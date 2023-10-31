Darah releases digital edition of first English-language academic journal

RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives has released the digital edition of its first English-language academic journal, in cooperation with the Dutch publishing house Brill.
The first issue of the publication, called the “Darah Journal of Arabian Peninsula Studies,” is free of charge and features articles on agriculture, commerce, architecture, heritage, and cultural studies.
The journal seeks to introduce English-speaking audiences to the Arabian Peninsula, providing research reports in the fields of history, archaeology, languages, dialects, literature, geography, anthropology, sociology, heritage, and cultural studies.
Darah said in a press statement that its new journal was supervised by a diverse editorial board, members of which were both Saudi and non-Saudi experts, including Richard T. Mortel, of King Abdulaziz Foundation, who serves as editor-in-chief; Muhammad bin Abdullah Al-Furaih, of King Saud University; Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Semmari, of King Abdulaziz Foundation; Eugene Rogan, of the University of Oxford; Maria Leontsini, of the National Hellenic Research Foundation in Athens; Amr Ryad, of KU Leuven; and Meraj bin Nawab Mirza, of Umm Al-Qura University in Makkah.