Darah releases digital edition of first English-language academic journal

Darah releases digital edition of first English-language academic journal
The journal is published in cooperation with the Dutch publishing house Brill. (Darah/Sourced)
Updated 31 October 2023
Arab News
Darah releases digital edition of first English-language academic journal

Darah releases digital edition of first English-language academic journal
  Darah Journal of Arabian Peninsula Studies seeks to introduce English-speaking audiences to the Arabian Peninsula
Updated 31 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives has released the digital edition of its first English-language academic journal, in cooperation with the Dutch publishing house Brill.

The first issue of the publication, called the “Darah Journal of Arabian Peninsula Studies,” is free of charge and features articles on agriculture, commerce, architecture, heritage, and cultural studies.

The journal seeks to introduce English-speaking audiences to the Arabian Peninsula, providing research reports in the fields of history, archaeology, languages, dialects, literature, geography, anthropology, sociology, heritage, and cultural studies.

Darah said in a press statement that its new journal was supervised by a diverse editorial board, members of which were both Saudi and non-Saudi experts, including Richard T. Mortel, of King Abdulaziz Foundation, who serves as editor-in-chief; Muhammad bin Abdullah Al-Furaih, of King Saud University; Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Semmari, of King Abdulaziz Foundation; Eugene Rogan, of the University of Oxford; Maria Leontsini, of the National Hellenic Research Foundation in Athens; Amr Ryad, of KU Leuven; and Meraj bin Nawab Mirza, of Umm Al-Qura University in Makkah.

Social media platform X to launch news wire service, Musk tells staff

Social media platform X to launch news wire service, Musk tells staff
Updated 31 October 2023
Arab News
Social media platform X to launch news wire service, Musk tells staff

Social media platform X to launch news wire service, Musk tells staff
  The stated aim is for the planned new service, provisionally called XWire, to rival platforms such as Cision's PR Newswire
  During a meeting marking the 1st anniversary of Musk's takeover, executives said they view platforms such as YouTube and LinkedIn as future competitors
Updated 31 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: X owner Elon Musk and the social media platform’s CEO, Linda Yaccarino, told staff during a recent company-wide meeting that they plan to launch a news-distribution service provisionally called XWire.

The aim for the new service is to rival platforms such as Cision’s PR Newswire, a source familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

During the meeting on Oct. 26, which was organized to mark the first anniversary of Musk’s takeover of Twitter, which he subsequently renamed X, company executives also said they view platforms like YouTube and LinkedIn as future competitors, suggesting that X plans also to expand into the fields of video streaming and recruitment.

The company is already working on the latter, with a beta version of a service launched through the account @XHiring in July. Verified organizations can use it to “feature critical roles on their profile and organically reach millions of relevant candidates,” according to the description of the account.

Musk, a self-proclaimed free-speech absolutist, has a murky history on the topic since taking control of the platform. Several journalists have alleged that their X accounts were suspended due to the nature of their reporting. And in September, Musk threatened to sue the Anti-Defamation League for defamation, alleging that the nonprofit organization’s statements about rising levels of hate speech on the platform were hurting advertising revenue.

Musk also recently changed the way in which links to news stories appear on X, by preventing the headlines being displayed in previews of third-party links. Now, only the domain the link points to and the main image from the destination page are displayed in tweets, thereby rendering them devoid of any context.

In August, he suggested this would “greatly improve the esthetics (sic),” and this month he confirmed that the platform’s “algorithm tries to optimize time spent on X, so links don’t get as much attention, because there is less time spent if people click away.”

 

 

 

Musk seems keen to turn X into an “open-source news” platform where, he said, “anything relevant in legacy media is reposted.”

 

 

He has also called for more citizen journalists to post on X, and in August invited journalists to publish directly on the platform to earn higher incomes.

 

 

Israel threatens to cut ties with Starlink following Gaza pledge by Elon Musk

Israel threatens to cut ties with Starlink following Gaza pledge by Elon Musk
Updated 30 October 2023
Arab News
Israel threatens to cut ties with Starlink following Gaza pledge by Elon Musk

Israel threatens to cut ties with Starlink following Gaza pledge by Elon Musk
  It came after the billionaire said his satellite internet company would 'support communication links with internationally recognized aid organizations' in the war-torn territory
  Israel's communications minister says his country 'will use all means at its disposal to fight this. Hamas will use it for terrorist activities. There is no doubt, we know it, Musk knows it'
Updated 30 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Israeli authorities have threatened to cut ties with satellite communications company Starlink after boss Elon Musk said it would provide internet links for “internationally recognized aid organizations” in Gaza.

Starlink, a venture led by Musk’s aerospace company SpaceX, offers internet access in isolated or otherwise inaccessible regions through the use of low-orbit satellites.

In a message posted on his social media platform X on Saturday, Musk said: “It is not clear who has authority for ground links in Gaza, but do we know that no terminal has requested a connection in that area.” He added that Starlink’s parent company, SpaceX, “will support communication links with internationally recognized aid organizations.”

He reiterated this message in a reply to a post by US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, in which she said that “cutting off all communication to a population of 2.2 million is unacceptable.”

Israel subsequently threatened to sever ties with Starlink, warning that Hamas would use internet services to plan attacks.

“Israel will use all means at its disposal to fight this,” said Shlomo Karhi, the Israeli communications minister, in a message posted on X.

“Hamas will use it for terrorist activities. There is no doubt, we know it, Musk knows it. Hamas is ISIS,” he added, using another term for the terror group Daesh.

“Perhaps Musk would be willing to condition it with the release of our abducted babies, sons, daughters, elderly people. By then, my office will cut any ties with Starlink.”

Musk responded by saying: “We are not so naive.” He added that if anyone attempts to connect to Starlink from Gaza, the company will take “extraordinary measures to confirm that it is used only for purely humanitarian reasons,” and conduct security checks with the US and Israeli governments “before turning on a single terminal.”

International humanitarian organizations say the internet blackout in Gaza, which began late on Friday, is making an already desperate situation even worse by impeding life-saving operations and blocking communications with their staff on the ground.

Deadly strike on journalists in Israel-Lebanon border was ‘targeted’, says media watchdog RSF

Deadly strike on journalists in Israel-Lebanon border was ‘targeted’, says media watchdog RSF
Updated 30 October 2023
AFP
Deadly strike on journalists in Israel-Lebanon border was 'targeted', says media watchdog RSF

Deadly strike on journalists in Israel-Lebanon border was ‘targeted’, says media watchdog RSF
  One journalist was killed and six others were wounded in strikes on the Lebanon-Israel border on October 13
  A Reporters Without Borders (RSF) probe says the shots came from the east, the direction of the Israeli border
Updated 30 October 2023
AFP

PARIS: A Reuters journalist killed in southern Lebanon two weeks ago and others wounded in the same incident were deliberately targeted, a Reporters Without Borders investigation released on Sunday said.
Video journalist Issam Abdallah died and six other journalists were wounded — including two from AFP, one of them seriously — in strikes on the village of Alma Al-Shaab in southern Lebanon on October 13.
“The initial findings of the investigation show that the reporters were not collateral victims of the shooting,” the media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said.
“One of their vehicles, marked ‘press’, was targeted, and it was also clear that the group stationed next to it was journalists.”
The journalists believe they were hit by fire coming from the Israeli side of the border.
The RSF initial findings did not explicitly blame Israeli forces, but said that according to ballistic analysis, the shots came from the east, the direction of the Israeli border.
The RSF probe established that two strikes 37 to 38 seconds apart hit a spot where a group of seven journalists had been for more than an hour.
The first strike killed Abdallah, the second, more powerful, ignited the vehicle used by Al-Jazeera, and injured several journalists.
“Two strikes in the same place in such a short space of time (just over 30 seconds), from the same direction, clearly indicate precise targeting,” the report said.
“It is unlikely that the journalists were mistaken for combatants, especially as they were not hiding: in order to have a clear field of vision, they had been in the open for more than an hour, on the top of a hill.”
The journalists’ bullet-proof vests and the nearby vehicle were marked ‘press’.
According to two journalists interviewed by the watchdog, an Israeli helicopter had flown over the scene a few seconds before the strikes.
RSF said it was continuing its investigation.
Lebanese authorities have accused Israel of being behind the strikes.
The Israeli army said it was looking into the circumstance of the fatal strike.
AFP is conducting its own investigation into the strike and has demanded that Israel and Lebanon conduct an in-depth probe.
Reuters has also called on Israel to conduct a quick and comprehensive investigation.
The Israeli-Lebanese border has been rocked by violence since Palestinian Islamist group Hamas killed over 1,400 people, mostly civilians, in its October 7 attack on Israel, sparking retaliatory bombing of Gaza that has killed more than 8,000 people, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza.
 

 

BBC boss takes charge of broadcaster’s complaints unit amid claims of bias in Israel-Hamas war coverage

BBC boss takes charge of broadcaster’s complaints unit amid claims of bias in Israel-Hamas war coverage
Updated 29 October 2023
Arab News
BBC boss takes charge of broadcaster's complaints unit amid claims of bias in Israel-Hamas war coverage

BBC boss takes charge of broadcaster’s complaints unit amid claims of bias in Israel-Hamas war coverage
  Tim Davie to personally respond to allegations of bias against the British corporation
Updated 29 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The director general of the BBC is to take on oversight of the complaints unit in a significant overhaul of the broadcasting company’s complaints system.

Tim Davie will personally supervise the unit due to concerns expressed by government ministers about the BBC’s handling of allegations of bias.

The restructuring coincides with the impending publication of the British government’s mid-term review of the corporation’s 10-year Royal Charter, which found that only 25 bias complaints had been upheld by the executive company unit since 2017.

The unit was previously overseen by David Jordan, the director of editorial policy, responsible for ensuring BBC programs and articles complied with its rules.

Under the new structure, Peter Johnston, the director of editorial complaints and reviews, will directly report to Davie.

The new system was expected to establish a more streamlined process to expedite complaints, addressing bureaucratic hurdles that had at times hindered the proper handling of complaints.

The shake-up comes following recent complaints received by the BBC over its handling of the Israel-Hamas war as well as its refusal to label Hamas as a terrorist organization.

The BBC refuted claims that it inadequately addressed complaints, asserting that many issues were resolved before reaching the ECU, which was the last of three stages available for viewers seeking recourse.

Davie recently faced questions from Conservative Members of Parliament regarding the BBC’s coverage of the Gaza conflict.

During the meeting, UK Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick told Davie that he had “never been so disappointed” in the BBC.

Earlier this month, the BBC reported that it had received more than 1,500 complaints within the first 10 days of the Israel-Hamas war, with a roughly equal split in complaints from both sides of the conflict.

Musk: Starlink to provide connectivity in Gaza through recognized aid organizations

Musk: Starlink to provide connectivity in Gaza through recognized aid organizations
Updated 28 October 2023
Reuters
Musk: Starlink to provide connectivity in Gaza through recognized aid organizations

Musk: Starlink to provide connectivity in Gaza through recognized aid organizations
  A telephone and internet blackout isolated people in the Gaza Strip from the world and from each other on Saturday
Updated 28 October 2023
Reuters

NEW YORK: Elon Musk said on Saturday that SpaceX’s Starlink will support communication links in Gaza with “internationally recognized aid organizations.”

Musk said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that it was not clear who has authority for ground links in Gaza, but we do know that “no terminal has requested a connection in that area.”

A telephone and internet blackout isolated people in the Gaza Strip from the world and from each other on Saturday, with calls to loved ones, ambulances or colleagues elsewhere all but impossible as Israel widened its air and ground assault.

International humanitarian organizations said the blackout, which began on Friday evening, was worsening an already desperate situation by impeding lifesaving operations and preventing them from contacting their staff on the ground.

Following Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Starlink satellites were reported to have been critical to maintaining internet connectivity in some areas despite attempted Russian jamming.

Since then, Musk has said he declined to extend coverage over Russian-occupied Crimea, refusing to allow his satellites to be used for Ukrainian attacks on Russian forces there.

