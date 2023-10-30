You are here

Saudi Arabia, Luxembourg, Norway foreign ministers discuss Gaza

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. (File.AFP)
Updated 30 October 2023
Arab News
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan reportedly held talks Sunday and Monday on the dire situation in Gaza with Luxembourg’s Foreign and European Affairs Minister Jean Asselborn and Norway’s foreign minister Espen Barth Eide during separate calls.

In their telephonic conversation, Prince Faisal lauded Luxembourg for its support of the UN resolution on Gaza issued on Friday, which calls for an immediate ceasefire.

The two ministers agreed that the international community should help end the fighting and ensure aid flows into the besieged area.

Bin Farhan additionally praised Norway's decision to vote in favor of the UN resolution and discussed the continued escalation of military operations in Gaza and the need to prevent the forced displacement of the population. 

The minister also made a call to Ireland's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defense Michael Martin. 

Vision 2030 positions Riyadh as one of most attractive cities in world: French envoy

Vision 2030 positions Riyadh as one of most attractive cities in world: French envoy
Zeina Zbibo
  • 30 French design, architecture firms, AFEX members met Saudi megaproject execs during Riyadh symposium
  • ‘Vision 2030 positions Riyadh as one of the most attractive cities on the world map and today we proudly support KSA’s bid to host Expo 2030’: Ludovic Pouille
Zeina Zbibo

RIYADH: A delegation of architects representing 30 French firms on Monday gathered in Riyadh for a symposium to explore the potential for strategic partnerships in the sector in line with Vision 2030.

The event, organized by AFEX and Business France, was part of the third French-Saudi Strategic Partnership under the theme, “Shaping Cities for Tomorrow.”

Saudi Arabia’s investment in megaprojects, infrastructure, urban planning, and landscape design aims to fuel its growth potential and increase its attractiveness in terms of foreign direct investment, tourism, hospitality, and recreational and sports activities.

In his opening speech, Ludovic Pouille, the French ambassador to the Kingdom, said: “The doors of opportunities in Saudi Arabia are wide open. The world is here (in Saudi Arabia), and the competition is high, but you have great assets in your hands, to contribute to the Kingdom’s development. The opportunities for French and Saudi collaborations are limitless.

“Vision 2030 positions Riyadh as one of the most attractive cities on the world map. Today we proudly support KSA’s bid to host Expo 2030 — for megaprojects, no one does it better than Saudi companies,” he added.

The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing (MOMRA) has become an active player in creating vibrant communities that reconcile tradition and modernity, growth and sustainability.

Ihab Hashani, MOMRA deputy minister, said: “Our objective is to create space that encourages community living and smart mobility under MOMRA 2.0.”

He noted that it would follow a set of guidelines that represented the history of the country’s cities and preserve their identity, while working closely with municipalities to ensure implementation.

Reda Amalou, AFEX’s president, said: “The implementation and the concretization of Vision 2030 is striking — Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman opened the economy to the world while preserving the country’s tradition.”

Amalou highlighted AlUla as a successful model for French-Saudi cooperation, and the necessity for AFEX to maintain the momentum of sharing expertise and contributing to the architecture scene in Saudi Arabia.

In March, a memorandum of understanding was signed between AFEX and the Architecture and Design Commission, actively participating in youth development under Vision 2030 and providing vocational training opportunities for young Saudi professionals at French firms in France.

French architecture resonates with, but is not limited to, heritage preservation and luxury. Education, health, and ecotourism are some of the fields showcasing French expertise leaving room for potential future collaborations.

Mohammed Darwish, strategic partnership and international relations manager at the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, pointed out that Diriyah was an important example of how to build the “city of the future” while preserving heritage.

He said: “Inaugurated in 2019, the Diriyah project is in harmony with the area. Diriyah is directly linked to Riyadh city, KAFD (King Abdullah Financial District), and the new Murabba project, connecting tradition to modernity and the development of the city.”

Saudi Arabia is raising the sustainability bar, placing it at the center of decision making. Jayne McGivern, CEO of the Sports Boulevard Foundation, said in joining Wadi Hanifa to Wadi Al-Sulai, the Sports Boulevard was the first megaproject to be sustainable and environmentally conscious at a 360-degree level.

“A linear park with real estate across it, we’re transforming a former utility corridor, reinstating the red sands desert that Riyadh is famous for and aiming to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040,” she added.

Creating green neighborhoods with the key enablers being water and trees was considered the future of the city.

Donald Sharp, design director of the Green Riyadh Program, said: “It’s about the city, it’s about creating connections, encouraging people to use public transport, and increasing the percentage of green space to improve air quality.”

Green Riyadh aims to increase green coverage from 1.5 percent to 9.1 percent, enhancing quality of life by creating open areas to improve public health, reduce energy consumption and ultimately, making Riyadh one of the 100 best livable cities in the world.

Tarek Qaddumi, NEOM’s executive director, said there was an urgency to redesign cities with “minimal footprint, hyper-connectivity and proximity, and invisible infrastructure, enabling access to more people and offering services to more people.

“NEOM is an economy with various sectors welcoming nine to 10 million people. A proud Saudi project, NEOM focuses on bringing the best talent from around the world,” he added.

During the symposium, members of AFEX, representing French architecture firms, met executives at the cutting edge of Saudi megaprojects including those representing the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, the Royal Commission for AlUla, Red Sea Global, NEOM, and Soudah Development.

The event will be followed by a series of thematic workshops diving into the cities of the future, Riyadh as the new hub of architecture, and how the private sector can meet the expectations of Vision 2030 and its iconic megaprojects.

The bid to host Expo 2030 in Saudi Arabia is another example of the architectural grandeur with Riyadh competing with Rome and Busan, with a decision expected on Nov. 28.

Saudi Justice Ministry grants licenses to 15 international law firms

Saudi Justice Ministry grants licenses to 15 international law firms
Arab News
  • Law firms wishing to establish a presence in the Kingdom are encouraged to apply through Najiz.sa
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Justice has granted licenses to 15 international law firms to operate in the Kingdom, with another 15 applications currently under review, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
This move forms part of the ministry’s efforts to raise the standards of the legal profession in Saudi Arabia, boost the efficiency of legal practitioners, and create a more conducive environment for business and investment.
Prospective foreign law firms wishing to establish a presence in the Kingdom are encouraged to apply through the ministry’s digital platform Najiz.sa. 
It outlines the specific forms to be completed, and lists the essential documents that must accompany the application.
During the International Conference on Justice held in Riyadh in March, Justice Minister Waleed Al-Samaani and Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih presented licenses to the first three foreign law firms to operate in the Kingdom.

 
 

Saudi Ministry of Health organizes forum for health volunteering

Saudi Ministry of Health organizes forum for health volunteering
Haifa Alshammari
  • Ministry aims to improve the integration of health fields to encourage volunteering work
  • 1,500 people attended the conference, including health academics, NGO officials and volunteers
Haifa Alshammari

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health organized the first International Forum for Health Volunteering in Riyadh.

The forum, titled “The Role of Health Volunteering in Confronting Chronic Diseases,” came as part of efforts to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The ministry aims to improve the integration of health fields to encourage volunteering work raising awareness of chronic diseases.

About 1,500 people attended the conference, including health academics, NGO officials, volunteers, as well as volunteer department officials from the Kingdom.

During the conference, a dialogue session discussed the challenges of volunteering in confronting chronic diseases, such as coordination between relevant sectors and awareness about health volunteering.

Those taking part in the dialogue included Issam Al-Shammari Al-Ajmi, project manager of health volunteering at the Zayed Giving Initiative in UAE, and Dr. Talaat Wazna, chairman of the Council of Health Associations, Riyadh.

The forum also presented scientific papers by local and international experts, as well as workshops and dialogue sessions for visitors.

An exhibition was organized, introducing some of the achievements of the participating institutions to visitors.

Saudi Arabia attends Gulf Cooperation Council anti-corruption meeting

Saudi Arabia attends Gulf Cooperation Council anti-corruption meeting
Arab News
  • Members examined Kingdom’s draft resolution by the Kingdom to be presented to UN Convention against Corruption
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia participated in the ninth meeting of the Anti-Corruption Ministerial Committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council, which took place in Oman on Monday.

The Saudi delegation was led by Mazin Al-Kahmous, president of the Kingdom’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority.

The meeting focused on efforts to bolster integrity and the collective fight against corruption in the region, the Saudi Press Agency reported, and the discussions included the potential inclusion of the GCC in the UN Convention against Corruption.

The committee examined a proposed draft resolution by Saudi Arabia on the global corruption measurement index. It is set to be presented during the 10th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the UN Convention against Corruption, which will take place in the US in December.

The pivotal role of the 2020 Riyadh Initiative, also known as the Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities, was also highlighted during the meeting.

In addition, committee members assessed a number of programs, projects and guidelines developed as a result of previous meetings with the aim of preserving integrity and eradicating corruption. They also honored distinguished employees of agencies that helped combat corruption in GCC countries during 2022. 
 

Saudi health minister launches NPHIES platform at Global Health Exhibition

Saudi health minister launches NPHIES platform at Global Health Exhibition
Rashid Hassan
  • Sector innovation aims to facilitate exchange of information
  • Platform represents a qualitative leap in the healthcare sector
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel launched the National Platform for Health and Insurance Exchange Services on Sunday at the Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh.

The platform aims to provide health information to beneficiaries and share their data with healthcare service providers, the Ministry of Health said.

The launch took place with the participation of Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih and Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, and in the presence of Ahmed Mohammed Al-Suwaiyan, the governor of the Saudi Digital Government Authority.

The platform represents a qualitative leap in the healthcare sector and forms part of the initiatives toward Saudi Vision 2030, said the ministry.

It serves as a sharing information platform among service providers and allows the creation of a unified and comprehensive health file for beneficiaries, contributing to the quality of healthcare services and enabling practitioners to make better medical decisions.

Al-Jalajel said that the Saudi government’s support had contributed to improving the quality and efficiency of healthcare services.

He added that the Ministry of Health’s commitment to enhancing healthcare services through various projects, initiatives, and digital solutions was in line with the aspirations of the country’s leadership.

The ministry launched the platform in collaboration with the Council of Health Insurance, the Saudi Health Council, and the National Health Information Center.

The three-day Global Health Exhibition — themed “Invest in Health” — opened on Sunday. It boasts 30 dialogue sessions led by 100 health experts.

The Healthcare Leaders Conference, which takes place within the exhibition, will cover various aspects of Saudi healthcare strategy, including consumables, imaging technology, and health IT solutions.

