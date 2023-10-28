Egypt preparing for ‘promising’ winter tourism season

CAIRO: Egyptian tourism authorities are expecting a 20 percent boost to revenue during this year’s winter tourist season.

Starting in November each year, tourism traffic gradually picks up, reaching its peak during December and January.

Tourism expert Abu Al-Hajjaj Al-Amari told Arab News: “The Tourism Promotion Authority has made great efforts. This year, as part of its plan, it will host 44 exhibitions and has added 18 new tourist markets, including Brazil, India, Jordan, South Korea and Kuwait.”

He said: “The winter season is thriving in the cities along the Nile, and this summer’s performance was good for Egyptian tourism.”

Luxor in the southernmost part of Egypt is the most popular destination for winter tourists.

Experts believe that hotel occupancy rates will reach up to 90 percent.

Osama Abdel Ghani, head of a tourism firm in Luxor, told Arab News: “This winter tourist season is expected to be the best in Luxor’s history since the 1990s, thanks to the government’s concerted efforts. Their support for the tourism sector was evident in the increased number of tourist visits during the summer.”

He added: “The majority of tourism companies and hotels in Luxor already have reservations from countries around the globe. The new tourist season is expected to surpass previous years by more than 20 percent. Preparations are underway to provide excellent services to tourist groups during their stay in Luxor.

“With increasing tourist demand, Luxor and Aswan stand as the most suitable cities to welcome visitors from various European countries.”

The Cultural Tourism Marketing Committee said that the season looks “promising” in the context of Egypt’s stability.

Its chairman, Mohamed Othman, told Arab News: “The tourism sector has been actively preparing for the upcoming winter season by participating in archaeological and tourism exhibitions, most recently the Russian exhibition, where participation increased by 60 percent compared to 2022.

“Joint trips between Hurghada and Luxor, which offer diverse tourist experiences, are among the attractions that the sector is focusing on for the next winter season.

“The English market is expected to increase the number of its flights to four per week. The Chinese market is also expected to make a strong comeback, particularly in the cities of Luxor and Aswan, along with other attractions along the banks of the Nile.”

Othman said that these inflows “are projected to raise the average tourist expenditure by approximately 20 percent compared to 2022.”