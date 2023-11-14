Russia pardons ex-policeman convicted of journalist’s murder

You are here

One of the defendants in the murder trial of Russian journalist and human rights activist Anna Politkovskaya, Sergei Khadzhikurbanov is escorted into a glass-walled cage before a court hearing in Moscow in 2013. (Reuters)
Updated 14 November 2023
AFP
MOSCOW: Russian authorities have pardoned a former policeman jailed over the 2006 killing of investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya after he fought in Ukraine, his lawyer said on Tuesday.
Sergei Khadzhikurbanov was one of five people jailed in connection with the murder of Politkovskaya, who worked for the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper. She was shot dead in the lift of her Moscow apartment block aged 48.
“As a special forces fighter, (Khadzhikurbanov) was invited to sign a contract to participate in the special military operation. Which he did,” lawyer Alexei Mikhalchik told AFP.
“When the contract expired, he was pardoned by presidential decree,” Mikhalchik said.
Khadzhikurbanov went on to sign another contract as a volunteer and is still fighting in Ukraine, he added.
Thousands of prisoners are thought to have been sent to the battlefield since Moscow launched its offensive last February, with critics warning some have committed new crimes after returning home.
Khadzhikurbanov was initially acquitted of Politkovskaya’s killing by a jury in 2009, embarrassing prosecutors. But after the Supreme Court threw out the original verdict he was sentenced in 2014 to 20 years in prison.
He would have served until at least 2030 had he not been pardoned, his lawyer said.
Politkovskaya was well known for her forthright criticism of the Kremlin, denouncing alleged abuses by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and writing a scathing book on President Vladimir Putin’s rise to power.
While Khadzhikurbanov and four others were jailed for carrying out the killing, the European Court of Human Rights in 2018 criticized Russian investigators for failing to properly look into who contracted the crime.
Politkovskaya had written books and articles detailing what she described as brutality by Russian and pro-Russian security forces during the Chechen war, and had allegedly faced intimidation from Putin-ally Kadyrov and his subordinates.
Khadzhikurbanov’s pardon, which was first reported by the RBC and Baza news outlets, comes amid renewed scrutiny surrounding the use of convicts in Ukraine, after the controversial pardon of a man who had brutally murdered his ex-girlfriend.
The Kremlin last week acknowledged the use of prisoner recruits to fight in the conflict and said convicts who “atone for their crime on the battlefield with blood” could be pardoned.
“They are atoning with blood in storm brigades, under bullets and under shells,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
President Vladimir Putin said in September that Russian prisoners who died in Ukraine had “redeemed themselves” in the eyes of society.
Russia has probably recruited 100,000 people from prisons to fight, Olga Romanova, head of an independent prisoners’ rights group has estimated.
Russian media outlets have reported several instances of released prisoners going on to commit serious offenses, including murders, after leaving the army.

The European Union is struggling to produce and send the ammunition it promised to Ukraine

Updated 4 sec ago
Follow

The European Union is struggling to produce and send the ammunition it promised to Ukraine

The European Union is struggling to produce and send the ammunition it promised to Ukraine
Updated 4 sec ago
BRUSSELS: European Union nations acknowledged Tuesday that they may be on the way to failing Ukraine on their promise of providing the ammunition the country dearly needs to stave off Russia's invasion and to win back occupied territory.
With much fanfare early this year, EU leaders promised to provide 1 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine's front line by spring 2024, an amount goal that would have amounted to a serious ramp-up of production.
But the 27-nation bloc, for over half a century steeped in a “peace, not war” message and sheltering under a U.S. military umbrella, is finding it tough to come up with the goods.
“The 1 million will not be reached, you have to assume that,” German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said.
After a Tuesday meeting of EU defense and foreign affairs ministers in Brussels, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell also cast doubt on the goal. “So maybe by March we will not have the 1 million shots,” Borrell said.
Estonia's defense minister, Hanno Pevkur, said it was crucial to ramp up supply of the ammunition.
“Look at Russia. They are producing today more than ever. They are getting shells from North Korea. Europe cannot say that ... ‘Russia and North Korea can deliver, and we cannot,'" he said.
Some 300,000 rounds have been delivered from existing stocks in the EU so far. With the rest becoming increasingly elusive to source before spring, Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds insisted the original target should not be taken too literally.
“Well, of course, 1 million rounds are symbolic. I think aspiration and ambition is important," he said.
On the battlefield, though, the presence of ammunition is the only thing that counts.
In Ukraine's war with Russia, 155 mm artillery rounds play a pivotal role. The daily consumption of 6,000 to 7,000 shells highlights its strategic importance. Acquiring 1 million such shells could secure stability for Ukraine for at least half a year, providing a substantial advantage in sustained operations and flexibility on the battlefield, observers said.
EU Commissioner Thierry Breton insisted the industry production target of 1 million rounds could be met “but it is now upon member states to place their orders."
However, EU members put the blame on producers.
“We have all signed contracts. We’ve done joint procurement. So industry now has to deliver. It has to step up its game to produce more,” said Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren.
Breton acknowledged that the EU's over-reliance on so-called soft power and decades of sinking budgets in many European nations had left the bloc exposed.
“As you well know, it is history, certainly the peace dividend. It is true that we dropped a bit, even significantly, our production capacity, but the industrial base is still there” to ramp up production anew, he said.
One way to get more ammunition, according to foreign policy chief Borrell, is to redirect current EU exports and prioritize Ukraine.
“About 40% of the production is being exported to third countries," he said. "So maybe what we have to do is to try to shift this production to the priority one, which is the Ukrainians.”

250 flood-hit northern France communities in state of disaster

250 flood-hit northern France communities in state of disaster
Updated 39 min 17 sec ago
AFP
Follow

250 flood-hit northern France communities in state of disaster

250 flood-hit northern France communities in state of disaster
  • Food aid group Les Restos du Coeur has made an “urgent” appeal for food donations and volunteers to distribute clothing, blankets and other supplies
Updated 39 min 17 sec ago
AFP

SAINT-OMER: Around 250 municipalities in northern France will be declared in a state of natural disaster due to massive flooding, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday as he visited affected areas fearing further rises in the water level.

Communities in the Pas-de-Calais and Nord departments have suffered days of heavy rain, rivers breaking their banks and floods, and the water may rise further in the coming days before some residents have even returned to their homes.

“Every municipality that has asked for it” would be declared in a state of disaster, Macron said — a figure totaling 214 in the Pas-de-Calais department and around 30 in the Nord.

He added that the government would grant access to a 50-million-euro “support fund” for affected towns and villages.

The region has suffered in quick succession the effects of Storm Ciaran on November 2, record water levels in rivers on Nov. 7 and heavy rain on Thursday and Friday.

On Tuesday, weather authority Meteo France placed Pas-de-Calais on orange alert — the second-highest — for heavy rains and flooding, while all seven of the department’s rivers are at the same alert level.

Schools have been closed in 279 municipalities for the second day in a row.

“People are very worried, upset, they’re on edge,” said Jean-Christophe Castelain, deputy mayor of Blendecques, a small town just south of Calais where Macron is expected to visit later Tuesday.

“Around 50 people were still sleeping in our shelter space” overnight after 862 homes were affected by flooding, he added, with “no good news forecast for the coming days.”

“It’s good that Mr. Macron is making the trip to come and see what’s happening. But something has to be done,” said local resident Corinne Baroux, who had volunteered to help the evacuees sheltering in a local gym.

Fabienne Berquier, president of the Red Cross in the Pas-de-Calais, said that the aid group was “setting up shelters again” around the nearby town of Saint-Omer.

The Nord department has meanwhile seen 10,000 cases of flood damage and 1,391 evacuations since Nov. 6.

Food aid group Les Restos du Coeur has made an “urgent” appeal for food donations and volunteers to distribute clothing, blankets and other supplies.

A day after Britain’s prime minister fired her, Suella Braverman accuses him of being a weak leader

A day after Britain’s prime minister fired her, Suella Braverman accuses him of being a weak leader
Updated 14 November 2023
AP
Follow

A day after Britain’s prime minister fired her, Suella Braverman accuses him of being a weak leader

A day after Britain’s prime minister fired her, Suella Braverman accuses him of being a weak leader
  • On Saturday, far-right protesters scuffled with police and tried to confront a pro-Palestinian march by hundreds of thousands through the streets of London
  • In her letter, she said Sunak had rejected her calls to ban pro-Palestinian demonstrations calling for a cease-fire in Gaza
Updated 14 November 2023
AP

LONDON: Former British Home Secretary Suella Braverman lashed out at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak a day after he fired her, calling his approach “uncertain, weak” and a betrayal of his promises.
In a resignation letter she published on Tuesday, Braverman said Sunak had “manifestly and repeatedly failed to deliver” on key pledges and alleged that he “never had any intention” of keeping them.
Sunak sacked Braverman on Monday after she made a series of intemperate statements that deviated from the government line. In recent weeks she called homelessness a “lifestyle choice” and accused police of being too lenient with pro-Palestinian protests, which she called “hate marches.”
On Saturday, far-right protesters scuffled with police and tried to confront a pro-Palestinian march by hundreds of thousands through the streets of London. Critics accused Braverman’s language of helping to inflame tensions.
In her letter, she said Sunak had rejected her calls to ban pro-Palestinian demonstrations calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.
“Britain is at a turning point in our history and faces a threat of radicalization and extremism in a way not seen for 20 years. I regret to say that your response has been uncertain, weak and lacking in the qualities of leadership that this country needs,” she wrote.
As home secretary, Braverman championed the government’s stalled plan to send asylum-seekers who arrive in Britain in boats on a one-way trip to Rwanda. A UK Supreme Court ruling on whether the policy is legal is due on Wednesday.
Braverman has called for the UK to leave the European Convention on Human Rights if the Rwanda plan is blocked, a move Sunak has not supported.
She accused Sunak of having no “Plan B” if the government loses the Supreme Court case. She said his reluctance to remove Britain from international rights agreements was “a betrayal of your promise to the nation that you would do ‘whatever it takes’ to stop the boats.”
Sunak’s office said the prime minister would “continue to tackle illegal migration ... whatever the outcome of the Supreme Court case.”
“The prime minister was proud to appoint a strong, united team yesterday focused on delivering for the British people,” his Downing Street office said in a statement.
Her fusillade of scorn is part of Braverman’s bid to cement her place as leader of the Conservative Party’s authoritarian right wing. She’s seen as likely to run for party leader in a contest that could come if the Conservatives lose power in an election due next year.
Opinion polls put the party as much as 20 points behind the Labour opposition.
Although Braverman is a rallying figure for some Conservatives, she has the support of a minority of the party’s lawmakers. More centrist Tories see her as reviving the authoritarian and intolerant “nasty party” image that the Conservatives have long worked to shed, starting with the government of Prime Minister David Cameron between 2010 and 2016.
Cameron, widely regarded as politically moderate and socially liberal, returned to government Monday in the Cabinet shuffle that ousted Braverman. Sunak appointed him foreign secretary, making Cameron the first ex-prime minister for half a century to hold another Cabinet post.

Far in Bangladesh, Palestinian students give their all to return home as doctors

Members of the Bangladesh Students’ League meet a delegation team from the General Union of Palestinian Students in Bangladesh.
Members of the Bangladesh Students’ League meet a delegation team from the General Union of Palestinian Students in Bangladesh.
Updated 14 November 2023
Follow

Far in Bangladesh, Palestinian students give their all to return home as doctors

Members of the Bangladesh Students’ League meet a delegation team from the General Union of Palestinian Students in Bangladesh.
  • About 100 Palestinian students pursue higher education in Bangladesh
  • Most of them are enrolled on scholarships at medical colleges
Updated 14 November 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Ibrahim Kishko arrived in Bangladesh from Gaza two years ago to study medicine — a dream he hopes to fulfill soon so that he could be of use back home, where a month of Israeli attacks has brought unprecedented death and destruction.

Kishko is one of 100 Palestinian students currently pursuing higher education on the Bangladeshi government’s scholarships. Most of them study medicine.

Kishko, 21, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery program at Dhaka Medical College.

“I need maybe three years more, then I will move to Palestine ... so I can help my people there, I can help my family, my relatives, everyone will have access to me,” he told Arab News.

“If I want to help my family, I have to complete my MBBS now. My responsibility, I feel, is to complete my studies and to get my MBBS. After that, I will be able to help.”

Israel has been bombing the densely populated Palestinian territory every day since Oct. 7, in retaliation for an attack by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas.

Israeli airstrikes on civilians have since killed more than 11,200 people, mostly women and children, and wounded tens of thousands more.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health estimates that among the dead are 200 doctors, paramedics and nurses.

The World Health Organization says that 36 health facilities, including 22 hospitals, have been destroyed or damaged, and only a handful remain operational, as the number of injured people is surging every day.

There is no one in Gaza who has not lost a family member to the ongoing Israeli onslaught, including Kishko, whose family’s neighborhood in Gaza City was bombed by the Israeli military on Oct. 30.

“They bombed three houses ... they killed 175,” he said. “Maybe 15 out of them are my cousins and others, my relatives. I have actually a list of the names of my family members who were killed, and most of them are children and women.”

Isaac Namoura, Kishko’s peer from Shaheed Sharowardi Medical College in Dhaka, is originally from the West Bank, but as a Palestinian also shares the same fate and history as his colleague from Gaza.

He wants to give his all to become useful for his people and country.

“A lot of people think that it’s very hard to give something to the society, but it’s not, especially when you live in the Palestinian society, (where) everyone has lost something, everyone has lost land, everyone had lost a brother, a father, a sister, a son,” Namoura said.

“It’s very easy to contribute to such a society because we, the Palestinians, we appreciate everything. We appreciate the little things we have in life because a lot of good things were taken from us.”

When he completes medicine, Namoura wants to get his license as soon as possible and find a job to earn money that would allow him to establish his own clinic, where he wants to admit everyone.

There will be a wooden box at the clinic for payment, for those with the means to pay. But those who cannot, will still be treated equally.

“Medical ethics teaches that you treat people no matter their background ... you don’t segregate between people. You treat people equally,” he told Arab News. “This is very important for me, because if I become a doctor, inshallah, which I am planning to, it’s going to be a big help to my people.”

For now, he needs to wait another three years and complete his studies the best he can.

“It’s very, very important for me to be the best doctor I can,” he said. “When I go back home ... I’ll come back with knowledge, come back with something to offer.” 

Red Cross has not met Israeli hostages, no proof of life: Israeli minister

Red Cross has not met Israeli hostages, no proof of life: Israeli minister
Updated 14 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Red Cross has not met Israeli hostages, no proof of life: Israeli minister

Red Cross has not met Israeli hostages, no proof of life: Israeli minister
  • “Until today, none of our hostages met the Red Cross,” Cohen told reporters
  • “We are here to shout for them and we need to bring them justice,” said Ofri Bibas Levy, holding up a picture of her nephew Kfir Bibas
Updated 14 November 2023
AFP

GENEVA: The Red Cross has not met any hostage held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said Tuesday after meeting the organization’s head in Geneva.
“Until today, none of our hostages met the Red Cross,” Cohen told reporters. “We don’t have any proof of life.”
Cohen and Israel’s Health Minister Uriel Menachem Buso met with Mirjana Spoljaric, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to discuss the war that erupted after the October 7 Hamas attacks.
“We asked for information... about the whereabouts of the hostages,” Buso said.
“The wounded ones, the babies, any information that they can give us regarding proof of life.”
Israel says that 1,200 people were killed and 239 people taken hostage by Hamas fighters who crossed the border to stage the deadliest attack in Israeli history.
The Hamas health ministry in Gaza says that at least 11,240 people have been killed in Israel’s military onslaught since October 7.
Family members of some of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza also attended that meeting, as well as the press conference afterwards at the United Nations.
They held up pictures of their missing loved ones, and played audio and video gathered at the time several were taken.
“We are here to shout for them and we need to bring them justice,” said Ofri Bibas Levy, holding up a picture of her nephew Kfir Bibas — the youngest of the hostages, who was nine months old when he was seized with his parents and four-year-old brother.
“We need to bring them home as soon as possible,” she told reporters.
Before Tuesday’s meeting, Spoljaric issued a statement highlighting that “families of hostages are living through an incredibly heart-wrenching time and I want to underscore how hard we are advocating on behalf of their loved ones.”
“This is a key priority for me,” she said, stressing that the ICRC had persistently been advocating on behalf of the hostages held in Gaza, including through direct contacts with Hamas and with others holding influence over the parties.
Qatar, the United States and Egypt have been involved in attempts to release hostages. Hamas have released four women following Qatari mediation, while the Israeli army freed one captured soldier.
“Hostage-taking is prohibited under international humanitarian law. We continue to insist on the hostages’ release and are doing everything in our power to gain access to them,” Spoljaric said.
The organization, which also helped facilitate the release of the four women, stood ready to facilitate the release of the others, she said.
She insisted though that “we cannot do this alone; agreements must be reached that allow the ICRC to safely carry out this work.”
“ICRC cannot force its way in to where hostages are held. We can only visit them when agreements, including safe access, are in place.”
But Cohen said this was not enough, insisting that the ICRC “should be more loud and clear with their statements and with the pressure.”
He vowed that Israel would “continue this war until we eliminate Hamas and until we receive all our hostages back.”
He also strengthened his already harsh criticism of UN chief Antonio Guterres, who has called for a “humanitarian cease-fire” in Gaza and condemned “clear violations of international humanitarian law that we are witnessing in Gaza,” without naming either side.
“Guterres does not deserve to be the head of the United Nations,” Cohen said Tuesday.
“Guterres did not promote any peace process in the region.”

