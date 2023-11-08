Dubai Airshow 2023 to advance localization 

LONDON: Dubai Airshow 2023 is set to take place on Nov. 13-17 at the Dubai World Central, Emirates News Agency reported on Wednesday.
The event aims to provide a wide range of strategic content sessions for talented students, graduates and young professionals looking to start or advance their careers in aerospace.
Key industry leaders will share their insights into aerospace career paths, emphasizing critical skills, qualifications and emerging job opportunities in an era of advancing artificial intelligence. The program includes mentorship sessions in which industry experts will reveal their recruitment models.
Students will have the exclusive opportunity to take part in private tours of the Dubai Airshow, learning about the future plans of leading aerospace, space and defense companies.
The Dubai Airshow 2023 will also feature the “Make it in the Emirates” campaign, which will provide a dedicated platform for international companies to learn about the benefits of manufacturing in the UAE.
The initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, will facilitate interactions between international entities and UAE manufacturers, as well as provide advice and guidance on establishing a manufacturing presence in the country.
Omar Al-Suwaidi, under-secretary of the ministry, said: “’Our participation at the Dubai Airshow 2023 focuses on showcasing the attractive, competitive business environment that the UAE offers for the industrial sector.
“This aligns with our commitment to the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative, which aims to strengthen the UAE’s position in vital and advanced industries, in line with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology.
“The initiative leverages both innovation and ambition to achieve more milestones within national industries, including enhancing local production, and boosting and attracting investment. It also provides opportunities, nurturing and empowering local talent through various programs such as The Industrialist, the National In-Country Value Program and the Technology Transformation Program.
“We look forward to more partnerships and collaboration with global companies, as we invite them to contribute to the development of an innovative, sustainable industrial ecosystem that harnesses advanced technology solutions.”