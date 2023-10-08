You are here

BBC slammed for referring to Hamas as 'fighters' as opposed to 'terrorists'

The BBC has been criticized for describing Hamas personnel as “fighters” as opposed to terrorists in its coverage of the attacks on Israel on Saturday morning. (Reuters/File Photo)
The BBC has been criticized for describing Hamas personnel as “fighters” as opposed to terrorists in its coverage of the attacks on Israel on Saturday morning. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
BBC slammed for referring to Hamas as 'fighters' as opposed to 'terrorists'

BBC slammed for referring to Hamas as ‘fighters’ as opposed to ‘terrorists’
  • The British broadcaster wrote that “militants” had launched a surprise attack on Israel
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: The BBC has been criticized for describing Hamas personnel as “fighters” as opposed to terrorists in its coverage of the attacks on Israel on Saturday morning, the Telegraph reported.

The British broadcaster wrote that “militants” had launched a surprise attack on Israel, which led to hundreds of deaths and left thousands more injured, when referring to Hamas.

Saudi Arabia, the UK, the US have designated Hamas a terrorist organization.

“They are breaking into civilian homes and murdering children. It is beyond belief that the one place you look for balance, the BBC, is not delivering coverage that is fair, balanced or reasonable,” Lord Eric Pickles, the UK special envoy for post-holocaust issues, said.

“This is not an isolated incident. They need to get their act together.”

Stephen Pollard, the Jewish Chronicle’s editor-at-large, called the refusal by the BBC to label Hamas fighters as “terrorists” was “more than merely annoying”.

He said: “It is a reflection of a deeper malaise that affects much of our broadcast media: the idea that there are always two sides to every story.

“We hear a lot about BBC (and other broadcasters’) bias against Israel. That’s the wrong way of looking at it, however. They don’t set out to frame reports to condemn Israel.

“The problem is worse than that. Because they cannot see that there can be one side to a description — that calling a terrorist a terrorist is more accurate than calling him a militant — then they cannot see the problem with, as happened today, providing a platform to an apologist for terror to explain why it is justified.”

The attacks, launched by Hamas in the early hours of Saturday morning, were the deadliest attack on Israel since the Yom Kippur War 50 years ago, when Egypt and Syria launched a surprise attack.

Israeli TV reports have put the Israeli death toll from the attack at between 500-600, with more than 2,000 wounded.

Topics: media BBC Hamas Palestine Israel

Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News
Media watchdog calls for investigation into killing of Palestinian journalist in Gaza

Media watchdog calls for investigation into killing of Palestinian journalist in Gaza
Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Media watchdog Committee to Protect Journalists called on Israeli authorities to investigate the killing of Palestinian journalist Mohammad El-Salhi, the organization said on Saturday.

“We urge the Israel Defense Forces to thoroughly investigate the killing of Palestinian journalist Mohammad El-Salhi, identify those responsible for the shooting, and hold them to account,” said Sherif Mansour, CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator. “Israel’s army must take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of journalists covering the Israel-Gaza conflict.”

El-Salhi, a freelance journalist, was covering the conflict and was shot dead near Al-Bureij refugee camp in Gaza, the authority’s official news agency Wafa announced.

Reports also showed that at least two other journalists from Palestine were killed in the attacks.

The attacks, launched by the Hamas militant group in the early hours on Saturday morning, were the deadliest to Israel since the Yom Kippur War 50 years ago when Egypt and Syria launched a surprise attack.

Israeli TV reports have put the Israeli death toll from the Hamas attack at 500-600, with more than 2,000 wounded.

Topics: Israel Gaza strip

Russian radio channel Sputnik takes over BBC Arabic frequency in Lebanon

Russian radio channel Sputnik takes over BBC Arabic frequency in Lebanon
Updated 07 October 2023
Arab News
Russian radio channel Sputnik takes over BBC Arabic frequency in Lebanon

Russian radio channel Sputnik takes over BBC Arabic frequency in Lebanon
  • The British broadcaster ditched its 85-year-old Arabic service in January this year as a result of cuts to the BBC’s World Service
  • The Russian station will also be available on the same frequency in neighboring Syria
Updated 07 October 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Russian news agency Sputnik has launched an Arabic-language radio station in Lebanon on the frequency previously used by the BBC’s Arabic service in the country.

The British broadcaster ditched its Arabic radio service in January this year. At the time, correspondent Emir Nader wrote: “Today is a tragic day for Arab media … One of many huge losses following cuts in BBC World Service’s budget.”

Launched 85 years ago, the BBC’s Arabic service was the first foreign-language radio broadcast provided by what was then known as the BBC Empire Service.

“Back in 1938, when the BBC first launched its radio (service) in Lebanon, it chose the slogan ‘This is London’ as its opening line. Now the news bulletin starts with ‘This is Moscow,’” said Dmitry Tarasov, the chairman of Sputnik Radio in Lebanon.

The Russian station, which will also be available on the same frequency in neighboring Syria, said its schedule will include talk shows hosted by Arab journalists and programs covering “a wide range of topics, from Cairo and Moscow.” It will also broadcast content produced by RT Arabic, a Russian state-owned, free-to-air channel.

Lina Andreichenko, Sputnik Arabic’s managing editor for radio and podcast content, said: “Our main focus will be on information and analytical content. We will address the hottest international topics and matters affecting Lebanese society, since local audiences resonate with social issues the most.”

Topics: Sputnik BBC Arabic Lebanon

Raff Publishing announces license agreement with Disney

Raff Publishing announces license agreement with Disney
Updated 06 October 2023
Arab News
Raff Publishing announces license agreement with Disney

Raff Publishing announces license agreement with Disney
  • Deal will see release of book titles to help make children’s literature in Arabic more accessible
Updated 06 October 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Raff Publishing, a book publisher part of the Saudi Research and Media Group, has announced a comprehensive license agreement with Disney.

Raff Publishing will release 92 Disney stories in the Middle East and North Africa region — in countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, and Oman — as part of the agreement.

The 92 titles, which include 44 stories in English and 48 stories translated into Arabic, span famous Disney franchises such as Marvel and Star Wars.

“Raff Publishing is focused on enhancing the availability of Arabic-language children’s books catered to the changing needs of our youngest reading audience,” said Paula Scott, general manager of Raff Publishing.

“In addition to delivering top-tier Arabic-language literary material, this collaboration with Disney serves as a significant component of SRMG’s forward-looking strategy for growth and expansion.”

The newly published titles are currently available at the Riyadh International Book Fair, which concludes on Saturday at King Saud University, and at major Saudi book retailers.

As part of SRMG’s mission to make Arabic-language content more accessible in the MENA region, Raff Publishing is part of a global alliance that broadens SRMG’s reach and offers a wider range of media content.

Disney is the latest addition to SRMG’s list of partners, which includes Warner Bros. Discovery, Bloomberg, The Independent, Billboard, and Shueisha.

Topics: Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SRMG) Raff Publishing Arabic literature

Snapchat launches first machine learning lens at Riyadh Book Fair

Snapchat launches first machine learning lens at Riyadh Book Fair
Updated 06 October 2023
Arab News
Snapchat launches first machine learning lens at Riyadh Book Fair

Snapchat launches first machine learning lens at Riyadh Book Fair
  • The lens was created to improve interactive experiences for the hearing-impaired community
  • It utilizes machine learning technology
Updated 06 October 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Snapchat, in partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture, has launched an augmented reality lens to help improve interactive experiences for the hearing-impaired.
The lens was launched at the Riyadh International Book Fair on Sept. 28 at the King Saud University in Riyadh.
It utilizes machine learning technology, which allows the camera to accurately identify and interpret 28 distinct hand gestures from the Arabic alphabet used in Arabic Sign Language.
“This year’s participation in the book fair is unique and innovative, as we are launching special services for the deaf community,” said Mohammed Hasan Alwan, CEO of the Literature, Publishing & Translation Commission.
“We look forward to the impressive results of the augmented reality experiences at the exhibition, which align with our mission to promote cultural exchange and make literature more accessible to different segments of society through the positive impact on visitors.”
The fair features a unique 3D technology display, encouraging attendees to participate in an interactive experience in which books spring to life through a selfie camera, each tap of which unveils inspirational quotes.
The event will also introduce a specially designed lens experience for children, aimed at promoting a passion for reading. The experience will take users on a hot air balloon ride, with the balloon designed in the shape of a book and featuring the message “Reading Uplifts You” alongside Riyadh Book Fair’s logo and branding.
The lens marks a milestone for Snapchat as it is the first Arabic sign language lens ever introduced in the Middle East and North Africa region.
A survey found 83 percent of consumers say they are interested in AR for learning, according to Abdulla Alhammadi, regional business lead for the Saudi market at Snap Inc.
“AR can provide powerful opportunities to enhance learning, from educational guides to recipes and beyond,” Alhammadi said. “This is the greatest untapped opportunity for brands to become early adopters, further highlighting the growing interest in AR for educational purposes.
“We believe AR is the next technological advancement that will impact industries, and our AR is powered by AI to make it more creative and useful,” he added.

Topics: snapchat riyadh book fair Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture augmented reality lens

Google stopped Samsung from installing rival search app, former exec testifies

Google stopped Samsung from installing rival search app, former exec testifies
Updated 06 October 2023
Reuters
Google stopped Samsung from installing rival search app, former exec testifies

Google stopped Samsung from installing rival search app, former exec testifies
  • Google is accused of paying $10 billion a year based on revenue share agreements to smartphone makers and others who agree to make its software the default and maintain its monopoly in search
Updated 06 October 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: A former executive at Samsung Electronics’ venture capital arm who proposed that mobile app developer Branch Metrics’ software be installed in Samsung smartphones faced pushback due to pressure from Google, he said on Thursday in a landmark antitrust trial against the Alphabet unit.
Patrick Chang, who worked at Samsung Next to invest in innovative companies, had urged the parent company to add Branch, which can search within apps, to its Android smartphones.
Branch Metrics founder and former CEO Alexander Austin testified in late September that his company eliminated some of its software’s functions to fend off Google’s complaints as it sought to make deals with wireless carriers and smartphone makers.
Branch had to ensure that its searches remained within apps and never linked to the web, Austin noted.
Chang testified that Samsung also faced pushback from wireless carries, like AT&T, which sell Android phones.
Google is accused of paying $10 billion a year based on revenue share agreements to smartphone makers like Samsung Electronics, wireless carriers and others who agree to make its software the default and maintain its monopoly in search.
In its questioning, the Justice Department showed an August 2020 email by Samsung executive David Eun, who complained that “Google is clearly buying its way to squelch competitors.”
Under cross examination by an attorney for Google, Chang was asked about another possible explanation for Samsung’s disinterest in Branch, which is that the software was clunky and few users clicked on links that Branch offered.
Chang testified during the fourth week of a more than two-month trial in which the US Justice Department is seeking to show that Google abused its monopoly of search and some search advertising. Google has said that its business practices were legal. 

Topics: Google monopoly Samsung Branch Metrics search engines

