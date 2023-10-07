Moldovan president says Russia’s Wagner head plotted coup against her

Moldova’s pro-European President, Maia Sandu, said Russia’s Wagner paramilitary force was the main force behind an attempt to foment a coup against her, she told the Financial Times in an interview published on Friday.
Sandu, interviewed by the Financial Times during the European Union’s European Political Community summit in Spain, said Wagner’s late leader Yevgeny Prigozhin stood behind the bid to overthrow her.
She also said Moscow remained engaged in attempts to destabilize the country lying between Ukraine and EU member Romania, notably by funnelling money into Moldova to bribe voters in next month’s local elections.
“The information that we have is that it was a plan prepared by (Prigozhin’s) team,” Sandu told the FT in reference to the alleged coup, adding that the group was trying to get anti-government protests, held periodically since last year, to turn violent.
“The situation is really dramatic and we have to protect ourselves.”
Sandu accused Russia in February of plotting a coup against Moldova’s government by exploiting protests.
Russia’s foreign ministry has rejected such claims and previously accused Moldova of pursuing an anti-Russian agenda.
She and other leaders point to longstanding pressure on the country, particularly in terms of pricing and payment for Russian energy supplies. Moscow also exerts influence through a pro-Russian separatist enclave, Transdniestria, in Moldova’s east.
Since Sandu’s 2020 election, Moldova has denounced Russia’s war in Ukraine and become a candidate for EU membership.
Prigozhin, whose mercenaries played a major role in capturing parts of eastern Ukraine for Russia in the past year, staged a brief mutiny against Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in June. He was killed in plane crash two months later.
“Russia is going to increase its pressure on Moldova,” Sandu told the FT. “They tried energy and they failed. They tried to overthrow the government and they failed. And now they are trying massive interference in our elections, using a lot of money.”
Moldova’s parliament this week took steps to keep allies of fugitive businessman Ilan Shor from contesting the election. Shor was sentenced in absentia in April to 15 years in prison for fraud and his party was banned by the Constitutional Court.
Sandu’s PAS party has a majority in parliament but faces competition in towns and cities against her pro-European policies throughout the country of 2.5 million.
Sandu said Moldova’s intelligence services had detected at least 20 million euros ($21.2 million) in Russian finance coming into the country and suggested the true figure was higher.
Moldovans, she said, were entering the country with “bank cards that were issued in Dubai...they just distribute thousands of cards ...bank cards to people they wanted to bribe.”
Moldovan police on Friday said they had seized thousands of bank cards issued in Dubai due to be given to Shor’s allies.
“This is using bank cards instead of suitcases or black bags full of cash,” Veronica Dragalin, head of Moldova’s Anti-corruption prosecutors, told reporters. “We are talking here about money laundering, a much more serious crime.”
‘Greece aspires to become bridge between Middle East and Europe,’ Greek FM Giorgos Gerapetritis tells Arab News
Greek FM says his country seeks to cooperate with Saudi Arabia and wider Gulf who are “at the forefront of green projects and renewable initiatives”
Gerapetritis explains the motivations behind Greece’s bid for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council
Updated 21 min 9 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify
NEW YORK CITY: Greece is boosting its cooperation with the Arab Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, which are “at the forefront of green projects and renewable initiatives,” Giorgos Gerapetritis, the Greek foreign minister, has told Arab News.
He also said that Athens has ambitions to transform Greece into a “bridge” between the Middle East and Europe, with a view to becoming a trans-regional meeting point for energy, communications and logistics on the cusp of two continents.
“Our efforts to become an energy hub, connecting the wider region with European markets and promoting energy diversification and autonomy, are underway,” Gerapetritis said.
Greece is also exploring “prospects for cooperation with the Arab world, including the Gulf states and Saudi Arabia, which have led the way in green projects and renewable initiatives.
“Greece aspires to become the ‘bridge’ between the Middle East and Europe in energy interconnection,” he said.
In his wide-ranging interview, which covered Greek motivations for seeking a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council during the 2025-2026 term, Gerapetritis said that his country’s bid reflects a commitment to addressing the world’s shared challenges.
These include the peaceful settlement of conflicts, the promotion of international law and good governance, and the collective response to climate change, from cutting greenhouse gas emissions and switching to renewables to living more sustainably.
Recognizing the urgency of addressing the climate challenge, especially in the Mediterranean region, which has recently experienced a devastating toll of wildfires and extreme weather, Gerapetritis reiterated his country’s commitment to the green transition.
“Climate change affects Greece enormously and the entire Mediterranean region,” he said. “This summer, we were struck by the effects of the climate crisis, first by wildfires and then by floods. This obliges us to act on a national and global level.”
Greece aims to achieve its national target of sourcing 80 percent of its electricity from renewables by 2027, while it continues to “actively” implement the Paris Agreement and the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Gerapetritis said.
Last week, during the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced two climate initiatives. The first of these was a regional initiative focused on prioritizing short-term adaptation efforts among the EU Med 9 countries.
The second was an international initiative to establish a “global climate adaptation alliance” for knowledge-sharing on innovative technologies that can predict extreme weather events, with plans to include it in the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference, COP28, in Dubai.
Another major feature of the climate response is energy cooperation, particularly in relation to sources of renewables such as wind and solar or cleaner fuels such as green hydrogen — an area in which Saudi Arabia has made significant strides.
Gerapetritis said that last week’s agreement between Greece and Saudi Arabia to establish a jointly owned company to look at linking the two countries’ power grids was the first step in a plan to provide Europe with cheaper clean energy.
The joint venture, dubbed Saudi Greek Interconnection, is tasked with “examining the commercial viability of the power interconnection,” Gerapetritis said. “This is the first step of our joint plan to supply Europe with green energy.”
The deal was signed in Athens on Sept. 27 by Manos Manousakis, CEO of Greece’s Independent Power Transmission Operator, IPTO, and his Saudi counterpart, Abdullah Waleed Al-Saadi, of National Grid SA.
A memorandum of understanding was also signed between the two countries, covering the areas of energy efficiency, oil, gas, petrochemicals, the circular economy and decarbonization.
At the signing, Alexandra Sdoukou, Greek deputy minister of environment and energy, and Nasser Hadi Al-Qahtani, Saudi assistant energy minister, highlighted hydrogen, renewables and electricity infrastructure as priority areas for energy cooperation.
hey also noted the significance of energy cooperation in the development of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, or IMEC, which was unveiled during the G20 summit in New Delhi last month, and is backed by the US as a rival to China’s Belt and Road Initiative.
During the UN General Assembly in New York, Gerapetritis emphasized the importance of a multifaceted foreign policy based on international law and the principles enshrined in the UN Charter in an ever-changing international environment.
“I conveyed to all my interlocutors that we are determined to work closely with our EU partners, neighbors, allies and friends to create conditions for the prosperity and security of our nations, our region and the world,” he told Arab News.
“Greece is a pillar of stability in a region where some of the most pressing problems prevail: Conflicts in the Eastern Mediterranean, the MENA region, the Sahel and the Balkans, the refugee issue, human trafficking and terrorism.
“It is safe to say that world affairs are increasingly becoming more complicated. New challenges arise: Climate change, aggressiveness in international relations, large migratory flows, public health emergencies and food crises.
“These challenges demand concerted efforts both at a regional and a global scale. Our main message at the UN General Assembly was that unilateral actions lead nowhere. We must get back to basics: Dialogue, democracy and the rule of law.
“Forging a more deliberative, representative and participatory global governance, regulating global challenges, building on global solidarity and considering the needs of future generations should become the keywords in today’s international policymaking.”
One of the pillars of Greece’s candidacy for a seat at the UN Security Council is the commitment to promoting the peaceful settlement of conflicts.
With many such conflicts blighting the Middle East and North Africa, and given Greece’s strong relationship with several Arab states, Gerapetritis said Athens is well placed to facilitate initiatives that promote cooperation between the EU and the Arab world.
He raised the example of last April’s “Retreat on Syria” in Athens, attended by Geir Pedersen, the UN secretary-general’s special envoy for Syria, and organized with the assistance of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Gerapetritis also described Arab aspirations for a permanent seat at the UN Security Council as “legitimate” and expressed his support for continuing discussions on the body’s proposed reform.
“The UN Security Council is the world’s leading body for maintaining international peace and security. The impulse of reform is understandable and the Arab aspirations legitimate,” he said.
“Greece maintains strong and enduring relationships with all Arab countries and works closely with the Arab League.
“In addition, on the margins of the UN General Assembly, I had the opportunity to hold a productive meeting with the Gulf Cooperation Council secretary general, and I am very much looking forward to attending the EU-GCC Ministerial Meeting in Oman (Oct. 9-10).”
Gerapetritis said that Greece’s candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council is guided by the motto “Dialogue-Diplomacy-Democracy” — the 3Ds — in response to a growing trend of global revisionism, polarization and unilateral actions.
In addition to the peaceful settlement of disputes, Gerapetritis said the other key priorities for Greece’s UN Security Council candidacy are respect for international law and the UN Charter, and support for the women, peace and security agenda, recognizing the vital role of women in conflict prevention and resolution.
Its other key priorities include integrating climate change concerns into the UN Security Council’s agenda, the protection of children in armed conflicts and the mainstreaming of cooperation on maritime security.
“Being a maritime nation by tradition and the world’s leading ship-owning country, Greece attaches great importance to maritime security and respect for the international law of the sea,” Gerapetritis said.
“Illegal activities at sea — such as piracy, terrorist acts, arms trafficking, human trafficking of migrants and illegal, unregulated, unreported fishing — constitute major maritime security threats.”
Greece will further promote the implementation of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea as the sole legal and institutional framework governing the world’s oceans and seas.
Gerapetritis said: “In 2024, we will host the 9th Our Ocean Conference in Athens on all the significant issues concerning oceans and seas, including ocean health and security, climate change, biodiversity loss, overfishing and marine pollution.”
Malaysia looks to UAE for help in energy transition efforts
UAE, Malaysia sign $8bn renewable energy agreement
Malaysia hopes to reach renewable energy capacity of 70 percent by 2050
Updated 06 October 2023
Nor Arlene Tan
KUALA LUMPUR: The UAE will help Malaysia establish a renewable energy capacity of 10 GW by 2025, the Malaysian government announced on Friday during Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s state visit to Abu Dhabi.
The Malaysian premier arrived in the UAE on a two-day trip on Thursday and witnessed the signing of a series of investment agreements.
He was accompanied by Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir, and Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.
Malaysia’s Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry said that $8.6 billion in investments were committed to sectors such as aerospace and logistics, and renewable energy.
The agreements include a commitment by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC (Masdar) to invest up to $8 billion to develop renewable energy projects with a 10 GW capacity in Malaysia, the ministry said in a statement.
It said the Malaysian Investment Development Authority and the UAE International Investment Council also agreed to strengthen their collaboration to enhance Malaysia-UAE sustainable economic cooperation.
Renewable energy and low-carbon solutions are “at the heart” of Malaysia’s new target investments, the Malaysian investment minister said.
The strategic collaboration will help Malaysia pursue new technology that prioritizes low-carbon, green manufacturing and circular economy solutions, Tengku Zafrul said.
Malaysia has set ambitious targets for its energy transition. Under the Malaysia Renewable Energy Roadmap, the government aims to reach 31 percent (13 GW) of the nation’s energy needs by 2025 and 40 percent (18 GW) by 2035.
In May, the Ministry of Economy committed to increasing renewable energy capacity to 70 percent by 2050.
The target will require a 10-fold increase in its capacity from 2023 to 2050, which the government estimates will require an investment of $143 billion into grid infrastructure, energy storage and network operations.
Malaysian experts see the UAE — a major oil producer which in recent years has become a leader in developing renewable energy and green hydrogen technologies — as a natural partner to help the Southeast Asian nation reach its goal.
“This is the government putting the plan into action,” Adib Zalkapli, director at advisory firm BowerGroupAsia, told Arab News.
“Obviously Malaysia cannot execute the energy transition plan on its own. Partnerships are vital to achieve such ambitious goals.”
Over the past decade, the UAE has taken numerous measures to establish itself as a regional leader on climate action, becoming the top Middle Eastern state in Yale University’s Environmental Performance Index. It has also invested tens of billions in developing clean energy sources, and become the permanent host of the International Renewable Energy Agency headquarters.
“The UAE probably sees Malaysia as a natural partner here. For example, the national oil companies of the UAE and Malaysia are signatories of the UN’s Oil and Gas Methane Partnership 2.0,” said Shahriman Lockman, senior analyst at the Institute of Strategic and International Studies Malaysia.
“This seems consistent with the UAE’s emphasis on positioning itself as a responsible steward of the environment.”
NEW DELHI: The northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh has unveiled plans for an incentive scheme offering $2,400 to the parents of single girls in a bid to eradicate the practice of female feticide.
Female feticide is the selective abortion of female fetuses. At least 9 million female fetuses were killed in India between 2000 and 2019, according to estimates by Pew Research Center.
The practice, although banned, results in a drop in the ratio of females to males. Ministry of Women and Child Development data showed that in Himachal Pradesh the ratio had dropped to 932:1,000 in 2022-23 from 944:1,000 in 2020-21.
The ratio is far below the national average of 1,020 females to every 1,000 males.
To stop the trend, the state government has announced the Indira Gandhi Girl Child Protection Scheme, named after India’s first female prime minister.
“Families who adopt family planning after the birth of the first girl child will get 200,000 Indian rupees ($2,400) and those who adopt family planning after the second (girl) child will get $1,200 as incentive,” Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, told reporters on Thursday.
“Today, girls were participating enthusiastically in every field and bringing laurels to the nation and the state as well. They are emerging leaders in every field and marching forward with confidence.”
The ratio of men to women, especially across rural regions in India, has long been a problem highlighted by rights activists.
“In some villages in the state the sex ratio is a matter of concern with many young boys unable to find a bride to marry,” Nirmal Chandel, coordinator of the NGO Social Uplift Through Rural Action, which works for women’s empowerment, told Arab News.
“The announcement by the chief minister is a good move and it would encourage parents to be content with girl children and not hanker after a male child.”
Deadly new strike as Ukraine mourns dozens killed at wake
Multiple-story buildings surrounding the debris-strewn blast site were scarred by the impact of two cruise missiles
President Volodymyr Zelensky said the attack had killed a 10-year-old boy and described the strikes as another example of “Russian terror”
Updated 06 October 2023
AFP
KHARKIV, Ukraine: A 10-year-old and his grandmother were killed on Friday when Russian missiles smashed into Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, just hours after another attack left dozens dead at a wake in a nearby village.
Rescue workers in Kharkiv were extinguishing fires next to charred vehicles, and twisted missile fragments lay in a deep crater in the center of the city, an AFP journalist at the scene said.
Multiple-story buildings surrounding the debris-strewn blast site were scarred by the impact of two cruise missiles, with dozens of windows blown out. Dazed residents walked beneath the skeletal housing blocks.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said the attack had killed a 10-year-old boy and described the strikes as another example of “Russian terror” in a statement offering condolences to the child’s family.
Kharkiv regional governor Oleg Synegubov said later that municipal workers had retrieved another body.
“Rescue workers found the body of a 68-year-old woman — the grandmother of the killed 10-year-old boy and his injured 11-month-old brother,” he said.
Another 28 people had been wounded, he added.
In an earlier statement, Synegubov described how two Russian missiles had landed in the city. One hit a road in the center of the city; the other slammed into a three-story building, causing a fire that sent plumes of black smoke into the sky.
Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city that lies in a region bordering Russia, has been under persistent Russian shelling since Moscow’s forces invaded in February last year.
The strikes there came as Synegubov updated the death toll from Thursday’s missile strike on a village in the Kharkiv region that had killed dozens of people less than 24 hours earlier.
“Fifty-two people have died as a result of this missile attack because one more person died in a medical facility,” Synegubov told state-run television, raising the toll by one.
The Kremlin, responding to questions from reporters on the village strike, again insisted that Russian forces do not target civilians in Ukraine.
“Strikes are carried out on military targets, on places where military personnel are concentrated,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.
Those killed in the village of Groza had gathered at a cafe for the wake for a fallen Ukrainian soldier.
The strike provoked outrage from Western leaders while the United Nations said the attack could amount to war crime.
The soldier being commemorated was killed a month after Russia invaded in February last year. He had been buried in the central city of Dnipro — away from his home village, which was then under Russian occupation.
He was reburied in Groza on Thursday morning. His wife and son, also a soldier, were both killed in the strike, officials said.
Around 20 rescuers from Kharkiv city were cleaning the rubble from the destroyed cafe and nearby shop on Friday morning.
Oleksiy and some of his family came to the cemetery to mark out graves for his sister and brother-in-law killed in the attack — their bodies had been taken by police to Kharkiv.
“I don’t know when we will be able to bury them,” he told AFP. “My brother’s body was preserved, but his wife’s head was missing.”
Nearby in the cemetery, a recently dug grave was covered with fresh flowers and a Ukrainian flag. It was the grave of 49-year-old Andriy Kozir, the soldier that villagers had gathered to pay hommage to when a missile hit their cafe.
“Everyone at the wake died,” said 73-year-old Valentyna Koziyenko, who lived opposite the destroyed cafe.
“The strike happened just after people went in,” she told AFP, adding that the blast from the strike had torn the roof off her building.
“How did the Russians know that so many people were in there?” said Koziyenko. “Maybe someone told them.”
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Friday described the Kharkiv attacks as “atrocities” that “prove that global support for Ukraine must be sustained and increased.”
Swathes of the Kharkiv region were captured by Russian forces in the early days of their invasion, launched in late February 2022.
Ukrainian forces clawed back much of that territory in a lightning offensive late last year.
Russia to move toward revoking ratification of nuclear test ban treaty — speaker
Putin held out possibility of resuming nuclear testing
Russia has the world’s biggest store of nuclear warheads
Updated 06 October 2023
Reuters
MOSCOW: Russia on Friday indicated it was moving swiftly toward revoking ratification for the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty after President Vladimir Putin held out the possibility of resuming nuclear testing.
A resumption in nuclear tests by Russia, the United States or both would be profoundly destabilising at a time when tensions between the two countries are greater than at any time since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.
Putin on Thursday said Russia’s nuclear doctrine did not need updating but that he was not yet ready to say whether or not Russia needed to resume nuclear tests.
The Kremlin chief said that Russia should look at revoking ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) as the United States had signed it but not ratified.
Just hours after Putin’s words, Russia’s top lawmaker, Vyacheslav Volodin, said the legislature’s bosses would swiftly consider the need to revoke Russia’s ratification for the treaty.
“The situation in the world has changed,” parliament peaker Volodin said. “Washington and Brussels have unleashed a war against our country.”
“At the next meeting of the State Duma Council, we will definitely discuss the issue of revoking the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty,” Volodin said.
Putin’s words, followed by Volodin’s, indicate that Russia is almost certain to revoke ratification of the treaty, which bans nuclear explosions by everyone, everywhere.
Russia, which inherited the Soviet Union’s nuclear weapons, has the world’s biggest store of nuclear warheads.
In the five decades between 1945 and the 1996 Comprehensive Nuclear Test-Ban Treaty, more than 2,000 nuclear tests were carried out, 1,032 of them by the United States and 715 of them by the Soviet Union, according to the United Nations.
The Soviet Union last tested in 1990. The United States last tested in 1992.
Since the CTBT, 10 nuclear tests have taken place. India conducted two in 1998, Pakistan also two in 1998, and North Korea conducted tests in 2006, 2009, 2013, 2016 (twice) and 2017, according to the United Nations.
Putin said on Thursday that Russia had successfully tested a nuclear-powered and nuclear-capable cruise missile — the Burevestnik — whose capabilities he has called unmatched.
The Burevestnik, whose name translates as “storm petrel,” is a ground-launched, low-flying cruise missile that is not only capable of carrying a nuclear warhead but is also nuclear-powered. Putin first revealed the project in March 2018.
A 2020 report by the United States Air Force’s National Air and Space Intelligence Center said that if Russia successfully brought the Burevestnik into service, it would give Moscow a “unique weapon with intercontinental-range capability.”