, now rebranded as X.
He said that attitude “aimed at pleasing the Greek Cypriot side has damaged the reputation” of the UN mission in Cyprus.
The authorities in the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), which is recognized only by Turkiye, had dismissed the UN mission’s allegations as “baseless.”
They said the project had a “humanitarian objective” that was “aimed at providing ease of access to TRNC territory for our citizens” living in the village.
Celik said on Saturday that Turkiye “fully supports” the TRNC, and called on the UN mission to treat the Turkish Cypriots equally.
Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish forces occupied its northern third in response to a military coup sponsored by the junta then in power in Greece.
 

 

Topics: Cyprus Turkiye

Related

UN peacekeepers hurt in Cyprus buffer zone clash with Turkish forces
UN peacekeepers hurt in Cyprus buffer zone clash with Turkish forces
Turkish Cypriot forces assault Cyprus peacekeepers: UN
Middle-East
Turkish Cypriot forces assault Cyprus peacekeepers: UN

20th anniversary of deadly attack on UN headquarters in Iraq commemorated

The bombing was the deadliest attack against UN staff in its history. (AP)
The bombing was the deadliest attack against UN staff in its history. (AP)
Updated 20 August 2023
AP

20th anniversary of deadly attack on UN headquarters in Iraq commemorated

The bombing was the deadliest attack against UN staff in its history. (AP)
  • The past 20 years have been “a very rough road,” she said. “But throughout these years, the UN has not given up on its efforts to contribute to peace and stability in Iraq
Updated 20 August 2023
AP

BAGHDAD: Iraqi and UN officials on Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of a deadly attack on the UN headquarters in Baghdad.
The Aug. 19, 2003, truck bomb attack on the Canal Hotel in Baghdad, which housed the UN headquarters in Iraq at the time, killed 22 UN staff including the head, Sergio Vieira de Mello, a rising UN star. It was the deadliest attack against UN staff in its history.
The attack came in the wake of the US-led invasion of Iraq that toppled ex-ruler, Saddam Hussein, but unleashed an insurgency and years of brutal civil war in the country.
At the commemoration ceremony held Saturday at the site of the attack, which has since been converted into a rehabilitation center for people struggling with addiction, the head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, said that the “wounds created by the 2003 attack — and the violence that came after it — run deep” and “may never fully heal.”

BACKGROUND

• The Aug. 19, 2003, truck bomb attack on the Canal Hotel in Baghdad, which housed the UN headquarters in Iraq at the time, killed 22 UN staff including the head, Sergio Vieira de Mello, a rising UN star.

• The attack came in the wake of the US-led invasion of Iraq that toppled ex-ruler, Saddam Hussein, but unleashed an insurgency and years of brutal civil war in the country.

But Hennis-Plasschaert pointed to recent gains in Iraq’s stability and attempts by the current government to improve social services.
The past 20 years have been “a very rough road,” she said. “But throughout these years, the UN has not given up on its efforts to contribute to peace and stability in Iraq.
Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein, speaking at the event, called the attack “one of the most tragic incidents in the history of Iraq” and affirmed the country’s commitment to combating terrorism. As for the UN workers who lost their lives, he said, “their achievements will remain in the history of Iraq.”
A day earlier, at the UN headquarters in New York, officials held a silent commemoration and read out the names of the victims.
President of the UN General Assembly Csaba Korosi met briefly with some of the survivors. In a statement, he hailed “humanitarian workers, who race to save lives, and remain at crisis scenes long after the global spotlight dims.”

 

Topics: Iraq 20th anniversary

Related

Photography exhibition raising funds for Iraq’s persecuted Yazidis
Lifestyle
Photography exhibition raising funds for Iraq’s persecuted Yazidis
Daesh continues to lose influence and effectiveness in Iraq, says US general
Middle-East
Daesh continues to lose influence and effectiveness in Iraq, says US general

‘Press, run, report’: Beirut women given personal alarms to protect against harassment

‘Press, run, report’: Beirut women given personal alarms to protect against harassment
Updated 19 August 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

‘Press, run, report’: Beirut women given personal alarms to protect against harassment

‘Press, run, report’: Beirut women given personal alarms to protect against harassment
  • Becky’s Button named after British Embassy worker killed in brutal 2017 attack
Updated 19 August 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Small portable alarms named in memory of a young British Embassy worker raped and murdered in Lebanon in 2017 have been distributed on Beirut Corniche as part of a campaign to protect women and girls from violence.

Known as Becky’s Button, the lightweight devices were handed out by the Becky’s Button Association on Saturday, with volunteers explaining how the alarms can offer protection from sexual harassment or assault.

When activated, the alarm emits an ear-piercing signal that can frighten off attackers and alert anyone nearby, offering wearers a few seconds in which to escape.

We all know what happened to Becky. The news was shocking at the time and women in Lebanon are still living with the repercussions.

Shaima Masri, University professor

The alarm is named after Rebecca Dykes, the 30-year-old British Embassy worker raped and strangled to death in 2017 by a taxi driver.

Dykes’ killer, Tariq Samir Huweisheh, was sentenced to death by a criminal court in Mount Lebanon.

On Saturday, volunteers wearing T-shirts bearing the words “Press, Run and Report” explained the benefits of the device and how it could protect women exposed to any kind of danger.

A British Embassy official joined the volunteers as the alarms were handed out to women passers-by. Female officers and members of the Lebanese Internal Security Forces were also present.

Becky’s Button can be placed under clothing or attached to a bag.

Becky’s mother, Jane, who has been donating the alarm to vulnerable women, believes her daughter’s life might have been saved if she had such a device.

The alarm is provided to women after an interview at the Ahla Fawda NGO, a community organization.

“Stocks are currently limited, but they can be requested via social media,” an association activist said.

Women and girls walking or jogging on the corniche In the early morning stopped in front of the volunteers’ tent, which had been set up in front of a large photograph of Dykes.

“We all know what happened to Becky. The news was shocking at the time and women in Lebanon are still living with the repercussions,” Shaima Masri, a university professor in finance accounting, told Arab News.

“Harassment of women on the street is on the rise in light of the current chaos,” she said.

Standing in front of the tent, 11-year-old Fadl listened to an explanation from activists about the importance of the alarm.

He asked to be registered with his mother because he wanted her to have the device.

Fadl told Arab News that he also wanted to get the button because he had previously been harassed in the school playground by two high school boys.

“I ran away and screamed, and the teacher came and the two boys were expelled,” he said.

“Weeks ago, someone in the street tried to chase me, and he was looking right and left while he was chasing me.

“I was afraid and entered a shop. There, I asked the shopkeeper to call my brother, who came and took me from the place. This button will definitely make me feel safe.”

A security source told Arab News that police officers patrolled the Beirut Corniche on bicycles to help protect girls and women from harassment.

One officer, who declined to be named, said: “Women come to us complaining that young men are chasing them all the time, directing shameful words at them, or even trying to touch them. We do our job in protecting them after deterring harassers.”

He added: “But the problem is that women refuse to file a complaint against their harasser because they ‘don’t have time to spend it in the station’ — as they say — or because ‘the incident has passed and the matter is over.’”

He said that Lebanon has passed a sexual harassment law that considers any form of unwanted touching to be harassment and a crime.

“Complaining against harassers is a deterrent so that others will not persist and will understand that there is a punishment now,” he said.

 

 

Topics: Beirut Lebanon women

Related

Lebanon facing food security threat as Beirut port silos yet to be rebuilt
Middle-East
Lebanon facing food security threat as Beirut port silos yet to be rebuilt
UN suspends services in Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon
Middle-East
UN suspends services in Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon

Promoting tourism with mangoes: Festival northeast of Cairo is major draw

The Al-Bazzar area of the festival attracted many people eager to purchase some famed Ismaili mangoes. (Supplied)
The Al-Bazzar area of the festival attracted many people eager to purchase some famed Ismaili mangoes. (Supplied)
Updated 19 August 2023
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

Promoting tourism with mangoes: Festival northeast of Cairo is major draw

The Al-Bazzar area of the festival attracted many people eager to purchase some famed Ismaili mangoes. (Supplied)
  • Social-media influencers, foreign diplomats join activities
  • Egyptian mangos are superior, unparalleled worldwide. Hence, tourists of various nationalities come to buy from us
Updated 19 August 2023
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

CAIRO: The second Ismailia Mango Festival began on Friday in the north-eastern Egyptian governorate.

The opening of the free festival attracted a significant number of visitors, including international tourists. It is taking place alongside the Export Forum — a paid event attended by sponsors, diplomatic and political delegations, merchants, companies, export councils, and exporters.

The festival was organized in cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

Ismailia Gov. Major General Sherif Fahmy Bishara attended the opening ceremony along with representatives from several foreign embassies in Cairo.

The Al-Bazzar area of the festival attracted many people eager to purchase some famed Ismaili mangoes. (Supplied)

Ahmed Youssef, assistant minister of tourism and antiquities for institutional communication and the official spokesperson for the ministry, was also present.

Amr El-Kady, CEO of the Egyptian General Authority for Tourism Promotion, told Arab News that the ministry’s involvement in the festival aligned with its media strategy, which aims to highlight the diversity of Egypt’s tourism products and showcase Egypt as a lively tourist destination.

He added that the festival was an opportunity to showcase the “unique tourism and agricultural offerings of Ismailia.”

Iman Abdel Rahman, director general of the General Department of Tourism Awareness at the authority, said that a tour had been organized for Egyptian social-media influencers in order to “maximize the event’s promotional impact.”

The influencers visited tourism and archaeological sites and mango farms around Ismailia and attended the festival.

She added that the opening ceremony featured performances from folklore artists and a tour of an exhibition showcasing mango products.

The Al-Bazzar area of the festival attracted many people eager to purchase some famed Ismaili mangoes.

One of the vendors, Mahmoud Mustafa, told Arab News: “There are stalls where mangoes are sold directly to the end consumers in open gardens at wholesale prices.

“Egyptian mangos are superior, unparalleled worldwide,” he continued. “Hence, tourists of various nationalities come to buy from us.”

Mostafa said Al-Owais mangoes, priced between 45 to 55 Egyptian pounds (less than two dollars), were the top sellers.

 

Topics: Ismailia Mango Festival Egypt

Related

Egypt, Jordan, Iraq FMs discuss stronger economic ties at Cairo meeting
Middle-East
Egypt, Jordan, Iraq FMs discuss stronger economic ties at Cairo meeting
Update Egypt’s El-Sisi pardons jailed activist Ahmed Douma
Middle-East
Egypt’s El-Sisi pardons jailed activist Ahmed Douma

Morocco has not applied to join BRICS: State news agency

Morocco would not attend the BRICS meeting in South Africa, MAP said. (REUTERS)
Morocco would not attend the BRICS meeting in South Africa, MAP said. (REUTERS)
Updated 20 August 2023
Arab News

Morocco has not applied to join BRICS: State news agency

Morocco would not attend the BRICS meeting in South Africa, MAP said. (REUTERS)
  • The group of major emerging economies is now made of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, but its potential expansion will be discussed at the summit and South Africa has said more than 40 countries have expressed interest in joining
Updated 20 August 2023
Arab News

RABAT: Morocco has not made a formal request to join the BRICS grouping and will not attend its summit in South Africa, state news agency MAP said.
Citing an unnamed diplomatic source, MAP denied a statement by South Africa’s Foreign Minister Anil Sooklal who said earlier this month Morocco was among the nations seeking to join the bloc.
“South Africa allowed itself to speak about Morocco’s ties with the BRICS without prior consultation,” it said.
The group of major emerging economies is now made of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, but its potential expansion will be discussed at the summit and South Africa has said more than 40 countries have expressed interest in joining.
South Africa’s diplomatic support for the Algeria-backed Polisario front, which seeks to establish an independent state in Western Sahara, a territory Morocco considers as its own, has strained relations between the two countries.
Morocco would not attend the BRICS meeting in South Africa, MAP said.
The agency added: “South Africa has in fact always shown a primary hostility toward Morocco and has systematically taken negative and dogmatic positions on the Moroccan Sahara issue.”
Morocco is attached to a non-divisive multilateralism and has good ties with the rest of BRICS member states, it said.
Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet African heads of state on the sidelines of the BRICS summit "to advance China-Africa cooperation in the new era," China's ambassador to South Africa said.
The meeting will take place late on Thursday, the last day of the three-day summit, Chen Xiaodong said.
The day has been set aside for events involving the more than 70 countries invited as "friends" of the BRICS bloc.
On Tuesday, Xi will pay a state visit to South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria and later travel to Johannesburg for the summit, in what will be his fifth trip to South Africa since he became president in 2013.

 

Topics: BRICS group

Related

Algeria applies to join BRICS group
Middle-East
Algeria applies to join BRICS group
Emmanuel Macron would be inappropriate guest at BRICS summit, says Russia
World
Emmanuel Macron would be inappropriate guest at BRICS summit, says Russia

Latest updates

Troops fire at ‘masked suspects’ in West Bank, one Israeli hurt: army
Troops fire at ‘masked suspects’ in West Bank, one Israeli hurt: army
Neymar’s partner model Bruna Biancardi touches down in Saudi Arabia
Neymar’s partner model Bruna Biancardi touches down in Saudi Arabia
Bus engulfed in flames after hitting van in Pakistan, killing 18 people and injuring 13 others
Bus engulfed in flames after hitting van in Pakistan, killing 18 people and injuring 13 others
Tanker believed to hold sanctioned Iran oil begins to be offloaded near Texas despite Tehran threats
Tanker believed to hold sanctioned Iran oil begins to be offloaded near Texas despite Tehran threats
Lionel Messi scores in regulation, penalties as Inter Miami beats Nashville in League Cup final
Lionel Messi scores in regulation, penalties as Inter Miami beats Nashville in League Cup final

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.