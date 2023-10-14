You are here

  • Home
  • Red Cross ‘appalled’ by human misery of Israel-Hamas war
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Red Cross ‘appalled’ by human misery of Israel-Hamas war

Red Cross ‘appalled’ by human misery of Israel-Hamas war
A Palestinian man uses a fire extinguisher to douse a fire following an Israeli strike, in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct. 14, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r4p4u

Updated 14 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Red Cross ‘appalled’ by human misery of Israel-Hamas war

Red Cross ‘appalled’ by human misery of Israel-Hamas war
  • “Nothing can justify the horrific loss of civilian lives in Israel last weekend... but such tragedy cannot in turn justify the limitless destruction of Gaza,” the Red Cross statement said
  • “Our volunteers refuse to leave and abandon those who need them most”
Updated 14 October 2023
AFP
Follow

GENEVA: The Red Cross said Saturday it was “appalled” by the human misery unleashed by the war between Hamas and Israel, saying its volunteers would not abandon those who needed them most.
It called on both sides to abide by international humanitarian law, protect civilians and allow humanitarian organizations to alleviate the growing levels of suffering.
“The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is appalled to see the human misery that has unfolded over the last week in Israel and Gaza,” with civilians paying the highest price, a statement said.
Thousands of Palestinians sought refuge Saturday after Israel warned them to evacuate the northern Gaza Strip ahead of an expected ground offensive against Hamas, one week after the deadliest attack in Israel’s history.
“Nothing can justify the horrific loss of civilian lives in Israel last weekend... but such tragedy cannot in turn justify the limitless destruction of Gaza,” the Red Cross statement said.
“We are deeply alarmed by the call for relocation in Gaza. Our volunteers refuse to leave and abandon those who need them most. They must be protected — so that they can protect others.”
The joint statement was issued by the heads of both branches of the Red Cross Movement: Jagan Chapagain of the IFRC and Robert Mardini of the ICRC.
Hamas militants killed more than 1,300 people in the attack on Israel, sparking a massive retaliatory bombing campaign, targeting the Islamist group, that has killed over 2,200 in Gaza.
Alarm has grown over the fate of Palestinian civilians in blockaded and besieged Gaza if it becomes the scene of intense urban combat.
The Red Cross chiefs said there was “devastating” human suffering on all sides, and in international humanitarian law, “there is no hierarchy in pain and suffering.”
“These rules exist to help preserve humanity in the darkest moments, and they desperately need to be followed today. They are and should remain our compass to ensure that we put humanity first,” the statement said.
“The Movement is committed to continuing to provide protection and life-saving relief to the people suffering the horrors of the ongoing violence.
“The needs are staggering and will only continue to increase if the hostilities persist. We call on all parties to exercise restraint, to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law, and to protect civilians.”

Topics: War on Gaza Red Cross Gaza human misery

Related

Israeli billionaire quits Harvard executive board over Hamas support row
Middle-East
Israeli billionaire quits Harvard executive board over Hamas support row
More aid flights arrive in Egypt’s Sinai, awaiting passage to Gaza
Middle-East
More aid flights arrive in Egypt’s Sinai, awaiting passage to Gaza

Lebanon protests to UN over journalist’s death in Israel border clash

Lebanon protests to UN over journalist’s death in Israel border clash
Updated 8 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Follow

Lebanon protests to UN over journalist’s death in Israel border clash

Lebanon protests to UN over journalist’s death in Israel border clash
  • Cameraman Issam Abdullah died when car was hit in artillery strike
  • Press group was reporting on firefight between Israeli troops, Hezbollah fighters
Updated 8 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon on Saturday said it will file a complaint to the UN over the Israeli cross-border fire that killed Reuters journalist Issam Abdullah and wounded six others the previous day.

The Foreign Ministry asked Beirut’s mission to the UN to raise concerns over what it described as a “flagrant violation and a crime against freedom of opinion and press.”

Abdullah’s funeral in his hometown on Saturday was attended by hundreds of people.

His body was draped in a Lebanese flag and carried from his family’s home to the local cemetery in the southern town of Khiam.

Dozens of journalists and MPs attended the funeral.

Abdullah was killed on Friday evening near the village of Alma Al-Shaab in southern Lebanon when an Israeli shell landed on a group of international journalists covering an exchange of fire between Israeli troops and Hezbollah fighters along the border.

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry criticized the killing of “unarmed journalists who are victims of their desire to convey the truth and defend it with their cameras and pens ... reporting on the series of repeated Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon.”

The complaint highlighted the “escalating Israeli provocations and attacks last week, and the damages they caused to lives and property, and the ongoing violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and Resolution 1701, which Lebanon has affirmed its keenness to implement and abide by in all its aspects.”

The ministry said that Lebanon held Israel “responsible for the current escalation.”

It warned that “failing to end what (Israel) is doing will ignite the entire region and threaten international peace and security, and the interests of the entire world.”

Issam Abdullah was killed, while Eli Brakhia, Al Jazeera’s correspondent; Christina Assi, Agence France-Presse’s correspondent; Carmen Joukhadar, Al Jazeera’s correspondent; Iraqi journalist Maher Mohammed Abdul Latif from Reuters; Iraqi journalist Thaer Zuhair Kadhim from Reuters; and US journalist Dylan Collins were injured in the Israeli shelling.

The first shell fell near the press group, while a second fell on the journalists’ car.

The Lebanese army rushed to rescue the injured and asked other media personnel to leave the area.

The wounded are still receiving hospital treatment.

AFP said that Christina Assi needed blood transfusions at the American University Medical Center in Beirut.

Her colleague, Carmen Joukhadar, had surgery on a leg wound.

In a statement on Saturday, the Lebanese army said that the Israeli shell had hit the civilian car, killing Abdullah and wounding others.

The army said that other areas in southern Lebanon at the time were targeted by an Israeli helicopter gunship and artillery, including the outskirts of the villages of Narwahin, Aita Al-Shaab, Kfar Shuba, Al-Adisa and the Marjayoun Plain.

Army command accused Israel of “directly targeting journalists.”

UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said: “At 5:20 p.m. on Friday, an intense exchange of fire took place between Lebanon and Israel in the vicinity of the towns of Alma Al-Shaab, Aita Al-Shaab, Al-Dhaira, Al-Adisa and Hula.

“We learned with great sadness that a Lebanese photojournalist was killed during the exchange of fire. There were also reports that other journalists were injured.”

Israel did not deny Friday’s incident but instead pledged, through its representative to the UN, Gilad Erdan, to “open an investigation.”

Erdan said: “We always try to limit and avoid civilian casualties.

“But we are in a war, and unfortunate things may happen. We will investigate the matter. It is too early now to know what happened there.”

According to reports, the fire exchange began when a Palestinian group tried to cross into Israeli territory from Lebanon, and detonated an explosive device in the separation wall.

However, the Israelis discovered the infiltrators, which resulted in a firefight and a Palestinian retreat.

An Israeli airstrike of the area soon followed.

Joseph Qasifi, head of the Syndicate of Press Editors, accused the Israeli “criminal machine” of “deliberately targeting journalists while they were carrying out their professional duty to convey the true picture of what is happening in southern Lebanon.”

Qasifi expressed his disappointment that some international media outlets reported the news of the Israeli attack but failed to mention the responsible party.

He added that reports on the incident needed to reflect a sense of humanity and professional commitment.

According to a source in the Press Syndicate, Reuters decided to “change the phrasing of its news after a wave of criticism on social media.”

However, the agency’s updated report was still criticized after it referred vaguely to “rocket fire from the direction of Israel.”

On Saturday, Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee threatened Lebanon via X: “The Lebanese government bears responsibility for every attack launched from Lebanon toward our country. Anyone who tries to violate the borders toward our lands will be killed.”

Throughout the night, Israeli forces fired flares into the sky of the southern region and several incendiary shells into the area surrounding the villages of the western sector, especially in the town of Alma Al-Shaab.

Topics: War on Gaza Lebanon Lebanon-Israel border

Related

A Reuters videographer killed in southern Lebanon by Israeli shelling is laid to rest
Media
A Reuters videographer killed in southern Lebanon by Israeli shelling is laid to rest
Israel says killed ‘terrorists’ trying to cross from Lebanon
Middle-East
Israel says killed ‘terrorists’ trying to cross from Lebanon

Two civilians killed in Israel shelling of Lebanon: mayor

Two civilians killed in Israel shelling of Lebanon: mayor
Updated 14 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Two civilians killed in Israel shelling of Lebanon: mayor

Two civilians killed in Israel shelling of Lebanon: mayor
  • “A man and his wife have been killed in their home by Israeli shelling,” mayor Mohammad Saab told AFP
  • Israel has traded fire with Hezbollah and allied Palestinian factions in Lebanon on a near-daily basis since Sunday
Updated 14 October 2023
AFP

SHEBAA, Lebanon: Two Lebanese civilians were killed in Israeli shelling of the southern village of Shebaa on Saturday, its mayor told AFP, the latest casualties of cross-border tensions over Israel’s war with Hamas.
Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah and Palestinian factions in Lebanon have exchanged cross-border fire with the Israeli army since a shock October 7 attack by Hamas killed more than 1,300 people in Israel.
The Palestinian gunmen also seized an estimated 150 hostages while Israel’s retaliatory air and artillery bombardment has killed more than 2,200 people in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip.
“A man and his wife have been killed in their home by Israeli shelling,” mayor Mohammad Saab told AFP, adding they were both in their forties.
An AFP correspondent near Shebaa earlier reported heavy shelling in the area.
Israel has traded fire with Hezbollah and allied Palestinian factions in Lebanon on a near-daily basis since Sunday, although the tit-for-tat attacks had so far remained limited.
Earlier Saturday, Hezbollah said it shelled Israeli positions in the contested Shebaa Farms district of the border “with guided missiles and mortar shells” and later said it had again launched strikes in the same area.
The Israeli military said it retaliated by “striking the origin of the launches,” after earlier saying they had killed several “terrorists” trying to cross the border.
Lebanon said on Saturday that Israel was behind cross-border fire that killed a Reuters journalist and wounded six others the previous day.
Israel’s military said it was looking into the circumstances of the deadly strike, which also wounded journalists from AFP, Reuters and Al Jazeera.
Commenting on the Friday attack, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which acts as a buffer between Lebanon and Israel, said that Israel struck a position near the village of Alma Al-Shaab, where the group of journalists were located.
Its peacekeepers also reported “gunfire and explosions afterwards.”
“Based on what UNIFIL was able to observe, at this stage we cannot say with certainty how a group of journalists who were covering the events were hit,” the statement said.

Topics: War on Gaza Lebanon Hezbollah Israel

Related

Special Lebanese soldiers seize rocket launcher near southern border, while Hezbollah and Israeli forces clash
Middle-East
Lebanese soldiers seize rocket launcher near southern border, while Hezbollah and Israeli forces clash
Hezbollah strikes back after Israel kills ‘number of armed suspects’ who infiltrated from Lebanon
Middle-East
Hezbollah strikes back after Israel kills ‘number of armed suspects’ who infiltrated from Lebanon

Israel admits intelligence 'mistakes' in failing to predict Hamas attacks

Israel admits intelligence 'mistakes' in failing to predict Hamas attacks
Updated 14 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Israel admits intelligence 'mistakes' in failing to predict Hamas attacks

Israel admits intelligence 'mistakes' in failing to predict Hamas attacks
  • "It's my mistake, and it reflects the mistakes of all those making (intelligence) assessments," said National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi
  • Israel admits intelligence ‘mistakes’ in failing to predict Hamas attacks
Updated 14 October 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: A senior Israeli official on Saturday admitted “mistakes” in intelligence assessments ahead of a brutal Hamas attack last weekend that took the country by surprise.
Palestinian militants early October 7 launched a multi-pronged assault, breaching the Gaza border barrier and targeting southern Israeli communities and army bases.
“It’s my mistake, and it reflects the mistakes of all those making (intelligence) assessments,” National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi told a press briefing when asked about his recent remarks predicting no Hamas aggression.
“We really believed that Hamas learned the lesson from” its last major war with Israel in 2021, Hanegbi said.
More than 1,300 civilians and security forces have been killed since the attack began, according to Israeli officials, and at least 120 have been seized by militants and believed to be held captive in Gaza.
Hanegbi rejected negotiations toward any prisoner swap deal with Hamas.
“There’s no way to negotiate with an enemy we have sworn to obliterate,” he said.
Relentless Israeli air strikes on the blockaded Palestinian enclave over the past week have killed upwards of 2,200 including at least 600 children, Hamas officials said.

Topics: War on Gaza Israeli Hamas intelligence

Related

Israel’s security forces face questions after Hamas attack lays bare intelligence gaps
Middle-East
Israel’s security forces face questions after Hamas attack lays bare intelligence gaps
Israeli police hold BBC journalists at gunpoint
Media
Israeli police hold BBC journalists at gunpoint

Dubai ruler allocates $13m aid to Palestinian people amid airstrikes on Gaza

Dubai ruler allocates $13m aid to Palestinian people amid airstrikes on Gaza
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Dubai ruler allocates $13m aid to Palestinian people amid airstrikes on Gaza

Dubai ruler allocates $13m aid to Palestinian people amid airstrikes on Gaza
  • UAE President allocated $20 million in humanitarian aid earlier on Tuesday
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, has ordered that humanitarian aid to the value of AED50 million ($13 million) be provided to the Palestinian people, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Friday.

The aid will be sent by the relief foundation Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and is part of the UAE’s policy of providing immediate relief and support to vulnerable populations in times of crisis, according to WAM.

On Tuesday, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan allocated $20 million in humanitarian aid to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.
 

Topics: palestinian aid Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Palestine

Related

UAE allocates $20m aid to Palestinians amid airstrikes on Gaza
Middle-East
UAE allocates $20m aid to Palestinians amid airstrikes on Gaza
Kuwait donates $2m to UNRWA to help Palestinian refugees
Middle-East
Kuwait donates $2m to UNRWA to help Palestinian refugees

Kuwaiti, Bahraini FMs discuss violence in Palestine

Kuwaiti, Bahraini FMs discuss violence in Palestine
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Kuwaiti, Bahraini FMs discuss violence in Palestine

Kuwaiti, Bahraini FMs discuss violence in Palestine
  • Ministers discussed how to mobilize international efforts to de-escalate the situation in Palestine
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah spoke with his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayan on Friday to discuss tackling the alarming escalation of violence in the West Bank and Gaza through joint GCC action, Kuwait News Agency reported on Saturday.

The two ministers discussed how to mobilize international efforts to de-escalate the situation in Palestine and save the lives of innocent civilians, as well as how to allow humanitarian relief to be delivered to Palestinians in Gaza.

Earlier on Friday, the Kuwait Society for Relief announced that it had raised $10.5 million in donations for Palestinians.

Omar Thuwaini, who directed the fundraising campaign, said that the money would be used to send medical, humanitarian and relief aid to people affected by Israel’s military operations in the West Bank and Gaza.
 

Topics: Kuwait Bahrain Israel-Palestine

Related

Update Blinken holds talks on Hamas-Israel conflict in Bahrain, Qatar
Middle-East
Blinken holds talks on Hamas-Israel conflict in Bahrain, Qatar
Red Cross ‘appalled’ by human misery of Israel-Hamas war
Middle-East
Red Cross ‘appalled’ by human misery of Israel-Hamas war

Latest updates

Lebanon protests to UN over journalist’s death in Israel border clash
Lebanon protests to UN over journalist’s death in Israel border clash
Booming local beauty industry highlights Saudi Arabia’s new face
Booming local beauty industry highlights Saudi Arabia’s new face
Regional startups light up venture landscape
Regional startups light up venture landscape
Diriyah Company partners with Saudi fashion label Ramzen
Diriyah Company partners with Saudi fashion label Ramzen
Indian civil society presses government to protest Israeli onslaught on Gaza
Indian civil society presses government to protest Israeli onslaught on Gaza

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.