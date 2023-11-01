Lebanon's Hezbollah works to curb hefty losses in Israel clashes, sources say

You are here

Israeli army soldiers wait at a position in the upper Galilee region of northern Israel near the border with Lebanon on Nov. 1, 2023 amid increasing cross-border tensions between Hezbollah and Israel. (AFP)
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters
  • The Iran-backed group has lost 47 fighters to Israeli strikes at Lebanon's frontier since its Palestinian ally Hamas and Israel went to war on Oct. 7
  • Hezbollah has unveiled its surface-to-air missile capability for the first time, declaring on Sunday it downed an Israeli drone
BEIRUT: With dozens of Hezbollah fighters killed in three weeks of border clashes with Israel, the Lebanese group is working to stem its losses as it prepares for the possibility of a drawn-out conflict, three sources familiar with its thinking said.
The Iran-backed group has lost 47 fighters to Israeli strikes at Lebanon's frontier since its Palestinian ally Hamas and Israel went to war on Oct. 7 - about a fifth of the number killed in a full-scale war between Hezbollah and Israel in 2006.
With most of its fighters killed in Israeli drone strikes, Hezbollah has unveiled its surface-to-air missile capability for the first time, declaring on Sunday it downed an Israeli drone.
The missiles are part of an increasingly potent arsenal.
The Israeli military has not commented on Sunday's reported drone incident. But Israel said on Saturday it had stopped a surface-to-air missile fired from Lebanon at one of its drones and that it responded by striking the launch site.
One of the sources familiar with Hezbollah's thinking told Reuters that the use of anti-aircraft missiles was one of several steps taken by the Shi'ite Muslim group to curb its losses and counter Israeli drones, which have picked off its fighters in the rocky terrain and olive groves along the border.
Hezbollah had made "arrangements to reduce the number of martyrs", the source said, without offering further details.
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is due to deliver a speech on Friday, in what will be his first address since the Israel-Hamas war erupted. Since the Gaza conflict flared, Hezbollah's attacks have been calibrated to contain clashes to the border zone, even as it has indicated a readiness for all-out war if necessary, sources familiar with its thinking say.
Israel, which is waging a war in the Gaza Strip that it says aims to destroy Hamas, has said it has no interest in a conflict on its northern frontier with Lebanon, where it has said so far that seven of its soldiers have been killed.
"I hope we will be able to keep the quiet on this front," Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told a briefing, adding that he believed Israel's strong defence forces and their actions in Gaza had deterred Hezbollah till now. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel would unleash devastation on Lebanon if a war did start.

FORMIDABLE FORCE
Hezbollah, the most formidable Iranian ally in Tehran's "Axis of Resistance", has long said it has expanded its arsenal since 2006 and warned Israel that its forces pose a more potent threat than before. It says its armoury now includes drones and rockets that can hit all parts of Israel.
In border clashes since Oct. 7, Hamas, which also has operatives in Lebanon, and a Lebanese Sunni Islamist faction Jama'a Islamiya have both fired rockets from southern Lebanon into Israel.
Hezbollah itself has refrained from firing rockets, such as unguided Katyushas and others that can fly deep into Israeli territory, a step that could prompt an escalation.
Instead, its fighters have been firing at visible targets across the frontier with Israel, using weapons such as guided anti-tank Kornet missiles, a weapon the group used extensively in 2006, the three sources said.
Hezbollah's television channel, Al-Manar, has regularly replayed footage from the latest clashes showing what it says are strikes on Israeli military installations and positions visible across the border.
While Hezbollah's tactics so far have helped contain the conflict, the attacks mean its fighters need to be close to the frontier, which makes them more vulnerable to Israel's military.
The sources said some fighters had also underestimated the drone threat after years of combat in Syria where they had fought insurgent groups with nothing like the Israeli military's hardware. Hezbollah played a decisive role in helping President Bashar al-Assad beat back Syrian insurgents.
"The technical superiority of the Israeli drones is making Hezbollah pay the price of this number of fighters," Nabil Boumonsef, deputy editor-in-chief at Lebanon's Annahar newspaper, said, in reference to Hezbollah's hefty death toll.

CONFLICT CONTAINED SO FAR
Clashes between Israel and Hezbollah have broadly stayed contained in a narrow band of land that runs along the border, generally staying within three to four kms of the frontier.
However, Israeli shelling has expanded in recent days, according to security sources in Lebanon. They said this included a strike on Saturday on Jabal Safi, a mountainous area that lies about 25 km (15 miles) from the border.
The Israeli army did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the Jabal Safi strike. Hezbollah has not commented on the reports of that strike either. The Israeli army has said it has been responding to sources of fire in Lebanon.
Hezbollah lost 263 fighters in the 2006 war, when Israel hit sites all over Lebanon during a more than month-long conflict. The war erupted after Hezbollah launched a raid into Israel and kidnapped two Israeli soldiers.
The Hezbollah death toll of 47 this time, in such a relatively contained conflict, has shocked the group's supporters. The group's al-Manar television has broadcast daily funerals of fallen fighters being buried with military honours, their coffins covered in the group's yellow and green flag.
Hezbollah released a handwritten letter from its leader Nasrallah to media last week, saying the fallen fighters should be called "martyrs on the road to Jerusalem".

Updated 10 sec ago
Follow

In Lebanon, a Christian village hopes for the best and plans for the worst

In Lebanon, a Christian village hopes for the best and plans for the worst
Updated 10 sec ago
RMEICH, Lebanon: At Lebanon’s border with Israel, residents of a Christian village are hoping war can be avoided even as they prepare for the possibility of worsening hostilities between the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah and Israel.
Located just a couple of kilometers (miles) from the frontier, the village of Rmeich has already suffered fallout from three weeks of clashes along the border between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, the dominant force in south Lebanon.
Half of its residents have fled north since shells began crashing into hills nearby. With the olive harvest disrupted, their livelihoods have also been affected by south Lebanon’s worst violence since Hezbollah and Israel went to war in 2006.
The village, along with the rest of Lebanon, is feeling the turbulence unleashed by the conflict raging some 200 km away between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, an ally of the heavily armed Hezbollah.
Those who remain in Rmeich appear reluctant to discuss the politics of the crisis that has brought conflict to their doorstep, trying to preserve some normalcy in the village whose 18th century church still holds a mass three times a day.
“I won’t say we’re feeling safe but the situation is stable,” the village priest Toni Elias, 40, said as a military drone buzzed overhead.
“If we don’t hear the drone, we think something odd is going on. We’re used to it everyday, 24/7,” Elias said.
Rmeich is one of around a dozen or more Christian villages near the border with Israel in predominantly Shiite Muslim south Lebanon. During the 2006 war, some 25,000 people from surrounding towns sought shelter in Rmeich.
Memories of the 2006 conflict loom large. Rmeich locals and charities have set up a makeshift hospital at a school, in case the clashes between Hezbollah and Israel — so far largely contained to areas at the border — get worse.
“We won’t use it unless there is a war and roads get closed, and inshalla (God willing) this won’t happen,” said Georges Madi, a doctor from the village.

WAR AND PEACE
The tensions are weighing on the local economy, compounding hardship for people still suffering the effects of Lebanon’s devastating financial collapse four years ago.
“If the war is prolonged, we can’t stay here. There is no work or money,” said Charbel Al Alam, 58, who makes his living from farming tobacco, historically an important industry for south Lebanon.
“In the 2006 war, tobacco plants dried out in the fields and no one was able to harvest it. No one compensated us,” he said.
While farmers had been able to gather this year’s crop, they worry whether they will be able plant next year’s. Business in Rmeich has generally come to a halt, several local said.
Unlike the surrounding areas, there is no sign of the yellow and green Hezbollah flag in Rmeich.
While avoiding any criticism of Hezbollah, Rmeich mayor Milad Al Alam said the Lebanese army should be the sole military force in Lebanon — a view voiced by Hezbollah’s opponents who say its arsenal has undermined the state.
“We wish the decision of war and peace were in our hands. If it were, the situation would have been different,” he said.
The town has no shelter or official evacuation plan for its 4,500 remaining residents if war intensifies, he added. “People were stuck in the village for 17 days in 2006,” he said.
Elias, the priest, said he was confident Rmeich would not be hit: “As long we’re here, living in the village. We don’t want war, we’re a peaceful village ... so the village remains safe if others flee to it.”

WHO says thousands in Gaza need medical help

WHO says thousands in Gaza need medical help
Updated 41 min 55 sec ago
AFP
Follow

WHO says thousands in Gaza need medical help

WHO says thousands in Gaza need medical help
  • Ambulances transported wounded residents out of the Palestinian enclave for urgent medical care in neighboring Egypt
  • The World Health Organization welcomes Egypt’s decision to accept 81 injured and sick people from the Gaza Strip for treatment
Updated 41 min 55 sec ago
AFP

GENEVA: The World Health Organization welcomed Wednesday’s first evacuations of wounded patients out of the Gaza Strip, but stressed that thousands of injured civilians and people with chronic illnesses also needed treatment.
Ambulances transported wounded residents out of the Palestinian enclave for urgent medical care in neighboring Egypt.
Israel has heavily bombarded Gaza since Hamas gunmen stormed across the border on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping at least 240 others, including children, according to Israeli officials.
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says nearly 8,800 people have been killed since the war with Israel erupted. The death toll includes more than 3,600 children, while more than 22,000 people have been wounded.
“The World Health Organization welcomes Egypt’s decision to accept 81 injured and sick people from the Gaza Strip for treatment,” the WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean regional branch said in a statement.
Palestinian sources on the ground said they expected 88 patients to be taken across.
The WHO said Al-Arish Hospital, in the closest major city to the border, would be the main first referral hospital.
“It has fully equipped resuscitation and intensive care facilities, and a range of surgical teams to manage severe injuries, including major trauma and burns,” the organization said.
Onward referral arrangements to second-line hospitals in Egypt are also in place, it added.
While welcoming the first evacuations, the WHO said that within the Gaza Strip, “thousands of seriously injured civilians” were in need of treatment.
More than 1,000 patients need kidney dialysis to stay alive; more than 2,000 patients are on cancer therapy; 45,000 people have cardiovascular diseases; and more than 60,000 have diabetes, it said.
“These patients must be able to have sustained access to health care inside Gaza. Hospitals and other health facilities must be protected from bombardment and military use,” the UN health agency said.
Before October 7, around 100 patients a day needed specialized health treatment outside the Gaza Strip due to the lack of such services within the territory.
The WHO maintained its call for urgent, accelerated access for humanitarian aid — including fuel, water, food and medical supplies — into and throughout the Gaza Strip, and access for patients to referral services outside Gaza.
“Ultimately, WHO calls for a humanitarian cease-fire to prevent further loss and suffering,” it said.

First foreign passport holders leave Gaza for Egypt through Rafah crossing

First foreign passport holders leave Gaza for Egypt through Rafah crossing
Updated 01 November 2023
APF
Reuters
Follow

First foreign passport holders leave Gaza for Egypt through Rafah crossing

First foreign passport holders leave Gaza for Egypt through Rafah crossing
  • Convoys of desperately needed aid have passed between Egypt and Gaza but no people have been allowed to cross
  • Some 400 foreigners and dual nationals along with some 90 sick and wounded were expected to leave on Wednesday
Updated 01 November 2023
APF Reuters

RAFAH, Palestinian Territories: Scores of foreign passport holders trapped in Gaza started leaving the war-torn territory on Wednesday as the Rafah crossing to Egypt opened for the first time since the October 7 Hamas attacks, AFP correspondents reported.

Convoys of desperately needed aid have passed between Egypt and Gaza but no people have been allowed to cross. Some 400 foreigners and dual nationals along with some 90 sick and wounded were expected to leave on Wednesday.

Qatar earlier mediated an agreement between Egypt, Israel and Hamas, in coordination with the US, to allow for the movement of foreign passport holders and some critically injured people out of besieged Gaza, a source briefed on deal told Reuters on Wednesday.

The agreement would allow the movement of foreign passport holders and some critically injured people through the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza, though there is no timeline for how long the Rafah crossing will remain open for evacuation, the source added.

The agreement is not linked to other issues under negotiation such as the hostages held by Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group that governs Gaza, or pauses designed to ease a humanitarian crisis in the enclave which is suffering from food, water, fuel and medical shortages, said the source.

Israel sent its forces into Gaza following weeks of air bombardments in retaliation for a major attack by Iran-backed Hamas on Oct 7.

Hamas has told mediators it will soon release some of the 200 or so foreign captives it had taken during the attack on Israel, Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson of the group’s armed wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, said in a video on the Telegram app on Tuesday. He gave no further details on the number of captives or their nationalities.

Iran’s Khamenei calls upon Muslim countries to boycott Israel

Iran’s Khamenei calls upon Muslim countries to boycott Israel
Updated 01 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Iran’s Khamenei calls upon Muslim countries to boycott Israel

Iran’s Khamenei calls upon Muslim countries to boycott Israel
  • In Turkiye, Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian warns ‘harsh consequences” if attacks continue on the Gaza Strip
Updated 01 November 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on Muslim states to cease oil and food exports to Israel, demanding an end to its bombardment of the Gaza Strip, state media reported.

“The bombings on Gaza must stop immediately ... the path of oil and food exports to the Zionist regime should be stopped,” Khamenei said in a speech, according to Iranian state media.

Israel has vowed to wipe out Tehran-backed Hamas, which rules Gaza, in retaliation for an Oct. 7 attack that killed 1,400 people and saw hundreds taken hostage.

Israel has launched an unprecedented bombardment of Gaza and imposed a siege of the enclave. Palestinian authorities say more than 8,000 people have been killed.

Iran’s clerical rulers have warned Israel of an escalation if it failed to end aggressions against Palestinians, with authorities indicating Tehran-backed proxies in the Middle East were ready to act.

In Turkiye, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian warned on Wednesday of “harsh consequences” if attacks continue on the Gaza Strip, the latest in a series of warnings from the country, which backs Hamas in Gaza and militias elsewhere in the region.

“If an immediate cease-fire doesn’t take place in Gaza Strip and the rapid attacks by US and Zionist Regime continue then the consequences would be harsh,” he said in Ankara.

The United States and Israel have struck Iranian-backed militias in the wider region in response to what they said were unprovoked attacks over the past few weeks that have fueled fears the Gaza conflict could ignite a wider war.

Speaking during a news conference with his Turkish counterpart, Amirabdollahian gave no details of Iran’s plans.

The country says it supports Hamas but did not play any role in the militants’ attack on Israel last month. Both it and Turkiye have condemned Israel’s subsequent bombardment of Gaza.

Amirabdollahian added that an imminent trip to Turkiye by Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi is on the agenda.

 

At least 4 killed in West Bank, Palestinians call general strike

At least 4 killed in West Bank, Palestinians call general strike
Updated 01 November 2023
AFP
Follow

At least 4 killed in West Bank, Palestinians call general strike

At least 4 killed in West Bank, Palestinians call general strike
  • Three people were killed during a raid in the northern city of Jenin, while another was shot dead in Tulkarem
Updated 01 November 2023
AFP

Ramallah: At least four Palestinians were killed during Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials said Wednesday, as violence there continued in tandem with the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.
Three people were killed during a raid in the northern city of Jenin, while another was shot dead in Tulkarem, also in the north, the Ramallah-based health ministry said.
The Israeli military said the incident took place in Jenin refugee camp during a raid targeting an “operative” and militant “infrastructure” in the area.
The latest incident came as Palestinians declared a general strike across the territory, with shops shuttered in Ramallah.
“The most important thing we demand is to stop injustice and tyranny, to stop killing innocent people, and refrain from arbitrary revenge,” 26-year-old Ramallah resident Fakhri Muhammad Shreiteh told AFP.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and its forces regularly carry out incursions into Palestinian communities there.
Violence in the West Bank has been on the rise since early last year, marked by frequent army raids, attacks by Israeli settlers and Palestinian attacks on Israeli forces and settlers.
More than 120 West Bank Palestinians have been killed since the Gaza war began on October 7 after Hamas militants stormed over the border killing more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli authorities.
Since then, the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says more than 8,500 people have been killed in Israel’s bombardment, two-thirds of them women and children.

