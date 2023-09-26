Closing Bell – TASI grows 40 points; ADES Holding begins retail subscription 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index concluded its trading on Tuesday at 10,918.24 points, rising 0.37 percent.
Parallel market Nomu closed at 22,406.83, gaining 169.84 points, or 0.76 percent.
MSCI Tadawul 30 Index edged up 2.83 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,402.31.
The primary index’s total turnover touched SR6.2 billion ($1.6 billion), as 93 stocks rose and 126 retreated. Conversely, Nomu recorded a trading turnover of SR86 million.
Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. was the topmost performer in TASI, soaring 7.86 percent to SR23.60.
Additionally, Saudi Automotive Services Co. soared 7.77 percent to SR62.40.
Another notable performer, Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co., jumped 6.27 percent to SR51.70.
Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development and Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co. climbed 5.56 percent and 5.27 percent to SR2.28 and SR139.80, respectively.
On the flip side, Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. experienced the most significant drop, plunging 6.25 percent to SR0.15.
Shares of Thimar Development Holding Co. and Saudi Real Estate Co. dipped 5.14 percent and 3.13 percent to SR26.75 and SR13.62, respectively.
Sumou Real Estate Co. and First Milling Co. both slumped about 2.7 percent to finish at SR1.30 and SR2, respectively.
On the announcement front, ADES Holding opened its doors for public subscription of 33.87 million shares, priced at SR13.50 each.
This valuation pegged at a nominal value of SR1 per share was ascertained through a structured order book-building process.
The subscription window, initiated by the company, will span three days, concluding on Sept. 28.
This move follows the green light from the Financial Market Authority on June 21, granting the drilling services company permission to register and make available 338.72 million shares from its total capital pool.