Next edition of Riyadh Season could attract up to 12m visitors, says Saudi entertainment chief

RIYADH: The fourth edition of Saudi Arabia’s wildly popular Riyadh Season could see as many as 12 million visitors, the head of Kingdom’s entertainment authority said on Thursday.
“We expect 10 million to 12 million visitors this year, and we target more than a million tourists from outside the Kingdom,” Turki Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority, told a press briefing in Riyadh.
“The Riyadh Season, in its fourth edition, has achieved 40% of its targeted revenue through sponsorship and some large deals even before it’s started,” he said,
This year’s Riyadh Season, which is set to launch on Oct. 28, will be historic, Sheikh promised.
‘An unprecedented, historical opening ceremony that the world has never seen before,’ he said.
The entertainment festival launched for the first time in 2019 and attracted over 7 million visitors.
Last year, over 15 million people attended the festival, including over 1 million tourists from 125 countries.
The festival generated over 150,000 direct and indirect jobs with the participation of 1,255 companies.
The 2022 Riyadh Season included over 7,500 events, 10 international exhibitions, more than 350 theatrical performances, in addition to an international car exhibition and auction, more than 70 cafes, 200 restaurants, a video games tournament, and more than 100 interactive shows.
RIYADH: Prince Khalid bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s defense minister, has received in Riyadh French armed forces minister Sebastien Lecornu.
The pair discussed enhancing bilateral strategic relations and joint cooperation and coordination in the military and defense fields, in addition to a number of issues of common interest, the Saudi Press Agency said Friday.
Saudi and French senior military and civil officials attended the meeting.
Who’s Who: Abdullah Al-Enezi, new Saudi ambassador to Iran
Abdullah bin Saud Al-Enezi has been appointed as Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Iran.
Al-Enezi’s career in diplomacy began after he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science from King Saud University.
He has since dedicated his skills and expertise to the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, working in various internal departments and representing the Kingdom in different embassies abroad, while also participating in official delegations.
In 2021, Al-Enezi was appointed by King Salman as an extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to Oman.
He previously held several high-ranking positions within the ministry, serving as director-general of the General Department of International Issues in the Multilateral Ministry Agency, and as the director-general of the Department of International Economic Relations.
Between 2008 and 2019, Al-Enezi served as secretary-general of the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council.
During his career, he has played key roles in handling crucial files and led numerous delegations representing the Kingdom on the international stage.
His achievements include serving as head of the Kingdom’s delegation to the meetings of the Islamic, Economic, Cultural and Social Committee of the Organization of the Islamic Conference.
Al-Enezi also played a major role in facilitating the legal procedures for the Gulf Cooperation Council to gain observer status in the UN and, similarly, for the Islamic Development Bank to gain observer status within the UN.
He has received numerous local and international awards, including the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Award in the US in 2006.
Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman recently honored Al-Enezi with the Al-Numan Medal of the First Degree for his service and dedication to diplomacy.
In addition to a bachelor’s degree in political science from King Saud University, Al-Enezi holds a degree in diplomatic studies from Prince Saud Al-Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies.
Saudi journalist empowering women with real stories
Balqees Basalom’s online platform, live session features talks and tips from inspiring Arab women
RIYADH: Saudi journalist Balqees Basalom started an online platform to shed light on Arab women role models to help young girls in the Gulf Cooperation Council area find inspiring women to look upto.
“I was inspired to do this platform for the girls who grew up without a female role model,” Basalom told Arab News.
“Balqees for Her” releases a weekly newsletter, and is staffed entirely by women.
“In our newsletter, for instance, we discuss music and then write about well-known Gulf women who are musicians. After that, we provide the reader with some advice on how to pursue a career in music and other related topics. We provide how-to guidelines so that people can achieve that aim, in addition to highlighting stories,” she added.
They also hightlight topics on how women can be leaders or financially sound. The platform features successful stories of Gulf women who achieved their dreams in music, yoga, and engineering, among other fields.
The newsletter and the social media platforms received huge feedback from young women in the gulf.
“We received many messages from girls telling us how much they love our newsletter and how much we inspire them, and this is my goal from the beginning, to make an inspiring platform for women.”
A discussion Basalom had with a friend regarding his sisters’ educations and how they were never encouraged to work led her to launch the website.
The friend told Basalom that his sisters, who were the first in the family to get a college degree, were unemployed, simply because there was no one to encourage or motivate them to do so.
“Many of these girls are very clever, like his sisters, who are very ambitious, but some of them may not have these role models, who they would look up to and say ‘I want to be like them.’ These girls may not have been fortunate enough to have a great role model in their lives. So, I made the decision to launch this social platform,” she explained.
Balqees’ platform also holds live events where they bring someone inspiring and have a live session with them.
They also had an event at Expo 2020 Dubai at the Saudi pavilion, and held similar sessions in Riyadh, Makkah, and other cities in the Gulf.
At the Dubai event, Basalom hosted Emirati national Manar Al-Hinai, an award-winning journalist, writer, author and entrepreneur. She is also the co-founder of SIKKA Magazine, a leading independent magazine in the Arab world related to arts, culture and literature.
She is also the co-founder and director of the Gulf Art Museum, the first digital museum in the Arab Gulf countries to display works by artists and photographers from the region. Al-Hinai won the prestigious Arab Women’s Award in 2011 and 2020, and was listed as one of the most inspiring people in the UAE in 2012 and 2014.
In the Bahrain session, Balqees platform interviewed Wafa Al-Obaidat, the founder and CEO of Playbook, an educational technology company that aims to accelerate women's career growth.
Al-Obaidat is the founder and CEO of the leading public relations and design agency Obi & Hill. She hosts the “Women’s Power” podcast, and has been ranked among the 50 most powerful businesswomen in the Gulf. She has appeared in Wamda, Harper's Bazaar Arabia, and Entrepreneur magazine, and is the recipient of several awards, including the MasterCard’s Pioneers of Tomorrow Award.
A session in Makkah was with consultant and educational administration expert Dr. Maryam Abdullah Sorour Al-Sabban, who is the owner and president of the Musanada Center for Administrative Educational Consultations and Studies, a member of the advisory board of the Umm Al-Qura Women’s Charitable Society, and a member of the board of directors of Al-Faisaliah Women’s Charitable Society in Jeddah.
Basalom thanked the platform’s readers and supporters for making it a success, and thanked investor Richard Fitzgerald for funding her project last year after she pitched the proposal to him in 2021.
“We are extremely appreciative of him for his support.”
‘Art and Sea’ reflects Jeddah’s marine sustainability
The participating artists unleashed their creativity to recreate scenes showcasing the biodiversity of the Red Sea
Some of the paintings showed marine creatures going in a continuous circular motion, symbolizing sustainability
RIYADH: A number of Saudi female artists showcased the concept of marine industry sustainability in their paintings at the “Art and Sea” corner, which is part of the exhibition of the Sustainable Marine Industry Conference, which was launched in Jeddah on Monday.
The participating artists unleashed their creativity to recreate scenes showcasing the biodiversity of the Red Sea. During the planning phase, they made sure that their pieces aligned with the conference’s overall theme.
Some of the paintings showed marine creatures going in a continuous circular motion, symbolizing sustainability, while the colors used were green and blue in order to fit the conference’s theme. Other art pieces showed swarms of sharks in the deep waters of the sea, as sun rays reflected on the calm waves. Most of the paintings drew their inspiration from the importance of achieving sustainability in the marine industry, preserving the environment and protecting the creatures living in it.
The pieces also depicted a kind of Bagrus fish in the deep waters of the Red Sea, which is rich in marine creatures and coral reefs, along with dolphins jumping above the waves in glorious colors, the Red Sea jellyfish in their bright colors as well as stingrays and their collective movement.
The artworks displayed in the “Art and Sea” corner caught the attention of the conference’s attendees and participants, who praised them for their beauty and commended the Saudi artists for excelling in this field.