Saudi Tourism Authority joins forces with Huawei to boost Chinese tourism

RIYADH: In a bid to enhance the experience for travelers and bolster Chinese visits to Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Tourism Authority has collaborated with Huawei Mobile Services and its advertising branch, Petal Ads.

The partnership was cemented through a memorandum of understanding signed during the Approved Destination Status launch ceremony in Beijing, according to a press release.

Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority, signed the deal alongside Walter Ji Rengui, president of Huawei Consumer Cloud Service Global Ecosystem Development & Operations.

The primary objective of this collaboration is to reshape the way visitors explore Saudi Arabia by digitizing travel services, with a specific focus on attracting Chinese tourists, the press release added.

Choon Yang Quek, chief technology officer at the STA, stated: “The partnership with Huawei Mobile Services and Petal Ads is part of Saudi’s innovative approach to marketing tourism and enhancing visitor experiences.”

He added: “By joining forces with Huawei, known for its strong consumer connections, and combining it with Saudi’s commitment to visitor satisfaction, we can now reach new audiences more effectively through established Huawei channels and gain deeper insights into Chinese travelers to tailor their Saudi journeys.”

This agreement reflects the ongoing partnership between the two entities and their shared dedication to showcasing Saudi Arabia as a dynamic destination to Chinese audiences, the press release added.

Alhasan Al-Dabbagh, president of Asia-Pacific markets at the STA, said: “By incorporating Huawei’s cutting-edge technology into the travel experience, we can leverage established channels to reach a wider audience and gain a deeper understanding of potential visitors.”

Through the integration of Huawei Mobile Services’ advanced technology solutions, tourists visiting Saudi Arabia can anticipate a smarter travel experience.

This includes features such as seamless navigation, language translation services, and augmented reality-guided tours, all aimed at helping tourists make the most of their time while exploring the Kingdom.

The partnership is part of the STA’s efforts to enhance the tourist experience through technology while highlighting Saudi Arabia’s cultural heritage, landscapes, and hospitality.

This comes as the Kingdom aims to deliver personalized experiences for Chinese tourists, with readily available support throughout their trip.

In partnership with Petal Ads, the STA looks to attract more Chinese tourists to discover Saudi Arabia’s attractions.