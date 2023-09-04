You are here

Israel's prime minister pitches fiber optic cable idea to link Asia and the Middle East to Europe

Israel’s prime minister pitches fiber optic cable idea to link Asia and the Middle East to Europe
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a news conference with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, September 3, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 21 sec ago
AP

Israel’s prime minister pitches fiber optic cable idea to link Asia and the Middle East to Europe

Israel’s prime minister pitches fiber optic cable idea to link Asia and the Middle East to Europe
  • Talks between Christodoulides and Netanyahu precede a trilateral meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday
Updated 21 sec ago
AP

NICOSIA, Cyprus: Israel’s prime minister on Sunday floated the idea of building infrastructure projects such as a fiber optic cable linking countries in Asia and the Arabian Peninsula with Europe through Israel and Cyprus.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he’s “quite confident” such an infrastructure “corridor” linking Asia to Europe through Israel and Cyprus is feasible.
He said such projects could happen if Israel normalizes relations with other countries in the region. The 2020 US-brokered Abraham Accords normalized relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, and the Biden administration is trying to establish official ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia.
“An example and the most obvious one is a fiber optic connection. That’s the shortest route. It’s the safest route. It’s the most economic route,” Netanyahu said after talks with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides.
The Israeli leader’s pitch is itself an extension of proposed energy links with Cyprus and Greece as part of growing collaboration on energy in the wake of discoveries of significant natural gas deposits in the economic zones of both Israel and Cyprus.
Netanyahu repeated that he and Christodoulides are looking to follow through on plans for a 2,000-megawatt undersea electricity cable known as the EurAsia Interconnector connecting Israel with Cyprus and Greece that aims to act as an energy supply back-up for both Israel and Cyprus.
“You want to be connected to other sources of power that can allow a more optimal use of power or give you power when there is a failure in your own country,” Netanyahu said. “That is something that we’re discussing seriously and we hope to achieve.”
Another energy link involves a Cypriot proposal to build a pipeline that would convey offshore natural gas from both Israel and Cyprus to the east Mediterranean island nation where it would be fuel for electricity generators or potentially be liquefied for export by ship.
Christodoulides said given Europe’s need for energy diversification in light of Russia’s war in Ukraine, Cyprus and Israel are looking to developing “a reliable energy corridor” linking the East Mediterranean basin to Europe through projects including gas pipelines and liquefied natural gas (LNG) processing plants.
Netanyahu said his government fully backs a European decision to create a regional fire fighting hub in Cyprus from which aircraft and other technology could be dispatched to help put out fires in neighboring countries.
“The climate isn’t going to get cooler. It’s going to get hotter. And with, you know, with the heating up of our region and the globe, firefighting becomes a really important thing. We can I think we can do it better together,” the Israeli leader said.
Talks between Christodoulides and Netanyahu precede a trilateral meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday.
Since 2016 such meetings between the leaders of the three countries have become a staple of what they said are burgeoning ties that Netanyahu described as “a deep friendship, both personal, but also between our nations” that is “real” and “long overdue.”

Syria's Assad scraps notorious military field courts

Syria’s Assad scraps notorious military field courts
Updated 04 September 2023
AFP

Syria’s Assad scraps notorious military field courts

Syria’s Assad scraps notorious military field courts
  • Syrian lawyer Ghazwan Kronfol told AFP the courts’ jurisdiction was expanded to civilians in response to unrest in the 1980s
Updated 04 September 2023
AFP

BEIRUT: Syrian President Bashar Assad announced Sunday the scrapping of military field courts where thousands are thought to have been sentenced to death without due process, but activists remained cautious about the move’s impact.
Assad issued a legislative decree “ending the work” of the original 1968 proclamation that created the courts, the presidency said in a statement.
“All cases referred to the military field courts are to be referred... to the military judiciary,” said the statement posted on the Telegram messaging app, adding that the move went into effect immediately.
According to a 2017 report from rights group Amnesty International, the military field court’s rules and proceedings “are so summary and arbitrary that they cannot be considered to constitute an actual judicial process.”
It said military field court trials take just a few minutes.
It added that thousands of people detained at the notorious Sednaya prison had been killed in mass hangings after “trials” at such a court.
Syrian lawyer Ghazwan Kronfol told AFP the courts’ jurisdiction was expanded to civilians in response to unrest in the 1980s.
The courts are not required to follow due process, there is “no role for the lawyer” in the proceedings, and sentences cannot be appealed, he added.
“During the years of the revolution and armed conflict, a lot of detainees have been sentenced to death in these courts” and their executions carried out as soon as the sentences were approved, he added.
Syria’s civil war broke out in 2011 with the government’s repression of peaceful protests.
“Thousands may have been executed according to rulings from those courts,” Kronfol added.
An activist who declined to be identified due to security concerns also estimated that thousands or “maybe even tens of thousands” had died due to the military field courts.
Sunday’s decision was “long overdue” but “should be treated with caution... particularly because the regime has never acknowledged that these courts violate detainees’ human rights” and can still detain people without trial, the activist added.
Diab Serriya, from the Association of Detainees and the Missing in Sednaya Prison, said that “if detainees are referred to military courts” instead of military field courts, “they will at least be allowed a lawyer.”
“Around 70 percent” of detainees at the Sednaya facility after 2011 “went before the military field court, which handed most of them death sentences,” he said.
He expressed hope that if the military field courts are closed and their archives can be accessed, families will be able to know “the fate of their loved ones who have been missing and forcibly disappeared for years.”

 

Iran sentences two women journalists to jail time

An Iranian police vehicle is seen parked outside a currency exchange shop in the capital Tehran. (AFP file photo)
An Iranian police vehicle is seen parked outside a currency exchange shop in the capital Tehran. (AFP file photo)
Updated 04 September 2023
AFP

Iran sentences two women journalists to jail time

An Iranian police vehicle is seen parked outside a currency exchange shop in the capital Tehran. (AFP file photo)
  • The death on September 16, 2022 of Amini, an Iranian Kurd, came after her arrest for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s dress code, triggering months-long nationwide protests
Updated 04 September 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: Two female Iranian journalists will spend around a month behind bars as part of a three-year partly suspended prison sentence for “conspiracy” and “collusion,” local media reported on Sunday.
Under the sentence, Negin Bagheri and Elnaz Mohammadi will serve one-fortieth of the term, or less than a month, in prison, their lawyer Amir Raisian told the reformist Ham Mihan daily newspaper, where Mohammadi works.
“The remaining period is suspended over five years,” during which time they will be required to take “a professional ethics training” and “prohibited from leaving the country,” the lawyer added.
Raisian did not elaborate on whether the verdict can be appealed, and the report did not detail the allegations against the reporters.
Mohammadi’s sister, Elahe, who also works for Ham Mihan, has since September 2022 been in prison after reporting on the funeral of Mahsa Amini, 22, who died in police custody.
The death on September 16, 2022 of Amini, an Iranian Kurd, came after her arrest for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s dress code, triggering months-long nationwide protests.
Foreign-based rights groups have reported multiple arrests ahead of the anniversary of Amini’s death.
Bagheri works for the unaffiliated Haft-e Sobh newspaper.
Elnaz Mohammadi was arrested and kept in Evin prison for a week in February. The reason for her detention was not clear.
Last year’s demonstrations saw hundreds of people killed, including dozens of security personnel, and thousands arrested in connection with what officials labelled as foreign-instigated “riots.”
Seven men have been executed in protest-related cases involving killings and other violence against security forces.
Local media reported last month that authorities in Iran have questioned or arrested more than 90 journalists since the protests.
On Wednesday, an Iranian news agency reported that journalist Nazila Maroufian, who defied Iran’s strict dress code and was freed on bail earlier in August, has been rearrested for not wearing the headscarf in public.
 

 

Algeria says jet skiers 'refusal to comply' led to shooting; victims' kin to file action in France

Algeria says jet skiers ‘refusal to comply’ led to shooting; victims’ kin to file action in France
Updated 03 September 2023
AFP

Algeria says jet skiers ‘refusal to comply’ led to shooting; victims’ kin to file action in France

Algeria says jet skiers ‘refusal to comply’ led to shooting; victims’ kin to file action in France
  • Two of the skiers were killed, a third was wounded and detained, while a fourth one managed to escape
  • The survivor said his group got lost and ran out of fuel while jet-skiing along Moroccan waters
  • The killings come at a time of increased tensions between Algeria and Morocco
Updated 03 September 2023
AFP

ALGIERS: Algeria said Sunday its security forces had opened fire this week after a group of jet skiers from Morocco ignored warning shots and refused to comply with orders to stop.

Lawyers for two men shot dead in the incident plan to file a complaint in France. One was French-Moroccan and the other held a residence permit in France.
“During a security patrol inside our territorial waters, a coast guard unit intercepted on Tuesday at 7:47 p.m. (18:47 GMT), three jet skis that clandestinely entered our territorial waters,” a defense ministry press release said.
“After issuing an audible warning and ordering them to stop several times, the suspects refused to comply and fled,” it added of Tuesday’s incident in which two tourists were killed.
The defense ministry said that after several warning rounds, “shots were fired, forcing one of the jet skis to stop, and the other two fled.”
The ministry said the shootings happened “because of increased activity by drugs-trafficking gangs and organized crime” in the border zone, and because of “the obstinacy of those on the jet skis.”
The statement said one body was recovered on Wednesday, “of an unidentified man with a gunshot wound.”
His body was taken to Tlemcen for an autopsy, it added.
The defense ministry statement said people should “not pay attention to false information that aims to sully the honorable image of the Algerian forces.”

Reports from Morocco said French-Moroccan tourist Bilal Kissi, 29, and his Moroccan cousin Abdelali Mechouar, 40, were killed.
A third man, Smail Snabe, was wounded and detained in Algeria, according to media reports in Morocco on Friday.
Kissi’s brother Mohamed, who had also been in the group, said they got lost and ran out of fuel after leaving the Moroccan resort of Saidia, near the border with Algeria.
He said he managed to leave the area after the incident and was picked up by the Moroccan navy.
Bilal Kissi’s body was recovered on Saidia beach on the Moroccan side of the border.
Saidia is a popular Moroccan summer resort known for its long beach and water sports.
Kissi was buried on Thursday in Bni Drar village near Oujda, in the presence of dozens of relatives.
Sunday’s statement from the defense ministry was the first official reaction from Algeria to Tuesday’s incident.
In Morocco, the prosecutor’s office in the city of Oujda has opened an investigation, a judicial source told the official Moroccan news agency MAP on Friday.
The family of the two tourists killed are to launch a legal action in France, their lawyers announced on Sunday.
Hakim Chergui, who is acting for the families of the victims, said the legal action would be submitted on Monday or Tuesday.
They are accusing the Algerian authorities of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, the hijacking of a vessel and failure to assist a person in danger.

The break in diplomatic relations between Morocco and Algeria “does not justify the committing of the least crime and even less so the impunity of those responsible,” said a statement from the lawyers.
It was issued shortly before the Algerian defense ministry statement was released.
It comes at a time of increased tensions between Algeria and Morocco, exacerbated by antagonism over the disputed Western Sahara territory.
The border between the two North African countries has been closed since 1994, and Algiers severed diplomatic ties in August 2021, accusing Morocco of “hostile acts” — a decision Rabat called “completely unjustified.”
There has been no official statement yet from Rabat about the incident.
However, Morocco’s state-run National Human Rights Council (CNDH) condemned the use of live fire by the Algerian coast guard against “defenseless citizens, instead of helping people lost at sea.”
It said this was “a grave violation of international norms.”
The CNDH also said that a third person was still in intensive care in Oujda, without naming him.
It said Snabe had been “sentenced to 18 months” in prison in Algeria.
 

Jordan govt, academic union discuss boosting support for Palestinian cause

Jordan govt, academic union discuss boosting support for Palestinian cause
Updated 03 September 2023
Arab News

Jordan govt, academic union discuss boosting support for Palestinian cause

Jordan govt, academic union discuss boosting support for Palestinian cause
  • Bakr lauded the king’s role in Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem’s holy sites
Updated 03 September 2023
Arab News

AMMAN: Fayez Basbous, chairman of the Palestine Committee in Jordan’s Lower House, reaffirmed King Abdullah’s commitment to reviving solidarity with the Palestinian cause, Jordan News Agency reported.

The statement was made during the committee’s meeting on Sunday with Dr. Ahmed Bakr, secretary-general of the Union of Arab Academics. 

Basbous stressed the need to support the Palestinian people in securing their rights, and urged the union to continue its role in raising awareness of the Palestinian cause.

Bakr lauded the king’s role in Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem’s holy sites. Citing Israeli government attacks against the Palestinian people, Bakr emphasized the mounting pressures on Jordan to defend the Palestinian cause.

The union is hosting the International Scientific Conference for the Protection of Jerusalem and Islamic and Christian Sanctities in November. 
 

US seeks de-escalation in Kurdish-held eastern Syria

US seeks de-escalation in Kurdish-held eastern Syria
Updated 03 September 2023
AFP

US seeks de-escalation in Kurdish-held eastern Syria

US seeks de-escalation in Kurdish-held eastern Syria
  • Key officials reiterate importance of strong American partnership with SDF in efforts to defeat Daesh
Updated 03 September 2023
AFP

BEIRUT: The US Embassy in Syria said on Sunday that senior officials had met Kurdish-led forces and community leaders in eastern Syria, discussing the need for de-escalation after days of deadly violence.

Fighting erupted in the Kurdish-controlled areas of Deir Ezzor province after the US-backed, Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces or SDF detained Ahmad Al-Khabil, the head of the local Deir Ezzor Military Council, last Sunday.
The violence has killed 49 fighters from both sides and eight civilians, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor, and a curfew went into effect in the area on Saturday.

BACKGROUND

The SDF has denied any dispute with Arab tribes in the region, saying the clashes have mostly involved ‘elements of the regime and some beneficiaries’ of Ahmad Al-Khabil.

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Ethan Goldrich and Maj. Gen. Joel Vowell, commander of the US-led coalition fighting Daesh in Syria and Iraq, met “in northeast Syria” with the SDF, Kurdish authorities and tribal leaders from Deir Ezzor, the American Embassy said.
“They agreed on the importance of addressing the grievances” of Deir Ezzor residents, “the dangers of outsiders interfering” and “the need to avoid civilian deaths and casualties,” said an embassy statement on X, formerly Twitter.
The participants also agreed on “the need for de-escalation of violence as soon as possible,” said the statement from the US Embassy, which is based outside Syria.
The largely Arab-majority Deir Ezzor province is controlled by the SDF to the east of the Euphrates, while forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad and Iran-affiliated fighters are stationed on the west bank.
Kurdish authorities manage areas under their control through local civilian and military councils, to avoid upsetting local Arab tribes.
The US-led coalition maintains bases in the area, including at Syria’s largest gas field, Al-Omar.
Goldrich and Vowell “reiterated the importance of the strong US partnership with the SDF” in efforts to defeat Daesh, the statement added.
The SDF has denied any dispute with Arab tribes in the region, saying the clashes have mostly involved “elements of the regime and some beneficiaries” of Khabil.
On Sunday, a day after the curfew came into effect, the SDF and the Observatory said the situation appeared to be calming down.
SDF spokesman Farhad Shami said the tensions had been restricted to five villages out of 120 in the area, adding that “in one remaining village, matters are moving toward resolution.”
The situation “is being handled with great sensitivity, but we hope the issues will be settled soon, whether militarily or in communication with the Arab tribes in the region,” he added.
The SDF spearheaded the offensive that defeated Daesh’s self-declared caliphate in Syria in 2019.
Syria’s war has killed more than half a million people since it broke out in 2011.

 

