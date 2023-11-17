Sri Lankan mosques hold prayers for Palestinians killed by Israeli attacks

Colombo: Mosques across Sri Lanka on Friday dedicated prayers to the thousands of Palestinian civilians killed in the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza.

More than 11,470 Palestinians have been killed and many others wounded since the deadly onslaught began on Oct. 7. Two-thirds of the dead are women and children, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The UN humanitarian affairs office estimates that around 2,700 people — including 1,500 minors — are missing. They are believed to be buried in the ruins of buildings destroyed by Israeli bombs.

“We organized special prayers today, with the recitation of qunut in sympathy with the Palestinian brethren who are dying daily with their little ones,” Basheer Latheef, chief trustee of the Wekanda Mosque in Colombo, told Arab News. Qunut is the supplication traditionally recited at times of calamity.

“The prayers were conducted at all mosques ... Our sincere appeal to mankind is to stop this war,” Latheef added.

Social activist Shiraj Yoonus, who also took part in the prayers, said it was the least he could do.

“The volume of destruction we see, the lives lost, the limbs lost, the injured children, pregnant women ... they have been massacred indiscriminately,” he told Arab News. “If I see this (now), then how will the Day of Judgment be?”

Since the beginning of the deadly bombardment, people in predominantly Buddhist Sri Lanka have been taking to the streets almost every day to take part in interfaith rallies to demonstrate their solidarity with Palestinians.

Friday’s prayers were also followed by rallies.

Sri Lankan parliamentarians have also shown their support; more than 150 MPs sent an open letter to the UN secretary-general this week demanding swift action to stop Israel’s war on Gaza as well as the oppression of the people of Palestine.

“We are determined to continue this protest until the Israelis stop their brutality,” said Dr. Mohamed Illyas, a former legislator who took part in a rally in front of the Wekanda Mosque. “We will take this message to the head of our country to make our voice heard in all international forums.”