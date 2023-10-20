You are here

  • Home
  • Several dead and injured in Israel strike at Gaza church: Hamas
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Several dead and injured in Israel strike at Gaza church: Hamas

Update Several dead and injured in Israel strike at Gaza church: Hamas
A smoke plume erupts during Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern of Gaza Strip on October 19, 2023. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j5j8h

Updated 20 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Several dead and injured in Israel strike at Gaza church: Hamas

Several dead and injured in Israel strike at Gaza church: Hamas
  • Saint Porphyrius Church is not far from the Al-Ahli Arab hospital, which was hit by a deadly air strike on Tuesday
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP
Follow

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: The Hamas-controlled interior ministry said several displaced people sheltering at a church compound in Gaza were killed and injured after an Israeli strike late Thursday.

The strike left a “large number of martyrs and injured” at the compound of the Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church in Gaza City, the ministry said.

Witnesses said the strike appeared to have been aimed at a target close to the place of worship where many Gaza residents had taken refuge as the war raged in the Palestinian enclave.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said its fighter jets had hit a command-and-control center involved in launching rockets and mortars toward Israel.

“As a result of the IDF strike, a wall of a church in the area was damaged,” it said, adding “we are aware of reports on casualties. The incident is under review.”

Witnesses said the strike damaged the facade of the church and caused an adjacent building to collapse, adding that many injured people were evacuated to hospital.

Saint Porphyrius is the oldest church still in use in Gaza and is located in the city’s historic neighborhood.

The Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem expressed its “strongest condemnation” of the strike at its church compound.

“Targeting churches and their institutions, along with the shelters they provide to protect innocent citizens, especially children and women who have lost their homes due to Israeli airstrikes on residential areas over the past 13 days, constitutes a war crime that cannot be ignored,” the Patriarchate said in a statement.

The church is not far from the Al-Ahli Arab hospital, which was hit by a deadly airstrike on Tuesday.

Both sides in the war have traded blame for the bloody carnage, but neither the provenance of the strike nor the death toll could immediately be independently verified.

Hamas accused Israel of hitting the hospital during its massive bombing campaign, and the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza has put the death toll at 471, though that number is contested.

Israel’s military has blamed a misfired Islamic Jihad rocket — a version of events backed by the United States, whose intelligence community has estimated between 100 and 300 people were killed.

Explaining the damage done to the church, the IDF stressed that “Hamas intentionally embeds its assets in civilian areas and uses the residents of the Gaza Strip as human shields.”

Gaza has been hit by a relentless barrage of Israeli fire in retaliation for a Hamas militant attack on October 7, which Israel says killed at least 1,400 people, most of them civilians.

Israeli bombing since has killed at least 3,785 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, most of them civilians, according to the Hamas health ministry.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Hamas

Related

Old Twitter vs X: Israel-Gaza war spotlights ‘information crisis’
Media
Old Twitter vs X: Israel-Gaza war spotlights ‘information crisis’
German FM announces $52.8 million aid for Gaza civilians
World
German FM announces $52.8 million aid for Gaza civilians

Britain’s Sunak to visit Egypt for Israel, Gaza talks

Britain’s Sunak to visit Egypt for Israel, Gaza talks
Updated 30 sec ago
Follow

Britain’s Sunak to visit Egypt for Israel, Gaza talks

Britain’s Sunak to visit Egypt for Israel, Gaza talks
Updated 30 sec ago
LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will travel to Egypt on Friday, part of a trip to the Middle East where he wants to press his message that there should be no escalation of violence in the region after the Hamas attack on Gaza.
Sunak was the latest Western leader to visit
Jerusalem
on Thursday to show support for Israel and to try to negotiate a way to secure the release of hostages taken by Hamas and ease the provision of humanitarian aid to people in Gaza.
Later on Thursday, he met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia, where he encouraged the leader to use Saudi’s leadership in the region to support stability, underlining the fear that the Hamas attack and Israel’s response could ignite regional unrest.
In the talks in Egypt, Sunak will stress “the imperative of avoiding regional escalation and preventing the further unnecessary loss of civilian life,” his office said.

‘Don’t wait until another massacre happens,’ Gaza doctor pleads

‘Don’t wait until another massacre happens,’ Gaza doctor pleads
Updated 20 October 2023
Ahmed Hijazee
Follow

‘Don’t wait until another massacre happens,’ Gaza doctor pleads

‘Don’t wait until another massacre happens,’ Gaza doctor pleads
  • Attack on Al-Ahli Hospital killed hundreds of civilians who had been asked to shelter in the hospital
  • Summit scheduled to be held in Amman between President Biden and Arab leaders was canceled
Updated 20 October 2023
Ahmed Hijazee

GAZA: A doctor at the Al-Shafaa Hospital in Gaza has implored the international community to stop the killing of innocent civilians in the enclave after a hospital was targeted on Tuesday evening. 

“This is really a genocide, according to international humanitarian law … The hospital is supposed to be a safe place. It’s supposed to be a shelter for displaced people,” Dr. Mohammed Ghoneim told Arab News as he was surrounded by dead bodies wrapped in white blankets and piled together.

“All of these casualties that came to the hospital … came as body parts, amputated without any signs of life,” he said.

Ghoneim pleaded: “We have only five main hospitals working now, and they will be out of service in the coming hours.

“Don’t wait until these hospitals become out of service … We are not feeling safe in this hospital now. We are not feeling safe in any place. Please stop this madness. Stop this genocide. Stop this humanitarian crisis.”

On Tuesday, an attack on Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza killed hundreds of patients and civilians who had been asked to shelter in the hospital. Israel and the US accuse the Palestinian armed group Islamic Jihad of carrying out the attack, which was the largest one-off attack since the start of the conflict.

 

 

As Biden touched down in Tel Aviv, he held a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which he claimed that the attack on the hospital was likely not caused by an airstrike by the Israeli military.

“Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you,” Biden said to Netanyahu, referring to Islamic Jihad.

The international community has condemned the attack, and a summit that was scheduled to be held in Amman between US President Joe Biden and leaders from Jordan, Egypt and the Palestinian Authority has been canceled following the massacre.

US Navy intercepts 3 missiles fired from Yemen ‘potentially’ at Israel — Pentagon

US Navy intercepts 3 missiles fired from Yemen ‘potentially’ at Israel — Pentagon
Updated 20 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

US Navy intercepts 3 missiles fired from Yemen ‘potentially’ at Israel — Pentagon

US Navy intercepts 3 missiles fired from Yemen ‘potentially’ at Israel — Pentagon
  • Three “land-attack cruise missiles and several drones” by Yemen were intercepted by a destroyer
  • Biden has ordered increased air and naval assets to Middle East to guard against war spilling over in region
Updated 20 October 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON D.C.: A US Navy ship on Thursday shot down missiles and drones that had been fired by Houthi militia in Yemen, possibly at Israel, the Pentagon said.

Three “land-attack cruise missiles and several drones” were intercepted by a destroyer, a spokesman told reporters. The attack had been conducted from Yemen and “potentially toward targets in Israel.”

The ship, USS Carney, was patrolling in the Red Sea as part of a heavily reinforced US military presence ordered by President Joe Biden to maintain stability in the wake of war between Israel and the Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip.

The spokesman said that missiles were fired from Yemen where the Iranian-backed Houthis are at war with a government backed by an Arab coalition.

According to the spokesman, there were no US casualties and “we cannot say for certain what these missiles were targeting, but they were launched from Yemen, heading north along the Red Sea.”

He continued: “Our defensive response was one we would have taken for any similar threat in the region, we have the capability to defend our broader interests in the region and to deter regional escalation and broader expansion of the conflict that began with Hamas’ attack on Israeli civilians.”

Biden has ordered increased air and naval assets — including dispatching two aircraft carriers — to the Middle East to guard against the Israel-Hamas war spilling over in the region.

On Tuesday, the Pentagon also ordered 2,000 personnel on standby for potential deployment.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the deployment would allow the United States “to respond more quickly” to the crisis, while the White House stressed it did not intend to put US combat forces on the ground.

US media reported the troops being readied for deployment would cover support roles, such as medical assistance and handling explosives.

Biden flew to Israel in a dramatic show of US support this week and was due to speak from the White House later Thursday in a speech urging Congress to fund military backing for Israel and another embattled US ally — Ukraine.

Asked by journalists late Wednesday about reports that his administration had told Israel that US forces would fight alongside Israeli troops in response to any attack by the powerful Lebanese movement Hezbollah against Israel, Biden said this was “not true.”

However, he said that “our military is talking with their military about what the alternatives are” in the event of a Hezbollah attack.WASHINGTON D.C.: A US Navy ship on Thursday shot down missiles and drones that had been fired by Houthi militia in Yemen, possibly at Israel, the Pentagon said.

Three “land-attack cruise missiles and several drones” were intercepted by a destroyer, a spokesman told reporters. The attack had been conducted from Yemen and “potentially toward targets in Israel.”

The ship, USS Carney, was patrolling in the Red Sea as part of a heavily reinforced US military presence ordered by President Joe Biden to maintain stability in the wake of war between Israel and the Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip.

The spokesman said that missiles were fired from Yemen where the Iranian-backed Houthis are at war with a government backed by an Arab coalition.

According to the spokesman, there were no US casualties and “we cannot say for certain what these missiles were targeting, but they were launched from Yemen, heading north along the Red Sea.”

He continued: “Our defensive response was one we would have taken for any similar threat in the region, we have the capability to defend our broader interests in the region and to deter regional escalation and broader expansion of the conflict that began with Hamas’ attack on Israeli civilians.”

Biden has ordered increased air and naval assets — including dispatching two aircraft carriers — to the Middle East to guard against the Israel-Hamas war spilling over in the region.

On Tuesday, the Pentagon also ordered 2,000 personnel on standby for potential deployment.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the deployment would allow the United States “to respond more quickly” to the crisis, while the White House stressed it did not intend to put US combat forces on the ground.

US media reported the troops being readied for deployment would cover support roles, such as medical assistance and handling explosives.

Biden flew to Israel in a dramatic show of US support this week and was due to speak from the White House later Thursday in a speech urging Congress to fund military backing for Israel and another embattled US ally — Ukraine.

Asked by journalists late Wednesday about reports that his administration had told Israel that US forces would fight alongside Israeli troops in response to any attack by the powerful Lebanese movement Hezbollah against Israel, Biden said this was “not true.”

However, he said that “our military is talking with their military about what the alternatives are” in the event of a Hezbollah attack.

Hamas masterminds top Israel’s ‘dead man walking’ hit list

Hamas masterminds top Israel’s ‘dead man walking’ hit list
Updated 20 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Hamas masterminds top Israel’s ‘dead man walking’ hit list

Hamas masterminds top Israel’s ‘dead man walking’ hit list
  • Military strategist Mohammed Deif and political leader Yahya Sinwar had been the targets of multiple attempts to kill them
  • Hamas spokesmen have responded that the Palestinian Islamist group is “not scared”
  • Experts say that eliminating Sinwar and Deif would severely weaken but not crush Hamas
Updated 20 October 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel has threatened that every Hamas member faces death when it invades Gaza but two accused masterminds of the October 7 attacks are at the top of its hit list.

Military strategist Mohammed Deif and political leader Yahya Sinwar have already spent time in Israeli or Palestinian jails and been the targets of multiple attempts to kill them.
The hunt for the two most senior Hamas leaders in the besieged Gaza Strip will be fierce this time.
In the war of words leading up to the impending ground offensive, Israel has said that Sinwar is “a dead man walking” after Hamas fighters killed about 1,400 people and abducted more than 200 in the worst attacks suffered by Israel since its creation 75 years ago.
Israel has responded with a withering bombardment of Gaza that has killed more than 3,700 people, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, and with a volley of deadly warnings.
“Hamas terrorists have two options: Be killed or surrender unconditionally. There is no third option,” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said.
Hamas spokesmen have responded that the Palestinian Islamist group is “not scared.”
Security sources outside Gaza say Deif and Sinwar are now embedded in a network of tunnels built to resist the bombing campaign launched after the brutal attacks on communities and military bases near the border shook Israel to its core.
But the pair have spent years operating in the shadows.
Israel has singled out the 61-year-old Sinwar, who was elected Hamas leader in Gaza in 2017 after Ismail Haniyeh became the movement’s supreme leader. Military spokesman Lt. Col. Richard Hecht called Sinwar the “face of evil” and declared him a “dead man walking.”
Sinwar was a founding member of Hamas in 1987 during the first Palestinian intifada or uprising and rose through the ranks as a fierce advocate of armed struggle.
A graduate of the Islamic University in Gaza, he learned Hebrew during 23 years in Israeli jails.
Sinwar was serving four life terms for the killing of two Israeli soldiers when in 2011 he became the most senior of 1,100 Palestinians released in exchange for French-Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit.

Sinwar and Deif were both born in the Khan Yunis refugee camp in Gaza and added to the United States’ list of most wanted “international terrorists” in 2015.
Hamas is blacklisted as a “terrorist organization” by the European Union as well as the United States.
Much less is known about Deif, Israel’s number one public enemy for the past two decades during which he has been accused of organizing suicide attacks, kidnappings and other raids.
There is only one known full-face photo of the commander of the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing. It is at least 20 years old. The others show him either in a mask or standing in the shadows to avoid identification.
An audio message from Deif was transmitted by Hamas media on the morning of the attacks dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.
“The rage of our people and our nation is exploding,” he said.
Deif was born Mohammed Diab Al-Masri in 1965.
His assumed name means “Guest” in Arabic and he reportedly never spends more than one night in the same place. Enemies have dubbed him the “cat with nine lives” as he has survived at least six attempts to kill him.
Deif’s wife and at least one child were killed in an Israeli air strike during the 2014 Gaza war. Deif has reportedly lost one eye and been left disabled by the attempts on his life but it has not weakened his influence.
He has been involved with Hamas since the 1980s and was arrested at the start of the second intifada but escaped, or was released, from a Palestinian Authority prison in 2000. He became head of the Hamas military wing in 2002 and has been Israel’s bete noire ever since.
Israel has sent repeated warnings to the Hamas leadership since October 7.
“Every member of Hamas is a dead man,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
But experts say that eliminating Sinwar and Deif would severely weaken but not crush Hamas, which is Israel’s declared aim.
“Sinwar and Deif are clearly first priority leadership, the loss of which would damage Hamas, but one presumes that the group has contingencies about their loss,” said H.A. Hellyer, an international security specialist at the Royal United Services Institute in London.
 

Topics: War on Gaza Mohammed Deif Yahya Sinwar Hamas-Israeli War 2023 Ismail Haniyeh

Related

Update UK, Saudi Arabia agree on need to avoid escalation of Israel-Hamas conflict photos
Saudi Arabia
UK, Saudi Arabia agree on need to avoid escalation of Israel-Hamas conflict
US veto on Israel-Hamas war at UN to have ‘monstruous consequences’: Russia
World
US veto on Israel-Hamas war at UN to have ‘monstruous consequences’: Russia

As Israel-Hamas war rages, Israelis can now travel to US for 90 days without getting a visa

As Israel-Hamas war rages, Israelis can now travel to US for 90 days without getting a visa
Updated 20 October 2023
AP
Follow

As Israel-Hamas war rages, Israelis can now travel to US for 90 days without getting a visa

As Israel-Hamas war rages, Israelis can now travel to US for 90 days without getting a visa
Updated 20 October 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: As the Israel-Hamas war intensifies, the United States Thursday launched a visa waiver program allowing Israelis wishing to visit the United States for 90 days or less to come without applying for a visa.
The US announced Sept. 27 that it was admitting Israel into the visa waiver program, adding the country to a select group of 40 mostly European and Asian countries whose citizens can travel to the US for three months without visas.
At the time, the US said Israelis could start traveling to America without visas as of November 30. In a news release, the Department of Homeland Security said the program was operational as of Thursday.
Officials gave no reason for the changed timeline in a news release Thursday. But just days after Israel’s admittance to the visa waiver program, Hamas launched attacks against numerous locations in southern Israel. Since then the Israeli military has relentlessly attacked locations in the Gaza Strip as it prepares for a ground invasion.
Under the waiver program, Israelis first register with the Electronic System for Travel Authorization. That’s an automated system that helps determine whether the person is eligible to travel, Homeland Security said in the news release. The process can take up to 72 hours. Then they can travel to the US
To be eligible, Israelis must have a biometrically enabled passport. Those who don’t have such a passport still must apply for a US visa, the department said.
Countries that want to take part in the visa program have to meet three critical benchmarks. Israel met two of those benchmarks over the past two years: a low percentage of Israelis who applied for visas and were rejected and a low percentage of Israelis who have overstayed their visas. Israel had struggled to meet the third, for reciprocity that essentially means all US citizens, including Palestinian Americans, must be treated equally when traveling to or through Israel.
Many critics said that despite American assertions, Palestinian Americans were still facing discrimination when traveling to Israel.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Israel describes BBC report on Gaza hospital attack as ‘modern blood libel’
Media
Israel describes BBC report on Gaza hospital attack as ‘modern blood libel’
WHO says medical aid ‘loaded and ready to go’ into Gaza
Middle-East
WHO says medical aid ‘loaded and ready to go’ into Gaza

Latest updates

Britain’s Sunak to visit Egypt for Israel, Gaza talks
Britain’s Sunak to visit Egypt for Israel, Gaza talks
Jordan PM, KSrelief chief discuss aid for refugees
Jordan PM, KSrelief chief discuss aid for refugees
‘We love singing’: Filipinos find joy in karaoke
‘We love singing’: Filipinos find joy in karaoke
Diriyah Company joins UN World Tourism Organization
Diriyah Company joins UN World Tourism Organization
Several dead and injured in Israel strike at Gaza church: Hamas
Several dead and injured in Israel strike at Gaza church: Hamas

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.