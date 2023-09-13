You are here

  • Home
  • Hungary signals national ban on Ukrainian grain imports beyond Sept. 15
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Hungary signals national ban on Ukrainian grain imports beyond Sept. 15

Hungary signals national ban on Ukrainian grain imports beyond Sept. 15
A woman holds a loaf of bread during a farmers' protest in front of the Representative Office of the European Commission in Bucharest on, April 7, 2023 (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c8rnq

Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

Hungary signals national ban on Ukrainian grain imports beyond Sept. 15

Hungary signals national ban on Ukrainian grain imports beyond Sept. 15
  • Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov said waiving the ban on imports from Ukraine would be desirable as it would reduce prices of basic foods
  • Slovakia’s government confirmed it would uphold the ban
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

BUDAPEST: Hungary has agreed with Romania, Slovakia and Bulgaria to bar Ukrainian grain imports to protect their markets if the European Union does not extend a ban that expires on Sept. 15, the Hungarian farm minister said on Wednesday.
However, Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov told the Bulgarian state news agency before the start of a cabinet meeting that waiving the ban on imports from Ukraine would be desirable as it would reduce prices of basic foods.
“Let us be clear — the resumption of imports from Ukraine will reduce the prices of basic foods, reduce inflation, which will help low-income people, and increase budget revenues from imports and exports,” Denkov was quoted as saying.
On Tuesday, a parliamentary committee adopted a draft decision for Bulgaria to lift the ban on Ukrainian imports of certain products after Sept. 15. The final decision is to be taken in the plenary session of parliament.
Slovakia’s government confirmed it would uphold the ban.
“The government is prepared, if the (European) Commission does not do so (extend the ban), to adopt a ban on imports at an extraordinary session, in the same mode as now,” Farm Minister Jozef Bires said.
“You have already seen from the announcements from Poland and Hungary that these countries will apply unilateral restrictions, and from this point of view we must do so too, because Slovakia would face increased transport (of grain) through Slovakia, and this grain could also stay in Slovakia.”
Romania’s farm ministry said it would make a decision after the Commission has its say. “What is certain is that if the ban is not extended, we have solutions to enforce that will protect our farmers,” it said in a statement.
Ukraine has become entirely dependent on alternative EU export routes, called Solidarity Lanes, for its grain exports since Russia in July abandoned a year-old deal that had allowed Ukrainian grains to be shipped safely via its Black Sea ports.
As a result, farmers in neighboring states — Poland, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Slovakia — have faced increased competition and bottlenecks in their own markets.
Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine 18 months ago, has said it will only return to the UN-brokered Black Sea grain deal if its conditions for export of its own grain and fertilizers are met.
Istvan Nagy, Hungary’s agriculture minister, said in a Facebook post that its new national ban would apply to a wider range of Ukrainian products than current measures.
“We have agreed with my Romanian, Slovak and Bulgarian colleagues that if there is no decision on the extension of the existing moratorium by Brussels, then we will take national measures individually,” Nagy said in a video message.
The Commission announced “temporary preventive measures” in May that would ban such sales into Poland, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Slovakia while allowing transit to non-EU markets, mainly in Africa. These measures are due to expire on Friday.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict grain Hungary Bulgaria Slovakia Romania

Related

Poland says will extend ban on Ukraine grain imports
World
Poland says will extend ban on Ukraine grain imports
Turkiye’s Erdogan to discuss grain deal with UN’s Guterres this month
Middle-East
Turkiye’s Erdogan to discuss grain deal with UN’s Guterres this month

Trio wanted in British girl’s death on way to UK: Pakistan police

Trio wanted in British girl’s death on way to UK: Pakistan police
Updated 53 min 6 sec ago
AFP

Trio wanted in British girl’s death on way to UK: Pakistan police

Trio wanted in British girl’s death on way to UK: Pakistan police
  • “We can confirm the three suspects in the case boarded a flight earlier and are on their way to the UK,” police spokesman Mudassar Khan said
  • British police had previously said that Urfan Sharif, 41, his partner Beinash Batool, 29, and his brother Faisal Malik, 28, fled to Pakistan
Updated 53 min 6 sec ago
AFP

LAHORE: The British-Pakistani father of a 10-year-old girl found dead at her home in England last month was on a plane back to the UK with his partner and brother, Pakistan police said Wednesday, after the trio went on the run for weeks.
Sara Sharif was found dead in the southern UK town of Woking on August 10 and a post-mortem test revealed she had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries” over a sustained period, British police said last month.
“We can confirm the three suspects in the case boarded a flight earlier and are on their way to the UK,” police spokesman Mudassar Khan told AFP, adding that they had voluntarily gone with the knowledge of authorities.
British police had previously said that Urfan Sharif, 41, his partner Beinash Batool, 29, and his brother Faisal Malik, 28, fled to Pakistan to take refuge with relatives before the girl’s body was found, sparking an international manhunt.
“I confirm that they have not been arrested but they left voluntarily,” Raja Haq Nawaz, a lawyer for Urfan Sharif’s father Mohammad Sharif in Pakistan, told AFP.
He said the three were on a flight that left from the Punjabi city of Sialkot.

Topics: UK Pakistan police

Related

Children back with Sara Sharif grandfather after police raid
Press Review
Children back with Sara Sharif grandfather after police raid
Siblings of Sara Sharif taken from grandfather’s home in Pakistan after police raid
World
Siblings of Sara Sharif taken from grandfather’s home in Pakistan after police raid

Sri Lanka will promote free trade as head of IORA, foreign minister says

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Ali Sabry. (@alisabrypc)
Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Ali Sabry. (@alisabrypc)
Updated 13 September 2023

Sri Lanka will promote free trade as head of IORA, foreign minister says

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Ali Sabry. (@alisabrypc)
  • Nation set to take over chairmanship of Indian Ocean Rim Association in October
  • ‘Our aim is to bring together these diverse countries,’ Ali Sabry says
Updated 13 September 2023
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka will work to boost free trade among member nations of the Indian Ocean Rim Association when it assumes chairmanship of the organization, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said on Wednesday.

The South Asian nation is set to take over the chairmanship for the 2023-25 period next month, when the group’s highest decision-making body meets in Colombo. Representatives of IORA member states, including the UAE, Oman and Yemen, are expected to attend along with its dialogue partners, such as Saudi Arabia, South Korea and the US.

“Sri Lanka would want to work with all countries in IORA, including the Middle Eastern countries, and help the organization to grow from strength to strength, learn from each other and share experiences and technical know-how, and ultimately to create a free trade arrangement among the member countries,” Sabry told Arab News.

“Our aim is to bring together these diverse countries to network and build good relationships in terms of social security, economic and maritime affairs.”

Established in 1999, the IORA has 23 members and 11 dialogue partners. It works to strengthen regional cooperation and sustainable development within the Indian Ocean region.

That region is home to about 2.7 billion people — more than a third of the world’s population — and is considered vital for global trade and energy resources, though it faces challenges, from piracy to geopolitical tensions.

Sri Lanka, which will take over the chairmanship from Bangladesh, is seeking to foster an architecture for the IORA to better tackle issues like piracy, smuggling and drug trafficking.

“Sri Lanka is committed to (maintaining) the Indian Ocean as a zone of peace,” Sabry said.

“The idea is to create a secure dialogue and diplomacy to solve differences and to build on strengths to create a better world for all.”

Topics: Sri Lanka Middle East IORA

Related

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Ali Sabry speaks during a press conference in Colombo. (File/AFP)
World
Sri Lanka tweaks foreign policy to prioritize Middle East 
Passengers wait inside the arrival hall at Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake. (AFP file photo)
World
How Gulf jobs helped Sri Lankans keep families afloat at height of economic crisis

Azerbaijan ready to allow ‘regular’ aid access to Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan ready to allow ‘regular’ aid access to Nagorno-Karabakh
Updated 13 September 2023
AFP

Azerbaijan ready to allow ‘regular’ aid access to Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan ready to allow ‘regular’ aid access to Nagorno-Karabakh
  • Tensions over Nagorno-Karabakh have flared in recent months
  • Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed his government’s “commitment and our readiness to provide access”
Updated 13 September 2023
AFP

GENEVA: Azerbaijan said Wednesday it was prepared to allow the Red Cross to bring humanitarian aid into the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh on a “regular basis,” accusing Armenian separatists of blocking access.
Tensions over Nagorno-Karabakh have flared in recent months, as Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of obstructing traffic on the Lachin corridor — the sole road linking Armenia to the Armenian-populated breakaway region.
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed his government’s “commitment and our readiness to provide access.”
Speaking to reporters with the United Nations correspondent’s association in Geneva, he said he had met with the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the Swiss city and had “reconfirmed our commitment to cooperation.”
“ICRC is ready. The government of Azerbaijan is ready” for aid to be brought in, he said.
“It can be conducted on a regular basis,” he said, adding that “the only missing point at the moment... is still the blocking (by) the local Armenians.”
His comments came after Russian humanitarian aid arrived Tuesday in Nagorno-Karabakh via territory controlled by Azerbaijan, according to separatist authorities in the Armenian-populated area.
The Lachin corridor is policed by Russian peacekeepers as part of a cease-fire agreement Moscow brokered between the ex-Soviet Caucasus nations in 2020.
Baku has rejected Armenia’s claim, saying Nagorno-Karabakh could receive supplies via Azerbaijani-controlled territory.
On September 1, Azerbaijan agreed to simultaneously reopen, for humanitarian supplies, both the Lachin corridor and the Aghdam road linking Nagorno-Karabakh with the rest of Azerbaijan.
Bayramov said Wednesday that the “ICRC is ready to organize everything,” adding the organization had two convoys ready to go “in a matter of hours.”
He said the convoys could move “in parallel” using the Aghdam and Lachin routes simultaneously.
“We are ready at any scale, ... (within) respect to norms and procedures of Azerbaijani legislation,” he said.
An ICRC spokeswoman confirmed to AFP Wednesday that the organization “stands ready to deliver large shipments of desperately needed humanitarian assistance by any route possible.”
“We are extremely concerned for the tens of thousands of people who urgently need food, medicine and other essential items,” she said.
“We hope a humanitarian consensus is reached very soon so that our work can resume and we can get aid to those who need it.”

Topics: Azerbaijan Armenia Nagorno-Karabakh

Related

Armenia and Azerbaijan clash at UN over plight of 120,000 people in Nagorno-Karabakh facing food crisis
World
Armenia and Azerbaijan clash at UN over plight of 120,000 people in Nagorno-Karabakh facing food crisis
UN to hold emergency meeting on Azerbaijan’s blockade of road from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh
World
UN to hold emergency meeting on Azerbaijan’s blockade of road from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh

Taliban accepts first Chinese ambassador appointed to Kabul since takeover

Taliban accepts first Chinese ambassador appointed to Kabul since takeover
Updated 40 min 42 sec ago

Taliban accepts first Chinese ambassador appointed to Kabul since takeover

Taliban accepts first Chinese ambassador appointed to Kabul since takeover
  • Experts say appointment marks “important success” for Afghan Taliban
  • Taliban have not been officially recognized by any foreign government
Updated 40 min 42 sec ago
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: A newly appointed Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan presented his credentials to Taliban’s prime minister Mullah Hassan Akhund on Wednesday, Afghan authorities said, making China the first country to formally appoint an ambassador-level envoy since the new government took power in 2021.

The Taliban are not officially recognized by any foreign government, and it was not immediately clear whether Beijing has moved to a formal recognition of the Taliban with Wednesday’s appointment.

“Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, accepted the credentials of Mr.Zhao Xing, the new Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan, during a ceremony,” said Taliban’s chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a statement.

“Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate thanked the leadership of China for appointing Mr. Zhao Xing as ambassador and expressed the hope that his appointment will lead to the promotion of diplomatic relations to a high level and the beginning of a new chapter between the two countries.”

In this handout photo released by Taliban Prime Minister Media Office, China's new ambassador to Afghanistan Zhao Sheng shakes hand with Taliban Prime Minister Mohammad Hasan Akhund (left) during the recognition ceremony at the Presidential Palace, in Kabul on September 13, 2023. (Taliban Prime Minister Media Office via AP)

China has actively engaged the Taliban administration on various levels since they came to power, including through investment and infrastructure projects.

Afghan and Chinese railway authorities signed an accord with their counterparts from Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan last year to create a new economic corridor between their countries, which the Afghan government expects will boost trade and connectivity.

In January, the privately run oil company Xinjiang Central Asia Petroleum and Gas Co. signed a contract to extract oil from the Amu Darya basin. It was the first major extraction deal the Taliban signed with a foreign company since retaking power.

Under the contract, CAPEIC will invest $150 million a year in Afghanistan, increasing to $540 million in three years under the 25-year agreement. The deal is expected to employ about 3,000 Afghans, the Taliban had said in a statement.

When many countries closed their missions in Kabul after the Taliban seized power, China was one of the few countries which kept its diplomatic presence. Some ambassadors appointed during the previous foreign-backed Afghan government have remained in Kabul with the same title.

China’s previous ambassador to Afghanistan was Wang Yu, who took up the role in 2019 and finished his tenure last month.

In this handout photo released by Taliban Prime Minister Media Office, China's new ambassador to Afghanistan Zhao Sheng (left) reviews an honor guards as he arrives to meet with with Taliban Prime Minister Mohammad Hasan Akhund, during the recognition ceremony at the Presidential Palace, in Kabul on September 13, 2023. (Taliban Prime Minister Media Office via AP)

“The Prime Minister called the relations between Afghanistan and China important,” Mujahid said.

“(He) expressed hope that more steps will be taken to strengthen bilateral relations.”

Abdul Waheed Waheed, an international relations expert based in Kabul, said Wednesday’s development was an “important success” for the Taliban.

“Despite the fact that the presentation of credentials by a Chinese ambassador to the Taliban does not necessarily indicate full diplomatic recognition, but it certainly is a significant development,” Waheed, who had also worked with the International Rescue Committee, told Arab News.

“Economic reasons certainly play a significant role in China’s engagement in Afghanistan, but the Chinese government’s approach is multifaceted, encompassing both economic and strategic interests.”

Topics: Afghan Taliban China

Greek ferries strike following passenger death

Greek ferries strike following passenger death
Updated 13 September 2023
AFP

Greek ferries strike following passenger death

Greek ferries strike following passenger death
  • Emotions still running high after the death, which happened last week
Updated 13 September 2023
AFP

ATHENS: Greek ferries stayed at the quayside Wednesday as a sailors’ union held a strike following the death of a passenger pushed into the water by crew members of a ferry.
A video that went viral on social media showed the passenger running onto the ferry loading ramp, which was still down, and crew members stopping him and pushing him back three times.
The man, 36-year-old Antonis Karyotis, fell into the sea, and despite passengers screaming that he was in the water, the ferry left as scheduled.
The ferry’s captain and three crew members face homicide charges over the incident, which happened as it left the port of Piraeus.
A statement from the PNO sailors union said the strike was called to mark “the terrible events that happened on board the ‘Blue Horizon’, which led to the tragic death of passenger Antonis Karyotis.”
The union nevertheless denounced “accusations being made against all Greek sailors.”
Their members, they argued, were being forced to work overtime over and above the legal limit, which inevitably led to safety on the ships being compromised, and thus that of the passenger too.
Emotions are still running high after the death, which happened last week.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in a message posted on Facebook, expressed his “disgust and horror” over the death of Karyotis.
The merchant marine minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis resigned Monday following outrage over comments he made that appeared to express sympathy for the crew members accused of pushing him into the water.
Spyros Paschalis, chief executive of the Attica group, which owns the ferry, has also resigned.

Topics: Greece

Related

Man drowns after trying to board departing ferry in Greece’s Piraeus port
World
Man drowns after trying to board departing ferry in Greece’s Piraeus port
Strike in Greece disrupts island ferries, Athens transport
World
Strike in Greece disrupts island ferries, Athens transport

Latest updates

Hungary signals national ban on Ukrainian grain imports beyond Sept. 15
Hungary signals national ban on Ukrainian grain imports beyond Sept. 15
Container volume at Saudi ports increase 4.8%
Container volume at Saudi ports increase 4.8%
New water transmission project launched for Makkah, Madinah
New water transmission project launched for Makkah, Madinah
ACWA Power inks deals with Chinese firms to boost green energy collaboration 
ACWA Power inks deals with Chinese firms to boost green energy collaboration 
KSA’s Aljazira Capital, Osus establish real estate investment fund 
KSA’s Aljazira Capital, Osus establish real estate investment fund 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.