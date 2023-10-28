You are here

At least 32 people were killed in a multi-vehicle pileup on a highway in Egypt, authorities say

People watch as black smoke billows from charred vehicles following a collision on the Cairo-Alexandria desert road near Wadi Al-Natrun. (AFP)
People watch as black smoke billows from charred vehicles following a collision on the Cairo-Alexandria desert road near Wadi Al-Natrun. (AFP)
Updated 28 October 2023
AP
Updated 28 October 2023
AP

People watch as black smoke billows from charred vehicles following a collision on the Cairo-Alexandria desert road.
  • The multi-car pileup, which set some vehicles ablaze, left at least 63 others injured, said the Health Ministry
  • Local media reported that the bus was on its way to Cairo when it hit the parked vehicle
Updated 28 October 2023
AP
CAIRO: A passenger bus slammed into a parked vehicle on a foggy Saturday morning on a highway linking the Egyptian capital, Cairo, and the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, killing at least 32 people, authorities said.
The multi-car pileup, which set some vehicles ablaze, left at least 63 others injured, said the Health Ministry. Ambulances rushed to the scene of the crash on the Cairo-Alexandria desert road to transport the injured to nearby hospitals, it said.
Local media reported that the bus was on its way to Cairo when it hit the parked vehicle. Other cars slammed into the bus with some catching fire.
Footage circulating online showed many burned vehicles on the side of the road with firefighters extinguishing the fire. In one footage many vehicles were seen on fire with thick plumes of smoke billowing from them.
The state-run daily Al-Ahram reported that 29 vehicles were part of the crash which took place at the town of Nubariya, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Cairo.
The Egyptian Meteorological Authority warned of heavy fog on highways a day earlier, according to local reports.
Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. The crashes and collisions are mostly caused by speeding, bad roads, or poor enforcement of traffic laws.

Topics: Egypt accident road

Updated 13 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Drone strikes stoke tensions as Israel, Hezbollah trade fire

Drone strikes stoke tensions as Israel, Hezbollah trade fire
  • In southern Lebanon, Israeli forces fired more than 20 incendiary shells on the outskirts of Labbouneh in Naqoura
Updated 13 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Israeli drones on Saturday fired three missiles at a site in Jabal Safi in Lebanon’s Iqlim Al-Tuffah area, about 20 km from the border demarcation line.

It was a second violation of Lebanese airspace by Israeli forces in the past 21 days amid growing tensions with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon against the backdrop of the Gaza war.

A shell also struck the perimeter fence of the UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura, causing minor damage.

A Hezbollah surface-to-air missile fired at one of the drones was intercepted and destroyed by an Iron Dome missile.

Activists on social media platforms shared footage of the remains of a Patriot missile east of Tyre.

Last week, an Israeli drone targeted the Birket Jabbour area in Jabal Al-Rihan, north of the Litani River.

The latest exchange of fire came after the Israeli army said that it is “targeting Hezbollah infrastructure on Lebanese territory.”

Israeli reconnaissance aircraft flew over the southern border region at medium altitude.

Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army spokesperson, said that an Israeli drone targeted an armed Hezbollah cell that was trying to launch anti-tank missiles toward Hanita in northern Israel.

In southern Lebanon, Israeli forces fired more than 20 incendiary shells on the outskirts of Labbouneh in Naqoura.

Israeli phosphorus shells also set fire to areas near Alma Al-Shaab. Firefighters trying to reach the scene were forced to withdraw because of Israeli shelling.

A Lebanese medical association warned Israel against using internationally prohibited phosphorus shells, and urged authorities to take samples, especially from the skin in case of injuries, to document any abuses.

It also advised “fighters and citizens to place a wet cloth on the mouth and nose to avoid suffocation.”

The US reiterated its call for its nationals in Lebanon to leave while commercial flights remain available, “due to the unpredictable security situation.”

The US Embassy said on X: “There is no guarantee the US government will evacuate private US citizens and their family members in a crisis situation.”

A circular issued by the Lebanese Civil Aviation Authority on Friday regarding an emergency plan to evacuate the airport if necessary caused confusion among the public.

Fadi Al-Hassan, acting director-general of civil aviation, said: “The Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport is still operating normally. As of now, two airlines have suspended their flights to Beirut, Lufthansa and Saudia, while the rest are still operating normally.”

Al-Hassan said that between 4,000 and 5,000 passengers arrive in Lebanon every day, while the number of departing passengers ranges from 6,000 to 7,000.

“The numbers are very reasonable given the current circumstances,” he said.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Lebanon’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Deryan met to discuss developments in the Gaza Strip.

Mikati said that “the government is engaged in diplomatic and political efforts, both regionally and internationally, to stop the Israeli aggression on southern Lebanon and Gaza.”

He said that the government has “an emergency plan to contain the repercussions of what might happen.”

Sheikh Nabil Qaouq, a member of Hezbollah’s Central Council, said that “the resistance on the ground is monitoring the aggression on Gaza.”

He added: “It is ready for all scenarios and has set up many surprises,” and warned that the US should be in no doubt about Hezbollah’s stance.

“We do not wish to reassure (the US), but rather, we want them to become increasingly concerned,” he said.

Topics: Israel Hezbollah drone

UN and EU criticize Gaza bombardments, demand immediate cease-fire

UN and EU criticize Gaza bombardments, demand immediate cease-fire
Updated 28 October 2023
Agencies
UN and EU criticize Gaza bombardments, demand immediate cease-fire

UN and EU criticize Gaza bombardments, demand immediate cease-fire
  • UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sharply criticized the escalation of bombardments on Gaza
  • UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sharply criticized the escalation of bombardments on Gaza
Updated 28 October 2023
Agencies
Agencies

LONDON: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday sharply criticized the “unprecedented escalation” by Israel of the bombardments in Gaza, and repeated a call for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire for the delivery of aid.
“I was encouraged by what seemed to be a growing consensus for the need of at least a humanitarian pause in the Middle East,” Guterres said in a statement. “Regrettably, instead I was surprised by an unprecedented escalation of bombardments, undermining humanitarian objectives.”
He called for the situation to be reversed, during a visit to the Qatari capital, Doha, where he met with foreign minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman. 


Guterres spoke as Israel announced Saturday that the war with Hamas had “entered a new phase,” with its forces relentlessly pounding Gaza three weeks into a conflict sparked by the deadliest attack in the country’s history.
Israel unleashed its bombing campaign after Hamas gunmen stormed across the Gaza border on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and seizing more than 220 hostages, according to Israeli officials.
The Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza said Israeli strikes had killed 7,703 people, mainly civilians, with more than 3,500 of them children.


“I reiterate my appeal for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire, together with the unconditional release of hostages and the delivery of relief at a level corresponding to the dramatic needs of the people in Gaza, where a humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in front of our eyes,” Guterres said in the statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Qatar, which hosts a political bureau for Hamas in Doha and has provided millions of dollars in financial aid to Gaza, has been linked to mediation efforts for a prisoner exchange between the Palestinian militant group and Israel.


The top diplomat “underscored the State of Qatar’s complete rejection of the indiscriminate bombing of the Gaza Strip and the attempts to forcibly displace its people,” according to a foreign ministry statement.
He also warned of “the danger of a ground escalation... to the safety of civilians and hostages in Gaza.”
Meanwhile, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell demanded on Saturday a “pause of hostilities” to allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip after the intense overnight bombing of the coastal territory.


“Gaza is in complete blackout and isolation while heavy shelling continues. UNRWA warns about the desperate situation of Gaza people without electricity, food, water,” he said on social media.
“Far too many civilians, including children, have been killed. This is against International Humanitarian Law,” he said.
“A pause of hostilities is urgently needed to enable humanitarian access,” Borrell added.


Borrell also condemned all attacks on civilians, “including continuing indiscriminate rocket attacks against Israel” and called for the “immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.”
Late on Friday Israel stepped up its air campaign on Gaza, turning hundreds of buildings and thousands of houses into rubble.
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk warned earlier on Saturday there was the potential for thousands more civilians to die if Israel presses a major ground offensive in Gaza.
(With Reuters and AFP)

Topics: United Nations Gaza Israel European Union Josep Borrell Antonio Guterres War in Gaza Cease-fire

‘There’s still goodness in this world,’ says Palestine envoy as 121 nations rally to call to end war

‘There’s still goodness in this world,’ says Palestine envoy as 121 nations rally to call to end war
Updated 28 October 2023
Ephrem Kossaify
'There's still goodness in this world,' says Palestine envoy as 121 nations rally to call to end war

‘There’s still goodness in this world,’ says Palestine envoy as 121 nations rally to call to end war
  • Arab resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza receives overwhelming support at the General Assembly
  • UAE says the ‘moral authority’ provided by the vote will help address the issue at the Security Council
Updated 28 October 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: More than 121 countries voted at the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday to adopt an Arab resolution calling for the war on Gaza to end and for humanitarian aid to be allowed to flow into the battered territory. Only 14 countries voted against it, one of which was the US.

An amendment to the resolution proposed by Canada, co-sponsored by the US and some European countries, that called for condemnation of Hamas failed to garner enough votes and was not adopted.

Before the vote, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN, Munir Akram, said it was “amazing” that his Canadian counterpart did not feel the need while condemning Hamas to condemn Israel, too, “for the enormity of the crimes it has committed in Gaza.” He added that “the Israeli occupation is the original sin behind this crisis and not the Oct. 7 attack.”

If Canada wants to be fair, he continued, then it must condemn both sides or name neither.

Riyad Mansour, Palestine’s permanent observer to the UN, thanked the 120 nations who voted in favor of the resolution, telling reporters that “there is still goodness in this world and we will never forget your position today.”

However, the resolution represents only “chapter one,” he added, and he vowed to continue “knocking every door” to stop the war against Gaza.

The Arab resolution, titled “Protection of Civilians and Upholding Legal and Humanitarian Obligations,” condemns all acts of violence targeting Palestinian or Israeli civilians. It

calls for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities,” the “immediate and unconditional” release of all civilians who are being “illegally held captive,” and “the immediate, continuous, sufficient and unhindered” flow of life-saving aid to civilians throughout the Gaza Strip, including water, food, medical supplies, fuel and electricity.

It also “firmly rejects any attempts at the forced transfer of the Palestinian civilian population” and urges Israel, “the occupying power,” to rescind its evacuation order for Gazans in the north of the territory to relocate to the south.

After two weeks of almost continuous Israeli shelling, the UN has described the situation that more than 1.5 million Gazans are facing as “a catastrophe.” Much of the territory’s civilian infrastructure has been destroyed, including hospitals, schools, water and sanitation facilities, and about 40 percent of homes. Water supplies have all but run out, and there are reports that people have been forced to drink sewage water.

UN agencies have warned that very soon, mortality rates will “skyrocket due to disease outbreaks and lack of healthcare capacity.”

The UN resolution was sponsored by more than 47 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon, along with Russia and a number of African and Latin American countries.

Slow aid response leaves Gaza in critical condition despite opening of Rafah border, says UK charity

Slow aid response leaves Gaza in critical condition despite opening of Rafah border, says UK charity
Updated 28 October 2023
Arab News
Slow aid response leaves Gaza in critical condition despite opening of Rafah border, says UK charity

Slow aid response leaves Gaza in critical condition despite opening of Rafah border, says UK charity
Updated 28 October 2023
Arab News
Arab News

LONDON: A UK-based humanitarian charity has said that, without immediate action to enhance aid access and the quality of assistance, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is poised to worsen further.

“In a much-awaited development, the Rafah border between Gaza and Egypt has been opened for humanitarian aid access,” Penny Appeal said in a statement one week after the opening.

“While this step brings a glimmer of hope to the people of Gaza, the situation remains dire as the aid flow remains sluggish and inadequate.

“Only 35 trucks have managed to cross the border, a far cry from the 100 trucks per day recommended by the United Nations to address the overwhelming needs of the people of Gaza,” it continued.

Penny Appeal, which is working on the ground in the besieged Palestinian enclave said it is “deeply committed to the welfare of the Gazan people,” and expressed “deep concern and disappointment regarding the pace and scale of aid delivery to the region.”

The Rafah border crossing opened last Saturday at 10 a.m. local time, however it is not known how long it will remain open for foreign citizens to depart Gaza and for aid to continue flowing in.

“Penny Appeal welcomes the Rafah border’s opening as a critical lifeline for Gaza. Still, it underscores the urgent need for a swift and substantial increase in the volume of aid, including the provision of fuel to operate vital desalination plants,” the charity said.

It added that the limited aid, which primarily comprises medicines, food, and water, “fails to address the critical need for fuel, which is vital for powering the water desalination plants.”

It continued: “The absence of fuel hinders the production of clean drinking water, leaving Gaza’s residents at risk of waterborne diseases and dehydration.”

As violence continues to engulf the area, the north and south of Gaza have been relentlessly targeted by attacks, resulting in a significant number of casualties and fatalities.

“Tragically, the conflict has now spilled over into the West Bank, exacerbating the crisis. Even previously declared ‘safe’ areas, like the south of Gaza near the Al-Quds hospital, have not been spared from attacks.

“The hospital’s director has been contacted three times to evacuate the facility, but this has proven infeasible due to the presence of over 500 critical patients in desperate need of shelter and medical care,” Penny Appeal said.

The Palestinian health ministry said on Saturday that the death toll in Gaza has reached 7,650, with a further 19,450 injured since Israel’s bombardment began three weeks ago.

The West Bank’s death toll is 111, with 1,950 injured, according to a daily report released by the ministry, which added that 70 percent of those killed in Gaza and the West Bank were women, children and the elderly, while around 177,781 residential units have also been destroyed since Oct. 7.

“Penny Appeal calls on the international community, regional powers, and all parties involved in the ongoing conflict to prioritize the well-being of the Gazan people,” the charity said. “Time is of the essence, and comprehensive and efficient aid delivery is paramount to prevent further suffering and loss of life in the region.”

Topics: Penny Appeal Gaza Israel United Kingdom Britain War in Gaza Rafah Border Crossing humaniatian aid

Egypt launches campaign to urge nationals living abroad to vote in presidential elections

A view of a billboard banner supporting Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo, Egypt. (File/Reuters)
A view of a billboard banner supporting Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo, Egypt. (File/Reuters)
Updated 28 October 2023
LAILA MOHAMMED
Follow

Egypt launches campaign to urge nationals living abroad to vote in presidential elections

A view of a billboard banner supporting Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo, Egypt. (File/Reuters)
  • “Egypt is keen to provide everyone with the opportunity to participate in building the future,” Gendi said
Updated 28 October 2023
LAILA MOHAMMED

CAIRO: Egypt’s government launched on Saturday a campaign to urge Egyptians abroad to participate in the 2023/2024 presidential elections.

Soha Gendi, minister of emigration and expatriate affairs, announced the “Share Your Vote” campaign during her first meetings with the leaders of Egyptian communities in six Gulf countries — Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain.

“Egypt is keen to provide everyone with the opportunity to participate in building the future,” she said, adding that this participation “is a message to the world that Egyptians hold their destiny in their own hands,” and that “effective participation contributes to political decision-making.”

She said: “I will meet more leaders and heads of communities in other countries as part of the campaign. I will communicate with all members of these communities and encourage everyone in their countries of residence to participate positively and cast their votes.”

The minister added: “The upcoming elections are a significant democratic milestone for Egypt. It’s important that every Egyptian abroad, who has the right to vote, casts their vote to choose who will represent them. An operations room will also be established to follow up on the voting activities of members of Egyptian communities around the world, and to answer all their questions, as a step toward overcoming any obstacles or challenges to the process.”

Earlier, Ahmed Bandari of the National Elections Authority announced that the elections will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Dec. 1, 2 and 3.

Voting in the runoff round will take place on Jan. 5, 6 and 7.

Parliamentarian Tayseer Matar told Arab News: “The constitution and the law guarantee every Egyptian citizen the right to express their opinion on constitutional matters. Article 1 of the law on the exercise of political rights stipulates that every Egyptian man and woman, regardless of their place of residence and who has reached 18 years of age, has the right to exercise political rights.

“These include expressing their opinion in every referendum held in accordance with the provisions of the constitution, voting in the presidential elections, and even electing members of parliament.”

Matar added: “We highly value the efforts of the Ministry of Emigration and the campaign it has launched targeting the Egyptians abroad.

“The Egyptian Alliance of Parties will soon begin a series of meetings to develop a plan that includes mobilization of Egyptians abroad to participate in the elections, as they are an important part of our nation’s democratic process and the formation of the new republic.”

He said that participation in the presidential elections “is a right for every citizen that should not be neglected.”

Topics: Egypt presidential elections

