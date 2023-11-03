You are here

Baffert and Pletcher take aim at Breeders' Cup Juvenile with 3 horses each

Baffert and Pletcher take aim at Breeders’ Cup Juvenile with 3 horses each
Lindy (406) and Arabian Knight (100) exercise during the Breeders' Cup morning workouts at Santa Anita Park on Thursday. (USA TODAY Sports)
Updated 44 sec ago
AP
Baffert and Pletcher take aim at Breeders’ Cup Juvenile with 3 horses each

Baffert and Pletcher take aim at Breeders’ Cup Juvenile with 3 horses each
  • Baffert seeks a record sixth Juvenile win when he saddles undefeated 4-1 shot Prince of Monaco, 4-1 shot Muth and 15-1 Wine Me Up in the 1 1/16-mile race
  • Pletcher goes for his fourth win in the race, having taken it last year with Forte
Updated 44 sec ago
AP
ARCADIA, California: Bob Baffert and Todd Pletcher are taking aim at the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile with three horses each, hoping they find at least one contender for next year’s Kentucky Derby in the bunch.

Baffert seeks a record sixth Juvenile win when he saddles undefeated 4-1 shot Prince of Monaco, 4-1 shot Muth and 15-1 Wine Me Up in the 1 1/16-mile race. Pletcher goes for his fourth win in the race, having taken it last year with Forte.

This year, Pletcher has 7-2 early favorite Locked, Fierceness and Noted in the field of 11. Trainer Brad Cox has 4-1 shot Timberlake in the Juvenile, too.

“There’s some nice 2-year-olds in there,” Baffert said. “Pletcher has got some good ones.”

The Juvenile highlights five races Friday that kick off Breeders’ Cup weekend at Santa Anita, where Baffert is based.

“I don’t think it’s a big advantage,” he said. “I think I’ve won more races out of town than I have here.”

The Juvenile winner is typically tabbed as the early favorite for the next year’s Kentucky Derby and the race has frequently decided the Eclipse Award for top 2-year-old male horse.

Locked is the early 15-1 favorite in the initial Kentucky Derby future wagering, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

“We’ve been excited about him all summer and it’s been great to see his development. Hopefully, he makes another move forward in the Juvenile,” Pletcher said. “Of course, any time you have a promising 2-year-old at this time of year you can’t help but be thinking about the classics moving ahead.”

Baffert was banned from the Kentucky Derby the last two years and Churchill Downs Inc. said it was extending the six-time Derby winner’s exile to 2024.

“It’s impacted my business because we bought a lot of these horses thinking I was going to be back and spent a lot of money,” he said. “They came with it afterwards.”

Over $31 million in purses is up for grabs in the 14 Breeders’ Cup races. Two horses died at Santa Anita in the days leading up to the year-end world championships.

In the other races on Friday:

— Ireland-bred Big Evs is the early 3-1 favorite in the $1 million Juvenile Turf Sprint.

— Tamara, a daughter of three-time Breeders’ Cup winner Beholder, is the early 4-5 favorite in the $2 million Juvenile Fillies.

— She Feels Pretty is the early 4-1 choice in the $1 million Juvenile Fillies Turf.

— Ireland-bred River Tiber is the early 3-1 favorite in the $1 million Juvenile Turf.

Neymar has ACL surgery in Brazil, recovery expected between 6 months to 1 year

Neymar has ACL surgery in Brazil, recovery expected between 6 months to 1 year
Updated 03 November 2023
AP
Neymar has ACL surgery in Brazil, recovery expected between 6 months to 1 year

Neymar has ACL surgery in Brazil, recovery expected between 6 months to 1 year
  • The procedure was performed by national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar
  • Neymar’s surgery took four hours, according to website Globo Esporte
Updated 03 November 2023
AP

SAO PAULO: Brazil forward Neymar went through ACL and meniscus surgery on Thursday at a hospital in the city of Belo Horizonte, local media reported.

The procedure was performed by national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar.

Neymar’s surgery took four hours, according to website Globo Esporte. The 31-year-old, who is expected to be discharged from the Mater Dei hospital on Saturday, injured his left knee in the first half of Brazil’s 2-0 loss to Uruguay on Oct. 17 in a World Cup qualifying match.

The recovery is expected to take between six and 12 months. He is likely to miss the next Copa America, which will be played in the US in June.

Earlier on Thursday, Neymar posted a picture of his two children on Instagram with the message: “It is all going to work out fine.” Late on Wednesday, Neymar also used his social media channels to show him at the hospital.

Brazil’s all-time leading scorer was on crutches as he left Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. He had clutched his leg in visible pain and was then carted off the field.

Neymar broke Pele’s Brazil scoring record last month with his 78th goal for his country in a World Cup qualifying match against Bolivia. He added his 79th in the same game, which ended in a 5-1 win.

Neymar moved to Saudi Arabia from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth a reported &euro;90 million ($98 million).

In March, his season with Paris Saint-Germain ended after he had surgery on his right ankle.

King's Cup quarter-final draw pits Al-Shabab against Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal host Al-Taawoun

King’s Cup quarter-final draw pits Al-Shabab against Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal host Al-Taawoun
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News
King’s Cup quarter-final draw pits Al-Shabab against Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal host Al-Taawoun

King’s Cup quarter-final draw pits Al-Shabab against Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal host Al-Taawoun
  • Al-Ittihad play Al-Faisaly as Abha welcome Al-Khaleej in other ties
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The draw for the quarter-finals of the King’s Cup has produced an all-Riyadh clash between Al-Shabab and Al-Nassr, while defending holders Al-Hilal will welcome the Saudi Pro League’s surprise package, Al-Taawoun.

The other two matches see SPL champions Al-Ittihad visit Al-Faisaly while Abha host Al-Khaleej.

The matches take place on Dec. 11-12 with the exception of the game involving Al-Ittihad, who will be taking part in the FIFA Club World Cup at the time.

Al-Hilal claimed the cup last season following a 7-6 penalty shootout win over Al-Wehda after the final had ended 1-1 after extra time.

India rout Sri Lanka by 302 runs to seal World Cup semi-final spot

India rout Sri Lanka by 302 runs to seal World Cup semi-final spot
Updated 02 November 2023
AFP
India rout Sri Lanka by 302 runs to seal World Cup semi-final spot

India rout Sri Lanka by 302 runs to seal World Cup semi-final spot
  • The only bigger winning margin in World Cup is the 309-run defeat Australia inflicted upon the Netherlands
  • Mohammed Shami took 5-18 in five overs in an innings played by Sri Lanka with a top score of just 14 runs
Updated 02 November 2023
AFP

MUMBAI: Mohammed Shami took five wickets as India’s pacemen produced a devastating display to skittle out Sri Lanka for just 55 as the unbeaten tournament hosts secured a World Cup semi-final place with a colossal 302-run win on Thursday.

Sri Lanka’s woeful innings in Mumbai featured five naughts, with both their openers falling for golden ducks.

Shami took 5-18 in five overs after Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj struck with the new ball in an innings with a top score of just 14.

Bumrah, with 1-8 in five overs, and Siraj (3-16 in seven) did the early damage as Sri Lanka slumped to 3-4, chasing 358.

The only bigger winning margin in a World Cup match was the 309-run defeat Australia inflicted upon the Netherlands, a non-Test side, in Delhi just over a week ago.

But this was India’s biggest World Cup win, surpassing their 257-run hammering of Bermuda, another non-Test team, during the 2007 edition in the Caribbean.

“We’re very happy knowing we have officially qualified (for the semi-finals) now,” said India captain Rohit Sharma after his team made it seven wins out of seven.

“It’s been a good effort from the entire squad... It has been clinical,” he added.

Sri Lanka’s total did top the 50 all out they made in a 10-wicket Asia Cup final defeat by India in Colombo in September.

They also avoided setting a new record for the lowest total in any one-day international, which stands at 35, and going under the corresponding World Cup mark of 36, posted by Canada against Sri Lanka in Paarl, South Africa, in 2003.

These were meagre consolations to a Sri Lanka side suffering their fifth defeat of the tournament, with skipper Kusal Mendis saying: “I’m very disappointed. They bowled really well and got a bit of seam and swing...Mohammed Shami, Siraj and Bumrah, they’re great bowlers.”

Earlier, Virat Kohli missed out on equaling Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time record of 49 one-day international hundreds.

But he still made 88 in an India total of 357-8 and shared a stand of 189 with opener Shubman Gill (92), after the second-ball exit of Rohit.

The duo were out in quick succession but Shreyas Iyer kept the runs coming with a blistering 82 featuring six sixes.

“Shreyas is a very strong man, strong in his mind,” said Rohit.

“He did exactly what he is known for, take on the bowlers, take on the opposition and hit sixes.”

Facing a daunting chase, the visitors would have wanted a solid start at the Wankhede Stadium -- where India beat Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final.

Instead Pathum Nissanka was lbw for naught to Bumrah’s very first ball and at the start of the second over Siraj had Dimuth Karunaratne, the other opening batsman, lbw for nought as well.

Sadeera Samarawickrama survived four balls before he too was out for a duck, edging Siraj to third slip.

Mendis was bowled for one by Siraj to the delight of a raucous crowd.

Shami ensured there was no respite by dismissing Charith Asalanka with just his third delivery.

Then 14-5 was transformed into 14-6 next ball when Dushan Hemantha edged the remorselessly accurate Shami to wicketkeeper KL Rahul.

Dushmantha Chameera survived the hat-trick but was quickly caught behind for nought off Shami, who then clean bowled veteran Angelo Mathews for 12

Sri Lanka were now 29-8.

Mahesh Theekshana and Kasun Rajitha briefly kept India at bay before Shami had Rajitha caught in the slips for 14.

Jadeja ended the match by dismissing Dilsan Madushanka, who had led Sri Lanka’s attack with 5-80.

After Rohit was bowled by Madushanka, having lost the toss, Sri Lanka missed two chances.

Gill was on eight when a diving Charith Aslanka dropped a difficult catch at backward point off Madushanka.

Next over, Kohli was reprieved on 10 when Dushmantha Chameera was unable to cling on to a return catch.

The second-wicket duo punished Sri Lanka for those errors before Gill was caught behind off Madushanka, who also had Kohli taken at cover-point off a slower ball.

AFC awards Al-Ittihad 3-0 win after suspended match at Sepahan

AFC awards Al-Ittihad 3-0 win after suspended match at Sepahan
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News
AFC awards Al-Ittihad 3-0 win after suspended match at Sepahan

AFC awards Al-Ittihad 3-0 win after suspended match at Sepahan
  • Saudi team refused to play game as Iranian opponent’s stadium bore political messages, pitchside bust of late Qassem Soleimani
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Asian Football Confederation has officially awarded Al-Ittihad a 3-0 win over Sepahan after their AFC Champions League match on Oct. 2 was abandoned when the Saudi club’s players refused to take to the pitch due to the presence of a statue of the late head of Iran’s Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, inside the stadium.

The AFC’s decision came after an investigation concluded that Sepahan had breached the governing body’s fair play regulations by placing pictures and statues of a political nature inside the Naghsh-e-Jahan Stadium in Isfahan.

The Iranian club has been fined $200,000 and banned from playing the rest of its home matches in the 2023 AFC Champions League at their stadium.

With the three points added to their tally, Al-Ittihad now lead Group C with nine points, five ahead of Sepahan in second.

Baseball United establishes historic partnership with Dubai Baseball Little League

Baseball United establishes historic partnership with Dubai Baseball Little League
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News
Baseball United establishes historic partnership with Dubai Baseball Little League

Baseball United establishes historic partnership with Dubai Baseball Little League
  • Agreement will help promote youth baseball and community development across Dubai
  • Partnership will include youth clinics, player appearances, and financial support
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai-based Baseball United, the region’s first-ever professional baseball league, announced today a partnership with Dubai Little League, the region’s preeminent youth baseball organization.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in the growth and development of baseball in the region.

The new partnership will include youth clinics, player appearances, and financial support. It will also include preferred pricing and special promotions for DLL members for Baseball United’s upcoming All-Star Showcase event, a two-game series between Baseball United’s East All-Stars and West All-Stars on Nov. 24-25 at Dubai International Stadium.

DLL has been serving the city for nearly three decades, with over 500 baseball and softball players spanning 27 different nationalities playing every weekend during the fall and winter seasons. In addition, DLL administers an adult baseball league with over 100 players, one of the only adult leagues in the Middle East.

“Little League Baseball is where the love for the game begins to grow for millions of kids all over the world,” said Kash Shaikh, chairman, CEO, and majority owner, Baseball United. “And Dubai Little League is one of the absolute best. It’s inspiring to see what Roger and his team — in partnership with so many amazing baseball-loving families in Dubai — have done to teach, promote, and grow the game. We are looking forward to working with the DLL leadership team and member families to create more learning opportunities and more memorable experiences around this game we all love.”

The DLL partnership continues Baseball United’s move to help support local and grassroots baseball and comes on the heels of several partnerships with baseball federations across the world, including with the region’s two largest countries, India and Pakistan.

“We are very grateful to partner with Baseball United to continue our commitment to growing the game of baseball across the region,” said Roger Duthie, president, DLL. “We’ve watched closely as Kash and the team have been bringing to life their vision, and we are looking forward to helping connect the dots within the Dubai baseball ecosystem. Baseball United gives our kids a front-row seat to see what’s possible when playing the game, and it also echoes our values of community and sportsmanship. Our DLL leaders and families have put their heart and soul into building an organization that makes a difference. It’s rewarding to see all that work recognized by an organization that’s full of baseball legends.

In addition to Shaikh, Baseball United’s ownership group includes former Major League Baseball legends Barry Larkin, Mariano Rivera, Adrian Beltre, Felix Hernandez, Robinson Cano, Ryan Howard, and several other stars.

