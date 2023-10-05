Closing bell — TASI continues its downward trend to close at 10,765

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its downward movement on Thursday, as it shed 75.42 points or 0.70 percent to close at 10,764.85.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.10 billion ($1.09 billion) as 90 stocks advanced, while 121 declined.

Nomu, the Kingdom’s parallel market, also shed 90.41 points to close at 22,667.94, while the MSCI Tadawul Index slipped by 0.40 percent to 1,382.44.

The best-performing stock of the day on the main index was Al Rajhi REIT Fund. The company’s share price surged by 4.34 percent to SR8.42.

Other top performers were Saudi Airlines Catering Co. and CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share prices edged up by 3.13 percent and 2.87 percent, respectively.

Thimar Development Holding Co. was the worst venture of the day, as its share price dropped by 5.40 percent to SR23.84.

The top companies on Nomu were Paper Home Co. and Almuneef Co. for Trade, Industry, Agriculture and Contracting, whose share prices soared by 29.95 percent and 8.47 percent, respectively.

On the other hand, the share price of Alqemam for Computer Systems Co., listed in the parallel market, dropped by 13.52 percent to SR110.

On the announcements front, Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. revealed that its board approved setting up a limited liability company in Riyadh with a capital of SR100,000.

In a Tadawul statement, AWPT said that the new LLC will undertake the long-term operation and maintenance contract for the sewage treatment plants in Manfouha.

AWPT added that the financial impacts of this development will be reported in due course.

Meanwhile, National Agricultural Development Co. declared that the Capital Market Authority approved its request to increase the company’s capital through an SR2 billion rights issue.

NADEC will set the offering price and number of shares proposed after the extraordinary general meeting on a date to be announced.