Egypt preparing for 'promising' winter tourism season

Camel guides wait near the Great Pyramid of Khufu and the Pyramid of Khafre at the Giza Pyramids necropolis on the outskirts of the Egyptian capital. (AFP)
Camel guides wait near the Great Pyramid of Khufu and the Pyramid of Khafre at the Giza Pyramids necropolis on the outskirts of the Egyptian capital. (AFP)
Updated 28 October 2023
Mohammad El-Shamaa
  • Starting in November each year, tourism traffic gradually picks up, reaching its peak during December and January
  • Luxor in the southernmost part of Egypt is the most popular destination for winter tourists
CAIRO: Egyptian tourism authorities are expecting a 20 percent boost to revenue during this year’s winter tourist season.

Starting in November each year, tourism traffic gradually picks up, reaching its peak during December and January.

Tourism expert Abu Al-Hajjaj Al-Amari told Arab News: “The Tourism Promotion Authority has made great efforts. This year, as part of its plan, it will host 44 exhibitions and has added 18 new tourist markets, including Brazil, India, Jordan, South Korea and Kuwait.”

He said: “The winter season is thriving in the cities along the Nile, and this summer’s performance was good for Egyptian tourism.”

Luxor in the southernmost part of Egypt is the most popular destination for winter tourists.

Experts believe that hotel occupancy rates will reach up to 90 percent.

Osama Abdel Ghani, head of a tourism firm in Luxor, told Arab News: “This winter tourist season is expected to be the best in Luxor’s history since the 1990s, thanks to the government’s concerted efforts. Their support for the tourism sector was evident in the increased number of tourist visits during the summer.”

He added: “The majority of tourism companies and hotels in Luxor already have reservations from countries around the globe. The new tourist season is expected to surpass previous years by more than 20 percent. Preparations are underway to provide excellent services to tourist groups during their stay in Luxor.

“With increasing tourist demand, Luxor and Aswan stand as the most suitable cities to welcome visitors from various European countries.”

The Cultural Tourism Marketing Committee said that the season looks “promising” in the context of Egypt’s stability.

Its chairman, Mohamed Othman, told Arab News: “The tourism sector has been actively preparing for the upcoming winter season by participating in archaeological and tourism exhibitions, most recently the Russian exhibition, where participation increased by 60 percent compared to 2022.

“Joint trips between Hurghada and Luxor, which offer diverse tourist experiences, are among the attractions that the sector is focusing on for the next winter season.

“The English market is expected to increase the number of its flights to four per week. The Chinese market is also expected to make a strong comeback, particularly in the cities of Luxor and Aswan, along with other attractions along the banks of the Nile.”

Othman said that these inflows “are projected to raise the average tourist expenditure by approximately 20 percent compared to 2022.”

Model Nora Attal stars in Prada's Fall/Winter campaign  

DUBAI: British Moroccan model Nora Attal this week shared images of her latest shoot with Italian fashion house Prada for the label’s Fall/Winter 2023 campaign.  

The catwalk star wore a black figure-hugging dress with a collared neckline and pocket detailing on the chest. 

Attal posed for the pictures against breathtaking scenery while holding the luxury label’s Arqué re-nylon and brushed leather shoulder bag.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Fall/Winter 2023 collection was first presented during Milan Fashion Week in February.  

French Algerian model Loli Bahia walked the Milan show alongside Gigi Hadid. Bahia sported a black cropped duffle coat with a structured hood and a calf-length pencil skirt. She wore black heels to match and added a pop of color by wearing yellow false lashes.  

Hadid stepped on the runway in a long tailored grey coat layered over a black jumper. She also wore a pair of matching grey shorts, adorned with delicate white three-dimensional flowers, while her look was elevated with a pair of pale blue high heels. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This week, the brand also released their holiday campaign that featured Prada ambassadors US actress and singer Maya Hawke, British actors Damson Idris and Louis Partridge and South Korean actress Kim Tae-Ri. 

Attal was first discovered by Jonathan Anderson, founder of the JW Anderson label, and shot a campaign for the British fashion house in 2014 before she had even taken her first steps down a catwalk. 

She would go on to become a runway fixture. Based in London and signed to Viva Model Management, Attal has worked with a number of renowned designers and stylists. She has walked the runway for major fashion houses, including Fendi, Chanel, Tod’s and Valentino, to name a few.   

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In September, Attal walked the runway for British luxury label Burberry, led by creative director Daniel Lee, at London Fashion Week.  

The catwalk star wore low-waist tailored pants, a cropped printed blouse and a blazer with fur detailing around the sleeves.   

Her outfit was part of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection that was showcased at London Fashion Week.   

What We Are Reading Today: 'Art and Illusion' by E. H. Gombrich

Review: 'The Midnight Library' by Matt Haig

In death, there are no pit stops — or so we assume. What if you could stop for a moment and visit your alternate life across numerous multiverses? In “The Midnight Library,” the roads we could have taken are infinite.

In the New York Times Bestseller list-topping “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Nora, a depressed woman in her 30s, has finally given up on a life where she was just fired from her job, lost her cat, and no longer retains any intimate connections with friends and family. Filled with regret, she believes she should end her misery.

“Somewhere between life and death, there is a library,” the storyline proceeds. Nora finds herself surrounded by books, and there to guide her is a figment of Mrs. Elm, her school librarian who had shown her notable kindness as a student.

Mrs. Elm explains that there are countless possibilities to every life, and now that Nora has decided to die, gets one chance while time is halted at midnight to pursue all the possible lives and versions of herself she could have lived. If she is disappointed in one life, she returns to the library to select another. But if she finds the perfect one, she continues there until the memory of the library becomes as distant as a dream.

The reactions to this novel have been split: readers either love it or hate it.

For a book that contemplates quantum physics and the multiverse theory, the ideas are presented very plainly: “So why am I not dead? Why has death not come to me?” Nora asks. She also ponders a long string of “what ifs,” questioning whether they would have left her happier in this life.

In fact, these questions come up several times throughout the book, and Nora’s lessons from each journey are also stated after each return to the library, withdrawing the readers’ joy of indulging in their own perceptions. The book regrettably tells, rather than shows, the most essential takeaways from her disappointment in that life. Her regrets are listed, rather than developed.

This leads us to never become truly invested in Nora. She is presented as plainly as the average person, presumably as an attempt to create a relatable character, but we are never given a real reason to connect with her dispair. However, it is notable to mention that many have enjoyed the book and took comfort in its portrayal of depression. Others thought it was oversimplified.

For such an intricate notion, her questions come off as almost trivial. But that could also be a choice on Haig’s part, as “human brains take complex information about the world and simplify it,” Mrs. Elm explains.

While the work is generally an enjoyable and quick read, the only real redeeming quality is the premise, but even that becomes rather diluted with fluff, repetitive ponderings, and lack of character development.

Throughout our lives, we have all wondered what simple decisions could have altered our paths. This idea has been contemplated for centuries, but what the book fails to do is give us a new perspective on it. Haig leaves us with the exhausted, and frankly insensitive, notion that it could always be worse, so be grateful for what you have.

