Egypt's El Gouna Film Festival announces first wave of international films

The sixth edition will run from Oct. 13 to 20. (AFP)
Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: Egypt’s El Gouna Film Festival (GFF) on Wednesday unveiled the first wave of international films selected for its sixth edition, which will run from Oct. 13 to 20 after a one-year hiatus. 

The selection includes notable titles like “Anatomy of a Fall,” by winner of the Palme d'Or at Cannes Justine Triet, the 2023 Berlinale’s Golden Bear winning documentary “On the Adamant” by French filmmaker Nicolas Philibert and Brazilian director Guto Parente’s “The Strange Path” that swept four major awards at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival. 

Festival director Intishal Al-Timimi said in a statement: “Our selection process was a journey of discovery and discernment. We sought, as always, films that resonate with authenticity, challenge conventional narratives, and spark conversations across cultures.”

“Each film we have selected is a testament to the filmmaker’s unique voice and perspective, embodying the essence of our festival’s commitment to innovation, diversity, and the celebration of the art of cinema,” he added. 

The festival  announce its Arab cinema line-up in the coming weeks.

Netflix releases trailer for Sofia Boutella-starring 'Rebel Moon' 

Arab News

Netflix releases trailer for Sofia Boutella-starring 'Rebel Moon' 

Arab News

DUBAI: Streaming giant Netflix this week released the official teaser trailer for French Algerian actress Sofia Boutella’s latest film “Rebel Moon,” giving fans a look at the first part titled “A Child of Fire.” 

The trailer shows a montage of battles, alien creatures, love and betrayal.  

The short teaser also revealed that the second part of the saga – “The Scargiver” – will be released on April 19, 2024. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the sci-fi adventure, which will debut on the streaming platform on Dec. 22, a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force.  

Kora, played by Boutella, is a woman with a mysterious past living among the villagers who becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The film is directed by Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind “300,” “Man of Steel” and “Army of the Dead.” 

In June, Snyder attended Netflix’s Tudum global fan event in Brazil with his wife Deborah and Boutella to showcase a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the film, which is a concept he has been developing since college.  

“I’ve been working on this story for quite a while,” Snyder said on stage, according to Deadline. “It’s about a group of farmers on the edge of the galaxy that get visited by the armies of the Mother World which are the bad guys. The farmers have to decide to fight or submit.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He continued, “I don’t want to give it all away, but if they had decided to fight, let’s say that was an option, they would have to travel around the galaxy to find warriors to fight with them. And so, it had us traveling quite a bit.” 

The project will be released in the form of two movies after the writer-director spoke with Netflix about his 72-page-script, which translated to a nearly-three-hour movie.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In addition to the two-parter, Snyder will also release two cuts of the film.  

It will not be the first time Algiers-born Boutella has taken on the role of a sword-wielding extraterrestrial. The actress, who at the age of 10 fled to Paris with her family during the Algerian civil war, is known for her breakout performance in the Oscar-nominated film “Star Trek Beyond” where she portrayed fierce alien warrior Jaylah. 

Bruna Biancardi dines out in Riyadh as Georgina Rodriguez supports Ronaldo  

Arab News

Bruna Biancardi dines out in Riyadh as Georgina Rodriguez supports Ronaldo  

Arab News

DUBAI: Brazilian football superstar Neymar’s partner Bruna Biancardi is enjoying her time in Riyadh and was even spotted having a meal at Italian restaurant Cipriani.  

The pregnant Brazilian model took to Instagram Stories to share snapshots of her time in Riyadh, including short videos of the couple’s hotel, shots of the skyline and snaps of her time at the eatery.  

She touched down in Saudi Arabia last weekend as the football legend arrived in Riyadh ahead of his unveiling as an Al-Hilal player on Saturday. 

Biancardi is a model and social media influencer who has previously collaborated with brands such as Louis Vuitton, Off-White, and Balmain. 

The couple announced they are expecting their first child together in April 2023. "We dream about your life, plan for your arrival, and know that you are here to complete our love and make our days much happier," they wrote in Portuguese alongside a photo of them kissing as they cradled Biancardi's bump on social media. 

Two months later, the couple hosted a gender reveal party where they learned they will have a daughter. 

"We can't wait to meet you in person, DAUGHTER! You are our greatest gift!" Biancardi wrote on Instagram. Neymar has a son from a previous relationship. 

The model has a stellar social media presence boasting 7.1 million Instagram and her content largely focuses on fashion and beauty. 

Meanwhile, Georgina Rodriguez, longtime partner of Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo, was spotted pitchside at Tuesday’s Al-Nassr vs. Al-Ahli game on Tuesday.  

Saudi Music Commission launches Oud House in Riyadh

Arab News

Saudi Music Commission launches Oud House in Riyadh

Saudi Music Commission launches Oud House in Riyadh
  • Project aims to empower local talent, promote Arab culture
  • Oud House curriculum will include lessons led by musical experts on playing instruments such as the flute, bezek, cello, and violin
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Music Commission recently inaugurated its Oud House project in Riyadh and has invited applications from people interested in learning how to play Arabic musical instruments.

Traditional instruments such as the oud, duf, rebab, and mizmar, commonly played at celebrations in the Kingdom, are a key part of the country’s musical culture.

Oud House has been set up as a training center for musicians under the guidance and supervision of maestro Naseer Shamma and will offer lectures and workshops.

The oud, which dates back more than 3,000 years, is one of the oldest and most important stringed instruments in the Arab world’s musical heritage and has played a significant role through history.

The Oud House curriculum will include lessons led by musical experts on playing instruments such as the flute, bezek, cello, and violin.

The project aims to promote Arabic culture, raise awareness about the significance of the oud, and foster a global community of professional oud players.

After undergoing a period of training and rehearsals, students will have the opportunity to participate in concerts.

The establishment of Oud House forms part of the Music Commission’s work to enhance the music industry in Saudi Arabia, encourage its growth, and provide training and empowerment opportunities for local talent.

The commission aims to develop the institute to be a globally recognized center, spread awareness about Arabic musical instruments, specifically the oud, and preserve the heritage of Arabic music.

Registration is open until Sept. 21 via https://engage.moc.gov.sa/reg_form/tracks/2853/new.

Model Roz swaps Los Angeles for a Montenegrin summer  

Arab News

Model Roz swaps Los Angeles for a Montenegrin summer  

Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi social media influencer Model Roz is treating her 15.2 million Instagram fans to a holiday in sunny Montenegro — albeit through their phone screens.  

The Los Angeles-based model and social media heavyweight travelled to the Balkan country in August and went on to share picture perfect snapshots and videos from her trip. 

The Jubail-born Riyadh-raised model, who prefers to go by her social media name, is currently based in Los Angeles but hopped on a flight to explore the country’s natural offerings.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Drenched in awe and wonder, chasing waterfalls above Budva, Montenegro. This amazing adventure was a true gem and easily one of the best experiences of my life,” she posted alongside a clip of her traversing a range of mini waterfalls in Budva, a town on the Adriatic Sea. 

“Had great experience today to visit Lady of the Rocks. This is a manmade island in Boka Bay. For over 200 years men brought stones and sunken ships and threw them on the same spot to build this island. Absolutely magical! (sic)” she shared in another post, detailing her visit to an islet in the Bay of Kotor. 

Roz shot to fame in 2019 when she modelled for a Victoria’s Secret’s Pink campaign, showing off the label’s sportswear in a sun-drenched video.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The model, with platinum blonde locks and Pinterest-worthy style, has also taken part in campaigns for US brand Guess and launched a makeup range with The Balm. 

Roz moved to the US in 2013 to pursue a degree in interior design, but her hopes of becoming a model pushed her to give it a shot. 

“Ever since I was young, becoming a model was always a dream of mine. It was a bit difficult for me as a Saudi woman… but to me nothing is impossible” Roz previously told Arab News. 

Challenging stereotypes proved to be one of the major hurdles Roz had to face, but “with my persistence, I was able to prove to brands that I am not just famous… I am also influential to many people,” Roz said. 

The model’s Instagram feed is littered with photographs of her various advertising campaigns, as well as visits to many a product launch party — from NYX Cosmetics events to TikTok gatherings, if there is anything pop culture-related going on in Los Angeles, chances are you will spot Roz in the well-heeled crowd. 

'Ahsoka' creator Dave Filoni on his journey with the iconic Star Wars character

Shyama Krishna Kumar

'Ahsoka' creator Dave Filoni on his journey with the iconic Star Wars character

Shyama Krishna Kumar

DUBAI: When Ahsoka made her debut in the Star Wars universe in animated series “The Clone Wars” way back in 2008, she was just a young padawan to rising Jedi master Anakin Skywalker, whom we better knew as Darth Vader.

But as she gets her first live-action titular series — premiering on Disney+ in the Middle East on Aug. 23 — we find a seasoned warrior with a padawan of her own.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

For creator Dave Filoni, the almost two-decade-long journey with the iconic character has been bittersweet.

“It’s weird because Ahsoka’s story and her journey and growth has mirrored my own as a filmmaker. As I was less sure and less confident, the stories that she was involved in reflected that and were executed that way. I had a lot to learn, so as I’ve grown, the stories got more complex, and the friends I’m working with also got more formidable in their skills, so the story gets better as we challenge ourselves and go deeper with the character,” said Filoni in a written interview conducted ahead of the writers union strike in the US.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Brought to life by the inimitable Rosario Dawson (“Luke Cage,” “Dopesick” and “The Haunted Mansion”), “Ahsoka” follows the titular character as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy and teams up with “Star Wars: Rebels” character Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) to search for the latter’s old teammate, Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi).

For those who may not be familiar with Ahsoka Tano, Filoni explains that prior knowledge of her story is not necessary.

“If you don’t know anything about Star Wars, it doesn’t really matter,” said Filoni. “You just need to know that this is a teacher; Ahsoka is like a mentor. She’s a samurai and she is trying to figure out if she is even capable of teaching Sabine. Is she going to be a good teacher? Is Sabine going to be a good student? The struggle between master and apprentice is very central to the show.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

While die-hard Star Wars fans are mostly familiar with Ahsoka in animated format, Filoni is excited for the audience to be reacquainted with the character through Dawson.

“Going into live-action was a big shift, because in animation you can control every detail and even change things late in the game if you want a different look or expression. In live action, you can’t tweak things. So, I was very fortunate that Rosario Dawson had an interest in playing Ahsoka. That someone of her caliber and talents wanted to step into her Jedi shoes was quite incredible. It is pretty amazing to watch her work,” he said.

